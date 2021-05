“In the environment, every victory is temporary, every defeat is permanent.”. That quote, commonly attributed to Thomas Jefferson, aptly describes our current struggle with COVID-19. After more than a year’s worth of death and tragedy, America finally has the upper hand on the virus that causes the disease thanks to vaccination and mitigation measures. But the virus is a relentless foe; we are still experiencing 50,000 cases a day, while cases and deaths surge in India and rise steadily throughout South America and Southeast Asia.