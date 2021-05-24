newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Severna Park, MD

Two County Police Officers Injured in Crash During a Pursuit in Severna Park

Posted by 
Report Annapolis
Report Annapolis
 48 minutes ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Qayvk_0Zur08q900

Two Anne Arundel County police officers were injured after their vehicles crashed during a pursuit of two suspects in the 800 block of Ritchie Highway in Severna Park.

Police say the officers were investigating a suspicious vehicle when the occupants inside the vehicle then attempted to flee. While pursuing the vehicle, the officers crashed and suffered minor non-life threatening injuries. They are reportedly being treated at an area hospital.

The suspects then exited their vehicle and attempted to flee on foot but were apprehended a short distance later and a firearm was subsequently recovered.

#Developing

View All 1 Commentsarrow_down
Report Annapolis

Report Annapolis

Annapolis, MD
14K+
Followers
1K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Your source for accurate, responsible and meaningful coverage of news stories within Annapolis and Anne Arundel County.

 http://www.reportannapolis.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Anne Arundel County, MD
Local
Maryland Cars
City
Severna Park, MD
Anne Arundel County, MD
Crime & Safety
Local
Maryland Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#County Police#Crash#Ritchie Highway#Vehicles#Arundel
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Cars
News Break
Law Enforcement
Related
Annapolis, MDPosted by
Report Annapolis

Man Suffers Life Threatening Injuries Following Motorcycle Accident in Annapolis

A serious motorcycle accident in Annapolis caused major traffic delays and sent one person to an area trauma hospital with life-threatening injuries. Shortly before 8pm on Saturday, May 22, 2021, multiple fire and police vehicles responded to the intersection of West and Brown streets for a single vehicle motorcycle accident. Upon arrival, an unidentified man in his 50s was found suffering with life threatening injuries. He was later flown to an area hospital for treatment of those injuries.
Maryland StatePosted by
Report Annapolis

Officer Pulls Drunk Driver From Burning Vehicle Following Crash in Glen Burnie

An Arundel County Police officer pulled a drunk driver from his vehicle which had caught fire following an early morning highway crash in Glen Burnie. On Sunday, May 16, 2021 at 2:31 a.m., Maryland State Police troopers from the Glen Burnie Barrack responded to a two vehicle crash on NB I-97 at MD-174. The preliminary investigation indicates a blue Honda Accord had run into the rear of a red Ford truck.
Annapolis, MDPosted by
Report Annapolis

Annapolis Police Investigates Shooting of 6-Year Old Boy on Bens Drive

The Annapolis Police Department has launched an investigation into the shooting of a six year old boy on Bens Drive. On May 2nd at approximately 1:57 pm, officers received a call from the Annapolis Fire Department regarding an injured subject at an area hospital. Through investigation, it was learned that the child sustained non-life threatening injuries from a gunshot to his lower extremity inside an apartment onBens Drive.
Glen Burnie, MDPosted by
Report Annapolis

Police Arrest Glen Burnie Man on Weapons Charge in Linthicum

Anne Arundel County Police officers arrested a Glen Burnie man in connection with a weapons violation in the Linthicum area. ﻿On May 7, 2021 at approximately 8:15 p.m., officers responded for a report of an armed subject in the area of the 400 block of Camp Meade Road. Officers located the suspect who was found to be in possession of a loaded 9mm Polymer 80 handgun, 12 9mm rounds of ammunition. 44.20 grams of suspected marijuana, $1,355.00 U.S. currency, packaging materials and a scale.
Anne Arundel County, MDPosted by
Report Annapolis

Anne Arundel County Police: Multiple arrests made following weapon and drug seizure in Millersville

The Anne Arundel County Police Department today announced the arrest of two people after officers recovered multiple weapons, drugs and cash in Millersville. On May 15, 2021 at approximately 11:45 a.m., officers conducted a traffic stop on a black Acura in the area of Veterans Highway and Brightview Drive. Upon speaking with the driver, officers received information which led to a search of the vehicle resulting in the seizure of a loaded Taurus 625 9mm handgun, 142 grams of suspected marijuana, 25 oxycodone pills, a digital scale, baggies and other paraphernalia.
Severn, MDPosted by
Report Annapolis

Traffic Stop in Severn Leads to Recovery of Drugs, Loaded Firearm; Local Man Arrested

While conducting a traffic stop in Severn, Anne Arundel County seized a loaded firearm, drugs and nearly $1,000 in cash. On May 4, 2021 at approximately 2:15 a.m., officers conducted a traffic stop of a Mitsubishi Outlander in the area of Reece road and Jacobs Road in Severn. Upon approaching the vehicle, the officer observed suspected marijuana within the vehicle.
Brooklyn Park, MDPosted by
Report Annapolis

Teen Remains in Critical Condition Following Shooting in Brooklyn Park

The teenage victim in a recent Brooklyn Park shooting remains in critical condition, according to the Anne Arundel County Police Department. On May 3, 2021 at approximately 7:45 p.m., officers responded for a shooting at the Shop Express located at 714 Church Street in Brooklyn Park. The 17 year old male victim exited the store and was followed around the corner by two suspects. The victim then came back into the shop with a gunshot wound to his upper body. The victim was transported to an area hospital in critical condition.
Brooklyn Park, MDPosted by
Report Annapolis

Police Seize More Than 1,600 Grams of Pot During Drug Investigation in Brooklyn Park

Officers with the Anne Arundel County Police Department seized more than 1,600 grams of pot while conducting a drug investigation in Brooklyn Park. On May 18, 2021, officers were working in reference to a drug complaint in the area of Doris Avenue and 1st Street in Brooklyn Park. A silver Acura was observed participating in a CDS transaction. Officers followed the vehicle, and the front passenger later exited the vehicle with a large shopping bag.
Maryland StatePosted by
Report Annapolis

Man Threatening Woman With Gun Arrested In Salisbury Wicomico County

Responding to a report of a man holding a gun to a woman’s head, Maryland state troopers were able to locate and arrest the man last night in Wicomico County. The suspect is identified as Kwelli T. L. Green, 19, of Salisbury, Md. He is charged with first and second degree assault, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, possessing a firearm while under 21 yrs. of age, wear/carrying/transporting a firearm on their person, wear/carrying/transporting a loaded firearm on their person, and two drug charges.
Montgomery County, MDPosted by
Report Annapolis

Suspects Charged with Stealing Over $10K Worth of Merchandise from Home Improvement Stores, Montgomery County Police Say

Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police – 4th District Patrol Investigations Unit have charged Marvin Randall Carnes, age 50, of the 4900 block of Blackfoot Road in College Park and Dorian Terrance Coley, age 35, of the 6400 block of 16th Street in Northwest, Washington, D.C., with multiple counts of theft-related offenses. Carnes and Coley stole over $10,000 worth of copper wire and tools from Home Depot stores in Montgomery County and later pawned the stolen merchandise.