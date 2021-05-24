Two County Police Officers Injured in Crash During a Pursuit in Severna Park

Two Anne Arundel County police officers were injured after their vehicles crashed during a pursuit of two suspects in the 800 block of Ritchie Highway in Severna Park.

Police say the officers were investigating a suspicious vehicle when the occupants inside the vehicle then attempted to flee. While pursuing the vehicle, the officers crashed and suffered minor non-life threatening injuries. They are reportedly being treated at an area hospital.



The suspects then exited their vehicle and attempted to flee on foot but were apprehended a short distance later and a firearm was subsequently recovered.



