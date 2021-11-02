CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Las Vegas Raiders schedule: Trying to turn their attention to the field against the Giants

By Vincent Frank
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1tPXjl_0Zuq3YQI00

Las Vegas Raiders schedule this week

Week 9 — @ New York Giants

Date Time (ET) TV
Sunday, Nov. 7 1:00 PM CBS
  • Point spread: Raiders -3.0
  • Moneyline: Giants +125; Raiders -150
  • Over/under: 47.0
  • Sportsnaut prediction: Giants 27, Raiders 23

Week 9 takes a back seat for the Raiders after news that star wide receiver Henry Ruggs was charged with a DUI resulting in the death of a 23-year-old woman in Las Vegas. For the Raiders, it’s the continuation of what’s been a long season off the field. We’re just not sure how this team can turn its attention to the football field right now.

Related: Updated NFL power rankings

Las Vegas Raiders schedule predictions, roster outlook

  • The Las Vegas Raiders schedule for the 2021 NFL season is the single most difficult in the entire NFL. It starts with a home Monday night game against the Baltimore Ravens.
  • The NFL is making sure to feature Allegiant Stadium in Vegas this season with two prime-time nationally televised games after fans couldn’t attend during the Raiders’ inaugural season in Sin City.
  • Sportsnaut predicts that the Raiders will finish with a 10-7 record.

Las Vegas Raiders roster outlook

Week 1 — Las Vegas Raiders beat Baltimore Ravens at home in overtime, 33-27

  • When: Monday, September 13 at 8:20 PM EST on ESPN
  • Spread: Ravens -4.5
  • Moneyline: Raiders +180; Ravens -210
  • Sportsnaut prediction: Ravens 34, Raiders 20

What an absolutely bonkers game that was between the Raiders and Ravens in Las Vegas to open the 2021 season. Baltimore found itself up 14-0 in the first half before Vegas pulled off one of the craziest wins we’ve seen on “Monday Night Football” in history. That included Derek Carr hitting Zay Jones for the game-winning 31-yard touchdown in overtime . Could this be a signature win for Jon Gruden and Co.

Week 2 — Las Vegas Raiders beat Pittsburgh Steelers on road, 26-17

  • When: Sunday, September 19 at 1:00 PM EST
  • Spread: Steelers -5.5
  • Moneyline: Raiders +200; Steelers -250
  • Over/under: 47.5
  • Sportsnaut Week 2 prediction: Steelers 24, Raiders 19

For the second consecutive season, Las Vegas has started 2-0. However, this feels to be much different than 2020. Taking on a good Steelers team on the road, Jon Gruden and Co. came out on top by the score of 26-17. Derek Carr continued to play excellent football , completing 28-of-37 passes for 382 yards with two touchdowns and zero interceptions. the defense also got to Ben Roethlisberger for two sacks while holding Pittsburgh’s rushing attack to 2.8 yards per carry.

Week 3 — Las Vegas Raiders beat the Miami Dolphins in overtime, 31-28

  • When: Sunday, September 26 at 4:05 PM EST
  • Spread: Raiders -4 ( BetMGM )
  • Moneyline: Raiders (-190), Dolphins (+160)
  • Over/under: 45.5
  • Sportsnaut: Raiders 21, Dolphins 16

3-0 for the first time in 19 years. That’s the situation these Raiders find themselves in following a second overtime win of the season. Las Vegas fell down 14-0 against the Dolphins in Week 3, only to pull off a 31-28 win courtesy of another huge game from Derek Carr (386 passing yards).

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=143mJt_0Zuq3YQI00
Also Read:
NFL games today: Full TV schedule, daily fantasy picks, best bets

Week 4 — Las Vegas Raiders lose to the Los Angeles Chargers, 28-14

  • When: Monday, October 4 at 8:20 PM EST on ESPN
  • Point spread: Chargers -3 (BetMGM)
  • Moneyline: Chargers (-160), Raiders (+135)
  • Over/under: 51 points
  • Sportsnaut prediction: Chargers 28, Raiders 23

The Raiders have to do a better job starting games, because, they have proven to be a second-half team. That included falling down 21-0 to the Chargers in the first half — only to pull it to within one score in the third quarter. Even with this loss, the Raiders find themselves at 3-1 and should be pretty darn happy about where they are.

Week 5 — Los Vegas Raiders lose to Chicago Bears, 20-9

  • When: Sunday October 10, 4:05 PM EST
  • Spread: Raiders -5.5
  • Moneyline : Bears +200; Raiders -250
  • Over/Under: 46.0
  • Sportsnaut prediction: Raiders 27, Bears 17

An ugly week in Las Vegas surrounding head coach Jon Gruden culminated in an equally ugly home loss to the Chicago Bears. Las Vegas scored all of three points before a late-game touchdown in losing by multiple scores. Now losers of two consecutive, we’re not sure where the Raiders go from here.

Week 6 — Las Vegas Raiders beat Denver Broncos, 34-24

  • When: Sunday, October 17 at 4:25 PM EST on CBS
  • Point spread: Broncos 44.0
  • Moneyline: Raiders +170; Broncos -210
  • Over/under: 44.5
  • Week 6 prediction: Broncos 27, Raiders 13

Talk about turning the narrative on its face in Las Vegas. Days after the shocking Jon Gruden scandal led to his resignation , the Raiders had to head to Denver to take on the division-rival Broncos. There weren’t many who believed this team would be able to get up for this game. Boy, were we wrong. Derek Carr and Co. came to play on both sides of the ball, helping Vegas move to 4-2 on the season. Carr threw for 341 yards and two touchdowns. Las Vegas’ defense recorded five sacks of Teddy Bridgewater . It was a tremendous all-around performance.

Week 7 — Las Vegas Raiders beat the Philadelphia Eagles, 33-22

  • When: Sunday, October 24 at 4:05 PM EST
  • Point spread: Raiders 2.0
  • Moneyline: Eagles +115; Raiders -135
  • Over/under: 49.0
  • Sportsnaut prediction: Eagles 34, Raiders 27

The Raiders are now 2-0 in the post-Jon Gruden era. After falling down 7-0 at home to the Eagles in Week 7, Las Vegas ran off 30 consecutive points to win 33-22. Derek Carr completed a whopping 31 of 34 passes for 323 yards in the win. Now at 5-2 heading into their Week 8 bye, this is among the most-surprising stories of the 2021 NFL season to date.

Las Vegas Raiders schedule predictions

Week 10 — vs. Kansas City Chiefs (SNF)

Date Time (ET) TV
Sunday, Nov. 14 8:20 PM NBC

We have to give Las Vegas credit for sticking with the Chiefs in their two games a season ago. That included Kansas City coming out on 40-32 in Week 5 and winning by the score of 35-31 in Sin City in Week 11. The one common theme here? These Raiders just can’t stop Patrick Mahomes . Over the course of his career, he has accounted for 2,000 yards with 17 touchdowns against three interceptions in six starts against Vegas.

  • Sportsnaut prediction: Chiefs 31, Raiders 27

Week 11 — vs. Cincinnati Bengals

Date Time (ET) TV
Sunday, Nov. 21 4:05 PM CBS

The winning formula for Cincinnati in 2021 has been all about Joe Burrow and Ja’Marr Chase dominating on offense. Despite some improvements on defense, we don’t expect Vegas to be able to stop this star duo.

  • Sportsnaut prediction: Bengals 35, Raiders 31
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04a1aO_0Zuq3YQI00 Also Read:
Predicting NFL playoff teams and Super Bowl 2022 winner

Week 12 — @ Dallas Cowboys (Thanksgiving)

Date Time (ET) TV
Thursday, Nov. 25 4:30 PM CBS

Dallas got a lot better this off-season, especially on the defensive side of the ball. It’s led to a tremendous start to the campaign. Look for that to continue in Big D on Thanksgiving Day.

  • Sportsnaut prediction: Cowboys 37, Raiders 27

Week 13 — vs. Washington Football Team

Date Time (ET) TV
Sunday, Dec. 5 4:05 PM FOX

There’s every reason to believe Allegiant Stadium will be rocking in Vegas this fall after fans were not permitted to attend games in the Raiders’ debut 2020 campaign. That’s going to play a huge difference, especially in games against evenly-matched opponents. I expect Derek Carr and Co. to do just enough to take advantage of that.

  • Sportsnaut prediction: Raiders 23, Washington 20

Week 14 — @ Kansas City Chiefs

Date Time (ET) TV
Sunday, Dec. 12 1:00 PM CBS

There’s certainly a theme in play here. These Raiders should be able to score points against Kansas City. In fact, they averaged 33.5 points per in two outings versus the Chiefs in 2020. That came after Vegas dropped 19 total point in two games against the Chiefs in 2019. Even with this improved offense, the Raiders’ defense will prevent a season split.

  • Sportsnaut prediction: Chiefs 41, Raiders 27

Week 15 — @ Cleveland Browns

Date Time (ET) TV
TBD TBD TBD

As you’re seeing, it’s going to be all about the defense moving forward on the season. Can this unit go into Cleveland and contain Baker Mayfield and Co.? I am just not seeing it.

  • Sportsnaut prediction: Browns 35, Raiders 24

Week 16 — vs. Denver Broncos

Date Time (ET) TV
Sunday, Dec. 26 4:25 PM CBS

Vegas should be able to take care of business at home on this holiday weekend against a vastly inferior Broncos squad. Don’t expect this one to be too close.

  • Sportsnaut prediction: Raiders 27, Broncos 17

Week 17 — @ Indianapolis Colts

Date Time (ET) TV
Sunday, Jan. 2 1:00 PM CBS

Vegas actually matches up well against Indianapolis in that the Colts don’t have a ton of receiver options on the outside. That will enable the Raiders to hone in on Jonathan Taylor and come out on top in a close game.

  • Sportsnaut prediction: Raiders 28, Colts 24

Week 18 — vs. Los Angeles Chargers

Date Time (ET) TV
Sunday, Jan. 9 4:25 PM CBS

The Raiders do indeed have a home-field advantage in Las Vegas. This should be magnified against a Chargers team that doesn’t boast a big traveling fan base despite Los Angeles’ proximity to the desert metropolis. If there’s something to play for here, I expect fans to show up big time. That will make a difference against a still greenish quarterback in Justin Herbert.

  • Sportsnaut prediction: Raiders 31, Chargers 28

Las Vegas Raiders projected record: 10-7

More must-reads:

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Raiders Make Official Decision On Marcus Mariota

During the Las Vegas Raiders‘ season opener, Marcus Mariota suffered a quad injury on a 31-yard run. He was placed on injured reserve shortly after the game. After missing the past four games, Mariota has finally been activated off injured reserve. This means he’ll now rejoin the 53-man roster and return to his role as the Raiders’ backup quarterback.
NFL
Popculture

New York Jets Trade for Super Bowl Champion Quarterback

The New York Jets have added a new quarterback to the roster. According to Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network, the Jets have traded for Joe Flacco who was previously with the Philadelphia Eagles. In exchange for Flacco, the Jets sent the Eagles a 2020 six-round pick that can become a fifth-rounder based on playing time.
NFL
ClutchPoints

Von Miller drops truth bomb on trade from Broncos to Rams

Miller talked to reporters Wednesday about the trade and again talked about how difficult it was to leave the Broncos, admitting it hurt real bad. But then as he made his way to Los Angeles to officially become a Ram, excitement washed over him. When I took off Tuesday morning,...
NFL
reviewjournal.com

Raiders add veteran cornerback

The Raiders are adding a veteran to a cornerback position that has been hit hard by injuries. Desmond Trufant, a nine-year veteran who played two games this year with the Saints, has agreed to terms with the Raiders. Two Raiders cornerbacks are on the injured-reserve list — Trayvon Mullen and...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Derek Carr
NBC Sports

Derek Carr received text from Henry Ruggs a few hours before fatal wreck

Henry Ruggs texted Derek Carr and Hunter Renfrow late Monday night while playing Top Golf. Ruggs asked his then teammates to evaluate a video of his golf swing, Carr said. When Carr woke up Tuesday morning, he learned Ruggs was in a serious car wreck. Ruggs since has been charged with DUI resulting in death and faces 2-20 years in prison.
NFL
The Spun

Denver Broncos Have Released Veteran Wide Receiver

It has been a busy day of roster transactions for the Denver Broncos, one of which was the release of a veteran wide receiver from the practice squad. Denver let go of wideout John Brown this afternoon, two weeks after the 31-year-old pass catcher signed with the team’s taxi squad. Brown was one of three players cut from the Broncos’ practice squad today, joining center Javon Patterson and defensive back Saivion Smith.
NFL
FanSided

Did the Steelers just find the rightful successor to Ben Roethlisberger?

The Pittsburgh Steelers look likely to use a 2022 draft pick on a quarterback to replace Ben Roethlisberger. Liberty’s Malik Willis could be the guy. Few teams should be watching the 2021 college football season more closely than the Pittsburgh Steelers. With Ben Roethlisberger looking like he’s at the end...
NFL
rolling out

Former NFL star Randy Moss fired up about Raiders’ Jon Gruden’s racist e-mail

Las Vegas Raiders head coach Jon Gruden’s racist remarks from 2011 have come back to haunt him. The Wall Street Journal revealed on Friday that Gruden sent an email to then-Washington Football Team president Bruce Allen during the 2011 lockout in which he used a few derogatory remarks to describe NFL Players Association executive director DeMaurice Smith, who is Black.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dolphins#American Football#New York Giants#Cbs Point#Giants 27#The Las Vegas Raiders#Qb#Kenyan#Espn
The Spun

Jon Gruden Had Brutally Honest Admission On Colin Kaepernick

Jon Gruden is no longer an NFL head coach, as he resigned from his position with the Las Vegas Raiders following his email scandal. The veteran NFL head coach made racist and homophobic comments, among others, in emails that were uncovered as part of the league’s investigation into the Washington Football Team.
NFL
Las Vegas Sun

Raiders confront feeling of ‘guilt’ out of Ruggs’ charges in fatal crash

Derek Carr touched on and eventually listed off several emotions the Raiders were experiencing Wednesday at the team’s Henderson headquarters regarding the death of Tina Tintor in a fatal crash allegedly caused by former teammate Henry Ruggs III. Offensive coordinator Greg Olson added another on Thursday — guilt. “We like...
NFL
thegreyhound.org

Ravens face first major loss of the season

This past Sunday, the Baltimore Ravens faced off against the Cincinnati Bengals during a fight for first place in the AFC North. Coming into the game, the Bengals were 4-2 and the Ravens were 5-1. The afternoon’s game between the two determined which team would have the tiebreaker for first in the division.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Baltimore Ravens
NFL Teams
Denver Broncos
NFL Teams
Miami Dolphins
NFL Teams
Cleveland Browns
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Pittsburgh Steelers
NFL Teams
Las Vegas Raiders
NFL Teams
Cincinnati Bengals
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Sports Illustrated

Derek Carr Reveals Text From Ruggs on Night of Crash

A day after the Raiders released wide receiver Henry Ruggs III following his involvement in a fatal car accident that resulted in a death on Tuesday morning, Las Vegas quarterback Derek Carr spoke to the media on Wednesday. An emotional Carr expressed his remorse over the situation, pledging to be...
NFL
1230 ESPN

Broncos’ Von Miller Is Seething And Making Threats

Three weeks does not make or break a season, especially early on in a 17-week season. But let's face it, there isn't a whole lot more time for the Denver Broncos to figure this out and right the ship. The first three weeks of the season and the last three...
NFL
FanSided

Deshaun Watson trade reportedly includes Washington getting Tua

With rumors swirling around a potential trade sending Deshaun Watson to the Miami Dolphins, Tua Tagovailoa could be headed to the NFC East. The Miami Dolphins are reportedly on the verge of closing a deal for star quarterback Deshaun Watson of the Houston Texans. New details are emerging rapidly in this potential deal and one of those surrounds current Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa.
NFL
Deadline

More Jon Gruden Email Released, Shows Him Calling Out Colin Kaepernick

Colin Kaepernick should have been cut for kneeling during the national anthem, according to a newly uncovered email exchange between former Las Vegas Raiders coach Jon Gruden and ex-GM Bruce Allen of the Washington Football Team. “They suspend people for taking amino acids, they should cut this f**k,” Gruden wrote in an email to Allen, according to Yahoo Sports. Kaepernick has not played in the National Football League since 2017, when he opted for free agency. When Kaepernick was not re-signed, he filed a grievance against the NFL, alleging a conspiracy by the owners. The lawsuit was eventually settled. Starting in 2016, Kaepernick...
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Latest Colin Kaepernick News

Colin Kaepernick hasn’t played professional football in five years, but the 33-year-old quarterback isn’t giving up yet. The former NFL quarterback revealed in a new interview with EBONY magazine that he’s still training as hard as ever, hoping a team will sign him. Kaepernick last played in the NFL in...
NFL
Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

24K+
Followers
27K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

We're all about NFL, CFB, NBA, and MLB news, rumors and lists. Sportsnaut.com prides itself on being #NautOpinionated.

 https://sportsnaut.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy