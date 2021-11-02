Las Vegas Raiders schedule: Trying to turn their attention to the field against the Giants

Las Vegas Raiders schedule this week

Week 9 — @ New York Giants

Date Time (ET) TV Sunday, Nov. 7 1:00 PM CBS

Point spread: Raiders -3.0

Raiders -3.0 Moneyline: Giants +125; Raiders -150

Giants +125; Raiders -150 Over/under: 47.0

47.0 Sportsnaut prediction: Giants 27, Raiders 23

Week 9 takes a back seat for the Raiders after news that star wide receiver Henry Ruggs was charged with a DUI resulting in the death of a 23-year-old woman in Las Vegas. For the Raiders, it’s the continuation of what’s been a long season off the field. We’re just not sure how this team can turn its attention to the football field right now.

Las Vegas Raiders schedule predictions, roster outlook

The Las Vegas Raiders schedule for the 2021 NFL season is the single most difficult in the entire NFL. It starts with a home Monday night game against the Baltimore Ravens.

The NFL is making sure to feature Allegiant Stadium in Vegas this season with two prime-time nationally televised games after fans couldn’t attend during the Raiders’ inaugural season in Sin City.

Sportsnaut predicts that the Raiders will finish with a 10-7 record.

Las Vegas Raiders roster outlook

QB — Derek Carr , Marcus Mariota (injured)

RB — Josh Jacobs, Kenyan Drake, Jalen Richard

WR — Henry Ruggs (OUT), Bryan Edwards, Hunter Renfrow, Willie Snead, Zay Jones

TE — Darren Waller, Foster Moreau

Defense — Raiders rank 18th in the NFL this week .

Week 1 — Las Vegas Raiders beat Baltimore Ravens at home in overtime, 33-27

When: Monday, September 13 at 8:20 PM EST on ESPN

Monday, September 13 at 8:20 PM EST on ESPN Spread: Ravens -4.5

Ravens -4.5 Moneyline: Raiders +180; Ravens -210

Raiders +180; Ravens -210 Sportsnaut prediction: Ravens 34, Raiders 20

What an absolutely bonkers game that was between the Raiders and Ravens in Las Vegas to open the 2021 season. Baltimore found itself up 14-0 in the first half before Vegas pulled off one of the craziest wins we’ve seen on “Monday Night Football” in history. That included Derek Carr hitting Zay Jones for the game-winning 31-yard touchdown in overtime . Could this be a signature win for Jon Gruden and Co.

Week 2 — Las Vegas Raiders beat Pittsburgh Steelers on road, 26-17

When: Sunday, September 19 at 1:00 PM EST

Sunday, September 19 at 1:00 PM EST Spread: Steelers -5.5

Steelers -5.5 Moneyline: Raiders +200; Steelers -250

Raiders +200; Steelers -250 Over/under: 47.5

47.5 Sportsnaut Week 2 prediction: Steelers 24, Raiders 19

For the second consecutive season, Las Vegas has started 2-0. However, this feels to be much different than 2020. Taking on a good Steelers team on the road, Jon Gruden and Co. came out on top by the score of 26-17. Derek Carr continued to play excellent football , completing 28-of-37 passes for 382 yards with two touchdowns and zero interceptions. the defense also got to Ben Roethlisberger for two sacks while holding Pittsburgh’s rushing attack to 2.8 yards per carry.

Week 3 — Las Vegas Raiders beat the Miami Dolphins in overtime, 31-28

When: Sunday, September 26 at 4:05 PM EST

Sunday, September 26 at 4:05 PM EST Spread: Raiders -4 ( BetMGM )

Raiders -4 ( BetMGM ) Moneyline: Raiders (-190), Dolphins (+160)

Raiders (-190), Dolphins (+160) Over/under: 45.5

45.5 Sportsnaut: Raiders 21, Dolphins 16

3-0 for the first time in 19 years. That’s the situation these Raiders find themselves in following a second overtime win of the season. Las Vegas fell down 14-0 against the Dolphins in Week 3, only to pull off a 31-28 win courtesy of another huge game from Derek Carr (386 passing yards).

Week 4 — Las Vegas Raiders lose to the Los Angeles Chargers, 28-14

When: Monday, October 4 at 8:20 PM EST on ESPN

Monday, October 4 at 8:20 PM EST on ESPN Point spread: Chargers -3 (BetMGM)

Chargers -3 (BetMGM) Moneyline: Chargers (-160), Raiders (+135)

Chargers (-160), Raiders (+135) Over/under: 51 points

51 points Sportsnaut prediction: Chargers 28, Raiders 23

The Raiders have to do a better job starting games, because, they have proven to be a second-half team. That included falling down 21-0 to the Chargers in the first half — only to pull it to within one score in the third quarter. Even with this loss, the Raiders find themselves at 3-1 and should be pretty darn happy about where they are.

Week 5 — Los Vegas Raiders lose to Chicago Bears, 20-9

When: Sunday October 10, 4:05 PM EST

Sunday October 10, 4:05 PM EST Spread: Raiders -5.5

Raiders -5.5 Moneyline : Bears +200; Raiders -250

: Bears +200; Raiders -250 Over/Under: 46.0

46.0 Sportsnaut prediction: Raiders 27, Bears 17

An ugly week in Las Vegas surrounding head coach Jon Gruden culminated in an equally ugly home loss to the Chicago Bears. Las Vegas scored all of three points before a late-game touchdown in losing by multiple scores. Now losers of two consecutive, we’re not sure where the Raiders go from here.

Week 6 — Las Vegas Raiders beat Denver Broncos, 34-24

When: Sunday, October 17 at 4:25 PM EST on CBS

Sunday, October 17 at 4:25 PM EST on CBS Point spread: Broncos 44.0

Broncos 44.0 Moneyline: Raiders +170; Broncos -210

Raiders +170; Broncos -210 Over/under: 44.5

44.5 Week 6 prediction: Broncos 27, Raiders 13

Talk about turning the narrative on its face in Las Vegas. Days after the shocking Jon Gruden scandal led to his resignation , the Raiders had to head to Denver to take on the division-rival Broncos. There weren’t many who believed this team would be able to get up for this game. Boy, were we wrong. Derek Carr and Co. came to play on both sides of the ball, helping Vegas move to 4-2 on the season. Carr threw for 341 yards and two touchdowns. Las Vegas’ defense recorded five sacks of Teddy Bridgewater . It was a tremendous all-around performance.

Week 7 — Las Vegas Raiders beat the Philadelphia Eagles, 33-22

When: Sunday, October 24 at 4:05 PM EST

Sunday, October 24 at 4:05 PM EST Point spread: Raiders 2.0

Raiders 2.0 Moneyline: Eagles +115; Raiders -135

Eagles +115; Raiders -135 Over/under: 49.0

49.0 Sportsnaut prediction: Eagles 34, Raiders 27

The Raiders are now 2-0 in the post-Jon Gruden era. After falling down 7-0 at home to the Eagles in Week 7, Las Vegas ran off 30 consecutive points to win 33-22. Derek Carr completed a whopping 31 of 34 passes for 323 yards in the win. Now at 5-2 heading into their Week 8 bye, this is among the most-surprising stories of the 2021 NFL season to date.

Las Vegas Raiders schedule predictions

Week 10 — vs. Kansas City Chiefs (SNF)

Date Time (ET) TV Sunday, Nov. 14 8:20 PM NBC

We have to give Las Vegas credit for sticking with the Chiefs in their two games a season ago. That included Kansas City coming out on 40-32 in Week 5 and winning by the score of 35-31 in Sin City in Week 11. The one common theme here? These Raiders just can’t stop Patrick Mahomes . Over the course of his career, he has accounted for 2,000 yards with 17 touchdowns against three interceptions in six starts against Vegas.

Sportsnaut prediction: Chiefs 31, Raiders 27

Week 11 — vs. Cincinnati Bengals

Date Time (ET) TV Sunday, Nov. 21 4:05 PM CBS

The winning formula for Cincinnati in 2021 has been all about Joe Burrow and Ja’Marr Chase dominating on offense. Despite some improvements on defense, we don’t expect Vegas to be able to stop this star duo.

Sportsnaut prediction: Bengals 35, Raiders 31

Week 12 — @ Dallas Cowboys (Thanksgiving)

Date Time (ET) TV Thursday, Nov. 25 4:30 PM CBS

Dallas got a lot better this off-season, especially on the defensive side of the ball. It’s led to a tremendous start to the campaign. Look for that to continue in Big D on Thanksgiving Day.

Sportsnaut prediction: Cowboys 37, Raiders 27

Week 13 — vs. Washington Football Team

Date Time (ET) TV Sunday, Dec. 5 4:05 PM FOX

There’s every reason to believe Allegiant Stadium will be rocking in Vegas this fall after fans were not permitted to attend games in the Raiders’ debut 2020 campaign. That’s going to play a huge difference, especially in games against evenly-matched opponents. I expect Derek Carr and Co. to do just enough to take advantage of that.

Sportsnaut prediction: Raiders 23, Washington 20

Week 14 — @ Kansas City Chiefs

Date Time (ET) TV Sunday, Dec. 12 1:00 PM CBS

There’s certainly a theme in play here. These Raiders should be able to score points against Kansas City. In fact, they averaged 33.5 points per in two outings versus the Chiefs in 2020. That came after Vegas dropped 19 total point in two games against the Chiefs in 2019. Even with this improved offense, the Raiders’ defense will prevent a season split.

Sportsnaut prediction: Chiefs 41, Raiders 27

Week 15 — @ Cleveland Browns

Date Time (ET) TV TBD TBD TBD

As you’re seeing, it’s going to be all about the defense moving forward on the season. Can this unit go into Cleveland and contain Baker Mayfield and Co.? I am just not seeing it.

Sportsnaut prediction: Browns 35, Raiders 24

Week 16 — vs. Denver Broncos

Date Time (ET) TV Sunday, Dec. 26 4:25 PM CBS

Vegas should be able to take care of business at home on this holiday weekend against a vastly inferior Broncos squad. Don’t expect this one to be too close.

Sportsnaut prediction: Raiders 27, Broncos 17

Week 17 — @ Indianapolis Colts

Date Time (ET) TV Sunday, Jan. 2 1:00 PM CBS

Vegas actually matches up well against Indianapolis in that the Colts don’t have a ton of receiver options on the outside. That will enable the Raiders to hone in on Jonathan Taylor and come out on top in a close game.

Sportsnaut prediction: Raiders 28, Colts 24

Week 18 — vs. Los Angeles Chargers

Date Time (ET) TV Sunday, Jan. 9 4:25 PM CBS

The Raiders do indeed have a home-field advantage in Las Vegas. This should be magnified against a Chargers team that doesn’t boast a big traveling fan base despite Los Angeles’ proximity to the desert metropolis. If there’s something to play for here, I expect fans to show up big time. That will make a difference against a still greenish quarterback in Justin Herbert.

Sportsnaut prediction: Raiders 31, Chargers 28

Las Vegas Raiders projected record: 10-7

