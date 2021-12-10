Denver Broncos schedule: Needing a bounce back against hapless Lions

Denver Broncos schedule this week

Week 14 — vs. Detroit Lions

Date Time (ET) TV Sunday, Dec. 12 4:05 PM FOX

Point spread: Broncos -10.0

Broncos -10.0 Over/under: 42.0

42.0 Moneyline: Lions +340; Broncos -450

Lions +340; Broncos -450 Sportsnaut prediction: Broncos 28, Lions 13

Yet another game that should at least be competitive for the Lions, I still have a hard time believing that their offense will be able to do much against Bradley Chubb, Patrick Surtain II and Justin Simmons. While Detroit might keep Denver’s offense in check, this is a difficult road matchup.

Denver Broncos schedule predictions, roster outlook

Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

The Broncos schedule starts with several winnable games against the New York Giants, Jacksonville Jaguars and New York Jets.

Sportsnaut predicts that the Broncos will finish with a 6-11 record .

Week 1 — Denver Broncos defeated the New York Giants on the road, 27-13

When: Sunday, September 12 at 4:05 PM EST on FOX

Sunday, September 12 at 4:05 PM EST on FOX Spread: Broncos -3.0

Broncos -3.0 Moneyline: Giants -105; Broncos -117

Giants -105; Broncos -117 Sportsnaut prediction: Giants 23, Broncos 17

All in all, Sunday’s season opener against the Giants in New Jersey went swimmingly for Denver. Teddy Bridgewater completed 28-of-36 passes for 264 yards with two touchdowns against zero interceptions. The Broncos’ potentially elite defense also held Saquon Barkley to 26 yards on 10 attempts. Unfortunately, a high-ankle sprain suffered by star wide receiver Jerry Jeudy put a damper on things.

Week 2 — Denver Broncos beat the Jacksonville Jaguars, 23-13

After allowing Trevor Lawrence to march down the field for a game-opening touchdown, the Denver Broncos put the clamps on the Jacksonville Jaguars and cruised to victory. The best news from Sunday’s win, leading to a 2-0 start, Teddy Bridgewater and Courtland Sutton are clicking.

When: Sunday, September 19 at 1:00 PM EST

Sunday, September 19 at 1:00 PM EST Point spread: Broncos -6.0

Broncos -6.0 Moneyline: Jaguars +210; Broncos -260

Jaguars +210; Broncos -260 Over/under: 45.0

45.0 Sportsnaut prediction: Broncos 31, Jaguars 13

Week 3 — Denver Broncos beat the New York Jets at home, 26-0

When: Sunday, September 26 at 4:15 PM EST

Sunday, September 26 at 4:15 PM EST Point spread: Broncos -10.0 ( BetMGM )

Broncos -10.0 ( BetMGM ) Moneyline: Broncos (-650), Jets (+475)

Broncos (-650), Jets (+475) Over/under: 41.5

41.5 Sportsnaut prediction: Broncos 26, Jets 24

Talk about a dominating defense in Mile High. This unit gave up just 11 first downs and 162 total yards to Jets rookie quarterback Zach Wilson and Co. in moving to 3-0 on the season. Through those first three games, the Broncos have yielded a total of 26 points. Oh, and Teddy Bridgewater put up yet another stellar outing under center.

Week 4 — Denver Broncos lost to Baltimore Ravens, 23-7

When: Sunday, October 3 at 4:25 PM EST

Sunday, October 3 at 4:25 PM EST Point spread : Broncos -1.0

: Broncos -1.0 Moneyline: Ravens -105; Broncos -115

Ravens -105; Broncos -115 Over/under: 44.0

44.0 Sportsnaut prediction: Broncos 20, Ravens 17

That was not what the then-undefeated Broncos wanted to see Week 4. Not only did Denver drop the game at home, it lost Teddy Bridgewater to the concussion protocol. While a 3-1 start to the campaign is great, there’s some concerns moving forward in Mile High.

Week 5 — Denver Broncos lose to Pittsburgh Steelers, 27-19

When: Sunday, October 10 at 1:00 PM EST

Sunday, October 10 at 1:00 PM EST Point spread: Broncos -1.5 (BetMGM)

Broncos -1.5 (BetMGM) Moneyline: Broncos -135; Steelers +110

Broncos -135; Steelers +110 Over/under: 39.5

39.5 Sportsnaut prediction: Broncos 20, Steelers 13

After winning three consecutive to open the season, Denver has now lost two straight. More than anything, Sunday’s defeat at the hands of Ben Roethlisberger and Co. was due to an inability to prevent the big play. Chase Claypool (59 yards) and Diontae Johnson (50 yards) both scored long touchdowns. That’s not what we’ve become accustomed to with Denver’s defense.

Week 6 — Denver Broncos lost to Las Vegas Raiders, 34-24

When: Sunday, October 17 at 4:25 PM EST

Sunday, October 17 at 4:25 PM EST Point spread: Broncos 44.0

Broncos 44.0 Moneyline: Raiders +170; Broncos -210

Raiders +170; Broncos -210 Over/under: 44.5

44.5 Sportsnaut prediction: Broncos 27, Raiders 13

Things have tailed off big time for Denver after a 3-0 start to the season. Primarily, it’s been about a lack of production on offense. That continued as the Broncos lost their third consecutive game at home against the division-rival Raiders. Teddy Bridgewater was sacked five times and threw three interceptions. One now has to wonder if it is Drew Lock time in Mile High.

Week 7 — Denver Broncos lose to Cleveland Browns, 17-14

When: Thursday, October 21 at 8:20 PM EST on FOX/NFLN

Thursday, October 21 at 8:20 PM EST on FOX/NFLN Point spread: Browns -1.5

Browns -1.5 Moneyline: Broncos +105; Browns -125

Broncos +105; Browns -125 Over/under: 40.0

40.0 Sportsnaut prediction: Broncos 23, Browns 20

We’re not even sure what to say about the Broncos right now. They have lost four consecutive games after a three-game winning streak to open the season. Taking on an injury-plagued Browns squad without Baker Mayfield and their top-two running backs, Denver fell down 10-0 at halftime. While it did something in the second half on offense, it was not enough. Back to the drawing board for Vic Fangio and Co.

Week 8 — Denver Broncos beat Washington Football Team, 17-10

When: Sunday, October 31 at 4:25 PM EST

Sunday, October 31 at 4:25 PM EST Point spread: Broncos -3.5

Broncos -3.5 Moneyline: Washington +135; Broncos -165

Washington +135; Broncos -165 Over/under: 44.5

44.5 Sportsnaut prediction: Broncos 20, Washington 17

Denver was able to end its four-game winning streak with a hard-fought win over another struggling squad in that of the Washington Football Team. Melvin Gordon scored two total touchdowns. Teddy Bridgewater completed 19-of-26 passes in an efficient performance. Meanwhile, Denver forced two turnovers in holding WFT to just 10 points.

Week 9 — Denver Broncos beat Dallas Cowboys, 30-16

When: Sunday, November 7 at 1:00 PM EST

Sunday, November 7 at 1:00 PM EST Point spread: Cowboys -7.5

Cowboys -7.5 Moneyline: Broncos +250; Cowboys -320

Broncos +250; Cowboys -320 Over/under: 49.0

49.0 Sportsnaut prediction: Cowboys 28, Broncos 17

Who saw this coming? Fresh off trading franchise stalwart Von Miller, the Broncos opened up a 30-0 second half lead against Dallas in Big D on Sunday. Its defense played absolutely tremendous football while Teddy Bridgewater was mistake-free. Now at 5-4, Denver remains in playoff contention.

Week 10 — Denver Broncos lose to Philadelphia Eagles, 30-13

When: Sunday, November 14 at 4:05 PM EST

Sunday, November 14 at 4:05 PM EST Point spread: Broncos -2.5

Broncos -2.5 Moneyline: Eagles +120; Broncos -145

Eagles +120; Broncos -145 Over/under: 45.0

45.0 Sportsnaut prediction: Broncos 23, Eagles 17

The Broncos followed up a tremendous Week 9 win over Dallas with a clunker of a performance at home against Philadelphia. This game included the Broncos’ previously stout defense yielding 214 rushing yards to the Eagles’ offense. A prime opportunity to move to 6-4 was met with the reality that these Broncos are pretenders.

Week 12 — vs. Los Angeles Chargers

When: Sunday, November 28 at 4:05 PM EST

Sunday, November 28 at 4:05 PM EST Point spread: Chargers -2.5

Chargers -2.5 Moneyline: Broncos +120; Chargers -145

Broncos +120; Chargers -145 Over/under: 47.5

47.5 Sportsnaut prediction: Broncos 24, Chargers 20

Denver moved right back into the AFC Playoff picture with a Week 12 win over the division-rival Los Angeles Chargers. A game that saw Teddy Bridgewater go down to injury included Denver’s defense picking off Justin Herbert twice as the Broncos came out of their bye week in victorious fashion.

Week 13 — Denver Broncos lose to the Kansas City Chiefs, 22-9

When: Sunday, December 5 at 8:20 PM EST

Sunday, December 5 at 8:20 PM EST Point spread: Chiefs -9.5

Chiefs -9.5 Moneyline: Broncos +370; Chiefs -480

Broncos +370; Chiefs -480 Over/under: 47.5

47.5 Sportsnaut prediction: Chiefs 31, Broncos 17

Teddy Bridgewater and Co. just couldn’t get it going against the Chiefs in Week 13. A 20-play drive in the second quarter came to a culmination without any points being put on the board . Meanwhile, Bridgewater threw two interceptions and had three other passes that could have very well been picked. Now 6-6, Denver needs to close the season strong in order to remain relevant in the AFC Playoff picture.

Week 15 — vs. Cincinnati Bengals

Date Time (ET) TV Sunday, Dec. 19 4:05 PM CBS

Playing in the altitude is usually a tall task for opponents unfamiliar with the unique elements in the Mile High City. Since Cincinnati’s defense is already lacking playmakers, and the Broncos have the personnel at cornerback to hold up against the Bengals’ loaded receiving corps, Denver should take care of business.

Week 15 prediction: Broncos 28, Bengals 24

Week 16 — @ Las Vegas Raiders

Date Time (ET) TV Sunday, Dec. 26 4:25 PM CBS

What we do know is that Las Vegas has won five of its past seven against Denver. Taking on the Broncos at home in what promises to be an electric Allegiant Stadium, we’re expecting that to be the case in Week 16. Whether it leads to playoff contention. Well, that’s unlikely.

Week 16 prediction: Raiders 27, Broncos 24

Week 17 — @ Los Angeles Chargers

Date Time (ET) TV Sunday, Jan. 2 4:05 PM CBS

Winning on the road against similar competition has proven to be an issue for the Broncos. Now that Los Angeles is going to be welcoming fans into their new Southern California stadium for the 2021 season, that will be magnified here.

Week 17 prediction: Chargers 27, Broncos 16

Week 18 — vs. Kansas City Chiefs

Date Time (ET) TV Sunday, Jan. 9 4:25 PM CBS

See Week 13.

Week 18 prediction: Chiefs 24, Broncos 13

Denver Broncos projected record: 8-9

