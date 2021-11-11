Kansas City Chiefs schedule: Heading to Sin City for Raiders game Sunday night

Kansas City Chiefs schedule this week

Week 10 — @ Las Vegas Raiders (SNF)

Date Time (ET) TV Sunday, Nov. 14 8:20 PM NBC

Point spread: Chiefs 2.5

Chiefs 2.5 Moneyline: Raiders +115; Chiefs -160

Raiders +115; Chiefs -160 Over/under: 52.5

52.5 Sportsnaut prediction: Chiefs 31, Raiders 27

We have to give Las Vegas credit for sticking with the Chiefs in their two games a season ago. That included Kansas City coming out on 40-32 in Week 5 and winning by the score of 35-31 in Sin City in Week 11. The one common theme here? These Raiders just can’t stop Patrick Mahomes. Over the course of his career , he has accounted for 2,000 yards with 17 touchdowns against three interceptions in six starts against Vegas.

Kansas City Chiefs schedule predictions, roster outlook

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

The Kansas City Chiefs schedule for the 2021 NFL season starts out like gangbusters with games against conference title contenders in that of the Cleveland Browns and Baltimore Ravens.

The two-time defending AFC champions, led by Patrick Mahomes , must also contend with teams like the Buffalo Bills, Tennessee Titans and Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2021.

Sportsnaut predicts that the Chiefs will finish with a 11-6.

Chiefs’ roster outlook

QB — Patrick Mahomes

RB — Clyde Edwards-Helaire (injured), Darrel Williams, Jerick McKinnon

WR — Tyreek Hill, Mecole Hardman, Demarcus Robinson, Byron Pringle, Josh Gordon

TE — Travis Kelce, Blake Bell

Defense — The Chiefs are not ranked among NFL defenses this week .

Week 1 — Kansas City Chiefs defeat the Cleveland Browns at home, 33-29

When: Sunday, September 12 at 4:25 PM on CBS

Sunday, September 12 at 4:25 PM on CBS Spread: Chiefs -6.0

Chiefs -6.0 Moneyline: Browns +230; Chiefs -270

Browns +230; Chiefs -270 Sportsnaut prediction: Chiefs 31, Browns 27

For a while in Week 1, it looked like Kansas City was going to drop its season opener in front of the team’s home crowd. That’s until the dynamic duo of Patrick Mahomes and Tyreek Hill came to play. Overcoming a double-digit deficit the two connected 11 times for 197 yards, including this 75-yard game-changing touchdown .

Week 2 — Kansas City Chiefs lost to Baltimore Ravens on the road, 36-35

When: Sunday, September 19, 8:20 PM EST on NBC

Sunday, September 19, 8:20 PM EST on NBC Spread: Chiefs -3.5

Chiefs -3.5 Moneyline: Ravens +165; Chiefs -200

Ravens +165; Chiefs -200 Over/under: 54.5

54.5 Sportsnaut prediction: Chiefs 35, Ravens 27

What an absolutely brutal Week 2 loss for the two-time defending AFC champion Chiefs. Up by 11 heading into the fourth quarter, Kansas City blew it on the road against the Baltimore Ravens. That included sophomore running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire losing a fumble when his team was entering game-winning field goal territory.

Week 3 — Kansas City Chiefs lost to Los Angeles Chargers at home, 30-24

When: Sunday, September 26 at 1:00 PM EST

Sunday, September 26 at 1:00 PM EST Point spread: Chiefs -7.0

Chiefs -7.0 Moneyline: Chargers +240; Chiefs -300

Chargers +240; Chiefs -300 over/under: 55.0

55.0 Sportsnaut prediction: Chiefs 27, Chargers 23

Kansas City’s defense continued to be a problem in its second consecutive early-season loss . Chargers rookie quarterback Justin Herbert completed 26-of-38 passes for 281 yards with four touchdowns against zero interceptions. Not being able to protect their home-field in a divisional game against a second-year quarterback isn’t great news for the two-time defending AFC champions.

Week 4 — Kansas City Chiefs beat the Philadelphia Eagles, 42-30

When: Sunday, October 3 at 1:00 PM EST

Sunday, October 3 at 1:00 PM EST Point spread: Chiefs -7.5

Chiefs -7.5 Moneyline: Eagles +290; Chiefs -370

Eagles +290; Chiefs -370 Over/under: 54.5

54.5 Week 4 prediction: Chiefs 38, Eagles 23

Despite continued issues on defense, the Chiefs’ offense was able to do enough here to come away with a win and snap a two-game losing streak. Patrick Mahomes completed 24-of-30 passes for 278 yards with five touchdowns. Tyreek Hill went off to the tune of 186 receiving yards. Could this be the start of something special in Kansas City?

Week 5 — Kansas City Chiefs lose to Buffalo Bills, 38-20

When: Sunday, October 10 at 8:20 PM EST

Sunday, October 10 at 8:20 PM EST Point spread: Chiefs -2.5

Chiefs -2.5 Moneyline: Bills +120; Chiefs -145

Bills +120; Chiefs -145 Over/under: 56.5

56.5 Sportsnaut prediction: Bills 35, Chiefs 31

Who had Kansas City at 2-3 through five games? Not us. But that’s where Patrick Mahomes and Co. are following an ugly Week 5 home loss to the Buffalo Bills. Mahomes turned the ball over three times. The Chiefs’ defense was disastrous, yielding four total touchdowns to Josh Allen . Back to the drawing board for Andy Reid and Co.

Week 6 — Kansas City Chiefs beat Washington Football Team, 31-13

When: Sunday, October 17 at 1:00 PM EST

Sunday, October 17 at 1:00 PM EST Point spread: Chiefs -7.0

Chiefs -7.0 Moneyline: Washington +260; Chiefs -330

Washington +260; Chiefs -330 Over/under: 55.5

55.5 Sportsnaut prediction: Chiefs 31, Washington 24

It was not pretty in the first half with Patrick Mahomes throwing two more interceptions, including the worst pick of the young NFL season. Even then, Kansas City was able to outscore Washington 21-0 in the second half to overturn a 13-10 deficit. Mahomes threw for nearly 400 yards in helping the Chiefs move to an even .500.

Week 7 — Kansas City Chiefs lose to Tennessee Titans, 27-3

When: Sunday, October 24 at 1:00 PM EST

Sunday, October 24 at 1:00 PM EST Point spread: Chiefs -4.5

Chiefs -4.5 Moneyline: TBD

TBD Over/under: 57.5

57.5 Sportsnaut prediction: Chiefs 38, Titans 31

Ugly. Ugly. Absolutely ugly. Patrick Mahomes turned the ball over two times in the first half as Kansas City fell down 27-0 heading into halftime. The former NFL MVP would then go down in the second half with an ugly-looking head injury as the Chiefs lost for the fourth time in six games. Things are looking bleak for the two-time defending AFC champs.

Week 8 — Kansas City Chiefs beat New York Giants, 20-17

When: Monday, November 11 at 8:15 PM EST on ESPN

Monday, November 11 at 8:15 PM EST on ESPN Point spread: Chiefs -10.0

Chiefs -10.0 Moneyline: Giants +340; Chiefs -440

Giants +340; Chiefs -440 Over/under: 52.0

52.0 Sportsnaut prediction: Chiefs 35, Giants 20

Ugly. Ugly. Ugly. That’s the best way to describe what we saw from Kansas City following a brutal Week 7 loss to the Titans. Sure the Chiefs came out on top at home against a lesser Giants squad, but there’s way more questions than answers. With games coming up against the Packers, Raiders and Cowboys, we’re concerned about this team.

Week 9 — Kansas City Chiefs beat Green Bay Packers, 13-7

When: Sunday, November 7 at 4:25 PM EST

Point spread: Chiefs -7.0

Chiefs -7.0 Moneyline: Packers +275; Chiefs -350

Packers +275; Chiefs -350 Over/under: 48.0

48.0 Sportsnaut prediction: Chiefs 31, Packers 20

We’d like to give the Chiefs credit for winning their second consecutive game, but we just can’t do it. Facing sophomore quarterback Jordan Love, the Chiefs came away with an ugly 13-7 victory. More struggles from Patrick Mahomes (20-of-37 passing for just 166 yards) was the name of the game. Either way, the Chiefs were able to move to 5-4 with the win.

Kansas City Chiefs schedule predictions

Week 11 — vs. Dallas Cowboys

Date Time (ET) TV Sunday, Nov. 21 4:25 PM FOX

While matchups between great quarterbacks are fun, they become a little less interesting in games like this. The Chiefs’ roster is superior to what Dallas will throw out on the field, even if everyone is healthy. But that has not shown this season. Even then, look for Kansas City to maintain home-field here.

Sportsnaut prediction: Chiefs 31, Cowboys 28

WEEK 12 BYE

Week 13 — vs. Denver Broncos

Date Time (ET) TV Sunday, Dec. 5 1:00 PM CBS

Kansas City has outscored Denver 118-41 in their past four outings, winning each one. There’s not much more that can be said here. Patrick Mahomes and Co. will dominate.

Sportsnaut prediction: Chiefs 31, Broncos 17

Week 14 — vs. Las Vegas Raiders

Date Time (ET) TV Sunday, Dec. 12 1:00 PM CBS

There’s certainly a theme in play here. These Raiders should be able to score points against Kansas City. In fact, they averaged 33.5 points per in two outings versus the Chiefs in 2020. That came after Vegas dropped 19 total point in two games against the Chiefs in 2019. Even with this improved offense, the Raiders’ defense will prevent a season split.

Sportsnaut prediction: Chiefs 41, Raiders 27

Week 15 — @ Los Angeles Chargers (TNF)

Date Time (ET) TV Thursday, Dec. 16 8:15 PM FOX/NFLN/Amazon

As noted above, Herbert seemingly plays the Chiefs well. While Mahomes was sitting for Week 17’s matchup a season ago, Los Angeles dropped 38 points against the Chiefs. I am fully expecting the Chargers to earn a season split with their divisional foe.

Sportsnaut prediction: Chargers 28, Chiefs 24

Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

Week 16 — vs. Pittsburgh Steelers

Date Time (ET) TV Sunday, Dec. 26 4:25 PM CBS

There’s been plenty of moments in 2021 when Pittsburgh’s defense looks great, creating turnovers and getting to the quarterback. Against Patrick Mahomes and a vastly improved offensive line, that won’t be the case. This could be one of those matchups that is decided by halftime, with the Steelers only making it look closer than it was at the end.

Sportsnaut prediction: Chiefs 28, Steelers 17

Week 17 — @ Cincinnati Bengals

Date Time (ET) TV Sunday, Jan. 2 1:00 PM CBS

The Chiefs just completely overhauled their offensive line that got overwhelmed in the Super Bowl. That should come into play here against a revamped Bengals pass rush. And while Cincinnati will hang points on Kansas City, it won’t be enough.

Sportsnaut prediction: Chiefs 31, Bengals 27

Week 18 — @ Denver Broncos

Date Time (ET) TV Sunday, Jan. 9 4:25 PM CBS

See Week 13.

Sportsnaut prediction: Chiefs 24, Broncos 13

Kansas City Chiefs projected record: 11-6

