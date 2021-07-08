Kansas City Chiefs schedule and 2021 season predictions

Kansas City Chiefs schedule takeaways:

The Kansas City Chiefs schedule for the 2021 NFL season starts out like gangbusters with games against conference title contenders in that of the Cleveland Browns and Baltimore Ravens.

The two-time defending AFC champions, led by Patrick Mahomes , must also contend with teams like the Buffalo Bills, Tennessee Titans and Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2021.

Sportsnaut predicts that the Chiefs will finish with a 15-2 record .

After some difficult games early in the season, these Chiefs get a reprieve from November on. That includes going up against non-playoff teams in seven of their final eight games.

Having upgraded big time a long the offensive line following a disastrous loss to the Buccaneers in February’s Super Bowl, Kansas City is firmly one of the favorites to hoist the Lombardi.

Below, we break down the Kansas City Chiefs schedule for the 2021 season and make score predictions for all 17 regular-season games.

Kansas City Chiefs schedule predictions, roster outlook

Let’s take a look at the team’s complete 2021 schedule and make predictions for each game.

Chiefs’ roster outlook

QB — Patrick Mahomes

RB — Clyde Edwards-Helaire, Darrel Williams, Jerick McKinnon

WR — Tyreek Hill, Mecole Hardman, Demarcus Robinson, Cornell Powell

TE — Travis Kelce

Defense — The Chiefs ranked 19th in defense.

Obviously, it starts with former NFL and Super Bowl MVP Patrick Mahomes under center. He’s 100% after dealing with injuries late last season. The additions of Pro Bowl left tackle Orlando Brown Jr. as well as stud guard Joe Thuney is only going to help Mahomes moving forward. Those moves allowed Kansas City to move off lesser offensive linemen in Martinas Rankin and Austin Reiter during the offseason. Talk about major upgrades.

We’re especially excited to see how second-year running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire performs after a solid rookie season. He can be a game-breaker for the Chiefs to go with stud pass-catchers Tyreek Hill and Travis Kelce — vaulting Kansas City to Super Bowl favorite status.

On defense, these Chiefs appear to be set big time. However, the recent arrest of star edge rusher Frank Clark complicates things. Should the troubled Pro Bowler find himself suspended, Kansas City might have to look at a watered-down free-agent market for a short-term replacement. Clark was arrested in Southern California in mid-June on gun possession charges .

Kansas City Chiefs 2021 preseason schedule

Date Opponent Time (ET) TV Saturday, Aug. 14 @ San Francisco 49ers 8:30 PM KSHB Friday, Aug. 20 vs. Arizona Cardinals 8:00 PM ESPN Friday, Aug. 27 vs. Minnesota Vikings 8:00 PM KSHB

This season the NFL is lowering the amount of preseason games to three per team, and instead expanding the regular season to 17 games, rather than the traditional 16 games.

Week 1 — vs. Cleveland Browns

Date Time (ET) TV Sunday, Sept. 12 4:25 PM CBS

Spread: Chiefs -6.0

Chiefs -6.0 Moneyline: Browns +215; Chiefs -275

Browns +215; Chiefs -275 Over/under: 52.5

Thanks to massive upgrades on their offensive line, the Patrick Mahomes -led Chiefs offense should be as dangerous as it’s ever been in 2021. Cleveland’s best efforts to counter that won’t be enough, as Kansas City can now get tailback Clyde Edwards-Helaire rolling, which will put too much pressure on the Browns to ultimately keep up.

Week 1 prediction: Chiefs 31, Browns 27

Week 2 — @ Baltimore Ravens (SNF)

Date Time (ET) TV Sunday, Sept. 19 8:20 PM NBC

A matchup many expected in the AFC Championship Game a season ago, Baltimore seems to think that it is better equipped to handle the Chiefs’ high-flying offense. Unfortunately, the losses of Pro Bowl edge rushers Matt Judon and Yannick Ngakoue will lead to questions about that. Shockingly trading Pro Bowl offensive tackle Orlando Brown Jr . to the Chiefs adds another layer to this. Right now, there’s just too much of a gap between the two teams.

Week 2 prediction: Chiefs 35, Ravens 27

Week 3 — vs. Los Angeles Chargers

Date Time (ET) TV Sunday, Sept. 26 1:00 PM CBS

In his first NFL action back in Week 2 of the 2020 season, Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert almost knocked off Kansas City. They lost by the score of 23-20 at home. This set the stage for a surprisingly competitive Los Angeles team under the rookie quarterback. Don’t expect that to change in 2021. It will also lead to a narrow early-season home loss.

Week 3 prediction: Chiefs 27, Chargers 23

Week 4 — @ Philadelphia Eagles

Date Time (ET) TV Sunday, Oct. 3 1:00 PM CBS

The two-time reigning AFC champions aren’t going to be defeated on the road against these Eagles. It’s just not happening. Dream on, Philadelphia, because Jalen Hurts isn’t winning a head-to-head duel with Patrick Mahomes .

Week 4 prediction: Chiefs 38, Eagles 23

Week 5 — vs. Buffalo Bills (SNF)

Date Time (ET) TV Sunday, Oct. 10 8:20 PM NBC

A rematch of last year’s AFC Championship Game, we’re pretty darn sure Buffalo is going to want to make a statement in Arrowhead come Week 5. Unfortunately, I am just not seeing how its defense is going to be able to stop Patrick Mahomes and Co. The Chiefs improved their offensive line big time during the offseason after that unit failed them during the Super Bowl. That will be the biggest difference in this high-scoring affair and potential championship game preview.

Week 5 prediction: Chiefs 35, Bills 31

Week 6 — @ Washington Football Team

Date Time (ET) TV Sunday, Oct. 17 1:00 PM CBS

Upset alert. Washington has the talent at all three tiers on defense to be able to pull off what would be one of the biggest statements of the 2021 NFL season. Primarily, its ability to go sideline-to-sideline should help against the likes of Tyreek Hill. Playing ball control offense against a Chiefs defense that gave up nearly 2,000 rushing yards a season ago will also help matters in this regard.

Week 6 prediction: Washington 24, Chiefs 21

Week 7 — @ Tennessee Titans

Date Time (ET) TV Sunday, Oct. 24 1:00 PM CBS

The Titans have hung around in games with the Kansas City Chiefs before, but this is different. Even with Tennessee’s additions to the front seven, the moves Kansas City made to upgrade its offensive line are superior. Patrick Mahomes will have a clean pocket a lot more this season and in matchups like this one, he’ll dominate.

Week 7 prediction: Chiefs 28, Titans 20

Week 8 — vs. New York Giants (MNF)

Date Time (ET) TV Monday, Nov. 1 8:15 PM ESPN

The Chiefs’ defense isn’t that great, and if Saquon Barkley can help the Giants establish the run, they have a chance to hang tough with Kansas City, at least to a point. Alas, Mahomes is just too good to allow his team to lose at Arrowhead Stadium against such an inferior foe.

Week 8 prediction: Chiefs 35, Giants 20

Week 9 — vs. Green Bay Packers

Date Time (ET) TV Sunday, Nov. 7 4:25 PM FOX

Even if Aaron Rodgers were to remain in Green Bay, I can’t see the Packers winning against Kansas City at Arrowhead. There’s just too many weapons for them to contend with. In what should be a higher-scoring affair, I have the Chiefs coming out on top by multiple scores.

Week 9 prediction: Chiefs 35, Packers 24

Week 10 — @ Las Vegas Raiders (SNF)

Date Time (ET) TV Sunday, Nov. 14 8:20 PM NBC

We have to give Las Vegas credit for sticking with the Chiefs in their two games a season ago. That included Kansas City coming out on 40-32 in Week 5 and winning by the score of 35-31 in Sin City in Week 11. The one common theme here? These Raiders just can’t stop Patrick Mahomes. Over the course of his career , he has accounted for 2,000 yards with 17 touchdowns against three interceptions in six starts against Vegas.

Week 10 prediction: Chiefs 31, Raiders 27

Week 11 — vs. Dallas Cowboys

Date Time (ET) TV Sunday, Nov. 21 4:25 PM FOX

While matchups between great quarterbacks are fun, they become a little less interesting in games like this. The Chiefs’ roster is superior to what Dallas will throw out on the field, even if everyone is healthy. Patrick Mahomes will carve the Cowboys’ defense to shreds and this one might be over by halftime.

Week 11 prediction: Chiefs 35, Cowboys 24

WEEK 12 BYE

Week 13 — vs. Denver Broncos

Date Time (ET) TV Sunday, Dec. 5 1:00 PM CBS

Kansas City has outscored Denver 118-41 in their past four outings, winning each one. There’s not much more that can be said here. Patrick Mahomes and Co. will dominate.

Week 13 prediction: Chiefs 31, Broncos 17

Week 14 — vs. Las Vegas Raiders

Date Time (ET) TV Sunday, Dec. 12 1:00 PM CBS

There’s certainly a theme in play here. These Raiders should be able to score points against Kansas City. In fact, they averaged 33.5 points per in two outings versus the Chiefs in 2020. That came after Vegas dropped 19 total point in two games against the Chiefs in 2019. Even with this improved offense, the Raiders’ defense will prevent a season split.

Week 14 prediction: Chiefs 41, Raiders 27

Week 15 — @ Los Angeles Chargers (TNF)

Date Time (ET) TV Thursday, Dec. 16 8:15 PM FOX/NFLN/Amazon

As noted above, Herbert seemingly plays the Chiefs well. While Mahomes was sitting for Week 17’s matchup a season ago, Los Angeles dropped 38 points against the Chiefs. I am fully expecting the Chargers to earn a season split with their superior divisional foe.

Week 15 prediction: Chargers 28, Chiefs 24

Week 16 — vs. Pittsburgh Steelers

Date Time (ET) TV Sunday, Dec. 26 4:25 PM CBS

There will be plenty of moments in 2021 when Pittsburgh’s defense looks great, creating turnovers and getting to the quarterback. Against Patrick Mahomes and a vastly improved offensive line, that won’t be the case. This could be one of those matchups that is decided by halftime, with the Steelers only making it look closer than it was at the end.

Week 16 prediction: Chiefs 28, Steelers 17

Week 17 — @ Cincinnati Bengals

Date Time (ET) TV Sunday, Jan. 2 1:00 PM CBS

The Chiefs just completely overhauled their offensive line that got overwhelmed in the Super Bowl. That’s bad news for the Bengals’ defensive front. They have no hope of stopping Patrick Mahomes and Co.

Week 17 prediction: Chiefs 31, Bengals 27

Week 18 — @ Denver Broncos

Date Time (ET) TV Sunday, Jan. 9 4:25 PM CBS

See Week 13.

Week 18 prediction: Chiefs 24, Broncos 13

Kansas City Chiefs projected record: 15-2

