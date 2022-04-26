ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
These Limited-Edition Grateful Dead Blankets Are On Sale for Mother’s Day

By John Lonsdale
Rolling Stone
Rolling Stone
 4 days ago

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission.

The spring season just got a whole lot more comfortable — and warmer — for fans of the Grateful Dead . Slowtide, a Costa Mesa, CA-based brand that produces surf-inspired apparel and accessories , released its latest collection of Grateful Dead merch last summer, with a line of Grateful Dead camp blankets that quickly sold out. But now with some of the gear back in stock, Slowtide is running a new promotion across its entire shop for anyone who missed out the first time.

Slowtide is running an early-bird Mother’s Day sale across its site, so it’s a good time for any fan to score some new merch. When you buy a single item, you can get a second for 50% off. All you have to do to get the discount is use the promo code THANKSMOM at checkout.

The officially-licensed blankets are part of Slowtide’s larger Grateful Dead collection , which includes towels, ponchos , yoga blankets and throw blankets , all of which regularly sell out. Fans will want to act fast on this limited restock before even more items go out of stock again.

One of the latest additions from the collab on the Slowtide website is the Ryder quick-drying park blanket . It measures 58 x 72 inches, so it’s plenty big for a couple to relax at an outdoor show. Of course, as the name suggests, the Grateful Dead camp blanket will also keep you nice and cozy when you’re camping or at the park, or to throw in along with your sleeping bag at night.

Slowtide says it made the fast-drying blanket with fully recycled materials, and all of the brand’s products are Oeko-Tex-certified, meaning none of its products are produced with harmful materials. The well-designed blanket is soft enough for all-day lounging, and it features a rugged water-repellant DWR finish on the bottom. That means it’s tough enough to be used outdoors , which is perfect to shield you from the cold, wet ground after a night of sleeping in your tent.

The blanket even comes with convenient corner pockets that display the band’s iconic Steal Your Face logo, where you can slide in things like your phone, sunglasses or a set of keys to prevent you from losing them at the campground or at the park.

Slowtide’s Grateful Dead products are known to sell out fast, so you might want to act quickly if you want these discounted Grateful Dead blankets for your weekend adventures this season.

Slowtide is just one of many brands that has recently released official Grateful Dead products. Accessories company Stance recently launched a collection of Grateful Dead socks , while the band also collaborated with Kollectico on a limited run of its Dancing Skeleton bobbleheads .

Last fall, the Dead teamed up with the Parks Project for the limited-edition Welcome to Bear Country collaboration of blankets and camping gear. Most recently, the cooler company Igloo collaborated with the group on a limited-edition Care Bears-themed cooler , which is part of the brand’s popular Playmate line.

