Washington Football Team schedule: Fixing things on the bye

By Vincent Frank
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 4 days ago

Washington Football Team schedule this week

The Washington Football Team has a Week 9 bye.

Washington Football Team schedule predictions, roster outlook

Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
  • The Washington Football Team schedule for the 2021 NFL season starts out with some very winnable games against the Los Angeles Chargers, New York Giants and Atlanta Falcons within the first four weeks.
  • But don’t mistake this for a cupcake schedule for Ron Rivera’s squad. Washington has six games against playoff teams from a season ago, including a Week 10 outing against the defending champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
  • Sportsnaut predicts that Washington will finish with a 6-11 record.

Washington Football Team roster outlook

Week 1 — Washington Football Team lost at home 20-16 to the Los Angeles Chargers

  • When: Sunday, Sept. 12 at 1:00 PM on CBS
  • Spread: Chargers -1.0
  • Moneyline: Washington +100, Chargers -120
  • Over/under: 44.5
  • Sportsnaut prediction: Washington 27, Chargers 23

With Ryan Fitzpatrick having to exit due to a hip injury, Tayler Heinicke had to come in under center for Washington. A game that included a sewage pipe bursting also saw Washington lose its regular-season opener by the score of 20-16. Its vaunted defense also allowed Justin Herbert to complete 31-of-47 passes for 337 yards in the loss.

Week 2 — Washington Football Team beat the New York Giants at home, 31-29

  • When: Thursday, September 16 at 8:20 PM EST on NFL Network
  • Spread: Washington -3.0
  • Moneyline: N/A
  • Over/under: 43.0
  • Sportsnaut prediction: Washington 27, Giants 23

What a win for Washington at home after a brutal season-opening loss. It sure looked like Ron Rivera’s squad was going to drop this after Dustin Hopkins missed a game-winning field goal as time expired. Instead, the Giants were called for off-sides, giving Hopkins another chance. He nailed it, sending Washington to a 1-1 record and preventing disaster.

Week 3 — Washington Football Team loses to Buffalo Bills on road, 43-21

  • When: Sunday, September 26 at 1:00 PM EST
  • Point spread: Buffalo -7.0 ( BetMGM )
  • Moneyline: Buffalo (-450), Washington (+350)
  • Over/under: 45.5
  • Sportsnaut prediction: Bills 27, Washington 17

Washington’s defense is expected to be its strength, right? Well, that did not play out Week 3 on the road in Western New York. This unit was torn apart by Josh Allen and the Bills’ offense to the tune of 29 first downs and 481 total yards of offense. Regardless of what the offense does, that’s just not going to cut it if this team hopes to repeat as NFC East champs. Period!

Week 4 — Washington Football Team beats Atlanta Falcons, 34-30

  • When: Sunday, October 3 at 1:00 PM EST
  • Point spread: Washington -1.5
  • Moneyline: Falcons +100; Washington -120
  • Over/under: 48.0
  • Sportsnaut prediction: Falcons 27, Washington 23

Washington had to come back from a 17-13 halftime deficit against Atlanta in order to move to 2-2 on the season . It was an unequal performance from Ron Rivera’s squad, but something this team needed big time. Taylor Heinicke completed 23-of-33 passes for 290 yards with three touchdowns in the win.

Week 5 — Washington Football Team lose to New Orleans Saints, 33-22

  • When: Sunday, October 10 at 1:00 PM EST
  • Point spread: Saints -1.5
  • Moneyline: Washington +105; Saints -125
  • Over/under: 44.5
  • Sportsnaut prediction: Washington 24, Saints 20

Disastrous. That’s the best way to describe what we’ve seen from Washington’s previously stout defense under Ron Rivera. Including yielding a Hail Mary and long touchdown pass to Jameis Winston in Week 5, Washington’s defense failed to come to play again. It has the team at an ugly 2-3 on the season.

Week 6 — Washington Football Team loses to Kansas City Chiefs, 31-13

  • When: Sunday, October 17 at 1:00 PM EST
  • Point spread: Chiefs 7.0
  • Moneyline: Washington +260; Chiefs -330
  • Over/under: 55.5
  • Sportsnaut prediction: Chiefs 38, Washington 20

Washington held a 13-10 lead over the two-time defending AFC champions at halftime, only to be outscored 21-0 in the second half. More than anything, it was the inability to do anything of substance on offense. Taylor Heinicke put up 182 yards through the air while Washington tallied just 276 yards of offense. Once Patrick Mahomes got going in the second half, this was done. Now at 2-4, Washington finds itself three games behind Dallas in the NFC East.

Week 7 — Washington Football Team loses to Green Bay Packers, 24-10

  • When: Sunday, October 24 at 1:00 PM EST
  • Point spread: Packers -9.5
  • Moneyline: Washington +340; Packers -450
  • Over/under: 49.5
  • Sportsnaut prediction: Packers 31, Washington 14

Ron Rivera and Co. have now lost three consecutive and find themselves at 2-5 on the season. The crazy thing here is that Washington actually put up 430 yards compared to 304 for Aaron Rodgers and the Packers. Unfortunately, two turnovers turned into 10 points for Green Bay — making the difference in this one.

Week 8 — Washington Football Team loses to Denver Broncos, 17-10

  • When: Sunday, October 31 at 4:25 PM EST
  • Point spread: Broncos -3.5
  • Moneyline: Washington +135; Broncos -165
  • Over/under: 44.5
  • Week 8 prediction: Broncos 20, Washington 17

Washington has now lost four consecutive heading into its bye. The team has scored a combined 33 points over the past three games. Fresh off a division title in 2020, things are not looking good for Ron Rivera’s squad.

Washington Football Team schedule predictions

Week 10 — vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Date Time (ET) TV
Sunday, Nov. 14 1:00 PM FOX

A rematch of last season’s NFC Wildcard Playoff, Washington surprised the masses by playing it close against Tom Brady and Co. back in January. It lost by the score of 23-21 with Taylor Heinicke getting the start. That’s not going to be the case this time. Expect Tampa to win going away.

  • Sportsnaut prediction: Buccaneers 38, Washington 20
Jan 9, 2021; Landover, Maryland, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) is sacked by Washington Football Team nose tackle Daron Payne (94) in the fourth quarter at FedExField. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

Week 11 — @ Carolina Panthers

Date Time (ET) TV
Sunday, Nov. 21 1:00 PM FOX

The Ron Rivera revenge game. Could it end in sweet victory for Washington? With the way Sam Darnold and the Panthers’ offense is playing right now, I wouldn’t be surprised.

  • Sportsnaut prediction: Washington 17, Panthers 16

Week 12 — vs. Seattle Seahawks (MNF)

Date Time (ET) TV
Monday, Nov. 29 8:15 PM ESPN

Washington will be able to score points against a Seahawks defense that lacks a ton of talent outside of Jamal Adams. The only question here is whether its defense will be able to protect the boundaries against D.K. Metcalf and Tyler Lockett. Right now, I am just not seeing it.

  • Sportsnaut prediction: Seahawks 27, Washington 23

Week 13 — @ Las Vegas Raiders

Date Time (ET) TV
Sunday, Dec. 5 4:05 PM FOX

There’s every reason to believe Allegiant Stadium will be rocking in Vegas this fall after fans were not permitted to attend games in the Raiders’ debut 2020 campaign in Sin City. That’s going to play a huge difference, especially in games against evenly-matched opponents. I expect Derek Carr and Co. to do just enough to take advantage of that.

  • Sportsnaut prediction: Raiders 23, Washington 20

Week 14 — vs. Dallas Cowboys

Date Time (ET) TV
Sunday, Dec. 12 1:00 PM FOX

Washington posted a disastrous 3-5 record at home a season ago and is 1-3 this season. While these two teams tend to play close games, the gap between Dallas and WFT is just too big.

  • Sportsnaut prediction: Cowboys 31, Washington 20

Week 15 — @ Philadelphia Eagles

Date Time (ET) TV
TBD TBD TBD

Philadelphia just does not match up well against Washington. Sure Jalen Hurts is more mobile than Carson Wentz . But a defensive line led by Chase Young and Montez Sweat will have the greenish quarterback running for the hills. In what should be an ugly game, go with the road team.

  • Sportsnaut prediction: Washington 17, Eagles 13
Week 16 — @ Dallas Cowboys (SNF)

Date Time (ET) TV
Sunday, Dec. 26 8:20 PM NBC

In their two games a season ago, Washington outscored Dallas by a combined margin of 66-19 in sweeping its division rivals. Unfortunately, we’re not going to see a similar Cowboys team in 2021. Dak Prescott returns healthy. Their defense is improved under coordinator Dan Quinn. Blowout city in Big D during this holiday weekend matchup.

  • Sportsnaut prediction: Cowboys 38, Washington 17

Week 17 — vs. Philadelphia Eagles

Date Time (ET) TV
Sunday, Jan. 2 1:00 PM FOX

Noticing a theme? I am in no way sold on the Eagles being able to match up with Washington in 2021. Primarily, its inability to stop the run and issues in the defensive secondary could be the team’s biggest Achilles’ heel. Washington is also in a position to take advantage of that. It will lead to a season sweep of the Eagles.

  • Sportsnaut prediction: Washington 23, Eagles 14

Week 18 — @ New York Giants

Date Time (ET) TV
Sunday, Jan. 9 1:00 PM FOX

Washington is lucky it gets to play the Giants and Eagles twice this season. Look for another win against a really bad NFC East opponent to close up shop on a lost season in D.C.

  • Sportsnaut prediction: Washington 20, Giants 17

Washington Football Team projected record: 6-11

