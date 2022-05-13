ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Did Kelly Osbourne Get Plastic Surgery? What She’s Said About Going Under the Knife

Did she or didn't she? Kelly Osbourne has been making headlines since she debuted her incredible 85-pound weight loss in August 2020 — but has she ever gotten plastic surgery ?

The former Osbournes star — who is now pregnant with her first child — previously sparked nose job rumors, but Kelly, 37, has only ever been under the knife for her gastric sleeve surgery in 2018 . She revealed that she had undergone the procedure while appearing on the “Hollywood Raw” podcast just weeks after debuting her weight loss to the world.

Kelly Osbourne's Total Transformation Over the Years

“I did the gastric sleeve. All it does is change the shape of your stomach ,” Kelly said at the time. “I got that almost two years ago. I will never ever, ever lie about it ever. It is the best thing I have ever done.”

She added, "I've never f—ked with my face. I'm too scared. My t—ts are saggy, and I want to get them fixed, but I'm scared of the surgery. All my friends I've helped recover from it — it looks so painful and they can't move their arms. I'm like nah, I'm good."

Four months later, she clapped back at a troll who told her she had a "great" plastic surgeon in response to an Instagram photo.

“I want to make something very clear. I am not a liar. I have never had plastic surgery. At least not yet!!!!” the U.K. native told the social media user. “The only thing I had done [was] a bit of Botox in my forehead and jaw. And I had my top lip injected. That’s it.”

The Fashion Police alum doubled down on her statements in May 2021 via Instagram. “I just want to bring up a topic that you guys are talking about because I’m always really honest and really upfront about what I’ve done to my body and who I am,” she said at the time.

Kelly continued, “I have not had plastic surgery. I have never done anything to my face other than a couple of injections in my lips, in my jaw, and in my forehead here ... I do not lie but thank you for the compliment.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Eb9eq_0ZsYL8r600

As far as her weight loss, the starlet has never felt better. “After years of fad eating plans and yo-yo dieting, Kelly finally realized what works for her ,” an insider previously told Life & Style of Kelly's stunning wellness progress. “She’s embraced her vegan diet, and she incorporates weights into her exercise routine, which includes a lot of walking.”

In fact, the former Fashion Police star "felt like a new person" after the slim down, a second source gushed. “Kelly doesn’t obsess about her body anymore," the insider added. "And once she stopped beating herself up and concentrated on healthier choices, the pounds just started coming off."

