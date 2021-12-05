New York Giants schedule: Mike Glennon makes Giants long shot to compete in Week 14

New York Giants schedule this week

Week 14 – @ Los Angeles Chargers

Date Time (ET) TV Sunday, Dec. 12 4:05 PM FOX

Justin Herbert might run into some problems against New York’s defense, which is holding up nicely against opposing quarterbacks. But if Mike Glennon is under center, the Giants’ offense is the worst in the NFL and they will get blown off the field.

Week 14 prediction: Chargers 24, Giants 13

New York Giants schedule predictions, roster outlook

The Giants face the Denver Broncos in Week 1 of the NFL season.

A key stretch of New York’s schedule features a Week 9 bye, and Monday Night Football in Weeks 8 and 11 on the road against the Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccaneers respectively.

Sportsnaut predicts the Giants will end the season with a 9-8 record.

New York Giants roster outlook

All our predictions are based on the Giants keeping and starting these key players:

QB – Mike Glennon, Daniel Jones

RB – Devontae Booker, Saquon Barkley (O)

WR – Kenny Golladay, Darius Slayton, Kadarius Toney, Sterling Shepard (Q), John Ross

TE – Evan Engram, Kyle Rudolph, Kaden Smith

Defense – Giants No. 8 in NFL this week

Week 1 — New York Giants lost at home to the Denver Broncos, 27-13

When: Sunday, September 12 at 4:05 PM EST on FOX

Sunday, September 12 at 4:05 PM EST on FOX Spread: Broncos -3

Broncos -3 Moneyline: Broncos -160; Giants +140

Broncos -160; Giants +140 Over/Under: 42

42 Sportsnaut prediction: Broncos 20, Giants 17

Ugly. That’s the best way to describe what we saw from the Giants in their season opener Sunday afternoon. Daniel Jones struggled big-time throughout the game, once again putting the ball on the turf. The Giants’ defense was eaten apart by Teddy Bridgewater. This is not the way head coach Joe Judge wanted to open his second season in Jersey.

Week 2 — New York Giants lost to Washington Football Team, 31-29

When: Thursday, September 16 at 8:20 PM EST on NFL Network

Thursday, September 16 at 8:20 PM EST on NFL Network Spread: Washington -3.0

Washington -3.0 Moneyline: N/A

N/A Over/Under: 43.0

43.0 Sportsnaut prediction: Washington 31, Giants 17

That’s not the way to start their divisional slate. The Giants were desperate for a win in Week 2 after losing the opener. Daniel Jones played great football. The defense forced a late-game turnovers. Unfortunately, an off-sides penalty against Dexter Lawrence on a Washington missed field goal as time expired gave the burgundy and gold another opportunity. Dustin Hopkins nailed it, sending New York to an 0-2 mark on the season .

Week 3 – New York Giants lose 14-17 to Atlanta Falcons

When: Sunday, Sept. 26 at 1:00 PM on FOX

Sunday, Sept. 26 at 1:00 PM on FOX Point spread: Giants -3 ( BetMGM )

Giants -3 ( BetMGM ) Moneyline: Giants (-175), Falcons (+150)

Giants (-175), Falcons (+150) Over/under: 48.5

48.5 Sportsnaut prediction: Giants 27, Falcons 24

Facing one of the worst defenses in the NFL, this was a fantastic opportunity for Daniel Jones to build upon his momentum from Week 2. While Jones did fine, he also didn’t score any touchdowns. This should have been a scoring affair, but the Giants only managed 14 points. It could be a long year in New York.

Week 4 – New York Giants defeated the New Orleans Saints, 27-21

Point spread: Saints -7.5

Saints -7.5 Moneyline: Giants +280; Saints -360

Giants +280; Saints -360 Over/under: 41

41 Sportsnaut prediction: Saints 24, Giants 14

One of the most unexpected results in 2021. It felt like New York had little chance in Week 4, facing the Saints at the Caesars Superdome with a sold-out crowd for the first time in 2019. But quarterback Daniel Jones delivered one of the best performances in his career (402 yards, 2 touchdowns) and Saquon Barkley made the big plays for this stunning victory.

Week 5 — New York Giants lose to Dallas Cowboys, 44-20

When: Sunday, October 10 at 4:25 PM EST

Sunday, October 10 at 4:25 PM EST Spread: Cowboys -7 (BetMGM)

Cowboys -7 (BetMGM) Moneyline : Cowboys (-350), Giants (+275)

: Cowboys (-350), Giants (+275) Over/Under: 52.5

52.5 Sportsnaut prediction: Cowboys 31, Giants 17

Talk about an ugly day in Big D. The Giants lost Saquon Barkley ( ankle ) and Daniel Jones ( concussion ) to injury in the first half. Big-time free agent signing Kenny Golladay also went down to a knee injury in what ended up being a three-score loss. Depending on the severity of these injuries, one could conclude that the 1-4 Giants are now merely playing out the string.

Week 6 – New York Giants lost to the Los Angeles Rams, 38-11

When: Sunday, Oct. 17 @ 1:00 PM EST

Sunday, Oct. 17 @ 1:00 PM EST Point spread: Rams -8.5 (BetMGM)

Rams -8.5 (BetMGM) Moneyline: Rams (-450), Giants (+340)

Rams (-450), Giants (+340) Over/under: 48.5

48.5 Sportsnaut prediction: Rams 28, Giants 17

The ugly version of Daniel Jones is back. Baffling decisions, fumbles, missed throws. Everything that made him a nightmare to watch reappeared in Week 6. It’s fair to say the Giants are in trouble, especially with Saquon Barkley likely sidelined another week.

Week 7 – New York Giants beat the Carolina Panthers, 25-3

When: Sunday, Oct. 24 at 1 PM

Sunday, Oct. 24 at 1 PM Spread: Panthers -3, (BetMGM)

Panthers -3, (BetMGM) Moneyline: Panthers (-155), Giants (+130)

Panthers (-155), Giants (+130) Over/Under: 43.5 points

43.5 points Sportsnaut prediction: Panthers 21, Giants 17

This is the version of New York’s defense many expected coming into the season. The Giants never allowed Carolina to experience a moment of happiness, suffocating the Panthers’ offense. It doesn’t change the season-long projection for New York, but this was a much-needed win.

Week 8 — New York Giants lose to Kansas City Chiefs, 20-17

When: Monday, November 1 at 8:15 PM EST on ESPN

Monday, November 1 at 8:15 PM EST on ESPN Point spread: Chiefs -10, (BetMGM)

Chiefs -10, (BetMGM) Moneyline: Chiefs (-500), Giants (+375)

Chiefs (-500), Giants (+375) Over/under: 52.5 points

52.5 points Sportsnaut prediction: Chiefs 24, Giants 20

We have to give it to the Giants for their gutsy performance against the Chiefs in Kansas City. Unfortunately, injuries on offense and some late-game penalties led to New York’s sixth loss in eight games. It’s now a lost season in Jersey.

Week 9 – New York Giants beat the Las Vegas Raiders, 23-16

When: Sunday, Nov. 7 at 1 p.m. EST

Sunday, Nov. 7 at 1 p.m. EST Point spread: Raiders -3.0

Raiders -3.0 Moneyline: Giants +135; Raiders -160

Giants +135; Raiders -160 Over/under: 47.5

47.5 Sportsnaut prediction: Raiders 27, Giants 21

The New York Giants defense is officially back. For the third consecutive week, New York held its opponent under 20 points. In Week 9, the Giants forced a pair of Derek Carr interceptions, making a house call on one in the third quarter. When the Giants come out of the bye, Saquon Barkley will be back.

Week 11 — New York Giants lose to Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 30-10

When: Monday, November 22 at 8:15 PM EST on ESPN

Monday, November 22 at 8:15 PM EST on ESPN Line: Buccaneers -10.5, (BetMGM)

Buccaneers -10.5, (BetMGM) Spread: Buccaneers (-550), Giants (+400)

Buccaneers (-550), Giants (+400) Over/Under: 49.5 points

49.5 points Sportsnaut prediction: Buccaneers 28, Giants 24

Another ugly offensive showing for Daniel Jones and the Giants, resulting in three turnovers on the part of this unit. Meanwhile, the Giants’ defense just couldn’t do enough to stop Tom Brady and Co. as New York fell to 3-7 on the campaign.

Week 12 – New York Giants beat the Philadelphia Eagles, 13-7

Point spread: Eagles -3.5

Eagles -3.5 Moneyline: Giants +145; Eagles -176

Giants +145; Eagles -176 Over/under: 45.5

45.5 Sportsnaut prediction: Giants 28, Eagles 21

As long as they aren’t facing a Hall of Fame quarterback, New York’s defense is legit. After hearing all the buzz about Halen Hurts, New York snuffed out everything the Eagles tried. There isn’t anything good to say about the Giants’ offense, but a win is a win.

Week 13 – New York Giants lost to Miami Dolphins, 20-9

Spread: Dolphins -2.5, BetMGM

Dolphins -2.5, BetMGM Moneyline: Dolphins (-145), Giants (+120)

Dolphins (-145), Giants (+120) Sportsnaut prediction: Dolphins 20, Giants 17

Most NFL teams starting a backup quarterback would limit his chances to throw in a low-scoring game. Freddie Kitchens asked Mike Glennon to throw it 44 times (23 completions). That should tell you everything you need to know about why New York lost.

New York Giants schedule predictions

Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports

Week 15 – vs. Dallas Cowboys

Date Time (ET) TV Sunday, Dec. 19 1:00 PM FOX

There are far too many weapons on the Cowboys’ offense for New York to contain. As long as Dallas is healthy in this Week 15 meeting, Prescott and Co. shouldn’t have much trouble beating New York.

Week 15 prediction: Cowboys 31, Giants 24

Week 16 – @ Philadelphia Eagles

Date Time (ET) TV Sunday, Dec. 26 1:00 PM FOX

DeVonta Smith ‘s presence in the Eagles’ receiving corps, combined with a much healthier returning offensive line, will help Philadelphia immensely. Since Jones is turnover-prone and facing a dynamic defensive front, the hosts get the edge in this one.

Week 16 prediction: Eagles 27, Giants 21

Week 17 – @ Chicago Bears

Date Time (ET) TV Sunday, Jan. 2 1:00 PM CBS

The Giants face a team arguably worse than they are. Patrick Graham is a bright coach and he’ll come up with plenty of blitzes to make this a long Sunday for Justin Fields.

Week 17 prediction: Giants 26, Bears 20

Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Week 18 – vs. Washington Football Team

Date Time (ET) TV Sunday, Jan. 9 1:00 PM FOX

It doesn’t really matter where these teams play. As long as Jones is under center for New York and the Football Team has pass-rushers like Chase Young coming after him, it’s a recipe for success for Washington.

Week 18 prediction: Washington 20, Giants 7

New York Giants record prediction: 5-12

