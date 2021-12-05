ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

New York Giants schedule: Mike Glennon makes Giants long shot to compete in Week 14

By Matt Johnson
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4TAFWK_0Zs3DOBV00

New York Giants schedule this week

Week 14 – @ Los Angeles Chargers

Date Time (ET) TV
Sunday, Dec. 12 4:05 PM FOX

Justin Herbert might run into some problems against New York’s defense, which is holding up nicely against opposing quarterbacks. But if Mike Glennon is under center, the Giants’ offense is the worst in the NFL and they will get blown off the field.

  • Week 14 prediction: Chargers 24, Giants 13

Related: Updated NFL power rankings

New York Giants schedule predictions, roster outlook

  • The Giants face the Denver Broncos in Week 1 of the NFL season.
  • A key stretch of New York’s schedule features a Week 9 bye, and Monday Night Football in Weeks 8 and 11 on the road against the Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccaneers respectively.
  • Sportsnaut predicts the Giants will end the season with a 9-8 record.

New York Giants roster outlook

All our predictions are based on the Giants keeping and starting these key players:

  • QB – Mike Glennon, Daniel Jones
  • RB – Devontae Booker, Saquon Barkley (O)
  • WR – Kenny Golladay, Darius Slayton, Kadarius Toney, Sterling Shepard (Q), John Ross
  • TE – Evan Engram, Kyle Rudolph, Kaden Smith
  • Defense Giants No. 8 in NFL this week

Week 1 — New York Giants lost at home to the Denver Broncos, 27-13

  • When: Sunday, September 12 at 4:05 PM EST on FOX
  • Spread: Broncos -3
  • Moneyline: Broncos -160; Giants +140
  • Over/Under: 42
  • Sportsnaut prediction: Broncos 20, Giants 17

Ugly. That’s the best way to describe what we saw from the Giants in their season opener Sunday afternoon. Daniel Jones struggled big-time throughout the game, once again putting the ball on the turf. The Giants’ defense was eaten apart by Teddy Bridgewater. This is not the way head coach Joe Judge wanted to open his second season in Jersey.

Week 2 — New York Giants lost to Washington Football Team, 31-29

  • When: Thursday, September 16 at 8:20 PM EST on NFL Network
  • Spread: Washington -3.0
  • Moneyline: N/A
  • Over/Under: 43.0
  • Sportsnaut prediction: Washington 31, Giants 17

That’s not the way to start their divisional slate. The Giants were desperate for a win in Week 2 after losing the opener. Daniel Jones played great football. The defense forced a late-game turnovers. Unfortunately, an off-sides penalty against Dexter Lawrence on a Washington missed field goal as time expired gave the burgundy and gold another opportunity. Dustin Hopkins nailed it, sending New York to an 0-2 mark on the season .

Week 3 – New York Giants lose 14-17 to Atlanta Falcons

  • When: Sunday, Sept. 26 at 1:00 PM on FOX
  • Point spread: Giants -3 ( BetMGM )
  • Moneyline: Giants (-175), Falcons (+150)
  • Over/under: 48.5
  • Sportsnaut prediction: Giants 27, Falcons 24

Facing one of the worst defenses in the NFL, this was a fantastic opportunity for Daniel Jones to build upon his momentum from Week 2. While Jones did fine, he also didn’t score any touchdowns. This should have been a scoring affair, but the Giants only managed 14 points. It could be a long year in New York.

Week 4 – New York Giants defeated the New Orleans Saints, 27-21

  • Point spread: Saints -7.5
  • Moneyline: Giants +280; Saints -360
  • Over/under: 41
  • Sportsnaut prediction: Saints 24, Giants 14

One of the most unexpected results in 2021. It felt like New York had little chance in Week 4, facing the Saints at the Caesars Superdome with a sold-out crowd for the first time in 2019. But quarterback Daniel Jones delivered one of the best performances in his career (402 yards, 2 touchdowns) and Saquon Barkley made the big plays for this stunning victory.

Week 5 — New York Giants lose to Dallas Cowboys, 44-20

  • When: Sunday, October 10 at 4:25 PM EST
  • Spread: Cowboys -7 (BetMGM)
  • Moneyline : Cowboys (-350), Giants (+275)
  • Over/Under: 52.5
  • Sportsnaut prediction: Cowboys 31, Giants 17

Talk about an ugly day in Big D. The Giants lost Saquon Barkley ( ankle ) and Daniel Jones ( concussion ) to injury in the first half. Big-time free agent signing Kenny Golladay also went down to a knee injury in what ended up being a three-score loss. Depending on the severity of these injuries, one could conclude that the 1-4 Giants are now merely playing out the string.

Week 6 – New York Giants lost to the Los Angeles Rams, 38-11

  • When: Sunday, Oct. 17 @ 1:00 PM EST
  • Point spread: Rams -8.5 (BetMGM)
  • Moneyline: Rams (-450), Giants (+340)
  • Over/under: 48.5
  • Sportsnaut prediction: Rams 28, Giants 17

The ugly version of Daniel Jones is back. Baffling decisions, fumbles, missed throws. Everything that made him a nightmare to watch reappeared in Week 6. It’s fair to say the Giants are in trouble, especially with Saquon Barkley likely sidelined another week.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2pnY5P_0Zs3DOBV00 Also Read:
NFL world blasts Daniel Jones for disastrous first-half performance

Week 7 – New York Giants beat the Carolina Panthers, 25-3

  • When: Sunday, Oct. 24 at 1 PM
  • Spread: Panthers -3, (BetMGM)
  • Moneyline: Panthers (-155), Giants (+130)
  • Over/Under: 43.5 points
  • Sportsnaut prediction: Panthers 21, Giants 17

This is the version of New York’s defense many expected coming into the season. The Giants never allowed Carolina to experience a moment of happiness, suffocating the Panthers’ offense. It doesn’t change the season-long projection for New York, but this was a much-needed win.

Week 8 — New York Giants lose to Kansas City Chiefs, 20-17

  • When: Monday, November 1 at 8:15 PM EST on ESPN
  • Point spread: Chiefs -10, (BetMGM)
  • Moneyline: Chiefs (-500), Giants (+375)
  • Over/under: 52.5 points
  • Sportsnaut prediction: Chiefs 24, Giants 20

We have to give it to the Giants for their gutsy performance against the Chiefs in Kansas City. Unfortunately, injuries on offense and some late-game penalties led to New York’s sixth loss in eight games. It’s now a lost season in Jersey.

Week 9 – New York Giants beat the Las Vegas Raiders, 23-16

  • When: Sunday, Nov. 7 at 1 p.m. EST
  • Point spread: Raiders -3.0
  • Moneyline: Giants +135; Raiders -160
  • Over/under: 47.5
  • Sportsnaut prediction: Raiders 27, Giants 21

The New York Giants defense is officially back. For the third consecutive week, New York held its opponent under 20 points. In Week 9, the Giants forced a pair of Derek Carr interceptions, making a house call on one in the third quarter. When the Giants come out of the bye, Saquon Barkley will be back.

Week 11 — New York Giants lose to Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 30-10

  • When: Monday, November 22 at 8:15 PM EST on ESPN
  • Line: Buccaneers -10.5, (BetMGM)
  • Spread: Buccaneers (-550), Giants (+400)
  • Over/Under: 49.5 points
  • Sportsnaut prediction: Buccaneers 28, Giants 24

Another ugly offensive showing for Daniel Jones and the Giants, resulting in three turnovers on the part of this unit. Meanwhile, the Giants’ defense just couldn’t do enough to stop Tom Brady and Co. as New York fell to 3-7 on the campaign.

Week 12 – New York Giants beat the Philadelphia Eagles, 13-7

  • Point spread: Eagles -3.5
  • Moneyline: Giants +145; Eagles -176
  • Over/under: 45.5
  • Sportsnaut prediction: Giants 28, Eagles 21

As long as they aren’t facing a Hall of Fame quarterback, New York’s defense is legit. After hearing all the buzz about Halen Hurts, New York snuffed out everything the Eagles tried. There isn’t anything good to say about the Giants’ offense, but a win is a win.

Week 13 – New York Giants lost to Miami Dolphins, 20-9

  • Spread: Dolphins -2.5, BetMGM
  • Moneyline: Dolphins (-145), Giants (+120)
  • Sportsnaut prediction: Dolphins 20, Giants 17

Most NFL teams starting a backup quarterback would limit his chances to throw in a low-scoring game. Freddie Kitchens asked Mike Glennon to throw it 44 times (23 completions). That should tell you everything you need to know about why New York lost.

New York Giants schedule predictions

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1AIMwW_0Zs3DOBV00
Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports

Week 15 – vs. Dallas Cowboys

Date Time (ET) TV
Sunday, Dec. 19 1:00 PM FOX

There are far too many weapons on the Cowboys’ offense for New York to contain. As long as Dallas is healthy in this Week 15 meeting, Prescott and Co. shouldn’t have much trouble beating New York.

  • Week 15 prediction: Cowboys 31, Giants 24
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1YXDXZ_0Zs3DOBV00 Also Read:
New York Giants were ‘livid’ over Philadelphia Eagles drafting DeVonta Smith

Week 16 – @ Philadelphia Eagles

Date Time (ET) TV
Sunday, Dec. 26 1:00 PM FOX

DeVonta Smith ‘s presence in the Eagles’ receiving corps, combined with a much healthier returning offensive line, will help Philadelphia immensely. Since Jones is turnover-prone and facing a dynamic defensive front, the hosts get the edge in this one.

  • Week 16 prediction: Eagles 27, Giants 21

Week 17 – @ Chicago Bears

Date Time (ET) TV
Sunday, Jan. 2 1:00 PM CBS

The Giants face a team arguably worse than they are. Patrick Graham is a bright coach and he’ll come up with plenty of blitzes to make this a long Sunday for Justin Fields.

  • Week 17 prediction: Giants 26, Bears 20

WATCH: Sportsnaut’s Carolyn Manno on the latest NFL rumors

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xSEEk_0Zs3DOBV00
Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Week 18 – vs. Washington Football Team

Date Time (ET) TV
Sunday, Jan. 9 1:00 PM FOX

It doesn’t really matter where these teams play. As long as Jones is under center for New York and the Football Team has pass-rushers like Chase Young coming after him, it’s a recipe for success for Washington.

  • Week 18 prediction: Washington 20, Giants 7

New York Giants record prediction: 5-12

Is the Giants’ record good enough to make the postseason? Read our NFL playoff predictions now

More must-reads:

Comments / 4

Related
The Spun

Tom Brady Names The 1 Team He Likes Beating The Most

Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady has beaten every team in the NFL throughout his career but there’s one team that he loves to win against more than any other. It should come as no one’s surprise that it’s the New York Giants. Brady lost to New York twice in the Super Bowl while he was with New England, one of which came in 2008 when his team was vying for a perfect season.
NFL
The Spun

Sports World Reacts To Michael Strahan’s Big Announcement

On Tuesday’s edition of Good Morning America, Michael Strahan announced that he’s going to space in December. The Hall of Famer will be flying on Blue Origin’s spacecraft, the New Shepard. “Blue Origin – they approached me and they asked if I wanted to be a crew member and without...
NFL
The Spun

Bruce Arians Announces Decision On WR Antonio Brown

On Monday night, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers will try to end an uncharacteristic two-game skid. However, that could prove difficult without Antonio Brown. Just moments ago, Bucs head coach Bruce Arians announced Brown will not play on Monday night when Tampa Bay takes on the New York Giants. Brown has...
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
firstsportz.com

Watch: Ugly Brawl breaks out between women after Cowboys vs Raiders game

In a sad state of affairs, the thanksgiving spirit went for a toss as a massive brawl between women broke out at the AT&T Stadium where the Raiders emerged victorious over the Dallas Cowboys. The game itself already had too much bad blood in it as the referee had to...
NFL
The Spun

Cowboys Player’s Wife Announces He’s Out For Season

A Dallas Cowboys player’s wife took to Twitter on Tuesday afternoon to announce her husband’s injury diagnosis. Kate Urban, the wife of Cowboys defensive lineman Brent Urban, announced on Tuesday that Brent is out for the season. The Cowboys defensive player underwent season-ending tricep surgery. He’ll continue to be involved...
NFL
Yardbarker

Tony Pollard Leaving Cowboys, Says ESPN - But There's a Problem

Dallas Cowboys running back Tony Pollard may be about to be asked to step up even more, especially as Ezekiel Elliott battles a knee problem that has some here inside The Star suggesting Elliott might sit out Thursday's game at New Orleans. So there is buzz around the NFL about...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The New York Giants#Panthers#Dolphins#American Football#The Kansas City Chiefs#Wr#The Denver Broncos#Fox Spread#Broncos 20
The Spun

Former NFL QB Has 1 Team In Mind For Russell Wilson

The Seattle Seahawks entered the 2021 season fresh off of surprise trade rumors involving star quarterback Russell Wilson. While nothing happened, Wilson’s agent released a list of teams the quarterback would accept a trade to. Now, 12 weeks into the 2021 season, the Seahawks sit at just 3-8 on the year.
NFL
The Spun

Bucs Have Made An Official Decision On Richard Sherman

Over the weekend, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers found themselves in an unfamiliar spot – losing. Heading into the weekend at 6-2, the Buccaneers were expected to easily dispatch the Washington Football Team. However, like last year’s playoff matchup between the two teams, Washington proved to be a tough out. Taylor...
NFL
The Spun

Eli Manning Makes Surprising Admission About Odell Beckham Jr.

Odell Beckham Jr. has been the talk of the NFL for the past few weeks. After finally splitting from the Cleveland Browns and entering free agency, the three-time Pro Bowler landed on the Los Angeles Rams. He made his debut for his new team on Monday night against the San...
NFL
New York Post

Travis Kelce and girlfriend Kayla Nicole wrap up bye week with Eagles date

Travis Kelce and the Chiefs may have this Sunday off, but the tight end still made his weekend about football. Kelce and girlfriend Kayla Nicole attended Sunday’s Eagles game against the Giants at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey, where they got to watch his older brother, center Jason Kelce, in action.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Denver Broncos
NFL Teams
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NFL Teams
Dallas Cowboys
NFL Teams
Miami Dolphins
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Carolina Panthers
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NFL Teams
Philadelphia Eagles
NFL Teams
New York Giants
NFL Teams
Atlanta Falcons
NFL Teams
Washington Football Team
FanSided

Atlanta Falcons all-time great passes away at the age of 77

If there is one thing the Atlanta Falcons have not been known for during their history, it is having dominant pass rushers. In their 50 plus years of being a team, they have struggled to find dominant sack artists. However, they have had a couple through the years, and sadly...
NFL
The Spun

Mike McCarthy Announces Devastating Cowboys Injury News

The Dallas Cowboys’ defense has taken a major hit. Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy announced on Thursday morning that star pass rusher Randy Gregory will be out for multiple weeks. Gregory, arguably the Cowboys’ best defensive player this season, suffered a calf strain at practice on Wednesday. He will reportedly...
NFL
FanSided

3 Ezekiel Elliott trade destinations for Cowboys to free Tony Pollard

The Dallas Cowboys clearly have something in running back Tony Pollard. Here are three hypothetical trade destinations for Ezekiel Elliott if they were to plan on moving him. The Dallas Cowboys participated in a thrilling Thanksgiving Day game against the Las Vegas Raiders. Even though they forced overtime, it was the Raiders who left AT&T Stadium with the 36-33 victory.
NFL
Larry Brown Sports

Eagles’ opinion on Jalen Hurts has reportedly changed

The Philadelphia Eagles were not sold on Jalen Hurts as their franchise quarterback a few months ago, but opinions within the organization seem to have changed rather quickly. The Eagles have won three of their last four games, and Hurts has played well during that stretch. According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Media, Philly’s brass is starting to get more comfortable with the idea of moving forward with Hurts as the team’s starting quarterback beyond this season. The Eagles are excited about Hurts’ recent play, as it is an indication that they won’t have to draft a QB in the first round this offseason or acquire one via trade.
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Eagles, Dallas Goedert News

The Philadelphia Eagles have agreed to a major contract extension with fourth-year tight end Dallas Goedert. According to reports from NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport, the deal is worth $57 million with $35 million guaranteed, making him the third highest-earning tight end behind George Kittle and Travis Kelce with an average annual salary of $14.25 million.
NFL
Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

27K+
Followers
29K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

We're all about NFL, CFB, NBA, and MLB news, rumors and lists. Sportsnaut.com prides itself on being #NautOpinionated.

 https://sportsnaut.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy