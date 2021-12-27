New York Giants schedule: Jobs at stake in Week 17 matchup
New York Giants schedule
Week 17 – @ Chicago Bears
|Date
|Time (ET)
|TV
|Sunday, Jan. 2
|1:00 PM
|CBS
- Spread: Bears -6
- Moneyline: Giants (+200), Bears (-250)
- Over/under: 38.0
- Sportsnaut prediction: Bears 20, Giants 13
Week 18 – vs. Washington Football Team
|Date
|Time (ET)
|TV
|Sunday, Jan. 9
|1:00 PM
|FOX
- Week 18 prediction: Washington 20, Giants 7
New York Giants schedule predictions, roster outlook
- The Giants face the Denver Broncos in Week 1 of the NFL season.
- A key stretch of New York’s schedule features a Week 9 bye, and Monday Night Football in Weeks 8 and 11 on the road against the Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccaneers respectively.
- Sportsnaut predicts the Giants will end the season with a 9-8 record.
New York Giants roster outlook
All our predictions are based on the Giants keeping and starting these key players:
- QB – Mike Glennon, Daniel Jones
- RB – Devontae Booker, Saquon Barkley
- WR – Kenny Golladay, Darius Slayton, Kadarius Toney, Sterling Shepard (Q), John Ross
- TE – Evan Engram, Kyle Rudolph, Kaden Smith
- Defense – Giants No. 16 in NFL this week
New York Giants season thus far
Week 1 — New York Giants lost at home to the Denver Broncos, 27-13
- When: Sunday, September 12 at 4:05 PM EST on FOX
- Spread: Broncos -3
- Moneyline: Broncos -160; Giants +140
- Over/Under: 42
- Sportsnaut prediction: Broncos 20, Giants 17
Week 2 — New York Giants lost to Washington Football Team, 31-29
- When: Thursday, September 16 at 8:20 PM EST on NFL Network
- Spread: Washington -3.0
- Moneyline: N/A
- Over/Under: 43.0
- Sportsnaut prediction: Washington 31, Giants 17
Week 3 – New York Giants lose 14-17 to Atlanta Falcons
- When: Sunday, Sept. 26 at 1:00 PM on FOX
- Point spread: Giants -3 ( BetMGM )
- Moneyline: Giants (-175), Falcons (+150)
- Over/under: 48.5
- Sportsnaut prediction: Giants 27, Falcons 24
Week 4 – New York Giants defeated the New Orleans Saints, 27-21
- Point spread: Saints -7.5
- Moneyline: Giants +280; Saints -360
- Over/under: 41
- Sportsnaut prediction: Saints 24, Giants 14
Week 5 — New York Giants lose to Dallas Cowboys, 44-20
- When: Sunday, October 10 at 4:25 PM EST
- Spread: Cowboys -7 (BetMGM)
- Moneyline : Cowboys (-350), Giants (+275)
- Over/Under: 52.5
- Sportsnaut prediction: Cowboys 31, Giants 17
Week 6 – New York Giants lost to the Los Angeles Rams, 38-11
- When: Sunday, Oct. 17 @ 1:00 PM EST
- Point spread: Rams -8.5 (BetMGM)
- Moneyline: Rams (-450), Giants (+340)
- Over/under: 48.5
- Sportsnaut prediction: Rams 28, Giants 17
NFL world blasts Daniel Jones for disastrous first-half performance
Week 7 – New York Giants beat the Carolina Panthers, 25-3
- When: Sunday, Oct. 24 at 1 PM
- Spread: Panthers -3, (BetMGM)
- Moneyline: Panthers (-155), Giants (+130)
- Over/Under: 43.5 points
- Sportsnaut prediction: Panthers 21, Giants 17
Week 8 — New York Giants lose to Kansas City Chiefs, 20-17
- When: Monday, November 1 at 8:15 PM EST on ESPN
- Point spread: Chiefs -10, (BetMGM)
- Moneyline: Chiefs (-500), Giants (+375)
- Over/under: 52.5 points
- Sportsnaut prediction: Chiefs 24, Giants 20
Week 9 – New York Giants beat the Las Vegas Raiders, 23-16
- When: Sunday, Nov. 7 at 1 p.m. EST
- Point spread: Raiders -3.0
- Moneyline: Giants +135; Raiders -160
- Over/under: 47.5
- Sportsnaut prediction: Raiders 27, Giants 21
Week 11 — New York Giants lose to Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 30-10
- When: Monday, November 22 at 8:15 PM EST on ESPN
- Line: Buccaneers -10.5, (BetMGM)
- Spread: Buccaneers (-550), Giants (+400)
- Over/Under: 49.5 points
- Sportsnaut prediction: Buccaneers 28, Giants 24
Week 12 – New York Giants beat the Philadelphia Eagles, 13-7
- Point spread: Eagles -3.5
- Moneyline: Giants +145; Eagles -176
- Over/under: 45.5
- Sportsnaut prediction: Giants 28, Eagles 21
Week 13 – New York Giants lost to Miami Dolphins, 20-9
- Spread: Dolphins -2.5, BetMGM
- Moneyline: Dolphins (-145), Giants (+120)
- Sportsnaut prediction: Dolphins 20, Giants 17
Week 14 – New York Giants lose to Los Angeles Chargers, 37-21
- When: Sunday, Dec. 12 at 4:05 PM EST
- Point spread: Chargers -9.0
- Moneyline: Giants +325; Chargers -425
- Over/under: 43.0
- Sportsnaut prediction: Chargers 24, Giants 13
Week 15 – New York Giants lost to Dallas Cowbyos, 21-6
- Point spread: Cowboys -10.5
- Over/under: 44.5
- Moneyline: Giants +375; Cowboys -500
- Sportsnaut prediction: Cowboys 31, Giants 17
Week 16 – New York Giants lost to Philadelphia Eagles, 34-10
- Point spread: Eagles -10
- Over/under: 42.5
- Moneyline: Eagles (-500), Giants (+375)
- Week 16 schedule prediction: Eagles 28. Giants 17
