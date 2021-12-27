ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York Giants schedule: Jobs at stake in Week 17 matchup

By Matt Johnson
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 3 days ago

Sportsnaut predicts the Giants will finish with a 4-13 record.

New York Giants schedule

Week 17 – @ Chicago Bears

Date Time (ET) TV
Sunday, Jan. 2 1:00 PM CBS
  • Spread: Bears -6
  • Moneyline: Giants (+200), Bears (-250)
  • Over/under: 38.0
  • Sportsnaut prediction: Bears 20, Giants 13

Week 18 – vs. Washington Football Team

Date Time (ET) TV
Sunday, Jan. 9 1:00 PM FOX
  • Week 18 prediction: Washington 20, Giants 7

New York Giants schedule predictions, roster outlook

  • The Giants face the Denver Broncos in Week 1 of the NFL season.
  • A key stretch of New York’s schedule features a Week 9 bye, and Monday Night Football in Weeks 8 and 11 on the road against the Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccaneers respectively.
  • Sportsnaut predicts the Giants will end the season with a 9-8 record.

New York Giants roster outlook

All our predictions are based on the Giants keeping and starting these key players:

  • QB – Mike Glennon, Daniel Jones
  • RB – Devontae Booker, Saquon Barkley
  • WR – Kenny Golladay, Darius Slayton, Kadarius Toney, Sterling Shepard (Q), John Ross
  • TE – Evan Engram, Kyle Rudolph, Kaden Smith
  • Defense Giants No. 16 in NFL this week

New York Giants season thus far

Week 1 — New York Giants lost at home to the Denver Broncos, 27-13

  • When: Sunday, September 12 at 4:05 PM EST on FOX
  • Spread: Broncos -3
  • Moneyline: Broncos -160; Giants +140
  • Over/Under: 42
  • Sportsnaut prediction: Broncos 20, Giants 17

Week 2 — New York Giants lost to Washington Football Team, 31-29

  • When: Thursday, September 16 at 8:20 PM EST on NFL Network
  • Spread: Washington -3.0
  • Moneyline: N/A
  • Over/Under: 43.0
  • Sportsnaut prediction: Washington 31, Giants 17

Week 3 – New York Giants lose 14-17 to Atlanta Falcons

  • When: Sunday, Sept. 26 at 1:00 PM on FOX
  • Point spread: Giants -3 ( BetMGM )
  • Moneyline: Giants (-175), Falcons (+150)
  • Over/under: 48.5
  • Sportsnaut prediction: Giants 27, Falcons 24

Week 4 – New York Giants defeated the New Orleans Saints, 27-21

  • Point spread: Saints -7.5
  • Moneyline: Giants +280; Saints -360
  • Over/under: 41
  • Sportsnaut prediction: Saints 24, Giants 14

Week 5 — New York Giants lose to Dallas Cowboys, 44-20

  • When: Sunday, October 10 at 4:25 PM EST
  • Spread: Cowboys -7 (BetMGM)
  • Moneyline : Cowboys (-350), Giants (+275)
  • Over/Under: 52.5
  • Sportsnaut prediction: Cowboys 31, Giants 17

Week 6 – New York Giants lost to the Los Angeles Rams, 38-11

  • When: Sunday, Oct. 17 @ 1:00 PM EST
  • Point spread: Rams -8.5 (BetMGM)
  • Moneyline: Rams (-450), Giants (+340)
  • Over/under: 48.5
  • Sportsnaut prediction: Rams 28, Giants 17
NFL world blasts Daniel Jones for disastrous first-half performance

Week 7 – New York Giants beat the Carolina Panthers, 25-3

  • When: Sunday, Oct. 24 at 1 PM
  • Spread: Panthers -3, (BetMGM)
  • Moneyline: Panthers (-155), Giants (+130)
  • Over/Under: 43.5 points
  • Sportsnaut prediction: Panthers 21, Giants 17

Week 8 — New York Giants lose to Kansas City Chiefs, 20-17

  • When: Monday, November 1 at 8:15 PM EST on ESPN
  • Point spread: Chiefs -10, (BetMGM)
  • Moneyline: Chiefs (-500), Giants (+375)
  • Over/under: 52.5 points
  • Sportsnaut prediction: Chiefs 24, Giants 20

Week 9 – New York Giants beat the Las Vegas Raiders, 23-16

  • When: Sunday, Nov. 7 at 1 p.m. EST
  • Point spread: Raiders -3.0
  • Moneyline: Giants +135; Raiders -160
  • Over/under: 47.5
  • Sportsnaut prediction: Raiders 27, Giants 21

Week 11 — New York Giants lose to Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 30-10

  • When: Monday, November 22 at 8:15 PM EST on ESPN
  • Line: Buccaneers -10.5, (BetMGM)
  • Spread: Buccaneers (-550), Giants (+400)
  • Over/Under: 49.5 points
  • Sportsnaut prediction: Buccaneers 28, Giants 24

Week 12 – New York Giants beat the Philadelphia Eagles, 13-7

  • Point spread: Eagles -3.5
  • Moneyline: Giants +145; Eagles -176
  • Over/under: 45.5
  • Sportsnaut prediction: Giants 28, Eagles 21

Week 13 – New York Giants lost to Miami Dolphins, 20-9

  • Spread: Dolphins -2.5, BetMGM
  • Moneyline: Dolphins (-145), Giants (+120)
  • Sportsnaut prediction: Dolphins 20, Giants 17

Week 14 – New York Giants lose to Los Angeles Chargers, 37-21

  • When: Sunday, Dec. 12 at 4:05 PM EST
  • Point spread: Chargers -9.0
  • Moneyline: Giants +325; Chargers -425
  • Over/under: 43.0
  • Sportsnaut prediction: Chargers 24, Giants 13

Week 15 – New York Giants lost to Dallas Cowbyos, 21-6

  • Point spread: Cowboys -10.5
  • Over/under: 44.5
  • Moneyline: Giants +375; Cowboys -500
  • Sportsnaut prediction: Cowboys 31, Giants 17

Week 16 – New York Giants lost to Philadelphia Eagles, 34-10

  • Point spread: Eagles -10
  • Over/under: 42.5
  • Moneyline: Eagles (-500), Giants (+375)
  • Week 16 schedule prediction: Eagles 28. Giants 17

Is the Giants’ record good enough to make the postseason? Read our NFL playoff predictions now

