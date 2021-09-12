CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York Giants schedule and 2021 season predictions

By Matt Fitzgerald
 1 day ago

New York Giants schedule this week

Week 2 – @ Washington Football Team (TNF)

Date Time (ET) TV
Thursday, Sept. 16 8:20 PM NFLN
  • Spread: Washington -3.0
  • Moneyline: N/A
  • Over/Under: 43.0
  • Sportsnaut prediction: Washington 31, Giants 17

It should be a relatively low-scoring, gritty battle when these teams meet twice during the 2021 campaign. In the nation’s capital, though, Washington’s defense is going to be too much for New York’s outmatched offensive line, which is one area the Giants didn’t improve enough this offseason. That was apparent during a Week 1 loss to the Broncos.

New York Giants schedule predictions, roster outlook

  • The Giants face the Denver Broncos in Week 1 of the NFL season.
  • A key stretch of New York’s schedule features a Week 9 bye, and Monday Night Football in Weeks 8 and 11 on the road against the Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccaneers respectively.
  • Sportsnaut predicts the Giants will end the season with a 9-8 record.

New York Giants roster outlook

Joseph Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports

All our predictions are based on the Giants keeping and starting these key players:

  • QB – Daniel Jones
  • RB – Saquon Barkley, Devontae Booker
  • WR – Kenny Golladay, Darius Slayton, Kadarius Toney (rookie), Sterling Shepard, John Ross
  • TE – Evan Engram, Kyle Rudolph, Kaden Smith
  • Defense Giants ranked No. 11 this week

Because of Jones’ downfield throwing accuracy, and the return of Barkley after missing most of last season due to injury, there’s reason for optimism about this New York offense. However, the offensive line must hold up to pave running lanes for Barkley and afford Jones enough time to make big plays through the air. Golladay and Toney are electrifying playmakers who can boost the G-Men to another level.

Also Read:
5 reasons the New York Giants are dark horses in 2021

New York Giants schedule predictions

Week 1 — Denver Broncos lost at home to the Denver Broncos, 27-13

  • When: Sunday, September 12 at 4:05 PM EST on FOX
  • Spread: Broncos -3
  • Moneyline: Broncos -160; Giants +140
  • Over/Under: 42
  • Sportsnaut prediction: Broncos 20, Giants 17

Ugly. That’s the best way to describe what we saw from the Giants in their season opener Sunday afternoon. Daniel Jones struggled big time throughout the game, once again putting the ball on the turf. The Giants’ defense was eaten apart by Teddy Bridgewater. This is not the way head coach Joe Judge wanted to open his second season in Jersey.

Week 3 – vs. Atlanta Falcons

Date Time (ET) TV
Sunday, Sept. 26 1:00 PM FOX

Not enough reinforcements on this Falcons defense to keep pace in the NFC. However, Matt Ryan should have no trouble putting up points no matter who he’s facing with the likes of Julio Jones, Calvin Ridley and now Kyle Pitts to throw to.

  • Week 3 prediction: Giants 41, Falcons 34

Week 4 – @ New Orleans Saints

Date Time (ET) TV
Sunday, Oct. 3 1:00 PM FOX

New Orleans had to execute tons of salary cap gymnastics this offseason just to keep its core intact. After all that, the Saints’ QB situation with the fallen, turnover-prone Jameis Winston actually feels worse than what the Giants have with Jones, meaning the Superdome isn’t the intimidating environment it’s been in years past.

  • Week 4 prediction: Giants 31, Saints 21

Week 5 – @ Dallas Cowboys

Date Time (ET) TV
Sunday, Oct. 10 4:25 PM FOX

Both teams have a lot of weapons on offense, which should lend itself to a high-scoring showdown between these two bitter rivals. However, the G-Men have a superior defense, as Dallas has to count on too many rookies on that side of the ball.

  • Week 5 prediction: Giants 35, Cowboys 32
Week 6 – vs. Los Angeles Rams

Date Time (ET) TV
Sunday, Oct. 17 1:00 PM FOX

Even though the Rams lost some key players in their secondary in John Johnson III and Troy Hill to Cleveland, they upgraded from Jared Goff to Matthew Stafford at quarterback. That should make their offense borderline unstoppable, even against an underrated defense like the that of the Giants.

  • Week 6 prediction: Rams 34, Giants 16

Week 7 – vs. Carolina Panthers

Date Time (ET) TV
Sunday, Oct. 24 1:00 PM FOX

Sam Darnold returning to New York, but this time to play the city’s other represented team. It’s difficult to project how Darnold will fare in Carolina, but his Jets tenure wasn’t promising. He’ll have some “ ghosts ” to get rid of in returning to MetLife Stadium, and the Giants are good enough defensively to force some costly errors.

  • Week 7 prediction: Giants 28, Panthers 19
Also Read:
New York Giants coach Joe Judge fumes after practice brawl

Week 8 – @ Kansas City Chiefs (MNF)

Date Time (ET) TV
Monday, Nov. 1 8:15 PM ESPN

The Chiefs’ defense isn’t that great, and if Saquon Barkley can help the Giants establish the run, they have a chance to hang tough with Kansas City, at least to a point. Alas, Patrick Mahomes is just too good to allow his team to lose at Arrowhead Stadium against such an inferior foe.

  • Week 8 prediction: Chiefs 42, Giants 28

Week 9 – vs. Las Vegas Raiders

Date Time (ET) TV
Sunday, Nov. 7 1:00 PM CBS

That Las Vegas defense is just awful, so as long as Jones can protect the ball and Saquon Barkley can get enough push from his offensive line against the Raiders’ lackluster front seven, New York should blow this game wide-open.

  • Week 9 prediction: Giants 42, Raiders 31

WEEK 10 BYE

Week 11 – @ Tampa Bay Buccaneers (MNF)

Date Time (ET) TV
Monday, Nov. 22 8:15 PM ESPN

The reigning Super Bowl champions barely beat the Giants 25-23 in Week 8 last season, but that was before they were really firing on all cylinders. It should be more of a mismatch this time around, as the Bucs’ exotic defense will force Jones into multiple giveaways, just as he threw two interceptions last time versus Tampa Bay.

  • Week 11 prediction: Buccaneers 38, Giants 24

Week 12 – vs. Philadelphia Eagles

Date Time (ET) TV
Sunday, Nov. 28 1:00 PM FOX

These NFC East adversaries both feel like ascending teams to some degree, albeit in a lesser division. Thus, their season series seems to have “split” written all over it, with home-field advantage looming as the X-factor on both occasions.

  • Week 12 prediction: Giants 28, Eagles 21
Also Read:
NFL injury report: Latest on Saquon Barkley, Austin Ekeler and fantasy stars for Week 1

Week 13 – @ Miami Dolphins

Date Time (ET) TV
Sunday, Dec. 5 1:00 PM FOX

The classic duel between former Bill Belichick assistants. Brian Flores has fared well bringing his version of the Patriot Way to Miami. This will be a real test for New York coach Joe Judge, but look for the Dolphins to pull this one out.

  • Week 13 prediction: Dolphins 21, Giants 18

Week 14 – @ Los Angeles Chargers

Date Time (ET) TV
Sunday, Dec. 12 4:05 PM FOX

Justin Herbert represents who the Giants want Jones to be: Good size, cannon arm, super accurate, and a dual threat who takes care of the football. Herbert is already further along than Jones, and had even worse pass protection as a rookie last year. This one shouldn’t be close.

  • Week 14 prediction: Chargers 34, Giants 10
Week 15 – vs. Dallas Cowboys

Date Time (ET) TV
Sunday, Dec. 19 1:00 PM FOX

Whereas Dallas struggled to buy in to Mike McCarthy as coach, there never seemed to be as much doubt with that regarding Judge with the Giants. That bodes well for New York’s outlook in 2021. Outside of the dome of Jerry World, the Cowboys don’t match up well with Big Blue.

  • Week 15 prediction: Giants 29, Cowboys 24
Also Read:
New York Giants were ‘livid’ over Philadelphia Eagles drafting DeVonta Smith

Week 16 – @ Philadelphia Eagles

Date Time (ET) TV
Sunday, Dec. 26 1:00 PM FOX

DeVonta Smith ‘s presence in the Eagles’ receiving corps, combined with a much healthier returning offensive line, will help Philadelphia immensely. Since Jones is turnover-prone and facing a dynamic defensive front, the hosts get the edge in this one.

  • Week 16 prediction: Eagles 27, Giants 21

Week 17 – @ Chicago Bears

Date Time (ET) TV
Sunday, Jan. 2 1:00 PM CBS

So much depends on whether Justin Fields comes in at QB for Chicago by this point. If he doesn’t, and Andy Dalton is still under center for the Bears, they’re probably tanking for draft position. The hosts’ defense would keep this duel close, but New York will out the road win here regardless of how the Bears deploy to run their offense.

  • Week 17 prediction: Giants 26, Bears 20

WATCH: Sportsnaut’s Carolyn Manno on the latest NFL rumors

Week 18 – vs. Washington Football Team

Date Time (ET) TV
Sunday, Jan. 9 1:00 PM FOX

It doesn’t really matter where these teams play. As long as Jones is under center for New York and the Football Team has pass-rushers like Chase Young coming after him, it’s a recipe for success for Washington.

  • Week 18 prediction: Washington 20, Giants 7

New York Giants record prediction: 9-8

Is the Giants’ record good enough to make the postseason? Read our NFL playoff predictions now

ABOUT

We're all about NFL, CFB, NBA, and MLB news, rumors and lists. Sportsnaut.com prides itself on being #NautOpinionated.

 https://sportsnaut.com/

