NFL

Philadelphia Eagles schedule: Will Jalen Hurts return vs. Washington?

By Andrew Buller-Russ
 13 hours ago

Sportsnaut’s season prediction for the Philadelphia Eagles: 8-9

Philadelphia Eagles schedule

Week 15 – vs. Washington Football Team

Date Time (ET) TV
Sunday, Dec. 19 1:00 PM FOX
  • Spread: Eagles -7
  • Moneyline: Washington +240; Philadelphia -300
  • Over/under: 44
  • Sportsnaut prediction: Eagles 20, Washington 14

Week 16 – vs. New York Giants

Date Time (ET) TV
Sunday, Dec. 26 1:00 PM FOX
  • Spread: Eagles -8.5
  • Moneyline: Giants +300; Eagles -400
  • Over/under: 43.5
  • Week 16 prediction : Eagles 27, Giants 21

Week 17 – @ Washington Football Team

Date Time (ET) TV
Sunday, Jan. 2 1:00 PM FOX
  • Week 17 prediction : Washington 24, Eagles 21

Week 18 – vs. Dallas Cowboys

Date Time (ET) TV
Sunday, Jan. 9 1:00 PM FOX
  • Week 18 prediction: Cowboys 34, Eagles 23

Disclaimer : All our predictions are based on the Eagles keeping and starting these key players:

Philadelphia Eagles’ season so far

Week 1 – Philadelphia Eagles won 32-6 @ Atlanta Falcons

  • When: Sunday, Sept. 12 @ 1:00 PM on FOX
  • Spread: Falcons -3.5
  • Moneyline: Eagles +160; Falcons -190
  • Over/Under: 49
  • Sportsnaut Prediction: Eagles 35, Falcons 31

Week 2 – Philadelphia Eagles lost 17-11 vs. San Francisco 49ers

  • When: Sunday, Sept. 19 @ 1:00 PM on FOX
  • Spread: 49ers 3.0
  • Moneyline: Eagles +130; 49ers -155
  • Over/Under: 49.5
  • Sportsnaut prediction: 49ers 28, Eagles 17

Week 3 — Philadelphia Eagles lose to Dallas Cowboys, 41-21

  • When: Monday, September 27 at 8:15 PM EST on ESPN
  • Spread: Cowboys -3.5 ( BetMGM )
  • Moneyline: Eagles +155; Cowboys -185
  • Over/Under: 51.5
  • Sportsnaut prediction: Cowboys 34, Eagles 24

Week 4 – Philadelphia Eagles lose 42-30 vs. Kansas City Chiefs

  • When: Sunday, Oct. 3 at 1:00 PM
  • Point spread: Chiefs -6.5
  • Moneyline: Eagles +230; Chiefs -190
  • Over/under: 55.0
  • Sportsnaut prediction: Chiefs 35, Eagles 21
Also Read:
Philadelphia Eagles owner, general manager split on Jalen Hurts as starting QB in 2022

Week 5 – Philadelphia Eagles win 21-18 over Carolina Panthers

  • When: Sunday, Oct. 10 at 1:00 PM
  • Spread: Panthers -3
  • Moneyline: Eagles +150; Panthers -180
  • Over/Under: 45
  • Sportsnaut prediction: Panthers 27, Eagles 16

Week 6 — Philadelphia Eagles lose to Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 28-22

  • When: Thursday, October 14 at 8:20 PM EST on NFL Network, Fox
  • Point spread: Tampa Bay -7.0
  • Moneyline: Buccaneers -300; Rams +240
  • Over/under: 52.5
  • Sportsnaut prediction: Buccaneers 33, Eagles 13

Week 7 — Philadelphia Eagles lose to the Las Vegas Raiders, 33-22

  • When: Sunday, October 24 at 4:05 PM EST
  • Point spread: Raiders 2.0
  • Moneyline: Philadelphia +115; Raiders -135
  • Over/under: 48.5
  • Sportsnaut prediction: Eagles 34, Raiders 27
The Philadelphia Eagles are a hot mess, and everyone knows it

Week 8 – Eagles win 44-6 vs Detroit Lions

  • When : Sunday, Oct. 31 at 1:00 PM
  • Point spread: Eagles -3.5
  • Moneyline: Lions +145; Eagles -175
  • Over/under: 48
  • Sportsnaut prediction: Lions 24, Eagles 21

Week 9 — Philadelphia Eagles lose to the Los Angeles Chargers, 27-24

  • When: Sunday, November 7 at 4:05 PM EST
  • Spread: Pick
  • Moneyline: Chargers -125; Eagles +105
  • Over/under: 49.5
  • Sportsnaut prediction: Chargers 33, Eagles 20

Week 10 – Philadelphia Eagles win 30-13 over Denver Broncos

  • When: Sunday, Nov. 14 at 4:25 PM
  • Point spread: Broncos -2.5
  • Moneyline: Eagles +120; Broncos -145
  • Over/under: 45
  • Sportsnaut prediction: Broncos 23, Eagles 20
Why Philadelphia Eagles drafted Jalen Hurts, according to Doug Pederson

Week 11 – Philadelphia Eagles win 40-29 over New Orleans Saints

  • When: Sunday, Nov. 21 at 1:00 PM
  • Spread: Eagles -1
  • Moneyline: New Orleans -190; Philadelphia +160
  • Over/under: 43.5
  • Sportsnaut prediction: Saints 21, Eagles 16

Week 12 – Eagles lose 13-7 to New York Giants

  • When: Sunday, Nov. 28 at 1:00 PM
  • Spread: Philadelphia -3.5
  • Moneyline: Eagles -185; Giants +155
  • Over/under: 45.5
  • Sportsnaut prediction: Giants 28, Eagles 21

Week 13 – Eagles win 33-18 over New York Jets

  • When: Sunday, Dec. 5 at 1:00 PM
  • Spread: Eagles -6.5
  • Moneyline: Eagles -275; Jets +220
  • Over/under: 45
  • Sportsnaut prediction: Eagles 27, Jets 19

WEEK 14 BYE

DeVonta Smith says he and Jalen Hurts are NFL’s best young QB-WR duo

Matt Brinton
05-16

Might be 8-9 but I'd swap some of em... No way they win week one in ATL. No way they lose to DC twice. I like the win in VEGAS though!

