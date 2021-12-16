Philadelphia Eagles schedule: Will Jalen Hurts return vs. Washington?
Sportsnaut’s season prediction for the Philadelphia Eagles: 8-9
Philadelphia Eagles schedule
Week 15 – vs. Washington Football Team
|Date
|Time (ET)
|TV
|Sunday, Dec. 19
|1:00 PM
|FOX
- Spread: Eagles -7
- Moneyline: Washington +240; Philadelphia -300
- Over/under: 44
- Sportsnaut prediction: Eagles 20, Washington 14
Week 16 – vs. New York Giants
|Date
|Time (ET)
|TV
|Sunday, Dec. 26
|1:00 PM
|FOX
- Spread: Eagles -8.5
- Moneyline: Giants +300; Eagles -400
- Over/under: 43.5
- Week 16 prediction : Eagles 27, Giants 21
Week 17 – @ Washington Football Team
|Date
|Time (ET)
|TV
|Sunday, Jan. 2
|1:00 PM
|FOX
- Week 17 prediction : Washington 24, Eagles 21
Week 18 – vs. Dallas Cowboys
|Date
|Time (ET)
|TV
|Sunday, Jan. 9
|1:00 PM
|FOX
- Week 18 prediction: Cowboys 34, Eagles 23
Disclaimer : All our predictions are based on the Eagles keeping and starting these key players:
- QB – Jalen Hurts , Gardner Minshew
- RB – Miles Sanders, Boston Scott, Jordan Howard, Kenneth Gainwell (rookie)
- WR – DeVonta Smith (rookie), Jalen Reagor, Quez Watkins, Greg Ward Jr., J.J. Arcega-Whiteside
- TE – Dallas Goedert
- Defense – Eagles are ranked 17th in this week’s NFL defense rankings
Philadelphia Eagles’ season so far
Week 1 – Philadelphia Eagles won 32-6 @ Atlanta Falcons
- When: Sunday, Sept. 12 @ 1:00 PM on FOX
- Spread: Falcons -3.5
- Moneyline: Eagles +160; Falcons -190
- Over/Under: 49
- Sportsnaut Prediction: Eagles 35, Falcons 31
Week 2 – Philadelphia Eagles lost 17-11 vs. San Francisco 49ers
- When: Sunday, Sept. 19 @ 1:00 PM on FOX
- Spread: 49ers 3.0
- Moneyline: Eagles +130; 49ers -155
- Over/Under: 49.5
- Sportsnaut prediction: 49ers 28, Eagles 17
Week 3 — Philadelphia Eagles lose to Dallas Cowboys, 41-21
- When: Monday, September 27 at 8:15 PM EST on ESPN
- Spread: Cowboys -3.5 ( BetMGM )
- Moneyline: Eagles +155; Cowboys -185
- Over/Under: 51.5
- Sportsnaut prediction: Cowboys 34, Eagles 24
Week 4 – Philadelphia Eagles lose 42-30 vs. Kansas City Chiefs
- When: Sunday, Oct. 3 at 1:00 PM
- Point spread: Chiefs -6.5
- Moneyline: Eagles +230; Chiefs -190
- Over/under: 55.0
- Sportsnaut prediction: Chiefs 35, Eagles 21
Philadelphia Eagles owner, general manager split on Jalen Hurts as starting QB in 2022
Week 5 – Philadelphia Eagles win 21-18 over Carolina Panthers
- When: Sunday, Oct. 10 at 1:00 PM
- Spread: Panthers -3
- Moneyline: Eagles +150; Panthers -180
- Over/Under: 45
- Sportsnaut prediction: Panthers 27, Eagles 16
Week 6 — Philadelphia Eagles lose to Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 28-22
- When: Thursday, October 14 at 8:20 PM EST on NFL Network, Fox
- Point spread: Tampa Bay -7.0
- Moneyline: Buccaneers -300; Rams +240
- Over/under: 52.5
- Sportsnaut prediction: Buccaneers 33, Eagles 13
Week 7 — Philadelphia Eagles lose to the Las Vegas Raiders, 33-22
- When: Sunday, October 24 at 4:05 PM EST
- Point spread: Raiders 2.0
- Moneyline: Philadelphia +115; Raiders -135
- Over/under: 48.5
- Sportsnaut prediction: Eagles 34, Raiders 27
The Philadelphia Eagles are a hot mess, and everyone knows it
Week 8 – Eagles win 44-6 vs Detroit Lions
- When : Sunday, Oct. 31 at 1:00 PM
- Point spread: Eagles -3.5
- Moneyline: Lions +145; Eagles -175
- Over/under: 48
- Sportsnaut prediction: Lions 24, Eagles 21
Week 9 — Philadelphia Eagles lose to the Los Angeles Chargers, 27-24
- When: Sunday, November 7 at 4:05 PM EST
- Spread: Pick
- Moneyline: Chargers -125; Eagles +105
- Over/under: 49.5
- Sportsnaut prediction: Chargers 33, Eagles 20
Week 10 – Philadelphia Eagles win 30-13 over Denver Broncos
- When: Sunday, Nov. 14 at 4:25 PM
- Point spread: Broncos -2.5
- Moneyline: Eagles +120; Broncos -145
- Over/under: 45
- Sportsnaut prediction: Broncos 23, Eagles 20
Why Philadelphia Eagles drafted Jalen Hurts, according to Doug Pederson
Week 11 – Philadelphia Eagles win 40-29 over New Orleans Saints
- When: Sunday, Nov. 21 at 1:00 PM
- Spread: Eagles -1
- Moneyline: New Orleans -190; Philadelphia +160
- Over/under: 43.5
- Sportsnaut prediction: Saints 21, Eagles 16
Week 12 – Eagles lose 13-7 to New York Giants
- When: Sunday, Nov. 28 at 1:00 PM
- Spread: Philadelphia -3.5
- Moneyline: Eagles -185; Giants +155
- Over/under: 45.5
- Sportsnaut prediction: Giants 28, Eagles 21
Week 13 – Eagles win 33-18 over New York Jets
- When: Sunday, Dec. 5 at 1:00 PM
- Spread: Eagles -6.5
- Moneyline: Eagles -275; Jets +220
- Over/under: 45
- Sportsnaut prediction: Eagles 27, Jets 19
