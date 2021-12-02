ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia Eagles schedule: Jalen Hurts in dire need of a win vs Jets

By Andrew Buller-Russ
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40gUzh_0ZrjReJl00

Philadelphia Eagles schedule this week

Week 13 – @ New York Jets

Date Time (ET) TV
Sunday, Dec. 5 1:00 PM CBS
  • Spread: Eagles -6.5
  • Moneyline: Eagles -275; Jets +220
  • Over/under: 45

New Jets coach Robert Saleh will probably throw everything he can at Hurts to confuse him. The problem is, Gang Green just doesn’t have enough talent on defense to stop most opponents. It’s been a long season for New York, and rookie QB Zach Wilson is bound to get roughed up in this one.

  • Sportsnaut prediction: Eagles 27, Jets 19

Philadelphia Eagles schedule predictions, roster outlook

  • The Eagles are 5-7 in the 2021 NFL season.
  • They face the Washington Football Team after their Week 14 bye, and their last four games are in-division.
  • Sportsnaut predicts the Eagles will end the season with an 8-9 record.

Philadelphia Eagles roster outlook

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3AD3H6_0ZrjReJl00
Dec 20, 2020; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Philadelphia Eagles tight end Dallas Goedert (88) against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

All our predictions are based on the Eagles keeping and starting these key players:

Can the reigning Heisman Trophy winner in Smith become a transformative playmaker in his maiden NFL season? He’s hoping to rekindle some magic with his former Alabama teammate in Hurts.

Beyond Smith, the receiving corps is rather thin, but new additions to the backfield should help Philadelphia be a more dynamic running team. Hurts’ dual-threat ability at QB will only help that area of the offense.

Week 1 – Philadelphia Eagles won 32-6 @ Atlanta Falcons

  • When: Sunday, Sept. 12 @ 1:00 PM on FOX
  • Spread: Falcons -3.5
  • Moneyline: Eagles +160; Falcons -190
  • Over/Under: 49
  • Sportsnaut Prediction: Eagles 35, Falcons 31

The talents of new Eagles receiver DeVonta Smith and Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts were on display on Sunday, but Smith showed out the most, catching a first-quarter TD from Jalen Hurts to spark Philly’s blowout. Even though Atlanta quarterback Matt Ryan has vastly superior weapons beyond his marquee rookie, Hurts’ dual-threat ability and Philadelphia’s defensive front lifted the visitors to an upset win.

Week 2 – Philadelphia Eagles lost 17-11 vs. San Francisco 49ers

  • When: Sunday, Sept. 19 @ 1:00 PM on FOX
  • Spread: 49ers 3.0
  • Moneyline: Eagles +130; 49ers -155
  • Over/Under: 49.5
  • Sportsnaut prediction: 49ers 28, Eagles 17

San Francisco doesn’t match up terribly well with the Eagles on paper, but has a better roster overall, and had the edge in quarterback experience with Jimmy Garoppolo . While this wound up being even closer than many people expected, the 49ers prevailed when all was said and done.

Week 3 — Philadelphia Eagles lose to Dallas Cowboys, 41-21

  • When: Monday, September 27 at 8:15 PM EST on ESPN
  • Spread: Cowboys -3.5 ( BetMGM )
  • Moneyline: Eagles +155; Cowboys -185
  • Over/Under: 51.5
  • Sportsnaut prediction: Cowboys 34, Eagles 24

That’s certainly not the statement game Jalen Hurts and Co. were looking for. Philadelphia’s defense was absolutely torn to shreds by the Dallas Cowboys in a 20-point loss. Meanwhile, Hurts struggled to get things going early on. That included an ugly pick-six to give the Cowboys a three-score lead in the third quarter. This team is obviously on a downward trajectory.

Week 4 – Philadelphia Eagles lose 42-30 vs. Kansas City Chiefs

  • When: Sunday, Oct. 3 at 1:00 PM
  • Point spread: Chiefs -6.5
  • Moneyline: Eagles +230; Chiefs -190
  • Over/under: 55.0
  • Sportsnaut prediction: Chiefs 35, Eagles 21

We knew a head-to-head duel with Patrick Mahomes was going to be tough to win. Coming away with 30 points, only losing by 12 shows that the Eagles can at least hang with one of the highest-scoring attacks in the game. Unfortunately, there was no way the Eagles could contain Mahomes and Tyreek Hill, who connected for three touchdowns on the day.

Week 5 – Philadelphia Eagles win 21-18 over Carolina Panthers

  • When: Sunday, Oct. 10 at 1:00 PM
  • Spread: Panthers -3
  • Moneyline: Eagles +150; Panthers -180
  • Over/Under: 45
  • Sportsnaut prediction: Panthers 27, Eagles 16

Well, we were wrong. The Eagles came out ahead in another impressive showing. This time, against a Carolina Panthers team that was undefeated just two weeks ago. The Philly defense picked off Sam Darnold three times, with Darius Slay coming away with two of them. Their special teams unit came through in the clutch, with T.J. Edwards blocking a punt that helped set up the game-winning score.

Week 6 — Philadelphia Eagles lose to Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 28-22

  • When: Thursday, October 14 at 8:20 PM EST on NFL Network, Fox
  • Point spread: Tampa Bay -7.0
  • Moneyline: Buccaneers -300; Rams +240
  • Over/under: 52.5
  • Sportsnaut prediction: Buccaneers 33, Eagles 13

It’s all about Jalen Hurts’ struggles as Philadelphia dropped its fourth game in six tries this season. The sophomore quarterback completed just 12-of-26 passes for 115 yards with a touchdown and an interception in the loss. Meanwhile, Miles Sanders ran the ball a mere nine times. That’s just not going to cut it.

Week 7 — Philadelphia Eagles lose to the Las Vegas Raiders, 33-22

  • When: Sunday, October 24 at 4:05 PM EST
  • Point spread: Raiders 2.0
  • Moneyline: Philadelphia +115; Raiders -135
  • Over/under: 48.5
  • Sportsnaut prediction: Eagles 34, Raiders 27

Philadelphia has now lost five of six since opening the season with a win. Its most-recent loss included Philly seeing the Raiders run off 30 consecutive points after the Eagles took a 7-0 lead. We’re not sure where Philadelphia goes from here. But it’s not great.

Week 8 – Eagles win 44-6 vs Detroit Lions

  • When : Sunday, Oct. 31 at 1:00 PM
  • Point spread: Eagles -3.5
  • Moneyline: Lions +145; Eagles -175
  • Over/under: 48
  • Sportsnaut prediction: Lions 24, Eagles 21

Another game where the Eagles didn’t do much through the air, yet they didn’t have to. With 236 rushing yards and four rushing scores, Philly embarrassed the winless Lions even more.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3DuHec_0ZrjReJl00
Aug 17, 2017; Philadelphia, PA, USA; Philadelphia Eagles defensive tackle Fletcher Cox (91) during preseason game against the Buffalo Bills at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

Week 9 — Philadelphia Eagles lose to the Los Angeles Chargers, 27-24

  • When: Sunday, November 7 at 4:05 PM EST
  • Spread: Pick
  • Moneyline: Chargers -125; Eagles +105
  • Over/under: 49.5
  • Sportsnaut prediction: Chargers 33, Eagles 20

Including giving up 20 second-half points, Philadelphia’s defense was eaten alive by the Chargers. This unit gave up north of 444 total yards and 28 first downs. That’s just not going to cut it.

Week 10 – Philadelphia Eagles win 30-13 over Denver Broncos

  • When: Sunday, Nov. 14 at 4:25 PM
  • Point spread: Broncos -2.5
  • Moneyline: Eagles +120; Broncos -145
  • Over/under: 45
  • Sportsnaut prediction: Broncos 23, Eagles 20

Neither team has been particularly good this season. There was some hope the Broncos would be better with Teddy Bridgewater at the helm, but it hasn’t happened. This was a 20-13 game until Darius Slay returned a fumble recovery 82 yards for a touchdown. Denver was deflated after that, getting blown out the rest of the way.

Week 11 – Philadelphia Eagles win 40-29 over New Orleans Saints

  • When: Sunday, Nov. 21 at 1:00 PM
  • Spread: Eagles -1
  • Moneyline: New Orleans -190; Philadelphia +160
  • Over/under: 43.5
  • Sportsnaut prediction: Saints 21, Eagles 16

The Saints have a great defense, but they didn’t against Philly. It’s always going to be tough to win when allowing 242 rushing yards in a game. Trevor Siemian throwing two interceptions only made things easier for Jalen Hurts and Co.

Week 12 – Eagles lose 13-7 to New York Giants

  • When: Sunday, Nov. 28 at 1:00 PM
  • Spread: Philadelphia -3.5
  • Moneyline: Eagles -185; Giants +155
  • Over/under: 45.5
  • Sportsnaut prediction: Giants 28, Eagles 21

Perhaps trying to do too much himself, Jalen Hurts threw three interceptions versus a hungry Giants defense. To their credit, they shut down Big Blue’s rushing attack, and they topped 200 rushing yards for the second consecutive game but they couldn’t come with more than seven points. You’re not going to win any football games in the NFL putting forth that type of effort.

Philadelphia Eagles schedule predictions

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Kv9oI_0ZrjReJl00
Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

WEEK 14 BYE

Week 15 – vs. Washington Football Team

Date Time (ET) TV
Sunday, Dec. 19 1:00 PM FOX

Taylor Heinicke has done a fine job filling in for an injured Ryan Fitzpatrick this season, but he won’t put the team on his back like Jalen Hurts can.

  • Week 15 prediction: Eagles 20, Washington 14

Week 16 – vs. New York Giants

Date Time (ET) TV
Sunday, Dec. 26 1:00 PM FOX

It’s Year 3 of the Daniel Jones era, and if the young quarterback doesn’t close out the year with conviction, he could be replaced next season. Jones has been as turnover-prone as any passer since he entered the NFL, and the Eagles can definitely capitalize on that to take care of business at home.

  • Week 16 prediction: Eagles 27, Giants 21
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2RJ1oZ_0ZrjReJl00
Jan 3, 2021; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (2) in action against the Washington Football Team at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Week 17 – @ Washington Football Team

Date Time (ET) TV
Sunday, Jan. 2 1:00 PM FOX

In a game that should be close, neither the WFT nor the Eagles have done much to instill confidence in their fanbase. Washington will likely be more prepared than their younger counterparts, led by first-year head coach Nick Sirianni.

  • Week 17 prediction: Washington 24, Eagles 21

Week 18 – vs. Dallas Cowboys

Date Time (ET) TV
Sunday, Jan. 9 1:00 PM FOX

America’s Team has been the class of the NFC East. There’s a chance they rest some starters before their inevitable playoff matchup, but if not, the Cowboys will win this shootout.

  • Week 18 prediction: Cowboys 34, Eagles 23

Philadelphia Eagles record prediction: 8-9

