Suspects Charged with Stealing Over $10K Worth of Merchandise from Home Improvement Stores, Montgomery County Police Say

Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police – 4th District Patrol Investigations Unit have charged Marvin Randall Carnes, age 50, of the 4900 block of Blackfoot Road in College Park and Dorian Terrance Coley, age 35, of the 6400 block of 16th Street in Northwest, Washington, D.C., with multiple counts of theft-related offenses. Carnes and Coley stole over $10,000 worth of copper wire and tools from Home Depot stores in Montgomery County and later pawned the stolen merchandise.

The thefts that Carnes and Coley committed in Montgomery County Home Depot stores are listed below:

February 28 – at approximately 10:16 a.m., two suspects entered the Home Depot store located at 2300 Broadbirch Drive in Silver Spring and stole approximately $2,395 worth of tools. The suspects were seen operating a dark blue Honda Odyssey.

March 30 – at approximately 1:36 p.m., two suspects entered the Home Depot store located at 14000 Georgia Avenue in Aspen Hill and stole approximately $2,900 worth of copper wire and tools. The suspects were seen operating a dark blue Honda Odyssey.

April 7 - at approximately 9:32 a.m., two suspects entered the Home Depot store located at 21010 Frederick Road in Germantown and stole approximately $5,400 worth of copper wire and tools. The suspects were seen operating a dark blue Honda Odyssey.

During the investigation, detectives identified Carnes and Coley as the suspects. Investigators further determined that Carnes pawned the stolen tools and sold the stolen copper wiring to area scrap metal dealers.

On April 12, Carnes and Coley were arrested by 2nd District officers at a scrap metal dealer located in Silver Spring as they attempted to sell stolen copper wire. At the time of their arrest, Carnes had active arrest warrants from Montgomery County and other surrounding jurisdictions for credit card fraud-related offenses. Coley had an active arrest warrant from Montgomery County for an unrelated theft offense.

Carnes and Coley were transported to the Central Processing Unit where they were charged with multiple counts of theft-related offenses. Coley was released after posting a $10,000 bond. Carnes is being without bond on the unrelated Montgomery County arrest warrant.