Baltimore, MD

Attempt Murder Suspect Arrested, Baltimore Police Say

Report Annapolis
Report Annapolis
 11 minutes ago

On May 8, 2021, a 33 year-old male was shot in the ankle, following an argument, in the 1500 block of Russell Street.

After being shot, the victim ran inside the Casino where he was able to get help and call the police.

The victim was taken to an area hospital for treatment.

Southern District shooting detectives Interviewed the victim and pulled video footage and photographs from area cameras and were ultimately able to identify the suspect(s).

An arrest warrant was obtained and on May 12, 2021 at approximately 1:44 p.m., members of the Southern District Action Team arrested 20 year-old Blair Jones of the 2900 block of Mallview Road in the 2600 block of Patapsco Avenue.

Jones is now at Central Booking where he has been charged with 1st Degree Attempted Murder and is currently waiting to see a court commissioner.

Annapolis, MD
Your source for accurate, responsible and meaningful coverage of news stories within Annapolis and Anne Arundel County.

 http://www.reportannapolis.com
