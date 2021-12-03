Dallas Cowboys schedule: Getting offense on track against Washington in D.C.

Dallas Cowboys schedule this week

Week 14 – @ Washington Football Team

Date: Time (ET): TV: Sunday, Dec. 12 1:00 PM FOX

Point spread: Cowboys -5.0

Cowboys -5.0 Moneyline: TBD

TBD Over/under: 49.0

49.0 Sportsnaut prediction: Cowboys 31, WFT 17

While Washington appears to be on a hot streak, it recent history against the Cowboys doesn’t suggest success here. Sure WFT is desperate to collect a win and keep the NFC East race alive, but we’re not seeing it.

Dallas Cowboys schedule predictions, roster outlook

Dallas took part in the NFL Kickoff Game , facing the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sept. 9 at 8:20 PM EST on Sunday Night Football

After a Week 7 bye, the Cowboys will close out the regular season with 11 consecutive games

Dallas will appear in five primetime games, not including FOX’s Game of the Week

Sportsnaut’s Dallas Cowboys record prediction: 11-6

Dallas Cowboys roster outlook

All our predictions are based on the Cowboys keeping and starting these key players

QB: Dak Prescott

Dak Prescott RB: Ezekiel Elliott, Tony Pollard

Ezekiel Elliott, Tony Pollard WR: Amari Cooper, CeeDee Lamb, Noah Brown, Cedrick Wilson

Amari Cooper, CeeDee Lamb, Noah Brown, Cedrick Wilson TE: Blake Jarwin (IR), Dalton Schultz

Blake Jarwin (IR), Dalton Schultz Defense: No. 4 in NFL defense rankings

Amari Cooper is dealing with bruised ribs before Week 3. Check our NFL injury report for updates on his status.

Week 1 – Dallas Cowboys lost 31-29 on road against Tampa Bay Buccaneers

When: Thursday, Sept. 9 at 8:20 PM on NBC

Thursday, Sept. 9 at 8:20 PM on NBC Spread: Buccaneers -9.5 (via DraftKings )

Buccaneers -9.5 (via DraftKings ) Moneyline: Buccaneers -475, Cowboys +350

Buccaneers -475, Cowboys +350 Sportsnaut prediction: Buccaneers 41, Cowboys 27

The Dallas Cowboys put up a heck of a fight on the road against the defending champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers in this one. Dallas held a one-point lead late in the fourth quarter after Prescott led the team to a field goal. Unfortunately, the Cowboys’ defense could not step up when it counted the most. Instead, Tom Brady did what GOAT does best — lead his team to a win . Perhaps, this was a baby step for Dallas.

Week 2 – Dallas Cowboys win on last-second field goal against Los Angeles Chargers

Spread: Chargers (-3)

Chargers (-3) Moneyline: Chargers -165, Cowboys +145

Chargers -165, Cowboys +145 Over/Under: 55

55 Sportsnaut prediction: Chargers 38, Cowboys 31

Despite dealing with injuries to key players on offense and defense, the Dallas Cowboys found a way to win on an incredible 56-yard field goal by Greg Zuerlein . In a good sign for their offense, the Cowboys found a way to get it done on the ground, with 198 rushing yards on 31 carries against a good Charger defense. Rookie linebacker Micah Parsons even got a sack playing defensive end in DeMarcus Lawrence’s absence .

Week 3 — Dallas Cowboys beat the Philadelphia Eagles, 41-21

When: Monday, September 27 at 8:15 PM EST on ESPN

Monday, September 27 at 8:15 PM EST on ESPN Spread: Cowboys -3.5 ( BetMGM )

Cowboys -3.5 ( BetMGM ) Moneyline: Eagles +155; Cowboys -180

Eagles +155; Cowboys -180 Over/Under: 51

51 Sportsnaut prediction: Cowboys 34, Eagles 24

This is the best team in the NFC East. It’s not even close. Dallas proved that to a T in a 20-point home win over Philadelphia. Dak Prescott was on his game big time. The Cowboys’ ball-hawking defense under new coordinator Dan Quinn forced two Jalen Hurts interceptions, including a pick-six . Don’t look now, but the Boys appear to be back.

Week 4 – Dallas Cowboys beat Carolina Panthers, 36-28

When: Sunday, October 3 at 1:00 PM EST

Sunday, October 3 at 1:00 PM EST Spread: Cowboys (-4), (BetMGM)

Cowboys (-4), (BetMGM) Moneyline: Panthers (+160), Cowboys (-190)

Panthers (+160), Cowboys (-190) Over/Under: 50.5

50.5 Sportsnaut prediction: Cowboys 31, Panthers 28

Dallas’ defense was swarming once again Week 4 with Trevon Diggs recording two more interceptions. Meanwhile, the Cowboys’ offense went off for 433 yards and 24 first downs to win their third consecutive game.

A statement win for the Dallas Cowboys. We saw quarterback Dak Prescott dominate in the red zone, Ezekiel Elliott deliver one of his best performances in a few years and cornerback Trevon Diggs made plays that put this game away. Dallas is a force to be reckoned with right now.

Week 5 — Dallas Cowboys beat New York Giants, 44-20

When: Sunday, October 10 at 4:25 PM EST

Sunday, October 10 at 4:25 PM EST Spread: Cowboys -7 (BetMGM)

Cowboys -7 (BetMGM) Moneyline : Cowboys (-350), Giants (+275)

: Cowboys (-350), Giants (+275) Over/Under: 52.5

52.5 Sportsnaut prediction: Cowboys 31, Giants 17

You know how good Dallas is? This team recorded well north of 500 total yards on offense against the Giants and still didn’t look like it was clicking on all cylinders. That tells us something about a Dallas team that’s now won four consecutive games.

Week 6 — Dallas Cowboys beat New England Patriots in overtime, 35-29

When: Sunday, October 17 at 4:25 PM EST

Sunday, October 17 at 4:25 PM EST Point spread: Cowboys -3.5

Cowboys -3.5 Moneyline: Patriots +155; Cowboys -180

Patriots +155; Cowboys -180 Over/under: 50.5

50.5 Sportsnaut prediction: Cowboys 28, Patriots 17

Dallas always seems to have a few of these games every season. Mistake-filled outings in which the team drops to an inferior opponent. That seemed to be the case Week 6 against New England with the Cowboys running up 12 penalties for 115 yards. However, another stellar outing from Dak Prescott (445 passing yards, three touchdowns) helped Dallas earn its fifth consecutive win. The question now becomes how long Prescott will be out with a calf strain .

Week 8 — Dallas Cowboys beat Minnesota Vikings, 20-16

When: Sunday, October 31 at 8:20 PM EST on NBC

Point spread: Cowboys -2, (BetMGM)

Cowboys -2, (BetMGM) Moneyline: Cowboys (-125), Vikings (+105)

Cowboys (-125), Vikings (+105) Over/under: 54.5 points

54.5 points Sportsnaut prediction: Cowboys 28, Vikings 21

With Cooper Rush replacing an injured Dak Prescott under center Week 8, most figured Dallas would fall on the road to the Minnesota Vikings. Boy, were we wrong . Rush completed 24-of-40 passes for 325 yards with two touchdowns in the win. That included a game-winning touchdown pass to Amari Cooper in the final seconds. Now at 6-1 and with Prescott set to return for Week 9, these Cowboys are looking like legit title contenders.

Week 9 – Dallas Cowboys lost to Dener Broncos, 30-16

When: Sunday, Nov. 7 at 1 p.m. EST

Sunday, Nov. 7 at 1 p.m. EST Spread: Cowboys -10

Cowboys -10 Moneyline: Broncos +325; Cowboys -450

Broncos +325; Cowboys -450 Over/Under: 49.05

49.05 Sportsnaut prediction: Cowboys 28, Broncos 17

That was unexpected. Dallas entered Week 9 as a double-digit favorite over the Broncos and for legitimate reasons. But after beating the Vikings with Cooper Rush, Prescott’s return seemingly put this offense to sleep. This was an utter dismantling by the Broncos, one of those game that the Cowboys just need to burn the film from and move on.

Week 10 – Dallas Cowboys beat the Atlanta Falcons, 43-3

When: Sunday, Nov. 14 at 1 p.m. EST

Sunday, Nov. 14 at 1 p.m. EST Point spread: Cowboys -9, (BetMGM)

Cowboys -9, (BetMGM) Moneyline: Cowboys (-450), Falcons (+350)

Cowboys (-450), Falcons (+350) Over/Under: 53.5 points

53.5 points Sportsnaut prediction: Cowboys 35, Falcons 31

An absolute thrashing from start to finish. The Cowboys scored 29 points in the second quarter, a stretch of dominance that fans will remember. With this offense back on track and the secondary making plays, Dallas must be considered one of the best teams in the NFL again.

Week 11 — Dallas Cowboys lose to the Kansas City Chiefs, 19-9

When: Sunday, November 21 at 4:25 PM EST

Sunday, November 21 at 4:25 PM EST Line: Chiefs -2.5, (BetMGM)

Chiefs -2.5, (BetMGM) Spread: Cowboys (+120), Chiefs (-145)

Cowboys (+120), Chiefs (-145) Over/Under: 55.5 points

55.5 points Sportsnaut prediction: Cowboys 35, Chiefs 31

For the second time in three weeks, Mike McCarthy and the Cowboys put up a pathetic performance against an AFC West opponent. This time, it was Dak Prescott who struggled without Amari Cooper in the mix. The veteran turned the ball over three times, leading the Boys to just three field goals in the process.

Week 12 – Dallas Cowboys lost to Las Vegas Raiders, 36-33

When: Thursday, Nov. 25 at 4:25 PM EST

Thursday, Nov. 25 at 4:25 PM EST Point spread: Cowboys -7.0 , BetMGM

Cowboys -7.0 , BetMGM Moneyline: Raiders +260; Cowboys -300

Raiders +260; Cowboys -300 Over/under: 50.5

50.5 Sportsnaut prediction: Cowboys 31, Raiders 21

Both teams are coming off ugly Week 11 losses and have to play Thanksgiving on a short week. Despite Dallas being without Amari Cooper (COVID-19 protocols) and CeeDee Lamb (concussion), we’re going with the home team here. Simply put, the Raiders are in the midst of their typical second half meltdown.

Week 13 — Dallas Cowboys beat New Orleans Saints, 27-17

When: Thursday, December 2 at 8:20 PM EST

Thursday, December 2 at 8:20 PM EST Spread: Cowboys -5.5, BetMGM

Cowboys -5.5, BetMGM Moneyline: Cowboys (-225), Saints (180)

Cowboys (-225), Saints (180) Sportsnaut prediction: Cowboys 28, Saints 17

Dallas’ defense came to play big time in helping the team end a skid that had seen it lose three of four. That included four interceptions of Taysom Hill in a road win over the Saints. Even then, there’s some concern about a previously dominant Cowboys offense. That must change moving forward.

Dallas Cowboys schedule predictions

Week 15 – @ New York Giants

Date: Time (ET): TV: Sunday, Dec. 19 1:00 PM FOX

Beating your rival twice in one year is difficult, especially when that opponent’s greatest strength is its defense. New York will control the clock, control the Cowboys’ offensive tempo and have the crowd on their side. This will be a matchup that comes down to the final minutes, but New York did more to improve this spring and is the better team on paper.

Week 15 schedule prediction: Giants 23, Cowboys 17

Week 16 – vs. Washington Football Team

Date: Time (ET): TV: Sunday, Dec. 26 8:20 PM NBC

In their two meetings against the Cowboys, Washington’s defense recorded 10 sacks and basically lived in the backfield. Chase Young is entering his second NFL season, Washington’s secondary is better than it was last season and its offense will be more explosive. With the WFT holding the advantages at key spots, they can exploit the Cowboys’ weaknesses.

Week 16 schedule prediction: WFT 26, Cowboys 20

Week 17 – vs. Arizona Cardinals

Date: Time (ET): TV: Sunday, Jan. 2 1:00 PM FOX

Prescott’s injury kept us from seeing a potential shootout when these teams faced off last year. This time around, the Cowboys’ star will make it a far more thrilling game. But Arizona added to its defense and Kyler Murray should make a huge leap in his third NFL season.

Week 17 schedule prediction: Cardinals 38, Cowboys 28

Week 18 – @ Philadelphia Eagles

Date: Time (ET) TV: Sunday, Jan. 9 1:00 PM FOX

The Cowboys won the draft-day trade with the Eagles and they will win this year’s rivalry series. Dallas is way too deep and talented at wide receiver for Philadelphia to handle and Prescott won’t miss big-play opportunities. With the Eagles unable to keep up, Dallas will especially enjoy a victory at Lincoln Financial Field.

Week 18 schedule prediction: Cowboys 28, Eagles 20

Dallas Cowboys record prediction: 9-8

More must-reads: