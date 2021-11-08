CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas Cowboys schedule: Dak Prescott, offense eye rebound in Week 10

By Matt Johnson
Sportsnaut
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1cFnKu_0ZrNvSy300

Dallas Cowboys schedule this week

Week 10 – vs. Atlanta Falcons

Date: Time (ET): TV:
Sunday, Nov. 14 1:00 PM FOX
  • Point spread: Cowboys -9, (BetMGM)
  • Moneyline: Cowboys (-450), Falcons (+350)
  • Over/Under: 53.5 points
  • Sportsnaut prediction: Cowboys 35, Falcons 31

Once Dallas burns the tape from that Week 9 loss, it needs to get ready for a fiery Atlanta Falcons squad. There are plenty of holes to exploit in the Falcons’ secondary and you can run on this team. But we also saw the Cowboys are susceptible to giving up some big plays. If Dallas falls asleep at the wheel offensively, they will not win this game.

Dallas Cowboys schedule predictions, roster outlook

  • Dallas took part in the NFL Kickoff Game , facing the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sept. 9 at 8:20 PM EST on Sunday Night Football
  • After a Week 7 bye, the Cowboys will close out the regular season with 11 consecutive games
  • Dallas will appear in five primetime games, not including FOX’s Game of the Week
  • Sportsnaut’s Dallas Cowboys record prediction: 9-8.

Dallas Cowboys roster outlook

All our predictions are based on the Cowboys keeping and starting these key players

Amari Cooper is dealing with bruised ribs before Week 3. Check our NFL injury report for updates on his status.

Week 1 – Dallas Cowboys lost 31-29 on road against Tampa Bay Buccaneers

  • When: Thursday, Sept. 9 at 8:20 PM on NBC
  • Spread: Buccaneers -9.5 (via DraftKings )
  • Moneyline: Buccaneers -475, Cowboys +350
  • Sportsnaut prediction: Buccaneers 41, Cowboys 27

The Dallas Cowboys put up a heck of a fight on the road against the defending champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers in this one. Dallas held a one-point lead late in the fourth quarter after Prescott led the team to a field goal. Unfortunately, the Cowboys’ defense could not step up when it counted the most. Instead, Tom Brady did what GOAT does best — lead his team to a win . Perhaps, this was a baby step for Dallas.

Week 2 – Dallas Cowboys win on last-second field goal against Los Angeles Chargers

  • Spread: Chargers (-3)
  • Moneyline: Chargers -165, Cowboys +145
  • Over/Under: 55
  • Sportsnaut prediction: Chargers 38, Cowboys 31

Despite dealing with injuries to key players on offense and defense, the Dallas Cowboys found a way to win on an incredible 56-yard field goal by Greg Zuerlein . In a good sign for their offense, the Cowboys found a way to get it done on the ground, with 198 rushing yards on 31 carries against a good Charger defense. Rookie linebacker Micah Parsons even got a sack playing defensive end in DeMarcus Lawrence’s absence .

Week 3 — Dallas Cowboys beat the Philadelphia Eagles, 41-21

  • When: Monday, September 27 at 8:15 PM EST on ESPN
  • Spread: Cowboys -3.5 ( BetMGM )
  • Moneyline: Eagles +155; Cowboys -180
  • Over/Under: 51
  • Sportsnaut prediction: Cowboys 34, Eagles 24

This is the best team in the NFC East. It’s not even close. Dallas proved that to a T in a 20-point home win over Philadelphia. Dak Prescott was on his game big time. The Cowboys’ ball-hawking defense under new coordinator Dan Quinn forced two Jalen Hurts interceptions, including a pick-six . Don’t look now, but the Boys appear to be back.

Week 4 – Dallas Cowboys beat Carolina Panthers, 36-28

  • When: Sunday, October 3 at 1:00 PM EST
  • Spread: Cowboys (-4), (BetMGM)
  • Moneyline: Panthers (+160), Cowboys (-190)
  • Over/Under: 50.5
  • Sportsnaut prediction: Cowboys 31, Panthers 28

Dallas’ defense was swarming once again Week 4 with Trevon Diggs recording two more interceptions. Meanwhile, the Cowboys’ offense went off for 433 yards and 24 first downs to win their third consecutive game.

A statement win for the Dallas Cowboys. We saw quarterback Dak Prescott dominate in the red zone, Ezekiel Elliott deliver one of his best performances in a few years and cornerback Trevon Diggs made plays that put this game away. Dallas is a force to be reckoned with right now.

Week 5 — Dallas Cowboys beat New York Giants, 44-20

  • When: Sunday, October 10 at 4:25 PM EST
  • Spread: Cowboys -7 (BetMGM)
  • Moneyline : Cowboys (-350), Giants (+275)
  • Over/Under: 52.5
  • Sportsnaut prediction: Cowboys 31, Giants 17

You know how good Dallas is? This team recorded well north of 500 total yards on offense against the Giants and still didn’t look like it was clicking on all cylinders. That tells us something about a Dallas team that’s now won four consecutive games.

Week 6 — Dallas Cowboys beat New England Patriots in overtime, 35-29

  • When: Sunday, October 17 at 4:25 PM EST
  • Point spread: Cowboys -3.5
  • Moneyline: Patriots +155; Cowboys -180
  • Over/under: 50.5
  • Sportsnaut prediction: Cowboys 28, Patriots 17

Dallas always seems to have a few of these games every season. Mistake-filled outings in which the team drops to an inferior opponent. That seemed to be the case Week 6 against New England with the Cowboys running up 12 penalties for 115 yards. However, another stellar outing from Dak Prescott (445 passing yards, three touchdowns) helped Dallas earn its fifth consecutive win. The question now becomes how long Prescott will be out with a calf strain .

Week 8 — Dallas Cowboys beat Minnesota Vikings, 20-16

  • When: Sunday, October 31 at 8:20 PM EST on NBC
  • Point spread: Cowboys -2, (BetMGM)
  • Moneyline: Cowboys (-125), Vikings (+105)
  • Over/under: 54.5 points
  • Sportsnaut prediction: Cowboys 28, Vikings 21

With Cooper Rush replacing an injured Dak Prescott under center Week 8, most figured Dallas would fall on the road to the Minnesota Vikings. Boy, were we wrong . Rush completed 24-of-40 passes for 325 yards with two touchdowns in the win. That included a game-winning touchdown pass to Amari Cooper in the final seconds. Now at 6-1 and with Prescott set to return for Week 9, these Cowboys are looking like legit title contenders.

Week 9 – Dallas Cowboys lost to Dener Broncos, 30-16

  • When: Sunday, Nov. 7 at 1 p.m. EST
  • Spread: Cowboys -10
  • Moneyline: Broncos +325; Cowboys -450
  • Over/Under: 49.05
  • Sportsnaut prediction: Cowboys 28, Broncos 17

That was unexpected. Dallas entered Week 9 as a double-digit favorite over the Broncos and for legitimate reasons. But after beating the Vikings with Cooper Rush, Prescott’s return seemingly put this offense to sleep. This was an utter dismantling by the Broncos, one of those game that the Cowboys just need to burn the film from and move on.

Dallas Cowboys schedule predictions

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2KFbRV_0ZrNvSy300
James Lang-USA TODAY Sports

Week 11 – @ Kansas City Chiefs

Date: Time (ET): TV:
Nov. 21 4:25 PM FOX

FOX’s Game of the Week doesn’t look so promising right now. Dallas is one of the best at generating takeaways and the Chiefs lead the NFL in giveaways by a wide margin. Now, factor in the best offense in the NFL against the Chiefs’ historically bad defense. It could get ugly.

  • Week 11 schedule prediction: Cowboys 34, Chiefs 24

Week 12 – vs. Las Vegas Raiders

Date: Time (ET): TV:
Thursday, Nov. 25 4:30 PM FOX

Dallas didn’t get a lot better this offseason, but the Las Vegas Raiders are much worse than the team we saw in 2020. Quinn’s defense will generate pressure on Derek Carr , Ezekiel Elliott can run wild against the Raiders’ defense and this one should be over by the third quarter.

  • Week 12 schedule prediction: Cowboys 37, Raiders 27

Week 13 – @ New Orleans Saints

Date: Time (ET): TV:
Thursday, Dec. 2 8:20 PM FOX/NFLN/Amazon
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=428JBX_0ZrNvSy300
Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

The New Orleans Saints defense is outstanding, maybe possessing one of the fewest defensive lines who can cause trouble for the Dallas Cowboys up front. But with Jameis Winston done for the year, the Saints don’t have enough offensively against Dallas.

  • Week 13 schedule prediction: Cowboys 26, Saints 24

Week 14 – @ Washington Football Team

Date: Time (ET): TV:
Sunday, Dec. 12 1:00 PM FOX

Washington’s defense is one of the worst in the NFL, a sentence we didn’t expect coming into the season. While this unit can create some pressure, it doesn’t matter when the Cowboys have an MVP-caliber quarterback and receivers who will break free from corners within two seconds.

  • Week 14 schedule prediction: Cowboys 31, WFT 17

Week 15 – @ New York Giants

Date: Time (ET): TV:
Sunday, Dec. 19 1:00 PM FOX

Beating your rival twice in one year is difficult, especially when that opponent’s greatest strength is its defense. New York will control the clock, control the Cowboys’ offensive tempo and have the crowd on their side. This will be a matchup that comes down to the final minutes, but New York did more to improve this spring and is the better team on paper.

  • Week 15 schedule prediction: Giants 23, Cowboys 17

Week 16 – vs. Washington Football Team

Date: Time (ET): TV:
Sunday, Dec. 26 8:20 PM NBC

In their two meetings against the Cowboys, Washington’s defense recorded 10 sacks and basically lived in the backfield. Chase Young is entering his second NFL season, Washington’s secondary is better than it was last season and its offense will be more explosive. With the WFT holding the advantages at key spots, they can exploit the Cowboys’ weaknesses.

  • Week 16 schedule prediction: WFT 26, Cowboys 20

Week 17 – vs. Arizona Cardinals

Date: Time (ET): TV:
Sunday, Jan. 2 1:00 PM FOX

Prescott’s injury kept us from seeing a potential shootout when these teams faced off last year. This time around, the Cowboys’ star will make it a far more thrilling game. But Arizona added to its defense and Kyler Murray should make a huge leap in his third NFL season.

  • Week 17 schedule prediction: Cardinals 38, Cowboys 28
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3MR7gY_0ZrNvSy300
Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports

Week 18 – @ Philadelphia Eagles

Date: Time (ET) TV:
Sunday, Jan. 9 1:00 PM FOX

The Cowboys won the draft-day trade with the Eagles and they will win this year’s rivalry series. Dallas is way too deep and talented at wide receiver for Philadelphia to handle and Prescott won’t miss big-play opportunities. With the Eagles unable to keep up, Dallas will especially enjoy a victory at Lincoln Financial Field.

  • Week 18 schedule prediction: Cowboys 28, Eagles 20

Dallas Cowboys record prediction: 9-8

Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

25K+
Followers
28K+
Post
14M+
Views
