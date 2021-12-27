ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Dallas Cowboys schedule: AT&T stadium hosts potential playoff preview vs. Cardinals

By Matt Johnson
 3 days ago

Dallas Cowboys schedule this week

Week 17 – vs. Arizona Cardinals

Date: Time (ET): TV:
Sunday, Jan. 2
4:25 PM 		FOX
  • Point spread: Cowboys -5.5
  • Over/under: 50.0
  • Moneyline: Cowboys (-225), Cardinals (+190)
  • Week 16 schedule prediction: Cowboys 31, Cardinals 21
Why the Dallas Cowboys should be the Super Bowl favorites

Upcoming Dallas Cowboys schedule

Week 18 – @ Philadelphia Eagles

Date: Time (ET) TV:
Sunday, Jan. 9 1:00 PM FOX

Dallas Cowboys schedule predictions, roster outlook

  • Dallas took part in the NFL Kickoff Game , facing the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sept. 9 at 8:20 PM EST on Sunday Night Football
  • After a Week 7 bye, the Cowboys will close out the regular season with 11 consecutive games
  • Dallas will appear in five primetime games, not including FOX’s Game of the Week
  • Sportsnaut’s Dallas Cowboys record prediction: 11-6

Dallas Cowboys roster outlook

All our predictions are based on the Cowboys keeping and starting these key players

  • QB: Dak Prescott
  • RB: Ezekiel Elliott, Tony Pollard
  • WR: Amari Cooper, CeeDee Lamb, Noah Brown, Cedrick Wilson
  • TE: Blake Jarwin (IR), Dalton Schultz
  • Defense: No. 1 in NFL defense rankings

Amari Cooper is dealing with bruised ribs before Week 3. Check our NFL injury report for updates on his status.

Week 1 – Dallas Cowboys lost 31-29 on road against Tampa Bay Buccaneers

  • When: Thursday, Sept. 9 at 8:20 PM on NBC
  • Spread: Buccaneers -9.5 (via DraftKings )
  • Moneyline: Buccaneers -475, Cowboys +350
  • Sportsnaut prediction: Buccaneers 41, Cowboys 27

The Dallas Cowboys put up a heck of a fight on the road against the defending champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers in this one. Dallas held a one-point lead late in the fourth quarter after Prescott led the team to a field goal. Unfortunately, the Cowboys’ defense could not step up when it counted the most. Instead, Tom Brady did what GOAT does best — lead his team to a win . Perhaps, this was a baby step for Dallas.

Week 2 – Dallas Cowboys win on last-second field goal against Los Angeles Chargers

  • Spread: Chargers (-3)
  • Moneyline: Chargers -165, Cowboys +145
  • Over/Under: 55
  • Sportsnaut prediction: Chargers 38, Cowboys 31

Despite dealing with injuries to key players on offense and defense, the Dallas Cowboys found a way to win on an incredible 56-yard field goal by Greg Zuerlein . In a good sign for their offense, the Cowboys found a way to get it done on the ground, with 198 rushing yards on 31 carries against a good Charger defense. Rookie linebacker Micah Parsons even got a sack playing defensive end in DeMarcus Lawrence’s absence .

Week 3 — Dallas Cowboys beat the Philadelphia Eagles, 41-21

  • When: Monday, September 27 at 8:15 PM EST on ESPN
  • Spread: Cowboys -3.5 ( BetMGM )
  • Moneyline: Eagles +155; Cowboys -180
  • Over/Under: 51
  • Sportsnaut prediction: Cowboys 34, Eagles 24

This is the best team in the NFC East. It’s not even close. Dallas proved that to a T in a 20-point home win over Philadelphia. Dak Prescott was on his game big time. The Cowboys’ ball-hawking defense under new coordinator Dan Quinn forced two Jalen Hurts interceptions, including a pick-six . Don’t look now, but the Boys appear to be back.

Week 4 – Dallas Cowboys beat Carolina Panthers, 36-28

  • When: Sunday, October 3 at 1:00 PM EST
  • Spread: Cowboys (-4), (BetMGM)
  • Moneyline: Panthers (+160), Cowboys (-190)
  • Over/Under: 50.5
  • Sportsnaut prediction: Cowboys 31, Panthers 28

Dallas’ defense was swarming once again Week 4 with Trevon Diggs recording two more interceptions. Meanwhile, the Cowboys’ offense went off for 433 yards and 24 first downs to win their third consecutive game.

NFL games today: Full TV schedule, daily fantasy picks, best bets

A statement win for the Dallas Cowboys. We saw quarterback Dak Prescott dominate in the red zone, Ezekiel Elliott deliver one of his best performances in a few years and cornerback Trevon Diggs made plays that put this game away. Dallas is a force to be reckoned with right now.

Week 5 — Dallas Cowboys beat New York Giants, 44-20

  • When: Sunday, October 10 at 4:25 PM EST
  • Spread: Cowboys -7 (BetMGM)
  • Moneyline : Cowboys (-350), Giants (+275)
  • Over/Under: 52.5
  • Sportsnaut prediction: Cowboys 31, Giants 17

You know how good Dallas is? This team recorded well north of 500 total yards on offense against the Giants and still didn’t look like it was clicking on all cylinders. That tells us something about a Dallas team that’s now won four consecutive games.

Week 6 — Dallas Cowboys beat New England Patriots in overtime, 35-29

  • When: Sunday, October 17 at 4:25 PM EST
  • Point spread: Cowboys -3.5
  • Moneyline: Patriots +155; Cowboys -180
  • Over/under: 50.5
  • Sportsnaut prediction: Cowboys 28, Patriots 17

Dallas always seems to have a few of these games every season. Mistake-filled outings in which the team drops to an inferior opponent. That seemed to be the case Week 6 against New England with the Cowboys running up 12 penalties for 115 yards. However, another stellar outing from Dak Prescott (445 passing yards, three touchdowns) helped Dallas earn its fifth consecutive win. The question now becomes how long Prescott will be out with a calf strain .

Week 8 — Dallas Cowboys beat Minnesota Vikings, 20-16

  • When: Sunday, October 31 at 8:20 PM EST on NBC
  • Point spread: Cowboys -2, (BetMGM)
  • Moneyline: Cowboys (-125), Vikings (+105)
  • Over/under: 54.5 points
  • Sportsnaut prediction: Cowboys 28, Vikings 21

With Cooper Rush replacing an injured Dak Prescott under center Week 8, most figured Dallas would fall on the road to the Minnesota Vikings. Boy, were we wrong . Rush completed 24-of-40 passes for 325 yards with two touchdowns in the win. That included a game-winning touchdown pass to Amari Cooper in the final seconds. Now at 6-1 and with Prescott set to return for Week 9, these Cowboys are looking like legit title contenders.

Week 9 – Dallas Cowboys lost to Dener Broncos, 30-16

  • When: Sunday, Nov. 7 at 1 p.m. EST
  • Spread: Cowboys -10
  • Moneyline: Broncos +325; Cowboys -450
  • Over/Under: 49.05
  • Sportsnaut prediction: Cowboys 28, Broncos 17

That was unexpected. Dallas entered Week 9 as a double-digit favorite over the Broncos and for legitimate reasons. But after beating the Vikings with Cooper Rush, Prescott’s return seemingly put this offense to sleep. This was an utter dismantling by the Broncos, one of those game that the Cowboys just need to burn the film from and move on.

Week 10 – Dallas Cowboys beat the Atlanta Falcons, 43-3

  • When: Sunday, Nov. 14 at 1 p.m. EST
  • Point spread: Cowboys -9, (BetMGM)
  • Moneyline: Cowboys (-450), Falcons (+350)
  • Over/Under: 53.5 points
  • Sportsnaut prediction: Cowboys 35, Falcons 31

An absolute thrashing from start to finish. The Cowboys scored 29 points in the second quarter, a stretch of dominance that fans will remember. With this offense back on track and the secondary making plays, Dallas must be considered one of the best teams in the NFL again.

Week 11 — Dallas Cowboys lose to the Kansas City Chiefs, 19-9

  • When: Sunday, November 21 at 4:25 PM EST
  • Line: Chiefs -2.5, (BetMGM)
  • Spread: Cowboys (+120), Chiefs (-145)
  • Over/Under: 55.5 points
  • Sportsnaut prediction: Cowboys 35, Chiefs 31

For the second time in three weeks, Mike McCarthy and the Cowboys put up a pathetic performance against an AFC West opponent. This time, it was Dak Prescott who struggled without Amari Cooper in the mix. The veteran turned the ball over three times, leading the Boys to just three field goals in the process.

Week 12 – Dallas Cowboys lost to Las Vegas Raiders, 36-33

  • When: Thursday, Nov. 25 at 4:25 PM EST
  • Point spread: Cowboys -7.0 , BetMGM
  • Moneyline: Raiders +260; Cowboys -300
  • Over/under: 50.5
  • Sportsnaut prediction: Cowboys 31, Raiders 21

Both teams are coming off ugly Week 11 losses and have to play Thanksgiving on a short week. Despite Dallas being without Amari Cooper (COVID-19 protocols) and CeeDee Lamb (concussion), we’re going with the home team here. Simply put, the Raiders are in the midst of their typical second half meltdown.

Week 13 — Dallas Cowboys beat New Orleans Saints, 27-17

  • When: Thursday, December 2 at 8:20 PM EST
  • Spread: Cowboys -5.5, BetMGM
  • Moneyline: Cowboys (-225), Saints (180)
  • Sportsnaut prediction: Cowboys 28, Saints 17

Dallas’ defense came to play big time in helping the team end a skid that had seen it lose three of four. That included four interceptions of Taysom Hill in a road win over the Saints. Even then, there’s some concern about a previously dominant Cowboys offense. That must change moving forward.

Week 14 – Dallas Cowbyos defeated the Washington Football Team, 27-20

  • Point spread: Cowboys -5.0
  • Moneyline: TBD
  • Over/under: 49.0
  • Sportsnaut prediction: Cowboys 31, WFT 17

Week 15 – Dallas Cowboys beat the New York Giants, 21-6

  • Week 15 schedule prediction: Cowboys 17, Giants 0

Week 16 – Dallas Cowboys defeated the Washington Football Team, 56-14

  • Point spread: Cowboys -10.5
  • Over/under: 47.5
  • Moneyline: Cowboys (-500), Washington (+375)
  • Week 16 schedule prediction: Cowboys 24, WFT 20

Dallas Cowboys schedule predictions

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2XkRyI_0ZrNvSy300 Also Read:
Top-selling NFL jerseys: T.J. Watt at No. 1, discover who your team’s most popular player is

Related: Predicting NFL playoff bracket and Super Bowl 2022 winner

  • Week 18 schedule prediction: Cowboys 28, Eagles 20

Dallas Cowboys record prediction: 9-8

Community Policy