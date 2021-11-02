CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco 49ers schedule: Chance to hit .500 against injury-plagued Cardinals

By Vincent Frank
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1bkByp_0ZpHA82N00

San Francisco 49ers schedule this week

Week 9 — vs. Arizona Cardinals

Date Time (ET) TV
Sunday, Nov. 7 4:25 PM FOX
  • Point spread: Pick
  • Moneyline: 49ers +120; Cardinals -145
  • Over/under: 45.0
  • Sportsnaut prediction: 49ers 28, Cardinals 20

Normally, we’d pick the Cardinals here no problem. But with Kyler Murray unlikely to go and Colt McCoy set to get the start at Levi’s, the 49ers should be primed to pull off a second consecutive win.

San Francisco 49ers schedule predictions, roster outlook

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1QFfP1_0ZpHA82N00
May 25, 2021; Santa Clara, CA, USA; San Francisco 49ers quarterbacks Trey Lance (5) and Jimmy Garoppolo (10) throw the football during Organized Team Activities at San Francisco 49ers Training Facility. Mandatory Credit: Stan Szeto-USA TODAY Sports
  • The 49ers take on the Detroit Lions in Week 1 of the 2021 NFL season and boast the largest point spread right now.
  • With an early Week 6 bye, San Francisco will be forced to play 12 consecutive weeks to close out the regular season.
  • Sportsnaut predicts that the 49ers will finish with a 7-10 record.

Find out where the San Francisco 49ers stand in our most-recent NFL power rankings

San Francisco 49ers roster outlook

All of our predictions are based on the 49ers keeping and starting these key players:

Week 1 — San Francisco 49ers defeated the Detroit Lions 41-33 on the road

  • When: Sunday, Sept. 12 at 1:00 PM on Fox
  • Spread: 49ers -7.5
  • Moneyline: Lions +300; 49ers -400
  • Sportsnaut prediction: 49ers 34, Lions 13

San Francisco was up 38-10 in the third quarter of Sunday’s game against the Detroit Lions, only to see the heavy home underdogs pull to within 41-33 with a chance to tie the game. While the 49ers’ defense held, this was not the way to end Week 1. The good news? Jimmy Garoppolo completed 17-of-25 passes for 314 yards in the win. Trey Lance also threw his first NFL touchdown.

Week 2 — San Francisco 49ers defeated the Philadelphia Eagles on the road, 17-11

  • When: Sunday, September 19 at 1:00 PM EST
  • Spread: 49ers -3.0
  • Moneyline: Eagles +130, 49ers -155
  • Over/under: 49.5
  • Sportsnaut prediction: 49ers 31, Eagles 20

A win is a win is a win. San Francisco heads home at 2-0 for just the second time in the past decade after a hard-fought victory over the Eagles in Philadelphia. That included taking a 17-3 lead late in the fourth quarter before having to sweat it out. Jimmy Garoppolo played another mistake-free game, completing 22-of-30 passes with two total touchdowns. Nick Bosa got to Jalen Hurts for two sacks.

Week 3 — San Francisco 49ers lose at home to the Green Bay Packers, 30-28

  • When: Sunday, September 26 at 8:20 PM EST on NBC
  • Spread: 49ers 3.0
  • Moneyline: Packers +145; 49ers -165
  • Over/under: 50.5
  • Sportsnaut prediction: 49ers 31, Packers 27

San Francisco could not do anything right for the first 29-plus minutes of Sunday night’s game against Green Bay. That’s until Trey Lance scored a touchdown at the end of the second quarter. Jimmy Garoppolo then led the 49ers on what should have been a game-winning drive that resulted in a touchdown with 37 seconds left. Unfortunately, San Francisco left Aaron Rodgers too much time — leading to a tough 30-28 home loss to Green Bay.

Week 4 — San Francisco 49ers lose to Seattle Seahawks, 28-21

  • When: Sunday, October 3 at 4:05 PM EST
  • Point spread: 49ers -2.5
  • Moneyline: Seahawks +115; 49ers -135
  • Over/under: 52.0
  • Sportsnaut prediction: 49ers 24, Seahawks 20
Also Read: NFL games today: Full TV schedule, daily fantasy picks, best bets
NFL games today: Full TV schedule, daily fantasy picks, best bets

That’s not what the 49ers wanted to see happen one week after a late-game loss to the Green Bay Packers. Jimmy Garoppolo went down before half with a calf injury after struggling big time. Continued mistakes in all three phases of the game led to a double-digit second-half deficit with rookie quarterback Trey Lance replacing Garoppolo under center. The question now becomes whether Lance is the better option moving forward after he put up 198 total yards and two touchdowns in the second half.

Week 5 — San Francisco 49ers lose to Arizona Cardinals, 17-10

  • When: Sunday, October 10 at 4:25 PM EST
  • Point spread: Cardinals -5.5
  • Moneyline: 49ers +190; Cardinals -230
  • Over/under: 48.5
  • Sportsnaut prediction: Cardinals 31, 49ers 27

Trey Lance did what he needed to do in the rookie’s starting debut. Unfortunately, some questionable coaching from Kyle Shanahan and dumb penalties on the 49ers’ offensive line led to a narrow 17-10 road loss heading into the bye. We’ll have to see what San Francisco has planned at quarterback moving forward now that it has lost three consecutive. If Jimmy Garoppolo is healthy, he’ll likely get the start Week 7.

Week 7 — San Francisco 49ers lose to the Indianapolis Colts, 30-18

  • Point spread: 49ers -4.5
  • Moneyline: Colts +165; 49ers -200
  • Over/under: 44.0
  • Sportsnaut prediction: 49ers 23, Colts 21

What an absolutely disastrous performance from San Francisco coming off its bye. Jimmy Garoppolo accounted for three turnovers at a rain-soaked Levi’s Stadium. Head coach Kyle Shanahan could not get out of his own way as the 49ers dropped their fourth consecutive game. The 49ers are now in the midst of a lost season with no end in sight. It might finally be Trey Lance time in the Bay.

Week 8 — San Francisco 49ers beat Chicago Bears, 33-22

  • When: Sunday, October 31 at 1:00 PM EST
  • Point spread: 49ers -3.5
  • Moneyline: TBD
  • Over/under: 43.0
  • Week 8 prediction: 49ers 20, Bears 16

It did not start out too swell for San Francisco on Sunday as the team attempted to end a four-game losing streak. In fact, Chicago held a 13-9 halftime lead. But something clicked for Jimmy Garoppolo and Co. in the second half as the 49ers scored 24 points. All said, San Francisco did not punt a single time in the game and committed zero turnovers. Garoppolo threw for 322 yards and scored twice on the ground. Deebo Samuel added 171 yards through the air and is now on pace to break Calvin Johnson’s single-season record for receiving yards.

San Francisco 49ers schedule predictions

Week 10 — vs. Los Angeles Rams (MNF)

Date Time TV
Monday, Nov. 15 8:15 PM ESPN

Yuck. Is there any reason to believe that San Francisco’s embattled secondary will be able to keep Matthew Stafford, Cooper Kupp and Co. in check? Yeah, I don’t think so. Blowout Rams win here.

  • Sportsnaut prediction: Rams 35, 49ers 17

Week 11 — @ Jacksonville Jaguars

Date Time (ET) TV
Sunday, Nov. 21 1:00 PM FOX

Another potential matchup between two rookies, Trevor Lawrence is the sure-fire starter for Jacksonville. He also has a ton of weapons and a solid offensive line in front of him. At the very least, that should make Jacksonville competitive against better teams after losing its final 15 games a season ago. Unfortunately, the defense remains a major question-mark. Whether it’s Jimmy Garoppolo or Trey Lance under center for the 49ers, they should score enough to win in Duval.

Are the San Francisco 49ers legit Super Bowl contenders?

  • Sportsnaut prediction: 49ers 34, Jaguars 23
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=078Fqv_0ZpHA82N00
Logan Bowles/NFL Handout photo via USA TODAY Network

Week 12 — vs. Minnesota Vikings

Date Time (ET) TV
Sunday, Nov. 28 4:25 PM FOX

A battle between two fledgling teams will likely come down to home-field advantage in late-November. We’re still not sold on Kirk Cousins being able to go into these conditions and do enough to come away with a win. San Francisco comes out on top in a close affair.

  • Sportsnaut prediction: 49ers 24, Vikings 17

Week 13 — @ Seattle Seahawks (SNF)

Date Time (ET) TV
Sunday, Dec. 5 8:20 PM NBC

The recent history of this rivalry is interesting. Last season saw the 49ers lose by a mere three points in Seattle despite Garoppolo going down to an injury. Back in 2019, it clinched the NFC West with a dramatic win over the Seahawks in the Pacific Northwest in Week 17. What does this mean? Despite injury concerns relating to Russell Wilson and some issues on defense, look for Seattle to maintain home-field in this one.

  • Sportsnaut prediction: Seahawks 31, 49ers 23

Week 14 — @ Cincinnati Bengals

Date Time (ET) TV
Sunday, Dec. 12 1:00 PM CBS

At the start of the season, we’d have picked San Francisco without much hesitation. That seems laughable right now. Joe Burrow and rookie Ja’Marr Chase should eat at home here.

  • Sportsnaut prediction: Bengals 34, 49ers 27
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zINdH_0ZpHA82N00
Sam Greene/Cincinnati Enquirer-USA TODAY NETWORK

Week 15 — vs. Atlanta Falcons

Date Time (ET) TV
Sunday, Dec. 19 4:00 PM CBS

The Kyle Shanahan game. Could this be Atlanta’s way of finally proving it has moved on from that era of Falcons football? I am not buying it in this Week 15 matchup in California. Whether it’s Jimmy Garoppolo or Trey Lance under center, these 49ers have too much talent for Atlanta to come out on the road.

  • Sportsnaut prediction: 49ers 35, Falcons 17

Week 16 — @ Tennessee Titans (TNF)

Date Time (ET) TV
Thursday, Dec. 23 8:20 PM NFL Network

Here’s an interesting stat. Ryan Tannehill is 23-10 as the Titans’ starter since joining the team back in 2019. Since the start of the 2014 season, all other Titans quarterbacks boast a combined 34-52 record as starters. There’s just something about Tannehill sharing a backfield with Derrick Henry. In and of itself, that should be enough for Tennessee to come out on top.

  • Sportsnaut prediction: Titans 34, 49ers 20

Week 17 — vs. Houston Texans

Date Time (ET) TV
Sunday, Jan. 2 1:05 PM CBS

This is one win we can put in ink for a struggling San Francisco squad. Houston just has not been able to stay competitive. That won’t change in Week 17 regardless of who is under center for the 49ers.

  • Sportsnaut prediction: 49ers 42, Texans 10

Week 18 — @ Los Angeles Rams

Date Time (ET) TV
Sunday, Jan. 9 4:25 PM FOX

Los Angeles won both games against its division rivals a season ago by a combined 11 points. That’s despite the fact Jared Goff threw two touchdowns against three interceptions in those matchups. With Stafford under center, expect a clean sweep in 2021.

  • Week 18 prediction: Rams 35, 49ers 24

San Francisco 49ers projected record: 7-10

Comments / 6

#49ers#Seahawks#American Football#Organized Team Activities#Wr#Lions 13 San Francisco#The Detroit Lions
The Spun

Dolphins Reportedly Signing Former Eagles Wide Receiver

Earlier this week, the Philadelphia Eagles made a surprising decision regarding one of the team’s wide receivers. Following the team’s win over the Carolina Panthers this weekend, the Eagles released wide receiver Travis Fulgham. The move comes a year to the day after Fulgham had a breakout game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.
NFL
