Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Religion

Amy Carlson: The life of Love Has Won cult leader ‘Mother God’

By Graig Graziosi
Posted by 
The Independent
The Independent
 23 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2WBiiu_0Zp4khRF00

Amy Carlson , the leader of the Love Has Won cult , was the Mother of All Creation. Or at least that's what her LinkedIn profile said.

Ms Carlson's body was discovered in a state of decay, adorned with fairy lights and glitter, in a mobile home in Moffat, Colorado , where her core group of worshipers were apparently treating her corpse as a sort of shrine.

The discovery was made by Saguache County Sheriff's Office deputies on 28 April after they were contacted by a former cult member, Miguel Lamboy, who said he had seen the body and that the group members were holding his child hostage.

Seven of the cult members were arrested after the discovery of the body and were handed a variety of charges related to the abuse of a corpse, child abuse, tampering with deceased human remains, and false imprisonment.

Member Christopher Royer was one of the first to appear in Saguache County court on 26 May, with “Father God” Jason Castillo to appear next on 9 June. They will be followed by Ryan Kramer, and Obdulia Franco Gonzales, Sarah Rudolph, and Karin Raymond on 16 June, and John Robertson on 26 June.

Love Has Won has members throughout the world, thanks largely to the group's “Daily Energy Update” YouTube recruiting videos.

But who was Ms Carlson, and how did she manage to convince others of her divinity to the point that they would suspend their lives, wait on her hand and foot and – following her death – live with and worship her corpse?

Ms Carlson's early life and the early days of what would become Love Has Won are largely unknown.

The woman – who was known as Mother God to her adherents – was a straight-A student in school, participated in the choir, and was said to have had a lovely singing voice.

Ms Carlson eventually had three children to at least two fathers, and became a manager at a McDonald's in Texas.

At some point she began discussing matters of faith with people online, and it is believed that her delve into the world of alternative spirituality is what led her to become “Mother God”.

According to her oldest son, Cole Carlson, his mother abandoned him and his siblings when he was 12, which would be around 2006 or 2007.

He told the BBC that one Christmas he was preparing to travel to Houston to spend Christmas with his mother – he was living with his father at the time – but shortly before the trip he learned that his mother was leaving the family.

Family members believe that Ms Carlson left to live with individuals she met online. That was the last time many of her family members ever saw her.

According to Ms Carlson's family, the attempted to intervene to break her of her delusions, even taking their story to Dr Phil, but none of their attempts were successful.

Even in death, Ms Carlson was still inextricably tied to her cult.

Love Has Won began from Ms Carlson's early YouTube posting, in which she would espouse various New Age beliefs, casting doubt on established science and mainstream spirituality.

At some point after gaining notoriety from her videos, she began to refer to herself as Mother God, the Mother of All Creation, and is believed to have taken over the group of spiritualists that she was living with at the time.

She claimed she had experienced 534 reincarnations, and had been “alive” for 19 billion years.

According to Ms Carlson, her former incarnations included Jesus Christ, Joan of Arc, Cleopatra and Marilyn Monroe. Her believers also claim she is in some way the daughter of Donald Trump.

The cult's beliefs were fluid, and incorporated elements of mainstream Abrahamic religions, New Age spiritualism, and mythic beliefs incorporating Mount Shashta in California and the Lemurian civilisation of advanced beings that legends claim live inside the mountain.

Ms Carlson's believers claimed that she would lead 144,000 of her faithful into the “Fifth Dimension”.

Eventually Ms Carlson began to take on “Father Gods” – men who would serve as her counterparts.

One of those “Father Gods”, Andrew Profaci, left the cult and has since spoken out about his time with the group.

Mr Profaci joined the group after going on a “spiritual journey” following a horrific car crash he was involved in. He joined the group in 2014 and spent 10 months in Ms Carlson's inner circle.

“When I joined the team I thought I was just going to be a guy in background. She told me I was going to be the father God to her mother God,” he said.

He described Ms Carlson as a heavy drinker who became volatile at night once she was intoxicated.

“I doted on her and tended to her every need. She drank ten shots of vodka a night. When she would drink at night she would lose her cognitive abilities. She would fall and walk into walls,” he claimed.

Ms Carlson's drinking was one source of abuse allegations that have been made by members who have left the group and family members of those who were still following her teachings.

Mother God can be seen screaming at group members in various videos, sometimes while clearly intoxicated. In one video she chastises a group member for bringing her meatballs instead of chicken parmigiana.

Former members complained of long work hours in which they were not allowed to sit, and long online live streams where they would be tasked with recruiting new members and selling “medicines” produced by the group.

According to Mr Profaci, Ms Carlson believed she was the human embodiment of the Earth.

He also noted that when he knew her, her health was in decline. It would be Ms Carlson's declining health that would eventually lead the group to leave their Colorado headquarters for Hawaii.

While the extent of Ms Carlson's health issues are not currently known, cult members claimed they moved to Hawaii in order to help Mother God, who was suffering from some form of cancer.

Ms Carlson eschewed pharmaceutical medicines and mainstream medical treatment. A spokeswoman for cult justified Ms Carlson's use of alcohol and marijuana – which she barred her adherents from using – as a form of “self-medication”.

Further, Ms Carlson is believed to have been ingesting colloidal silver. The substance is marketed in some alternative spirituality circles as a dietary supplement, but health experts say it has no such benefit.

Quite the contrary, health experts warn that colloidal silver, when ingested in large amounts, can cause skin and organ discolouring, organ failure, and eventually death.

The group was met with harsh resistance in Hawaii. Residents on the island of Kauai protested the group's home on the island.

Ms Carlson tried to quell their complaints by claiming that she was also the reincarnated of Hawaiian deity Pele, which only served to further infuriate the islanders.

The cult eventually fled the island under protection of a police escort.

What occurred immediately after is unclear. Some reports claim the group spent time in Oregon, and other say they spent time in California. What is known is that eventually the group returned to their original headquarters in Moffat, where Ms Carlson's body was found.

Three weeks before her estimated time of death, a photo of Ms Carlson emerged in which her hair had thinned, she appeared emaciated, and her skin bore a dull purplish-grey colour, possibly the result of her ingestion of colloidal silver.

While Saguache County Coroner Tom Petty told The Independent the autopsy had not yet been completed to determine the cause of death, deputies believe she died weeks before she was discovered on 28 April.

Despite that claim, her followers say she “ascended” – not died – the night the deputies found her. The state of decay described by witnesses suggests otherwise.

Since her death, Ms Carlson's family members have spoken out.

Cole Carlson said that he still loves his mother despite her abandoning him at a young age. He said he hopes to help facilitate legal pathways for former cult members and relatives of individuals still involved in the cult to obtain damages from the organisation.

He said he hopes the group will come to an end with the death of his mother.

Chelsea Ann Reninger, Ms Carlson's older sister, issued a statement on Facebook following the discovery of the latter's corpse.

“For those of you that knew my sister Amy, I wanted to let you know we found out yesterday of her passing! Please pray for us and the people involved in this awful situation. We are choosing to remember who she was when she was in our lives on a regular basis and not who she became from this manipulating cult!” she said.

The cult's website has been taken offline by former member Miguel Lamboy, though its Facebook page appears to still be active.

Though none of the group's core American members have appeared on video since Ms Carlson's discovery, international members have continued to live-stream the group's Daily Energy Updates on YouTube.

View All 8 Commentsarrow_down
The Independent

The Independent

153K+
Followers
83K+
Post
73M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
State
Colorado State
State
Oregon State
State
Hawaii State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Pele
Person
Jesus Christ
Person
Marilyn Monroe
Person
Amy Carlson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cult Leader#The Cult#Linkedin#Mcdonald#Abrahamic#Lemurian
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Society
News Break
Religion
News Break
BBC
News Break
Youtube
Related
Religionlbcpinellas.com

Love Works: The Hidden Power of God

Ephesians 5:15-21 Where are we going today?. 3 Commands - Attached to the verb "be filled" vs 19 Addressing one another in psalms and hymns and spiritual songs, singing and making melody to the Lord with your heart, - Worshipful person. vs 20 giving thanks always and for everything to...
ReligionCadillac News

Where is God in this picture?

Two boys were constantly getting into trouble. If any mischief occurred, their mother assumed her two boys were involved. When she heard about a clergyman in town who had been successful in dealing with unruly children, she contacted him to see if he would be willing to speak with her boys. The pastor agreed to meet with them but wanted to see them individually.
Family Relationshipssuperiorne.com

Love my crazy life

We turned on the air conditioner the other night. It seems I will not get much of a reprieve from the freezing temperatures. The hubby has the thermostat set to “Meat Locker!” Outside of the house, I wear a tank top and shorts, and inside I wear a hoodie and sweat pants! He’s all happy, lounging on the couch in a pair of shorts, and I’m bundled up like it’s January and the power went out.
Sullivan, KYharlanenterprise.net

SULLIVAN: My goal is to love my children as God loves me

As a parent, one of the most extraordinary things we can do is to love our children unconditionally and without expectations. I used to have a perfectionist mindset when it came to my children. I thought they were supposed to do and be a certain way before I could be proud of them. The truth is that I love them so much just for breathing. They don’t have to do anything to make me love them and be so incredibly grateful that God chose me to be their mom.
Athens, TNdailypostathenian.com

Successful Living: 'Love God, Hate Sin'

In 1987, Mylon Lefevre & Broken Heart released their “Crack the Sky” album, which featured a song titled, “Love God, Hate Sin.” It was a hard rock song that, as far as I know, was never played in any church, unless, of course, the church was large enough to host the band itself.
Religionsoutheastoutlook.org

Gone too soon: Avery Farmer, 17, loved God and loved others

As a typical teenager, Avery Farmer often came home late, but he would always check in with his parents, Matt and Melissa Farmer. “Even as a 17-year-old boy, the first thing Avery would do was to seek out Matt and me,” Melissa said. “It was usually later at night, but he would say, ‘Momma,’ running up the stairs to tell me about his day or the special-needs kids. He just really enjoyed sharing with us what was going on around him and in his life. It’s just different for a teenager to do that.”
Religionletterpile.com

For the Love of God - the Meaning of My Life

Misbah has always wanted to pursue writing as a career. She loves to do poetry in her free time. I want to share with you a poem about love. A poem can express what we experience in a special way. For me, a poem is more magical than a text written in prose. Inspired, moving, full of deep feelings and desires. But it is worth writing about love in all possible ways - both in verse and prose. It is worth creating for love! It is worth living for love!
Paintingsvoicenewsnebraska.com

Painting a life you love

Joan (Rhoten) Allen, of Beatrice, has endured many ups and downs in her 83 years, but has trusted God through it all. “As the years go by, the more and more I realize how much he does love us and we depend on Him,” Joan said. Joan was born in 1938 in Unadilla as the first of four children. She […]
Recipessuebeehomemaker.com

LOVE Story: My Beautiful Mother

This post may contain affiliate links which won’t change your price but will share a commission. Today is the start of a new series on the blog called LOVE Stories. I got this idea from Elena at Cucina By Elena, another food blogger who shares her own stories of family and memories of Italy, her birthplace. She shared her story on a podcast, and I immediately contacted her and asked permission to imitate this story-telling on my own blog.
Religionworldtruthvideos.org

>"God loves all people and races"

Yahweh God is a racist who demands that Adam - white - man preserve the integrity of His Creation, all the while Satan (Fallen Ones, now Jews) turning beasts into impostors (Hominids) so that they can promote Miscegenation, Diversity, Multiculturalism and the corruption of God’s White Adamic race. ... The...
Religioncatholicexchange.com

Live the Life that God Has Given You To the Fullest

One of the earliest prayers I recall was this: “God, I want to do BIG things for you!” I was between five and six years old at the time, and prayer was a spontaneous, even impulsive, act often motivated by powerful, zealous emotions or thoughts. I didn’t know the implications of such a prayer, or that the attachment to “greatness”—whatever that entailed—would, or could, require monumental sacrifice and suffering on my part.
Religionftc.co

The Existence of Love Means God is Real

If our atheist friends are right, love is in large part just sort of a trick our chemistry plays on us. It is simply a feeling generated by attachment or conditioning or evolutionary expediency. Imagine a little boy running up to his mother and crying out, “Mommy, I love you!” What would you think of the mother who responded, “Yes, I feel a release of serotonin in a conditioned biological response to my familial attachment to you, as well?”
EntertainmentVulture

Love, Victor Recap: A Mother’s Love

De eso no se habla. We don’t talk about that. From the time that she was a little girl, Isabel Salazar was taught that being gay was shameful. So when Victor decided to come out a few months ago, she didn’t know how to talk about it, nor was she equipped to deal with the aftermath of his life-changing revelation. How does she reconcile this seemingly unconditional love that she has for her firstborn child with a religious Scripture that says he is going to hell? The reality is … she hasn’t really tried yet, which explains why her youngest child, Adrian, has still been left in the dark about his brother’s sexuality. (In Victor’s words, they now live in “a constant state of weirdness” that he calls “the Catholic way.”)
Family Relationshipswebbweekly.com

Tough Love, Life Lessons, and Family

It has been almost a decade since my Father left God’s green Earth. I think about him often regarding so many things and what his thoughts would be. For those of you that knew my Dad or read him over the years, just imagine his take on what the world has become.
Religionharrisondaily.com

The father who catches you

For most of us it's rare to see an eagle, so when you do see one of those majestic birds soaring overhead it goes something like this: "Look! An eagle!" Of course, an eagle isn't born knowing how to fly. Just like us learning to walk, they need to learn to fly. Mama Eagle takes you high for a ride on her back and then she dumps you. Suddenly, you are hurtling through the sky with the ground below racing toward you. All the while, Papa Eagle is circling overhead, just watching. In a panic, the little eagle remembers watching Mom and Dad use these feathery things at their sides, so he clumsily extends his wings and starts flapping them frantically. That's a good start, but it's not enough to save him from this rapidly approaching disaster below. At that moment, Papa Eagle suddenly swoops downward at eye-blurring speed, flying straight for his falling child. And in a perfectly timed rescue, the father swoops in under his baby, catches him on his back, and takes him back to the sky.
Lifestylefoxbaltimore.com

Celebrating the life of a loved one

(WBFF) - When a loved one transitions, there is a comforting place to celebrate a life well lived. Brooks Clinton Funeral Service Owner and President, Kenyatta Clinton and Chief Operating Officer, James Brooks talk about how they can help you and your family through a difficult time.
ReligionGallipolis Daily Tribune

God is on His throne

In an age where polarization is the norm, where not being decidedly in one camp leaves one presumptively in its opposite, and where one’s level of volume and number of followers are the ways to measure one’s moral authority, it may seem nearly impossible to live a life that has any coherence and it is very difficult to be motivated to live on a higher plane of social engagement.