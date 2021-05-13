Cancel
Galveston, TX

Galveston grandfather to graduate from Prairie View A&M after 15-year break

ABC13 Houston
ABC13 Houston
 2021-05-13

A grandfather proved to his family that it's okay to get back up and keep trying.

Lee Taylor Jr. is set to graduate this weekend with his bachelor of science in the brand new general studies program at Prairie View A&M University.

This was after three turns and a 15-year break from college.

The Galveston native graduated from Ball High School in 1996, then transferred to PVAMU in 1998.

After a false start, he returned to school in the fall of 2000 and made the dean's list in 2001.

But then he had to take a break from his education to work and raise his family.

Now more than 20 years later, Taylor returned to PVAMU to finish his degree.

And his family will be there to see it.

"Showing them that they can accomplish anything they put their mind to, and no matter how many times you get knocked down, keep getting up and keep fighting," Taylor told pvamu.edu .

He says he wants to continue teaching high school and coach football one day.

He is currently leading carpentry and construction trades classes at the Industrial Trades Center for the Texas City Independent School District.

