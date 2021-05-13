Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Marlon Weems

The Other Hamilton

Posted by 
Marlon Weems
Marlon Weems
 26 days ago

Jeremiah G. Hamilton may have been America’s first Black millionaire, but the Wall Street broker was no role model.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2dEqyM_0ZopmPhi00
Image credit: JeremiahHamilton.org

In 1983, there were only three Black financial services professionals in the entire state of Arkansas. I was one of them. A decade later, I started the first Black-owned investment bank in Arkansas. For a little over ten years, I was part of an exclusive club — the world of Black professionals working on Wall Street. 

For over thirty years, I navigated the universe of Black-owned investment firms, ultimately building and managing a successful program trading operation for one of the largest minority-owned investment banks on Wall Street. Most people are unaware of this, but there is a rich history of Black entrepreneurs in finance going back decades. Indeed, my journey through the world of finance was made possible, at least in part, by the blood, sweat, and tears of Black trailblazers that came years before me. 

These iconic figures are part of a unique historical tapestry: Travers Bell, co-founder of Daniels & Bell, the first Black-owned investment bank on the New York Stock Exchange, in 1971, Wardell Lazard, who left Salomon Brothers in 1985 to start WR Lazard & Co, or Carla Harris, who rose through the ranks to become a Vice Chairman at Morgan Stanley, one of the world’s largest investment banks. But those modern-day trailblazers were not the first Blacks to excel on Wall Street. 

A few years after Alexander Hamilton lost his duel with Aaron Burr in Weehawken, New Jersey, another Hamilton was born in Haiti — or perhaps Virginia. He claimed both places as his birthplace, so we may never know for sure. At the time of his death in 1875, Jeremiah G. Hamilton was purportedly the wealthiest Black man in the United States. Believed to be America’s first Black millionaire, Hamilton amassed a fortune worth $2 million — $50 million today

Nearly one-hundred-fifty years before the rise of modern-day Black trailblazers on Wall Street, Hamilton challenged pre-Civil War racial conventions. A larger-than-life figure on Wall Street for at least 40 years, he excelled in an arena that still struggles today with racial inclusion. That Hamilton excelled as a lone Black man in the lily-white playing field of finance defies our common perception of pre-Civil War New York City. 

Long before Madam C.J. Walker, the country’s first female self-made millionaire — of any race — made her fortune in Black hair care, Hamilton was a fixture on Wall Street. Unlike successful Black entrepreneurs that came later, prospering by marketing goods and services to Black consumers, Hamilton accumulated his fortune as a shrewd financial dealmaker. But for all his success on Wall Street, Hamilton is essentially an unknown figure. 

In general, Black leaders of the era viewed Hamilton’s financial scheming and insensitivity to the black community shameful. After Hamilton gained notoriety for his Haitian counterfeiting scheme, the country’s first black newspaper, New York’s Freedom’s Journal, rooted for his capture.

Hamilton left no papers behind after his death. There are no portraits of him; not a single portrait or monument of him exists, adding to the mystery of the obscure Black broker. 

The existence of a super-rich Black financier excelling on Wall Street in the 19th century, at the height of slavery, seems about as unlikely as the color-blind world of Shonda Rhimes’s Bridgerton, especially since there is so little physical evidence to mark Hamilton’s existence. Fortunately, two sources of information, newspapers and court records, document many of Hamilton’s exploits.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1BASKf_0ZopmPhi00
Image source: The New York Herald, August 05, 1843

By all accounts, Jeremiah G. Hamilton was no role model. He was a ruthless, avaricious businessman. In an era when Wall Street functioned essentially as an unregulated casino, Hamilton built his wealth through real estate speculation and insurance fraud, using bankruptcy to shield his assets whenever his schemes fell through. Ethics played no role in his investment decisions, but by the standards of 19th-century Wall Street, Hamilton’s behavior was hardly an outlier. 

Hamilton rose to prominence in 1828 as the mastermind of a bold counterfeit coin scheme. Representing a group of prominent New York merchants, the twenty-one-year-old Hamilton ran the illicit coins from Canada through New York and ultimately to Haiti. But the deal went south, forcing him to flee Haiti after hiding out for 12 days in Port-au-Prince harbor with the help of local fishermen. Haitian authorities confiscated the Ann Eliza Jane, a ship chartered by Hamilton. The government sentenced him in absentia to be shot for the crime of counterfeiting, an offense punishable in Haiti at the time by death.

A decade later, Hamilton engaged in a profiteering scheme after New York City’s Great Fire of 1835, pocketing nearly $5 million in today’s dollars. Months later, he capitalized on New York’s real estate boom, purchasing 47 properties in present-day Astoria and several docks, piers, and parcels of land in upstate Poughkeepsie.

Jeremiah G. Hamilton was such an audacious player in 19th-century finance he even dared to take on shipping and railroad magnate Commodore Cornelius Vanderbilt, vying for control of Nicaragua’s Accessory Transit Company. Even “The Commodore,” as Vanderbilt was known, came to respect Hamilton as a worthy adversary. The day after his death in 1877, the National Republican ran Vanderbilt’s obituary on its front page. Interestingly, it acknowledged Hamilton by name (but omitted the fact that Hamilton was Black): “There was only one man who ever fought the Commodore to the end, and that was Jeremiah Hamilton.”

Although he achieved success on Wall Street, Hamilton’s Black contemporaries did not consider him a hero. In an 1852 letter to Frederick Douglass, Black intellectual James McCune Smith criticized Hamilton, who he referred to as “the only black millionaire in New York,” for what he perceived as Hamilton’s crass and inappropriate pursuit of wealth. In general, most Black leaders viewed Hamilton’s financial scheming and insensitivity to the Black community as shameful. After Hamilton gained notoriety for his Haitian counterfeiting scheme, the country’s first black newspaper, New York’s Freedom’s Journal, rooted for Hamilton’s capture

Many black citizens saw Haiti — established by former slaves in 1804 — as a beacon of promise, its hoped-for success a way to refute the notion of black inferiority. That Hamilton sought to defraud the country was no small insult. In 1852, Frederick Douglass’s newspaper published a series of essays on whether becoming wealthy would dispel prejudice against blacks. James McCune Smith, a leading black intellectual, took the opportunity to make a swipe at Hamilton: “Compare Sam Ward” — an admired black antislavery activist — “with the only black millionaire in New York, I mean Jerry Hamilton; and it is plain that manhood is a ‘nobler idea’ than money.”

It seems the disdain was mutual. Hamilton avoided relationships with Blacks in favor of whites. He did not contribute to Black causes and ignored racial taboos of the day by marrying Eliza Jane Morris, a white teenager nearly half his age. Hamilton was unmoved by the plight of the enslaved, focused only on making a profit. In the 1830s, he purchased $2.5 million worth of sugar and coffee — produced on the backs of enslaved Africans in Cuba.

But for all his financial success, Jeremiah G. Hamilton could not escape racism. His white contemporaries on Wall Street despised his exploits, branding him with the nickname “The Prince of Darkness.” Newspapers referred to him with an even more disparaging moniker: “Nigger Hamilton.” Away from Wall Street, Hamilton was just another Black man in pre-Civil War America. During the Draft Riots of 1863, white mobs turned on New York’s Black citizens. According to Shane White, author of Prince of Darkness: The Untold Story of Jeremiah G. Hamilton, Wall Street’s First Black Millionaire, city archives show that rioters deliberately targeted Hamilton’s home.

Ironically, wealthy white New Yorkers were more interested in the color of Hamilton’s money than that of his skin. In the 1860s, Hamilton managed an “investment pool” similar to the hedge funds of today. Whatever their racist feelings towards him, white investors eagerly gave Hamilton complete discretion over the pool’s investments.

Potential investors were so enthusiastic about investing with Hamilton, many resorted to providing him with gifts to increase their chances of gaining access to his investment pool. Hamilton reportedly advised one would-be investor to pony up 600 cigars and a “basket of champagne” for entry into his investment pool.

Although Jeremiah G. Hamilton is an obscure figure in the annals of Black history, he may yet have the last laugh. In 2017, actor Don Cheadle acquired the film and television rights to White’s Prince of Darkness. Soon, the world may learn Hamilton’s story — complements of Hollywood.

Marlon Weems

Marlon Weems

Surf City, NC
71
Followers
24
Post
2K+
Views
ABOUT

Marlon Weems is a writer and storyteller focused on the intersection of politics, the economy, and racial inequality. He spent more than a decade on Wall Street, where he managed several automated trading businesses. He began his writing career as a capital markets subject-matter expert, providing insights on capital markets to global investment banking clients. Most days you can find him writing from his home on a small North Carolina island with his wife, two of his four children, and two cats.

 https://linktr.ee/thejourneyman
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Virginia State
State
Arkansas State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Aaron Burr
Person
James Mccune Smith
Person
Alexander Hamilton
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Black People#Obituary#Jeremiahhamilton Org#Travers Bell#Daniels Bell#Salomon Brothers#Wr Lazard Co#Haitian#Freedom S Journal#The New York Herald#Pocketin#Vanderbilt#Accessory Transit Company#National Republican#Nigger Hamilton#Upstate Poughkeepsie#19th Century Wall Street#Actor Don Cheadle#Compare Sam Ward#Canada
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Minorities
News Break
Morgan Stanley
News Break
Economy
News Break
Society
News Break
Obituaries
Country
Cuba
Related
Essex County, MAGloucester Daily Times

Today in History

Today is Tuesday, June 8, the 159th day of 2021. There are 206 days left in the year. On June 8, 1968, authorities announced the capture in London of James Earl Ray, the suspected assassin of civil rights leader Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. On this date:. In 1864, Abraham...
U.S. PoliticsLockport Union-Sun

On Theodore Roosevelt statues

The desecration, destruction, or removal of statues depicting noted historical figures has become a growth industry in America. And sadly…. So far one Theodore Roosevelt hasn’t fared too badly. His equestrian statue in the American Museum of Natural History was declared verboten (June 2020), and with Mayor de Blasio’s approval. Another was knocked over and damaged by masked worthies in Portland, Oregon, a city used to vandalism.
New York City, NYNew York Post

Forget Don Draper, this was the craziest night in Mad Men history

On June 13, 1991, the prestigious Clio Awards for excellence in the advertising industry was a night to remember – for all the wrong reasons. Unlike the dignified affairs of previous years, the banquet at New York’s Manhattan Center studios descended into what journalist Trip Gabriel called a “crush of muscle and tuxedos” when a mob of guests stormed the stage.
San Francisco, CAkalw.org

Almanac - Tuesday 6/8/21

206 days remain until the end of the year. and the sun will set at 8:31:05 pm. We will have 14 hours and 43 minutes of daylight Today. Solar noon will be at 1:09:17 pm. The first low tide will be at 4:44 am at minus zero point two four feet.
POTUSPosted by
Fox News

National Geographic editor mocked for literally playing 'race card'

The top editor for National Geographic was mocked on Monday when she literally played the race card in an email, calling herself, "white, privileged, with much to learn." National Geographic editor-in-chief Susan Goldberg had the unusual line beneath her signature, in an message to readers promoting the magazine's "race card" project that encouraged personal "six-word micro-essays about race."
New York City, NYKilleen Daily Herald

Richard Robinson, longtime Scholastic CEO, dead at 84

NEW YORK (AP) — Richard Robinson, who as the longtime head of Scholastic Inc. shaped the reading habits of millions of young readers through such bestsellers as J.K. Rowling's “Harry Potter” novels and through a wide range of educational materials, reading clubs and book fairs, has died. He was 84.
Des Moines, IAdrake.edu

Pulitzer Prize-winning presidential historian Jon Meacham to deliver the Fall 2021 Bucksbaum Lecture

The Martin Bucksbaum Distinguished Lecture Series is returning to Drake University in-person this fall with presidential historian and Pulitzer Prize-winning author Jon Meacham. The lecture will take place Oct. 27 at 7 p.m. at the Knapp Center, 2525 Forest Ave. The event is free and open to the public. Details regarding health and safety protocols for the event will be released at a later date.
Books & Literaturebookriot.com

8 Great Books for the Littlest Washingtonians

If you want to help your baby or toddler get to know the U.S. capital, there are a lot of great picture books about Washington, D.C., that can help. We haven't been out and about much in the last year, so reading about the monuments, museums, and more, can help them feel at home in the nation's capital and learn the positive values and culture of the city.
Arlington County, VAarlingtonmagazine.com

The Black Women Code Breakers of Arlington Hall Station

Sheryl Everett Wormley remembers her grandmother Ethel Just as an accomplished scholar and collegiate educator who broke barriers for Black women during the Jim Crow era. With a bachelor’s degree from Ohio State and a master’s from Boston University, Just became dean of women at South Carolina State University around 1950.
Texas StatePosted by
UPI News

On This Day: James Byrd Jr. lynched in Texas

In 1776, the Lee Resolution, which led to the U.S. Declaration of Independence, was introduced in the Continental Congress. In 1864, Republican delegates meeting in Baltimore nominated Abraham Lincoln for his second term as president. His running mate was Andrew Johnson. In 1942, Japanese forces occupied Attu and Kiska in...
Books & Literaturewhyevolutionistrue.com

Should we cancel Walt Whitman?

Like Darwin, Walt Whitman was an abolitionist who had some bigoted attitudes. Unlike Darwin, Whitman was both a working-class outsider and was gay. And, in fact, Whitman expressed his racism more explicitly than did Darwin, who, as I’ve written recently, was sometimes exploring the consequences of selection on human culture rather than approving of them. (He did not, for example, approve of “genocide.”)
POTUSThe Guardian

First Thing: ‘Teflon Don no more’ as legal threats mount against Trump

Donald Trump faces a growing legal threat as investigations gather pace – potentially posing significant obstacles to a 2024 presidential run. No longer shielded by claims of presidential protections, a series of increasingly grave legal issues – both criminal investigation and civil litigation – are mounting in court. The former...
Mobile, ALCNN

US Navy christens only warship named for a foreign capital

(CNN) — A bottle of wine was broken across a mass of gray metal in Mobile, Alabama, on Saturday, as the United States Navy unveiled the only ship in its fleet to be named after a foreign capital. The USS Canberra -- named for Australia's seat of power -- is...
New York City, NYPosted by
POZ

Sharing My Experience, Strength and Hope

In 2003, I had a terrible cough deep down in my chest. I thought it was bronchitis, so I stopped smoking. I was tested for pneumonia but was told the chest X-ray was negative. I was given antibiotics and sent home. On my 40th birthday, I got up, and my family sang “Happy Birthday” and gave me a cake, and then I went back to bed. A few days later, I was in the hospital, diagnosed with pneumocystis pneumonia (PCP). I was asked if I wanted to take an HIV test. Later, a doctor’s assistant came in to check my vitals and stopped at the door and turned around to say, “By the way, your test came back positive” and then left me all alone! I was devastated!
MinoritiesPosted by
Axios

Hundreds of places with racist names dot the US

More than 1,000 towns, lakes, streams, creeks and mountain peaks across the U.S. still bear racist names, according to a federal board under the Department of the Interior. Why it matters: The legacies of sites with names such as Squaw Lake, Minn., and Dead Negro Spring in Oklahoma endure, even amid a national push to remove Confederate monuments and change designations of public buildings named for racists.
Public HealthPosted by
LiveScience

What was the deadliest day in US history?

If you think of the deadliest day in the United States' history, your mind is probably drawn to the terrorist attacks of September 11, the calamity that followed Japan's strike on Pearl Harbor or perhaps a battle from the Civil War. Or maybe you think of more recent days during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Healthfreenews.live

In Canada, an outbreak of an unknown disease was recorded

Doctors have discovered an outbreak of an unknown disease in the Canadian province of New Brunswick. This is reported by The New York Times. The first patients with a new set of neurological disorders appeared in the country in 2015, but by that time the number of cases had grown to fifty. Six deaths were also recorded. It is noteworthy that all the time, people living in only two coastal areas of New Brunswick became ill.