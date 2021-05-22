10 VA Benefits Every Military Family Should Know About

newsbreak-logo
Serving in the U.S. military can be both exhilarating and terrifying for military families, particularly if their loved one is sent to an area of combat or into other dangerous situations. While these brave people put their lives at risk, their families also bear some of the financial burdens of military life, particularly if a military loved one is injured, disabled or killed while serving.

Small Business Spotlight: Don't Miss Out on Nominating Your Favorite Small Business To Be Featured on GOBankingRates -- Ends May 31

The Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) offers numerous benefits to help active service members, veterans and their families defray numerous costs of many important services, ranging from educational costs to healthcare to mortgage payments. Especially in the case where a family member is deceased, family members may not realize they still have access to VA benefits. Here are 10 VA benefits military families should know about.

Last updated: May 13, 2021 https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3TRH46_0ZoNCwZJ00

Health Coverage

Family members of an active-duty, retired or deceased service member, National Guard soldier, Reservist or Medal of Honor recipient may be able to qualify for health insurance (including prescriptions, dental and even some programs for people with special needs) under the TRICARE program, according to the U.S. Department of Veterans’ Affairs (VA). If you are a surviving spouse or child of a deceased service member, you might also qualify for insurance through The Civilian Health and Medical Program of the Department of Veterans Affairs (CHAMPVA)

Military Money: The Complete Guide on Benefits, Investing and More

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1FGxLB_0ZoNCwZJ00

Education Benefits

The GI Bill helps active-duty service members or veterans, members of the National Guard or Reserves or qualified survivors or dependents pay for college degrees and non-college training programs and certifications. Eligible members receive credits toward a college degree or vocational training programs (such as HVAC repair, truck driving or emergency medical training). This benefit can help veterans and family members make career changes. Additionally, for non-college degree programs, veterans can take advantage of the VET TEC program for computer coding bootcamps and information science programs. There are also free IT certifications available to veterans.

Find Out: 4 Ways Military Members and Their Families Can Achieve Financial Success

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3KS2tV_0ZoNCwZJ00

Transfer of GI Bill Credits

In some cases, family members may be able to transfer a deceased veteran’s GI Bill credits for their use in pursuing college degrees or non-college vocational training. While there used to be a 15-year limit on use, in 2015 the Harry W. Colmery Veterans Educational Assistance Act, or the “Forever GI Bill” eliminated that limit so that educational benefits are accessible to service members, veterans and their families with greater ease.

Learn: How Much Do Veterans Make From Military Retirement?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qw6Qy_0ZoNCwZJ00

Life Insurance

Through the Servicemembers Group Life Insurance (SGLI) program, active duty service members can receive life insurance coverage. SGLI is offered in increments of $50,000 up to a maximum of $400,000. There are age restrictions. However, service members deployed into combat automatically have their SGLI increased to the maximum coverage amount of $400,000 without exception. Veterans' Group Life Insurance (VGLI) will enable a veteran to convert their SGLI to a civilian program (offering lifetime coverage) after separation from service. Additionally, Family Servicemembers' Group Life Insurance (FSGLI) provides life insurance to spouses and children of service members with SGLI coverage.

Related: 5 Unique Financial Challenges Faced by Military Families

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0b4X1D_0ZoNCwZJ00

Mortgage Assistance

For veterans and their families that are having trouble paying their mortgage, the Department of Veterans Affairs can offer assistance through special repayment plans, loan forbearance and loan modification programs. There are other benefits available to veterans with VA loans and for homeless veterans.

Find Out: The Top 10 Cities for Military Families, According to Experts

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0nbFzt_0ZoNCwZJ00

VA Loans and Access to Foreclosures

Not only do active service members and veterans qualify for VA loans, which often require no money down, but the VA keeps a list of all VA homes that have gone into foreclosure. This allows veterans the chance to search these VA-acquired properties and buy them for a discount.

See: 4 Healthcare Benefits Available Exclusively to Military Families

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=314j6Y_0ZoNCwZJ00

Career Transition Support

American Corporate Partners (ACP) is a national nonprofit organization that helps returning veterans and active duty spouses with career transitions after the military “through one-on-one mentoring, networking and online career advice.” They connect veterans to job opportunities in the corporate sector and other career development opportunities.

Helpful: The Post-Military Career Advice You Need To Know

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MPUsf_0ZoNCwZJ00

Long-Term Care

Taking care of a disabled or aging veteran can be an expensive but necessary process for families. Family members may be able to take advantage of the VA’s Aid and Attendance program, which can help with the costs of nursing homes, assisted living programs and other long-term care options. Couples can receive up to $25,020 a year. Surviving spouses of veterans may also be eligible for up to $13,560 a year toward long-term care costs.

Find Out: 14 Key Signs You Will Run Out of Money in Retirement

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3tPIQk_0ZoNCwZJ00

Caregiver Support for Disabled Veterans

If a veteran has been wounded in duty to the point of disability, the Department of Veterans Affairs offers help, advice and programs for anyone who serves as the caregivers for the wounded veteran. The benefit may also extend to caregivers of military members who have disabilities unrelated to active duty.

See: Paid Family Leave – Everything You Need to Know

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4g3m8q_0ZoNCwZJ00

Death and Burial Benefits

The death of a loved one is a tough enough time without having to worry about the costs associated with their death. Veterans or military members killed in the line of duty can be buried at no cost in any national cemetery with available space, and families can receive a free headstone or grave marker from the VA. Families may also be eligible for burial benefits to defray these costs. They may also request a U.S. flag to be draped over the casket and a Presidential Memorial Certificate to honor their loved one’s service.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com : 10 VA Benefits Every Military Family Should Know About

