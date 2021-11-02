Baltimore Ravens schedule: Rest will heel wounds going up against Vikings

Baltimore Ravens schedule this week

Week 9 — vs. Minnesota Vikings

Date Time (ET) TV Sunday, Nov. 7

1:00 PM FOX

Point spread: Ravens -5.5

Ravens -5.5 Moneyline: Vikings +200; Ravens -245

Vikings +200; Ravens -245 Over/under: 49.5

49.5 Sportsnaut prediction: Ravens 27, Vikings 20

Despite regression on defense, we’re still pretty sure that Baltimore will be able to contain Kirk Cousins and the Vikings’ offense coming out of the bye. That will be enough to pull off the home win.

Related: Updated: NFL power rankings

Baltimore Ravens schedule predictions, roster outlook

Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

The Ravens schedule starts out with a road date against the Las Vegas Raiders on Monday night and concludes with the division-rival Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 18.

In between, there are some absolutely huge matchups for head coach John Harbaugh and Co. That includes an early-season home date against the two-time defending AFC champion Kansas City Chiefs in Week 2.

Sportsnaut predicts the Ravens will finish with a 12-5 record .

Let’s take a look at the team’s complete 2021 schedule and make predictions for each game.

Ravens roster outlook

QB — Lamar Jackson

RB — Ty’Son Williams, Latavius Murray, Le’Veon Bell, Devonta Freeman

FB — Patrick Ricard

TE — Mark Andrews, Nick Boyle

WR — Marquise Brown, Sammy Watkins, Rashod Bateman , Miles Boykin, Tylan Wallace (R)

Defense — Ravens rank 17th in the NFL this week .

Click here to find out where the Ravens stand in our most-recent NFL playoff predictions

Week 1 — Baltimore Ravens lose to the Las Vegas Raiders in overtime, 33-27

When: Monday, September 13 at 8:20 PM EST on ESPN

Monday, September 13 at 8:20 PM EST on ESPN Spread: Ravens -4.5

Ravens -4.5 Moneyline: Ravens -210; Raiders +180

Ravens -210; Raiders +180 Over/under: 51.0

51.0 Sportsnaut prediction: Ravens 31, Raiders 21

That’s an ugly loss for Lamar Jackson and the Ravens. They held a 14-0 lead midway through the second quarter, only to let Las Vegas back in the game and lose in overtime. Given the injury concerns these Ravens have and this season-opening loss, we’re concerned this could be a harbinger of things to come.

Week 2 — Baltimore ravens beat Kansas City Chiefs at home, 36-35

When: Sunday, September 19 at 8:20 PM EST on NBC

Sunday, September 19 at 8:20 PM EST on NBC Spread: Chiefs -3.5

Chiefs -3.5 Moneyline: Ravens +165; Chiefs -200

Ravens +165; Chiefs -200 Over/under: 55.0

55.0 Sportsnaut prediction : Chiefs 35, Ravens 27

This was pretty much a must win for Lamar Jackson and the Ravens. Only 30 teams since 1990 have earned a playoff spot after starting a season 0-2. Following Week 1’s loss to the Raiders, things were not looking great. That’s until Lamar Jackson willed his squad to a shocking comeback in a 36-35 home win over the two-time defending AFC champion Kansas City Chiefs.

Week 3 — Baltimore Ravens 19, Detroit Lions 17

When: Sunday, September 26 at 1:00 PM EST

Sunday, September 26 at 1:00 PM EST Point spread: Ravens -8.0

Ravens -8.0 Moneyline: Lions +325; Ravens -425

Lions +325; Ravens -425 Over/under: 49.5

49.5 Sportsnaut prediction: Ravens 35, Lions 13

The Ravens came dangerously close to a loss that would have raised huge questions about their ability to contend. Frankly, Baltimore loses this game if it doesn’t have the best kicker in NFL history. Justin Tucker saved the day and Baltimore needed this one.

Week 4 — Baltimore Ravens 23, Denver Broncos 7

When: Sunday, October 3 at 4:25 PM EST

Sunday, October 3 at 4:25 PM EST Point spread: Broncos -1.0

Broncos -1.0 Moneyline: Ravens -105; Broncos -115

Ravens -105; Broncos -115 Over/under: 44.0

44.0 Sportsnaut prediction: Broncos 20, Ravens 17

Taking on the undefeated Broncos on the road in Week 4, Baltimore came away with a pretty big victory. It’s a game that saw the defense hold Denver to just seven points. Meanwhile, Lamar Jackson had his most-efficient performance of the young season — completing 22-of-37 passes for 316 yards without an interception.

Week 5 — Baltimore Ravens beat Indianapolis Colts in overtime, 31-25

When: Monday, October 11 at 5:20 PM EST on ESPN

Monday, October 11 at 5:20 PM EST on ESPN Point spread: Ravens -7.0

Ravens -7.0 Moneyline: Colts +240; Ravens -320

Colts +240; Ravens -320 Over/under: 46.5

46.5 Sportsnaut prediction: Ravens 24, Colts 17

A career that has seen many defining moments took another turn for Ravens star Lamar Jackson against Indianapolis in Week 5. Nothing was working for Baltimore through the first 2.5 quarters of this prime-time game. That’s when Jackson turned it up big time to lead this squad from a 16-point fourth quarter deficit to come out on top in overtime . Jackson tallied north of 500 total yards and four touchdowns in the victory, sending Baltimore to 4-1 on the season.

Week 6 — Baltimore Ravens beat Los Angeles Chargers, 34-6

When: Sunday, October 17 at 1:00 PM

Sunday, October 17 at 1:00 PM Point spread: Ravens -3.0

Ravens -3.0 Moneyline: Chargers +150; Ravens -180

Chargers +150; Ravens -180 Over/under: 50.5

50.5 Sportsnaut prediction: Ravens 30, Chargers 24

The Baltimore Ravens are on an absolute roll following Week 5’s comeback win over Indianapolis. That extended to Week 6 with Lamar Jackson and Co. laying it to a previously one-loss Chargers squad by four touchdowns. Despite Jackson throwing two interceptions, Baltimore’s rushing attack (187 yards) and stout defense led this team to a fifth win in six games to open the season.

Week 7 — Baltimore Ravens lose to the Cincinnati Bengals, 41-17

When: Sunday, October 24 at 1:00 PM EST

Sunday, October 24 at 1:00 PM EST Point spread: Ravens -6.5

Ravens -6.5 Moneyline: Bengals +225; Ravens -275

Bengals +225; Ravens -275 Over/under: 46.0

46.0 Sportsnaut prediction: Bengals 28, Ravens 24

Well, we had this one prediction right. Unfortunately for Baltimore, it was an absolutely embarrassing performance all the way around. Its defense allowed Joe Burrow to throw for 416 yards, 201 of which went to stud rookie Ja’Marr Chase as the Bengals racked up 520 total yards of offense. Now 5-2 on the season, it’s back to the drawing board for Baltimore.

Baltimore Ravens 2021 schedule predictions

Evan Habeeb-USA TODAY Sports

Week 10 — @ Miami Dolphins (TNF)

Date Time (ET) TV Thursday, Nov. 11

8:15 PM FOX/NFLN/Amazon

There’s nothing here that suggests a reeling Dolphins team will be able to go into Baltimore and come away with a win on a short week. Primarily, Miami’s issues at wide receiver will enable the Ravens’ own problems at corner. Meanwhile, Lamar Jackson will eat against this defense.

Sportsnaut prediction: Ravens 31, Dolphins 17

Week 11 — @ Chicago Bears

Date Time (ET) TV Sunday, Nov. 21

1:00 PM CBS

With Justin Fields taking over under center for Andy Dalton and struggling big time, a veteran Ravens defense will be able to take full advantage. And while Chicago’s defense could keep this close look for a road win from Baltimore.

Sportsnaut prediction: Ravens 27, Bears 17

Week 12 — vs. Cleveland Browns (SNF)

Date Time (ET) TV Sunday, Nov. 28

8:20 PM NBC

The expectation here is that Cleveland and Baltimore will compete for the AFC North as the season progresses. With two games against one another in a three-game span, we’re going with Baltimore to hold court at home.

Sportsnaut prediction: Ravens 27, Browns 20

Week 13 — @ Pittsburgh Steelers

Date Time (ET) TV Sunday, Dec. 5

4:25 PM CBS

There are just too many issues on both sides of the ball for Pittsburgh to compete with the top dogs in the AFC North. Despite the Ravens losing multiple Pro Bowl pass rushers during the offseason, the Steelers’ offensive line has continued to be an issue. That will play a role here, too.

Sportsnaut prediction: Ravens 24, Steelers 20

Week 14 — @ Cleveland Browns

Date Time (ET) TV Sunday, Dec. 12

1:00 PM CBS

Just like back in Week 12, it’s all about holding court at home. We’re fully expecting Cleveland to do that in Week 14, keeping its division title aspirations alive.

Sportsnaut prediction: Browns 28, Ravens 24

Jeff Lange/Beacon Journal

Week 15 — vs. Green Bay Packers

Date Time (ET) TV Sunday, Dec. 19

1:00 PM FOX

Green Bay could very well make Baltimore one-dimensional in this one given the Ravens’ issues at running back. If so, Jaire Alexander and Co. will do enough against the home team’s receivers to come out on top here.

Sportsnaut prediction: Packers 21, Ravens 17

Week 16 — @ Cincinnati Bengals

Date Time (ET) TV Sunday, Dec. 26

1:00 PM CBS

Baltimore swept Cincinnati a season ago, outscoring its divisional opponent by a combined margin of 65-6. As you already know, these aren’t the same teams in 2021. Joe Burrow and Ja’Marr Chase should give Baltimore’s questionable defense fits in an upset Bengals win.

Sportsnaut prediction: Bengals 31, Ravens 27

Week 17 — vs. Los Angeles Rams

Date Time (ET) TV Sunday, Jan. 2

4:25 PM FOX

The presence of Matthew Stafford in Southern California changes the dynamics in a big way for the Rams. Primarily, he boasts a better-than-average ability to get the ball to stud receivers Robert Woods and Cooper Kupp. On the other hand, Lamar Jackson matches up well against the Rams defense with his dual-threat ability. Go with the home team here.

Sportsnaut prediction: Ravens 31, Rams 27

Week 18 — vs. Pittsburgh Steelers

Date Time (ET) TV Sunday, Jan. 9

1:00 PM CBS

Legitimately one of the biggest rivalries in the NFL world, this Week 18 matchup should be all sorts of fun. Pittsburgh surprisingly swept Baltimore in their two-game set last season. That came after the Ravens swept their counterparts back in 2019. Look for them to accomplish this feat again in 2021 with a narrow home victory over Pittsburgh.

Sportsnaut prediction: Ravens 24, Steelers 20

Baltimore Ravens projected record: 12-5

More must-reads: