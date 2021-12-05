Pittsburgh Steelers schedule: Window closed on Steelers’ empire?

Pittsburgh Steelers schedule this week

Week 13 – vs. Baltimore Ravens

Date Time TV Sunday, Dec. 5 4:25 PM CBS

Spread: Ravens -4.0, BetMGM

Ravens -4.0, BetMGM Moneyline: Steelers (+155), Ravens (-175)

Steelers (+155), Ravens (-175) Over/under: 44.0

44.0 Sportsnaut prediction: Ravens 24, Steelers 14

Pittsburgh’s defense is now one of the worst in the NFL against the run. Naturally, the Steelers face one of the NFL’s most explosive rushing attacks that can cause all kinds of problems with zone-reads and so much more. This won’t end well.

Pittsburgh Steelers schedule takeaways

Steelers have the hardest strength of schedule in 2021, via The Athletic .

Pittsburgh appears in five primetime games, including twice on Monday Night Football .

Steelers end their 2021 season with four consecutive games against opponents in the top-10 of our NFL power rankings .

Sportsnaut.com predicts the Pittsburgh Steelers finish with a 9-8 record.

Pittsburgh Steelers schedule predictions, roster outlook

Steelers roster outlook

All our predictions are based on the Steelers keeping and starting these key players:

QB – Ben Roethlisberger , Mason Rudolph

– Ben Roethlisberger , Mason Rudolph RB – Najee Harris

– Najee Harris WR – Diontae Johnson, Chase Claypool, James Washington

– Diontae Johnson, Chase Claypool, James Washington TE – Eric Ebron, Pat Freiermuth

– Eric Ebron, Pat Freiermuth Defense – Not ranked in 2021 NFL defense rankings

Let’s dive into our 2021 predictions for the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Week 1 – The Steelers beat the Buffalo Bills on the road 23-16

When: Sunday, Sept. 12 at 1:00 PM EST

Sunday, Sept. 12 at 1:00 PM EST Spread: Bills -6.5 (via DraftKings )

Bills -6.5 (via DraftKings ) Moneyline: Bills -335, Steelers +260

Bills -335, Steelers +260 Over/Under: 48.5

48.5 Sportsnaut prediction: Bills 28, Steelers 16

Pittsburgh trailed 10-0 at the half and failed to cross the 50-yard line in the first two quarters. Sparked by a blocked punt returned for a touchdown, the Steelers stormed back to outscore Buffalo 23-6 in the second half. A phenomenal performance from this defense and the proof many needed to buy into this team again.

Week 2 – Pittsburgh Steelers lost at home to the Las Vegas Raiders, 24-17

When: Sunday, September 19 at 1:00 PM EST

Sunday, September 19 at 1:00 PM EST Spread: Steelers -6

Steelers -6 Moneyline: Steelers (-250); Raiders (+200)

Steelers (-250); Raiders (+200) Over/Under: 47.5

47.5 Sportsnaut prediction: Steelers 24, Raiders 17

It’s time to be concerned about Pittsburgh’s offense. Ben Roethlisberger threw just one touchdown on 40 attempts, posting an 87.0 quarterback rating. More alarming this rushing attack is struggling to gain positive yards. Both factors tired down the defense, which played without T.J. Watt for a large portion of the game.

Week 3 – Cincinnati Bengals 24, Pittsburgh Steelers 10

When: Sunday, September 26 at 1:00 PM EST

Sunday, September 26 at 1:00 PM EST Spread: Steelers -2.5 ( BetMGM )

Steelers -2.5 ( BetMGM ) Moneyline: Steelers (-140), Bengals (+120)

Steelers (-140), Bengals (+120) Over/Under: 42

42 Sportsnaut prediction: Steelers 17, Bengals 14

Excuses can be made for the Pittsburgh Steelers. Pressuring Joe Burrow, which is necessary to beat the Bengals, is a lot harder to do with T.J. Watt inactive. But the truth is, this just isn’t a very good team right now. The offensive line is a mess, the secondary has issues and Big Ben is cooked.

Week 4 – Green Bay Packers 27, Pittsburgh Steelers 17

When: Sunday, October 3 at 4:25 PM EST

Sunday, October 3 at 4:25 PM EST Spread: Packers -6.5

Packers -6.5 Moneyline: Packers (-300), Steelers (+240)

Packers (-300), Steelers (+240) Over/Under: 44.5

44.5 Sportsnaut prediction: Packers 27, Steelers 20

Dating back to last season, Pittsburgh has lost seven of its past nine games. The team just had no chance Week 4 on the road against the Green Bay Packers. At this point, it just might be time to cut the cord on Ben Roethlisberger . He can’t do enough under center to help a talent-stricken Steelers offense. It’s that simple.

Week 5 – Pittsburgh Steelers 27, Denver Broncos 19

Point spread: Broncos -2 (BetMGM)

Broncos -2 (BetMGM) Moneyline: Steelers (+110), Broncos (-130)

Steelers (+110), Broncos (-130) Over/under: 39.5

39.5 Sportsnaut prediction: Broncos 17, Steelers 13

Pittsburgh desperately needed Roethlisberger to have a good day, which seemed unlikely against one of the best defenses. But Big Ben came through at home, throwing two touchdowns with 253 yards and a 120.9 passer rating. When this offense moves the football, complementing a quality defense, this is a good team.

Week 6 — Pittsburgh Steelers beat Seattle Seahawks in overtime, 23-20

When: Sunday, October 17 at 8:20 PM EST on NBC

Sunday, October 17 at 8:20 PM EST on NBC Point spread: Steelers -5 (BetMGM)

Steelers -5 (BetMGM) Moneyline: Steelers (-200), Seahawks (+175)

Steelers (-200), Seahawks (+175) Over/under: 43.0

43.0 Sportsnaut prediction: Steelers 24, Seahawks 20

What a gutsy win for Pittsburgh at home against the Seattle Seahawks. Up 17-0 in the third quarter, Ben Roethlisberger and Co. allowed Geno Smith to force overtime. However, a strip sack of Smith by T.J. Watt set up the game-winning field goal to move Pittsburgh to 3-3 on the campaign.

Week 8 – Pittsburgh Steelers beat the Cleveland Browns, 15-19

When: Sunday, Oct. 31 at 1 PM

Sunday, Oct. 31 at 1 PM Point spread: Browns -3.5, (BetMGM)

Browns -3.5, (BetMGM) Moneyline: Browns (-175), Steelers (+140)

Browns (-175), Steelers (+140) Over/under: 42.0 points

42.0 points Sportsnaut prediction: Browns 24, Steelers 20

A defensive slugfest between two rivals came down to the fourth quarter, but the Steelers’ offense did just enough to secure a much-needed victory. This is still a flawed football team, but making the playoffs is a possibility once again.

Week 9 – Pittsburgh Steelers beat the Chicago Bears, 29-27

Line: Steelers -7.0

Steelers -7.0 Spread: Steelers (-275), Bears (+225)

Steelers (-275), Bears (+225) Over/Under: 40.0 points

40.0 points Sportsnaut prediction: Steelers 17, Bears 9

After taking an early lead, Pittsburgh needed a questionable taunting call to avoid an ugly loss to the Chicago Bears. But the winning streak is still alive.

Week 10 – Pittsburgh Steelers tied the Detroit Lions, 16-16

When: Nov. 14 at 1 PM EST

Nov. 14 at 1 PM EST Line: Steelers -6.5, (BetMGMM

Steelers -6.5, (BetMGMM Spread: Steelers (-275), Lions (+225)

Steelers (-275), Lions (+225) Over/Under: 41.0 points

41.0 points Sportsnaut prediction: Steelers 24, Lions 17

A tie, Pittsburgh tied the Detroit Lions. Excuses can be made for Big Ben missing this game due to COVID-19, but Pittsburgh’s inability to tackle is an even bigger problem. The Steelers really tied one of the worst NFL teams in the last decade.

Week 11 — Pittsburgh Steelers lose to the Los Angeles Chargers, 41-37

Spread: Chargers -6.5, (BetMGM)

Chargers -6.5, (BetMGM) Moneyline: Chargers (-275), Steelers (+225)

Chargers (-275), Steelers (+225) Over/Under: 47.0 total points

47.0 total points Sportsnaut prediction: Chargers 27, Steelers 17

This time, it was the Steelers’ defense that couldn’t get the job done as Mike Tomlin’s squad moved to a mediocre 5-4-1 Sunday night. This unit allowed rookie quarterback Justin Herbert and the Chargers to rack up 533 total yards as well as 33 first downs. Sure there were injury concerns. But given how limited Ben Roethlisberger and the offense is, this can’t be seen as a great sign.

Week 12 – Pittsburgh Steelers lost to Cincinnati Bengals, 41-10

Point spread: Steelers +3.5, BetMGM

Steelers +3.5, BetMGM Moneyline: Steelers (+150), Bengals (-185)

Steelers (+150), Bengals (-185) Over/under: 45.5

45.5 Sportsnaut prediction: Bengals 24, Steelers 17

There’s nothing positive to say about the Steelers’ performance. They were destroyed in every aspect of the game, exposed as a faux contender that beat up on bad competition earlier in the season. The Steelers are finished.

Pittsburgh Steelers schedule results

Week 14 – @ Minnesota Vikings

Date Time TV Thursday, Dec. 9 8:20 PM FOX, NFL

Minnesota’s defense should be better than the unit we saw take the field last season. That’s good news for Mike Zimmer’s stress level, but there are still enough questions at quarterback that lead to the Steelers having the edge in this matchup.

Week 14 schedule prediction: Steelers 17, Vikings 10

Week 15 – vs. Tennessee Titans

Date Time TV Sunday, Dec. 19 1:00 PM CBS

Tennessee’s defense should be a lot better than what we saw in 2020 and Bud Dupree will play a critical role in that improvement. Both teams figure to run the ball a ton in this one, setting up play-action shots to create more excitement later in the game. The edge goes to Ryan Tannehill over Roethlisberger, but this should be a competitive matchup.

Week 15 schedule prediction: Titans 34, Steelers 27

Week 16 – @ Kansas City Chiefs

Date Time TV Sunday, Dec. 26 4:25 PM CBS

There will be plenty of moments in 2021 when Pittsburgh’s defense looks great, creating turnovers and getting to the quarterback. Against Patrick Mahomes and an improved offensive line, that won’t be the case.

Week 16 schedule prediction: Chiefs 34, Steelers 24

Week 17 – vs. Cleveland Browns

Philip G. Pavely-USA TODAY Sports

Date Time TV Monday, Jan. 3 8:15 PM ESPN

Pittsburgh did its best to tread water this offseason, making the best of a difficult cap situation. As for the Browns, they might be the biggest winners of the NFL Draft and free agency. These two teams are headed in opposite directions and no one should be surprised by a two-game sweep in 2021.

Week 17 schedule prediction: Browns 34, Steelers 24

Week 18 – @ Baltimore Ravens

Date Time TV Sunday, Jan. 9 1:00 PM CBS

Baltimore’s depth chart is simply superior to the Steelers’ roster in 2021. When you have nearly every advantage on offense and one of the NFL’s best defenses, that’s more than enough to get the job done at home. After getting swept by Pittsburgh last fall, Baltimore will get the brooms out in 2021.

Week 18 schedule prediction: Ravens 24, Steelers 13

Pittsburgh Steelers record projection: 9-8

