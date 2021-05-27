Cancel
NFL

Gresh: You read it where I wrote it

By Andy Gresh
WEEI Sports Radio
WEEI Sports Radio
 23 days ago

Some of the most important items in sports have to be discussed in an economical way, which is why Andy Gresh starts with Adam Vinatieri and goes from there.

WEEI Sports Radio

WEEI Sports Radio

Boston, MA
All the latest sports news from Boston, including the Red Sox, New England Patriots, Celtics, Bruins and more.

#Patriots#Brooklyn Nets#American Football#Super Bowls#Brooks Koepka#Eastern Conference#Font#Gresh Keefe#Pizza Hut#Islanders#L A Lakers Nba Finals
NFLfootballoutsiders.com

Legends of DVOA: Brent Jones

When sorting through the great players of the late 1980s and early 1990s, Brent Jones is easy to overlook. He ranks a notch below the Joe Montana/Steve Young/Jerry Rice Mount Rushmore types among San Francisco 49ers heroes and West Coast offense pioneers. He also ranks below the pantheon of all-time great tight ends that extends from Mike Ditka through Kellen Winslow and Tony Gonzalez to Rob Gronkowski and Travis Kelce. Yet Brent Jones finished first in DVOA twice and DYAR three times from 1989 through 1994. He must have done something right besides waiting for Montana and Steve Young to check down to him when Rice was double-covered.
NFLchatsports.com

Update on the NFC South: Sam Darnold might be the QB with the most upside remaining

Before we even get into the NFC South, let’s get to the most pressing matter in the conference right now: the rapid decline in quarterback talent relative to the AFC. Though Tom Brady, Peyton Manning, Ben Roethlisberger, and Philip Rivers were all riding high in the AFC not long ago, you would have expected the conference to be taking an inevitable nose dive because of their ages. And then on top of that, Andrew Luck retired. Even though Brady switched sides and immediately won a Super Bowl, the NFC appears to have an open competition for the top-two quarterbacks in the conference over the next three years.
NFLplayerprofiler.com

RotoUnderworld Radio – Fantasy Football Podcast: Always go for Tua

On episode 543, Matt Kelley and Danny Kelly bemoan Atlanta’s accidental rebuild. How Kyle Pitts transfixed NFL scouts. Tua Tagovailoa is set up to smash in Miami. Jaylen Waddle and Will Fuller are huge boons for Tua Tagovailoa. Sam Darnold is set up to fail in Carolina. Julio Jones going...
NFLdraftsharks.com

Justin Fields Fantasy Football News | Shark Bites

In an interview with Cris Collinsworth, Bears HC Matt Nagy said “Andy [Dalton] is our starter … Justin [Fields] is our #2, and we’re going to stick to this plan.” Time will tell on that one. But if the plan holds and Dalton starts, he’ll face tough road tests early on: Week 1 at Rams, Week 3 at Browns. We still see Fields starting the majority of Chicago’s games this fall. See where the rookie sits in our QB Rankings.