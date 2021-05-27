Gresh: You read it where I wrote it

Before we even get into the NFC South, let’s get to the most pressing matter in the conference right now: the rapid decline in quarterback talent relative to the AFC. Though Tom Brady, Peyton Manning, Ben Roethlisberger, and Philip Rivers were all riding high in the AFC not long ago, you would have expected the conference to be taking an inevitable nose dive because of their ages. And then on top of that, Andrew Luck retired. Even though Brady switched sides and immediately won a Super Bowl, the NFC appears to have an open competition for the top-two quarterbacks in the conference over the next three years.