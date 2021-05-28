Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Family Relationships

4 Ways Military Members and Their Families Can Achieve Financial Success

Posted by 
GOBankingRates
GOBankingRates
 19 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BicFt_0ZnlGNFZ00

Members of the military and their families deal with special financial issues that provide both challenges and opportunities .

They move frequently and may be deployed to a combat zone for months, but they also have job stability and access to valuable financial benefits. Their income may start out low, but they have tax-free housing benefits and special low-cost savings opportunities. If they stay in the military long enough, they can receive retirement income for life starting in their 40s. They’re also eligible for free healthcare, low-cost mortgages with no down payment, inexpensive life insurance, free college for themselves or their children and special tax breaks and legal protections.

Support Small Biz: Don’t Miss Out on Nominating Your Favorite Small Business To Be Featured on GOBankingRates — Ends May 31

While you’re focusing on your job, possible deployments and frequent moves, it’s easy to overlook some of these important benefits. But if you make the most of these opportunities, you can set yourself and your family up for financial success in the future. Here are a few key benefits for military families, and how to make the most of them.

Low-Cost Savings and Matching Contributions

Service members who stay in the military for 20 years can qualify for a valuable pension — which can provide 40% to 50% of their base pay for life — but most people don’t stay that long. So many will want to take advantage of special savings opportunities while they can.

Service members can build tax-advantaged savings in the Thrift Savings Plan (TSP), which is one of the lowest-cost retirement savings programs; and people who joined the military in 2018 or later, or who joined from 2006 to 2017 and opted into the Blended Retirement System, can now get matching contributions from the Department of Defense. To get the full match, which is free money, you must contribute at least 5% of your pay to the TSP. See this website for details.

Read: 30 Money Moves That Could Set You Up for Life

Special Financial Benefits

Service members can receive low-cost life insurance for themselves and their families through the Servicemembers Group Life Insurance program. They can get up to $400,000 of life insurance for $288 per year, regardless of their health and risk. You can also get up to $100,000 of coverage for your spouse, with premiums of $54 per year for spouses under age 35.

See: Best and Worst States for Pensions

Service members can also get free college for themselves or their families through the Post 9/11 GI Bill, which covers the full cost of in-state tuition and fees at public colleges for up to 36 months, or up to $25,162 for the 2020-21 school year for private colleges. You can receive some benefits after 90 days on active service, and you can qualify for the maximum benefits after serving for at least 36 months on active duty (or less if you were discharged for a service-connected disability). Long-time service members can transfer their Post-9/11 GI Bill benefits to their spouse or children. To qualify for the transfer, you generally must have served for at least six years and agree to serve for four more.

Service members can also get a low-cost mortgage without having to make a down payment. With the VA loan, you don’t have to get private mortgage insurance, even if you put less than 20% down. If you have a service-connected disability, you may not have to pay the VA funding fee.

For more information about each of these programs, see this website .

Check Out: 30 Best Jobs If You Want To Retire Early

Military Tax Breaks

Members of the military automatically get some important tax breaks: They receive a tax-free housing allowance and can get tax-free income while deployed to a combat zone. And they may be able to benefit from a special state income tax rule: Military members and their spouses are allowed to maintain legal residence in one state even if they are stationed in another.

Some people maintain their legal residency in the state where they lived when they joined the military. But some take steps to change their residency to another state that they are stationed in, which could save money if that state has a lower or no income tax, such as Florida or Texas. Find out the steps you need to take to change your domicile while you are stationed in the state. You usually need to register to vote in that state, register your car and get your driver’s license there and plan to return there once you leave the service. Check your state’s department of taxation website for the rules for establishing domicile there.

More: This Is Where Your Tax Dollars Actually Go

Legal Protections for the Military

Members of the military are covered by the Servicemembers Civil Relief Act (SCRA), which provides several legal protections. It caps the interest rate for loans taken out prior to military service at 6%, including car loans, credit cards, student loans and mortgages. The cap only applies to loans you took out before you were on active duty, which can be most helpful for members of the Reserves who are called to active duty and for people who took out high-interest loans before they joined the military.

The SCRA also gives you rights to terminate a residential lease if you have permanent change of station (PCS) orders or if you receive orders to deploy for 90 days or more. You can terminate a car lease if you receive orders to deploy for 180 days or longer or in several other circumstances. Check with the legal affairs office on base for more information about how these legal benefits can help you.

More From GOBankingRates

Last updated: May 13, 2021

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com : 4 Ways Military Members and Their Families Can Achieve Financial Success

GOBankingRates

GOBankingRates

El Segundo, CA
31K+
Followers
4K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

GOBankingRates.com is a personal finance news and features site dedicated to helping visitors live a richer life. From tips on saving money, to investing or finding a good interest rate, GOBankingRates helps turn financial goals into milestones and money dreams into realities.

 https://www.gobankingrates.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
Florida State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Car Loans#Va Loan#Military Service#Mortgage Insurance#Ways Military#The Department Of Defense
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Military
News Break
Politics
News Break
Society
News Break
Taxation
News Break
Relationships
News Break
Family Relationships
Related
Family RelationshipsNavy Times

The Spouse Angle Podcast — Up this week: Top Financial Planning Tips for Military Families

This week: A financial expert who works with military families shares his top tips and practical advice for building financial security — especially during hard times. Mark Steffe is the president and CEO of First Command Financial Services, where he has worked in various roles since March 2010. In this position, Steffe leads the company on a number of strategic priorities, including the continuous improvement of the First Command client experience, focusing on military engagement, the continuing adaption to a rapidly evolving digital world, and leadership development. Before joining First Command, Steffe served in a number of leadership roles with major companies in the financial services industry, including TIAA UBS Financial Services. He earned a bachelor’s degree in finance from the University of Illinois, graduating with high honors.
Sandwich, MAcapenews.net

Group Invites Military Families For Summer Camp Experience

Military families seeking a summer experience that will allow them to bond with and ride horses are encouraged to sign up for Heroes In Transition’s (HIT) Families In Transition (FIT) Camp. FIT Camp, which is free and open to military families in this region, gives participants the opportunity to connect...
Newport, VTnewportdispatch.com

Discuss financial goals with your family

June is Effective Communications Month. Communication is important in all walks of life, including money-related matters. So, make sure you and your family are clearly communicating about your financial goals and expectations. For example, you and your spouse may want to discuss your investment styles. Perhaps one of you is...
Relationship Advicestudybreaks.com

Secrets to a Successful Career as a Family Lawyer

They might not be the first thing you think of when you picture attorneys, but they still play an incredibly important role in our court system. Let’s face it: We can’t disregard the role of the family lawyer. Most families face different issues, ranging from divorce, to adoption, to child custody. All these necessitate the expertise of an attorney, and a family lawyer suits the role best. To become a successful family lawyer, you must undergo rigorous training, pass bar exams and get licensed. Are you starting your career as a family lawyer? Here are success tips that no one tells you about.
Tennessee Statetn.gov

TDCI Securities Division Honored for Work Encouraging Greater Financial Literacy Among Tennessee’s Military Families

NASHVILLE – The Tennessee Department of Commerce & Insurance (TDCI) proudly announces that TDCI’s Securities Division recently received the Savings Champion Award from Military Saves, the Washington, D.C.-based nonprofit dedicated to encouraging greater financial literacy among members of the military. The Savings Champion Award is a national recognition for organizations...
Owosso, MIArgus Press

YMCA announces membership programs for military, families

OWOSSO — The Shiawassee Family YMCA this month announced the launch of two free membership options, including a program exclusively for military veterans. The membership programs, Operation Care and Operation Salute, were made possible through donations by the 100-plus Women Who Care of the Greater Owosso Area and the Pfc. Shane W. Cantu Memorial Fund.
Pierce County, WAOlympian

Food bank for military families coming to Pierce County

A drive-thru food bank for military families is coming to Pierce County on Saturday, June 5. The Military Family Advisory Network, a nonprofit that conducts research on the needs of “the modern military family,” will host the event with support from Nourish Pierce County at Clover Park High School in Lakewood.
Pleasanton, CAPleasanton Weekly

Pleasanton Military Families hold successful 4th of July Packout

Pleasanton Military Families hold successful Packout. In spite of the pandemic, the Pleasanton Military Families were able to continue having packouts to support local men and women serving in the military throughout the world. At their 4th of July packout, held last Saturday, over 200 boxes were filled to be sent to countries where our military are serving.
Missouri StateColumbia Daily Tribune

Supporting military families in Missouri and our commitment to progress

As we approach Independence Day and the 20th anniversary of 9/11, I encourage you to pause and reflect on the history and importance of these days. Open your ears and your heart to our community’s heroes. Service members and first responders put their lives on the line each day and their family members make great sacrifices as their loved ones serve and protect our Missouri communities. Investing in their families is a fitting tribute to those individuals who chose to serve their communities.
Santa Clarita, CAsignalscv.com

Rotary Club collecting donations for military families

The Rotary Club of Santa Clarita is hosting a donation drive this weekend for the children and families of Marines stationed at Camp Pendleton. There are more than 40,000 Marines stationed at Camp Pendleton, located two hours south of the Santa Clarita Valley, and many of these Marines are either deployed or separated from family during enlistments.
Indiana Stateparadisecoast.com

In State, Military and AAA Members Deal!

For Our Friends Throughout Florida, Military Personnel (Active Duty/Retired) And AAA Members, This One's For You!. PLEASE NOTE: Above mentioned rates are for Florida Residents, AAA Members, Military Personnel (retired and active duty) and based on a 2 person stay in our Queen Suite. Proof required at check in or standard rate will be applied. Rates will vary by room type and stay dates. FLASH RATE good on Sunday-Thursday only. Please call for best availability. Holiday dates are excluded. Direct Bookings Only.
Militarythepostnewspaper.net

Military Members Invited to Virtual Career Fair

Leaving the military and preparing to work in the civilian world can be confusing and scary for service members. Knowing when and how to start the civilian career search is important. That’s where RecruitMilitary steps in. Partnered with the U.S. Army’s Human Resource Command, RecruitMilitary is hosting a virtual hiring event for transitioning soldiers and their spouses in just a couple of weeks.
Family Relationshipsdellamonaca.com

Can Family Members Contest a Will?

Estate planning documents, like wills and trusts, are enforceable legal documents, but when the grantor who created them passes, they can’t speak for themselves. When a loved one dies is often when the family first learns what the estate plans contain. That is a terrible time for everyone. It can lead to people contesting a will. However, not everyone can contest a will, explains the article “Challenges to wills and trusts” from The Record Courier.