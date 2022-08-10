Best Callaway Drivers 2022

Best Callaway Drivers

A brand that makes some of the best golf drivers on the market, Callaway always has an interesting story to tell with it drivers and whilst some might say that it can be hard to keep up with all the latest technology, this innovation is good news for anyone who's looking to drive the ball longer and straighter - and who doesn't?

Over the last three decades we've had the Big Bertha - surely one of golf's most iconic models - as well as the Great Big Bertha. More recently we've seen Epic, Epic Flash, Mavrik, Epic Speed and Rogue, all high-performing ranges that have helped golfers of all abilities, from Tour pros and scratch golfers, to mid handicappers , seniors , and beginners .

For 2022, Callaway introduced us to the new Rogue ST range of drivers. Building on the A.I technology the brand is now infamous for, the Rogue ST range comes in three heads to suit a wide range of golfers across the handicap spectrum. Alongside this new range for 2022, the full Epic 21 range of drivers will still be available for custom fitting. We'll go into detail about each driver head from both ranges below as well as look at some of the other best golf drivers from Callaway that are still readily available online and through retailers.

Our expert club testers have personally tested every model we list below, so be sure to read the full reviews if you want to take a deeper dive into any of the models we've chosen. Our reviews include comparisons to older models as well as other models in the currents ranges to help you decide which driver will best suit your game. Also if Callaway is not for you, we have also created guides for other brands too - such as the best Titleist drivers , the best TaylorMade drivers , or the best Ping drivers .

Lofts: 9°, 10.5° & 12° | Adjustable Hosel : Yes | Stock Shaft : 3 options (Mitsubishi Chemical Tensei AV Blue, Project X Cypher Black 50 & Fujikura Ventus Blue) | Left Handed Option : Yes, in all available lofts

More premium look versus Mavrik Better sound and feel than Mavrik Produces very stable ball flight Unnecessary clock graphic design on the crown

The Rogue ST family of drivers was released in 2022 to replace the Mavrik range and comes in four different heads: Rogue ST Max, Rogue ST Max D (draw bias), Rogue ST LS (low spin) and Rogue ST Triple Diamond LS.

We're starting this guide with the Rogue ST Max head here as this is the option we think will suit the broadest range of golfers. For 2022, Callaway’s new driver range has extended its use of A.I. to optimize its Flash Face for launch and spin as well as ball speed. For our testing it produced a very stable ball flight and the sound and feel were definite improvements over the outgoing Mavrik models.

Down at address, the Rogue ST Max has a new matte crown which we really liked, although we didn’t care much for the clock-style graphics at the rear. The face looks flatter and is lighter in color, making it more visible and therefore easier to align.

Lofts : 9°, 10.5° & 12° | Adjustable Hosel: Yes | Stock Shaft: 3 options (Mitsubishi Chemical Tensei AV Blue, Project X Cypher Black 50 & Fujikura Ventus Blue) | Left Handed Option: Yes, in all available lofts

Confidence inspiring look at address Powerful sound and feel Comfortably aids a draw shape Sits slightly closed at address, which won't suit all golfers

The Rogue ST Max D is the clear option in the new Rogue ST range for those with a prodigious slice. For 2022, Callaway’s new driver range has extended its use of A.I. to optimize its Flash Face for launch and spin as well as ball speed. So while this is still a forgiving driver that will stop you slicing the ball too much, it goes a long way too.

Down at address, the Rogue ST Max D has the same matte crown as the rest of the range and the same clock-style graphics at the rear which we aren't a huge fan of. The face looks flatter and is lighter in color, making it more visible and therefore easier to align. The Rogue ST Max D has the longest profile from front to back to inspire maximum confidence and the draw bias weight in the heel will help beginners who tend the slice the ball avoid the right side of the course. There is some offset to be seen here, but it is pretty well hidden in our opinion.

The Max D still delivers the excellent ball speeds we've become accustomed to with the other heads in the Rogue ST range. It also delivered around 300-600 more rpm than the standard model whilst also launching higher which will appeal to higher handicap golfers who need more assistance getting the ball in the air off the tee.

Lofts : 9° & 10.5° | Adjustable Hosel: Yes | Stock Shaft: Mitsubishi Tensei AV Blue (55 or 65), Mitsubishi Tensei AV White (65 or 75) & Fujikura Ventus Blue 5 | Left Handed Option: Yes, in all available lofts

Consistently high ball speeds offer impressive distance Attractive, compact shape at address Improved sound and feel Slightly higher spinning than we were expecting

Designed to offer low spin within a high MOI head for greater forgiveness, the LS features all of the same technologies as the Callaway Rogue ST Max while being aimed at those confident, fast-swinging golfers off the tee.

The number that really stood out during our testing was the raw ball speed. At 168mph, it would be fair to say this was one of the fastest drivers we have ever hit. Interestingly, we did hit some shots off centre but they didn’t cause a huge drop-off in ball speed. We think this is a very playable but also very long driver. It offers hugely impressive distance and comes in a shape that will attract those in search of a classic, compact look down behind the ball.

Lofts: 9°, 10.5° & 12° | Adjustable Hosel: Yes | Stock Shaft: Project X Cypher 40 & HZRDUS Smoke IM10 50/60 | Left Handed Option: Yes

Streamlined shape increases clubhead speed with the same effort Incredible technology Compact address profile could be intimidating.

The line of Epic 21 drivers feature the next generation of Jailbreak called Speed Frame designed using Artificial Intelligence to form a completely new shape, connecting with the head at four different points top and bottom to provide extra rigidity in the horizontal direction.

The result, Callaway say, is a five per cent increase in efficiency and when combined with a lighter triaxial carbon crown and enhanced face design unique to every loft, should increase ball speed and forgiveness as well as spin consistency.

The Epic Speed is the fastest of the three Epic designs, as it has the same cyclone shape as 2020’s Mavrik driver where the tail of the driver lifts up to improve airflow over the head during the swing to increase clubhead speed for the same amount of effort.

Given all of this, we think the Epic Speed will best suit faster swing players with low handicaps.

Lofts: 9°, 10.5° & 12° | Adjustable Hosel: Yes | Stock Shaft: Project X Cypher 40 & HZRDUS Smoke IM10 50/60 | Left Handed Option: Yes, in all available lofts

Draw bias option will assist slicers Moveable weights plus adjustable loft and lie angle High launch and spin won't suit all players

Part of the Epic 21 range launched in, you guessed it, 2021, the Epic Max is an excellent option for high handicappers who still want all the benefits one of the most technologically advanced driver heads available. The Epic 21 range will sit alongside the new Rogue ST range in 2022.

The Jailbreak SpeedFrame inside the head has been designed using Artificial Intelligence and forms a completely new shape, connecting with the head at four different points top and bottom to provide extra rigidity in the horizontal direction.

The Epic Max is the most forgiving driver and highest launching of any Epic driver to date. It features an adjustable 17g weight that creates up to 16 yards of shot shape correction, which rises to 20 yards when you factor in the draw settings on the Opti-Fit hosel. The Epic Max undoubtedly provides the most forgiveness and spin of the Epic 21 range, ideal for golfers that need help to keep the ball in the air and strike lots of different areas of the face. The moveable weight will help golfers eliminate one side of the golf course too.

Lofts: 9° & 10.5° | Adjustable Hosel: Yes | Stock Shaft : Mitsubishi MMT 60 and 70 | Left Handed Option: Yes, in all available lofts

Surprisingly high off-centre forgiveness Large profile inspires confidence at address Low spin won’t suit everyone

The Epic Max LS is the better player model within the Epic 21 driver range with the Rogue ST LS being that range's equivalent driver.

As for the Epic Max LS, the 13g sliding weight in the back allows you to tune an exact shot shape of preference, providing 14 yards of shot shape correction. Having the weight at the back of the head instead of the front - see the TaylorMade Stealth Plus' sliding weight - probably makes this one of the most forgiving low spinning drivers in this list, but there's still plenty of distance to be had. The head is powerful, solid and stable in equal measure with a relatively high pitched sound at impact - a sound we really enjoyed.

We found this driver to be the longest and most playable of the three models in the Epic 21 range with the sliding weight allowing us to fine-tune shot shape, so is certainly one to consider if you're thinking about an upgrade in 2022.

Lofts: 9.5°, 10.5 & 12.5° | Adjustable Hosel: Yes | Stock Shaft: Callaway RCH 55 Graphite | Left Handed Option: Yes, in 9° or 10.5°

Feels fast off the face Adjustable hosel means you can get fully dialled in Offset look won't suit all visual tastes

A driver aimed specifically at those who slice the ball, the BB21 is one of the best anti-slice drivers for 2022. This driver provides distance, forgiveness and allows the ball to travel down the fairway, rather than across it as many slicers experience.

The beauty of this driver is that it comes with all premium technology found on Callaway’s latest drivers. The larger A.I. Designed Flash Face SS21 has been made of a super strong, heat treated TA-15 titanium, which allows for the complex face architecture required to promote optimal speed, forgiveness, and spin characteristics.

At address, the generous amount of offset and large club head inspires confidence and the loft adjustment in the hosel allows you to add or take away loft depending on your preference. If you slice the ball a lot, we'd recommend adding more loft to club to increase back spin. This driver has the most offset of any in this list and it is very visible from address and it's a personal preference as to whether you'll like this look. Either way, it'll seriously help to stop the slice.

Lofts : 10.5° & 12.5° | Adjustable Hosel : Yes | Stock Shaft : Callaway RCH Graphie Women's 40 or 50 | Left Handed Option: Yes, in all available lofts

Large, ultra-forgiving face Cutting edge aesthetics Unorthodox shape may put some off

A model that featured in our best golf drivers for women guide, the main aim of the Reva is to help women hit longer tee shots and find the fairway more often. In order to achieve this, Callaway has engineered a large clubhead with internal draw bias weighting.

By also incorporating Callaway’s Jailbreak technology, which helps to make the clubface more efficient, two internal bars stiffen the body to allow the face to flex more, while the lightweight crown permits weight to be redistributed for higher MOI. In addition, the advanced design of the clubface means there’s a greater area to promote faster balls speeds, so even shots that aren't middled will still travel a long way.

In testing we loved the look and feel of the driver because it really inspired confidence, whilst it was also incredibly easy to launch. Accuracy and distance was also right up there with some of the best women's models we have tested as well.

How we test drivers

The first thing we should mention is our overall testing ethos at Golf Monthly which is to put all products through a rigorous testing procedure to give you crucial insights into how they perform, how they compare to their predecessors and where they stack up in relation to the competition. As such we regularly attend product launches and meet with the manufacturer’s R&D experts to understand the new technology.

Then the first port of call to test golf clubs is usually the indoor simulator at Foresight Sports, where the team can test in a controlled environment using premium balls and the GCQuad launch monitor. We then do outdoor testing mainly at West Hill Golf Club, a course in Surrey with excellent practice facilities.

Getting more specific, our equipment specialists have hit most drivers out on the market, in testing, practice and competition play, and deduced the above models are the most forgiving models out right now.

What to consider when buying a new driver

You've probably already asked yourself whether you need to buy a new driver in 2022 , but there's a few key things to consider when investing in a new driver. Hopefully answering these questions will narrow your search down slightly and make comparing between various models much easier.

When purchasing a new big stick, it is crucial to ask yourself just what you need from it.

Size - forgiving drivers tend to be slightly larger than other models for the basic reason of giving them a larger clubface and larger footprint.

When hitting, try and take note of where you are striking the golf ball with the face of the club and see if there is any performance drops. Many forgiving drivers these days are designed to perform regardless of where you strike them off the face and you being able to see and understand that in person will help you be more confident with one model over another.

The other thing to acknowledge when looking at the size is also the looks. It is important you get a driver that suits your eye especially when it is down behind the golf ball. If it is too big, that may put you off, but if it is too small this may dampen confidence. Finding the right balance is key. You also need to make sure you like the shape too because some drivers have a more rounded look, or more pear-shaped. Some also have a draw-bias too.

Draw-biased? - Speaking of draw bias, if you are a slicer of the golf ball then a forgiving, draw-biased driver could be the way to go to eradicate the big slices.

Weight - Weight has become a big factor when it comes to forgiving drivers, with most brands making models that have a weight towards the back of the head to aid forgiveness and launch. When it comes to whether you want a forgiving driver, it is worth acknowledging whether this is important to you because if not then manufacturers usually make a model without a weight there.

Adjustability - Often this weight is moveable too and adjustability has become a huge part of modern golf. Being able to tinker and change loft, lie, and many other factors, has become all the rage and if you like to try new things then plenty of the models above, like the Titleist TSi2, will cater to that. However if that doesn't interest you one bit, there are also models which keep things more simple, like the Ping G425 Max.

Shaft - Some shafts have been designed to help players get as much distance as possible so it is worth thinking about which models will help you achieve those extra yards. Also check out our guide on the best driver shafts too.

Budget - Budget is obviously an important factor and thankfully there are lots of drivers coming in at different price points. This means you can go down the premium route if you want, but there is good value to be had too.

Therefore it is about working out what you want to pay, what you can afford, and to some extent, which brand you want. Some people remain loyal to the same brand for a long time because they have had performance gains in the past, and as such this could mean paying slightly more, or slightly less on a certain model.

FAQs

What Callaway drivers do pros use?

Most professional golfers on Tour will use the Callaway Rogue ST Max Triple Diamond LS. This is the driver of choice for Jon Rahm and Xander Schauffele are currently using. Interestingly we have also seen several players just use the regular Rogue ST Max LS model as well.

What is the difference in Callaway drivers?

In the Rogue ST range, the Rogue ST Max is the 'standard' head while the Rogue ST Max D and Rogue ST Max LS are the draw-bias and low-spinning heads respectively.

