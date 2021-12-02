Cleveland Browns schedule: Browns on bye before Ravens pay another Dawg Pound visit

Cleveland Browns schedule this week

The Cleveland Browns are on a bye in Week 13, before the Baltimore Ravens pay another visit to the Dawg Pound in Week 14

Cleveland Browns schedule predictions, roster outlook

The Cleveland Browns are 6-6 in the 2021 NFL season.

Their Week 13 bye is set between difficult matchups against the Baltimore Ravens (Nov. 28 and Dec. 12).

Sportsnaut predicts the Browns will end the season with an 10-7 record.

Related: Updated NFL power rankings

Cleveland Browns roster outlook

Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports

All our predictions are based on the Browns keeping and starting these key players:

QB – Baker Mayfield , Case Keenum,

RB – Nick Chubb, Kareem Hunt, D’Ernest Johnson

WR – Jarvis Landry, Rashard Higgins, Donovan Peoples-Jones, Anthony Schwartz (rookie)

TE – Austin Hooper, David Njoku, Harrison Bryant

Defense – See where the Browns rank in this week’s NFL defense rankings

Week 1 — Cleveland Browns lost to the Kansas City Chiefs on the road, 33-29

When: Sunday, September 12 at 4:25 PM on CBS

Sunday, September 12 at 4:25 PM on CBS Spread: Chiefs -5.5

Chiefs -5.5 Moneyline: Browns +220; Chiefs -275

Browns +220; Chiefs -275 Over/Under: 54.5

54.5 Sportsnaut prediction: Chiefs 31, Browns 27

Cleveland held a 12-point halftime lead against the two-time defending AFC champions on the road Sunday. Unfortunately, it just could contain the pairing of Patrick Mahomes and Tyreek Hill in the second half. Couple that with a late interception from Baker Mayfield with the game on the line, and the upstart Browns failed to make a major statement in their season opener.

Week 2 – Cleveland Browns won 31-21 vs. Houston Texans

When: Sunday, Sept. 19 at 1:00 PM on CBS

Sunday, Sept. 19 at 1:00 PM on CBS Spread: Browns -12.5

Browns -12.5 Moneyline: Texans +450; Browns -650

Texans +450; Browns -650 Over/Under: 48.0

48.0 Sportsnaut prediction: Browns 31, Texans 13

Despite fielding arguably the worst roster in all of football, Houston is proving to be far friskier than anyone could’ve reasonably expected before the season. In the end, though, the Browns’ far superior talent and an injury to Texans starting QB Tyrod Taylor helped Cleveland improve to 1-1 on the year.

Week 3 – Cleveland Browns won 26-6 vs. Chicago Bears

When: Sunday, Sept. 26 at 1:00 PM on FOX

Sunday, Sept. 26 at 1:00 PM on FOX Point spread: Browns -7.5

Browns -7.5 Moneyline: Bears +275; Browns -350

Bears +275; Browns -350 Over/under : 45.0

: 45.0 Sportsnaut prediction: Browns 26, Bears 13

Justin Fields finally got to make the first start of his NFL career. While it was a highly-anticipated debut, going against the tough Browns defense at the Dawg Pound was not an easy draw. Fields got sacked nine times and only had 68 passing yards on the day. Baker Mayfield was solid yet again, avoiding turnovers while the running game tallied 215 yards to help seal the deal.

Week 4 – Browns win 14-7 against Minnesota Vikings

When: Sunday, Oct. 3 at 1:00 PM

Sunday, Oct. 3 at 1:00 PM Point spread: Browns -2.0

Browns -2.0 Moneyline: Browns -135; Vikings +115

Browns -135; Vikings +115 Over/under : 51.5

: 51.5 Sportsnaut prediction : Browns 30, Vikings 17

In what was an uneventful game featuring just two total touchdowns and one turnover, the rushing attack the Browns had was just too strong for the Minnesota defense to stop. With both teams hoping to establish the run, the Browns simply executed their game plan much better, with 184 rushing yards to the Vikings’ 65. Kirk Cousins throwing his first interception of the season helped the Browns seal the deal.

Week 5 — Cleveland Browns lose to Los Angeles Chargers, 47-42

When: Sunday, October 10 at 4:05 PM EST

Sunday, October 10 at 4:05 PM EST Point spread: Chargers -2.5

Chargers -2.5 Moneyline: Browns +110; Chargers -130

Browns +110; Chargers -130 Over/under : 47.0

: 47.0 Sportsnaut prediction : Chargers 34, Browns 28

What an ugly performance from Cleveland defense in a 47-42 Week 5 loss. The chargers went for nearly 500 yards of offense. Keenan Allen and Mike Williams ran roughshod through the secondary. In the end, the Browns fell to a disappointing 3-2 on the season.

Related: NFL QB Rankings – Jalen Hurts flies up the ranks

Week 6: Cleveland Browns lose to Arizona Cardinals, 37-14

When: Sunday, October 17 at 4:25 PM EST

Sunday, October 17 at 4:25 PM EST Point spread: Browns -3.0

Browns -3.0 Moneyline: Cardinals +145; Browns -175

Cardinals +145; Browns -175 Over/under: 48.0

48.0 Sportsnaut prediction: Browns 31, Cardinals 24

Just brutal. There’s no other way to describe Cleveland’s performance for a second consecutive week. Its defense allowed Kyler Murray to compile four touchdown passes through the air as the Browns fell down 20-0 early. Even a Hail Mary on the part of Baker Mayfield to end the second quarter couldn’t save this team. Now 3-3, we’re wondering whether the Browns should be seen as frauds.

Week 7 — Cleveland Browns beat Denver Broncos, 17-14

When: Thursday, October 21 at 8:20 PM EST on FOX/NFLN

Thursday, October 21 at 8:20 PM EST on FOX/NFLN Point spread: Browns -1.5

Browns -1.5 Moneyline: Denver +105; Cleveland -125

Denver +105; Cleveland -125 Over/under: 41.0

41.0 Sportsnaut prediction: Broncos 24, Browns 14

Even without Baker Mayfield, Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt in the mix, Cleveland was able to take out the Broncos on a short week to snap a two-game losing streak. Making his first even NFL start, running back D’Ernest Johnson went for 146 yards and a touchdown on 22 attempts. Case Keenum completed 21-of-33 passes in a flawless effort. This was a huge win for Cleveland.

Week 8 – Browns lose 15-10 to Pittsburgh Steelers

When: Sunday, Oct. 31 at 1:00 PM

Sunday, Oct. 31 at 1:00 PM Point spread: Browns -3.5

Browns -3.5 Moneyline: Pittsburgh +150; Cleveland -180

Pittsburgh +150; Cleveland -180 Over/under: 42.5

42.5 Sportsnaut prediction: Browns 24, Steelers 20

In a classic AFC North rivalry game, it was all defense at the Dawg Pound. Baker Mayfield looked a bit healthier, but the offense still wasn’t explosive. Browns need to figure it out quickly if they have any playoff aspirations.

Week 9 – Cleveland Browns win 41-16 over Cincinnati Bengals

When: Sunday, Nov. 7 at 1:00 PM

Sunday, Nov. 7 at 1:00 PM Spread: Bengals -2.5

Bengals -2.5 Moneyline: Cleveland +140; Cincinnati -160

Cleveland +140; Cincinnati -160 Over/under: 47

47 Sportsnaut prediction: Bengals 31, Browns 24

Mired in dysfunction as they look to rid themselves of Odell Beckham Jr., the Browns dominated from start to finish. It was a big AFC North win to help keep their playoff hopes alive.

See how high the Browns rate in our latest NFL power rankings

Week 10 – Cleveland Browns lose 45-7 to New England Patriots

When: Sunday, Nov. 14 at 1:00 PM

Sunday, Nov. 14 at 1:00 PM Spread: New England -2

New England -2 Moneyline: Cleveland +115; New England -135

Cleveland +115; New England -135 Over/under: 45

45 Sportsnaut prediction: Browns 23, Patriots 17

Traveling to Boston, the Cleveland Browns got blown out facing Bill Belichick’s Mac Jones-led Patriots. Mayfield’s been beaten up all season so we’ll cut him some slack, but you can’t win any games with 73 passing yards.

Week 11 – Cleveland Browns win 13-10 over Detroit Lions

When: Sunday, Nov. 21 at 1:00 PM

Sunday, Nov. 21 at 1:00 PM Spread: Cleveland -10

Cleveland -10 Moneyline: Detroit +350; Cleveland -475

Detroit +350; Cleveland -475 Over/under: 46.5

46.5 Sportsnaut prediction: Browns 37, Lions 9

The Lions didn’t have Jared Goff today, and it showed. Backup quarterback Tim Boyle averaged 5.1 yards per throw, while their running backs averaged 7.3 yards per carry. It was an ugly victory for the Browns, but at this point, a win’s a win.

Week 12 – Browns lose 16-10 to Baltimore Ravens (SNF)

When: Sunday, Nov. 28 at 8:20 PM on NBC

Sunday, Nov. 28 at 8:20 PM on NBC Spread: Ravens -3.5

Ravens -3.5 Moneyline: Cleveland +150; Baltimore -180

Cleveland +150; Baltimore -180 Over/under: 47

47 Sportsnaut prediction: Ravens 35, Browns 31

Despite Lamar Jackson throwing four interceptions, the Browns couldn’t get anything going on the ground, handcuffing their offensive approach. Mayfield completed just under 50% of his passes and the team finished with just 40 rushing yards. They’ll hope to have a better game plan in Week 14 when the Ravens visit the Dawg Pound.

Cleveland Browns schedule predictions

Dec 14, 2020; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns running back Kareem Hunt (27) runs with the ball as Baltimore Ravens inside linebacker Patrick Queen (48) defends during the second half at FirstEnergy Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports

Week 13 – BYE

Week 14 – vs. Baltimore Ravens

Date Time (ET) TV Sunday, Dec. 12 1:00 PM CBS

Something about home cooking and the fact that the Ravens beat the Browns in their house toward the end of the 2020 season in an absolute thriller should give Cleveland a sort of vengeance X-factor here. Not to mention Week 12’s dud. Look for the Browns to get their offense back on track in this one.

Week 14 prediction: Browns 31, Ravens 23

Week 15 – vs. Las Vegas Raiders

Date Time (ET) TV Sunday, Dec. 19 TBD TBD

Derek Carr can light up the scoreboard, as he has all season. Although, he’ll face more pressure than usual, when going against the front seven in Cleveland. This one will likely be a shootout, but give us the home team.

Week 15 prediction: Browns 41, Raiders 28

Week 16 – @ Green Bay Packers

Date Time (ET) TV Saturday, Dec. 25 4:30 PM FOX, NFLN

Aaron Rodgers ‘ return as the Packers’ signal-caller spells bad news for the visitors in this one. Rodgers is the type of transcendent thrower who can pick apart any defense. He should do just enough in the friendly confines of Lambeau Field to help Green Bay escape with a clutch “W” over Cleveland.

Week 16 prediction: Packers 28, Browns 23

Jan 10, 2021; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers offensive tackle Chukwuma Okorafor (76) blocks at the line of scrimmage against Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett (95) during the third quarter at Heinz Field. The Browns won 48-37. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

Week 17 – @ Pittsburgh Steelers (MNF)

Date Time (ET) TV Monday, Jan. 3 8:15 PM ESPN

The Steelers bizarrely opted not to address their offensive line in the draft or in free agency in any adequate fashion. As a result, quarterback Ben Roethlisberger will be a sitting duck. The rushing attack will continue to flail despite Najee Harris’ arrival. Even Pittsburgh’s mighty defense won’t be enough to keep the team in games consistently.

Week 17 prediction: Browns 27, Steelers 14

Can the Browns win the Super Bowl? Find out how deep they go in our NFL playoff predictions

Week 18 – vs. Cincinnati Bengals

Date Time (ET) TV Sunday, Jan. 9 1:00 PM CBS

The Cleveland Browns schedule ends with a matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals. As the Bengals continue to improve each week, this one could end up deciding playoff seeding within the North. We’ll take the more experienced squad of the two Ohio teams.

Week 18 prediction: Browns 31, Bengals 21

Cleveland Browns record prediction: 10-7

More must-reads: