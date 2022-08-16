ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Drinks

Classic rum drink recipes to make for National Cocktail Day

By Kelly McCarthy
GMA
GMA
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03DZmR_0ZnKnDFh00

Raise a glass for National Rum Day.

Chef, restaurateur and food TV personality Michael Symon spoke to "Good Morning America" to shake up some new cocktails that are perfect for warm weather and grilling season.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2S9mXT_0ZnKnDFh00
Diplomatico Rum - PHOTO: Chef Michael Symon raises a glass after announcing a new collaboration with Diplomatico Rum.

"Now that it's getting warmer, we've made some really fun twists on some cocktails that maybe don't traditionally use rum, but work really nice with rum, like fun spritzes or different variations of classics," he said.

One of Symon's suggestions: "Make a Moscow mule, but instead of using vodka, make it with rum, ginger beer, lime and mint," thus creating a Venezuelan mule.

The chef's other notable riffs on classics using rum are in the fizz and sour categories.

"We were just playing around, and we made a cocktail with egg whites and rum, orange and some tonic. We made like a really fun fizz similar to a gin fizz -- instead of lime, we used orange -- a little bit of fresh mint in there. It was super refreshing, light and foamy."

Symon recently announced a new yearlong collaboration with Venezuelan rum maker Diplomático for its inaugural "Heart of Rum" campaign that highlights their shared values of craftsmanship, family and authenticity.

"I never partner with brands that I don't use and enjoy. Diplomático is a brand that we've used in my restaurants forever, and it's always on our shelves at home -- so it was really a no-brainer," he said.

Check out full recipes of a few more rum cocktails below.

When he isn't crafting new batch cocktails, Symon said he's kept busy overseeing the reopening process "that's starting to pick up steam again" for his portfolio of restaurants across multiple states like Mable's BBQ, Angeline, Lola Bistro and more. Add to his plate a full slate of 10 new Food Network episodes for "Symon's Dinners," all filmed in his own backyard, plus "more episodes of the new season for 'Worst Cooks in America' with Anne [Burrell], Bobby [Flay] and I just filmed a couple weeks ago another season of our 'Barbecue Brawl.'"

Symon also said he just got a brand new smoker and is "very excited to start firing it up with briskets and stuff soon," then pair it with a perfect drink.

"Find one of your favorite cocktails that you enjoy drinking, whether it's vodka or gin, and sub out rum and see how you enjoy it. To me, rum is the ultimate summer spirit, it really sings in the summer cocktails, because pretty much anything that has that kiss of smoke to it pairs up great with that sugar cane notes and citrus, toffee and vanilla -- it pairs up really well with foods off the grill."

Another cocktail variation he suggested for summer is a paper plane, which has a balance of sweet and bitter from amaro, Aperol, fresh lemon juice and in this case rum instead of bourbon.

"The interesting thing about rum, I think, is that it's not only a product that is great for a cocktail, but it works really well not only for pairing but actually using in dishes, too -- I like to have fun with it," he said. "I love using it as reductions and glazes and things of that nature. Obviously I love the barbecue, so it works really well with different smoked meats."

Diplomático Planas Daiquiri

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4bG7pF_0ZnKnDFh00
Diplomático Rum - PHOTO: The Diplomático Planas Daiquiri.

Ingredients

2 oz Diplomático Planas Rum

1 oz lime juice

1/2 oz simple syrup

Lime

Directions

Add ice to shaker, add Diplomático Planas Rum, add lime juice, then simple syrup. Shake well, then strain into your coupe glass. Garnish with a lime.

Diplomático Planas Mai Tai

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1iHxUK_0ZnKnDFh00
Diplomatico Rum - PHOTO: A classic Mai Tai cocktail made with Diplomatico.

Ingredients

1 oz Diplomático Planas

1 oz Diplomático Mantuano

1/2 oz Orange Liquor

.75 oz Lime Juice

.75 oz Pineapple Juice

Directions

Add all ingredients to shaker with crushed ice. Shake and serve over ice. Garnish with fresh mint and pineapple leaf.

Diplomático Reserva Exclusiva Savoy Daisy

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0pReSH_0ZnKnDFh00
Diplomatico Rum - PHOTO: The Savoy Daisy rum cocktail.

Ingredients

1.5 oz Diplomático Reserva Exclusiva

2 oz Ruby Port

1 oz lemon juice

1/2 teaspoon Muscovado sugar

1/2 teaspoon grenadine

Orange zest

Directions

Fill a cocktail shaker with ice. Add in all of the ingredients, and shake vigorously. Strain into a chilled martini glass, and garnish with an orange twist.

Diplomático Mantuano Afternoon Punch

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vEPJF_0ZnKnDFh00
Diplomatico Rum - PHOTO: Mantuano Afternoon Punch.

Ingredients

20 oz Diplomático Mantuano

15 oz chilled green tea

15 orange peels

10 saffron strips

Maraschino cherries

Directions

Add all of the ingredients to a pitcher or punch bowl filled with ice. Stir well , let cool and serve in a coupe glass – garnish with Maraschino cherries.

This story was originally published on May 13, 2021.

Comments / 0

Related
Allrecipes.com

How to Make a 3-Ingredient Piña Colada for Easy Summertime Sipping

If you like piña coladas, you're in luck! We've got the 3-ingredient recipe for you. Culinary producer Nicole McLaughlin, a.k.a. NicoleMcMom, came up with this easy piña colada recipe that is easy to throw together quickly for summertime entertaining. How to Make a 3-Ingredient Piña Colada. You'll...
FOOD & DRINKS
BHG

Fresh Watermelon Cocktails to Sip On All Summer

Adding a shrub to a cocktail adds a tangy depth like in this watermelon mint cocktail. Make the shrub with watermelon, red wine vinegar, lime juice, water and sugar. You'll add that to the cocktail along with rum, club soda, and plenty of ice. Garnish with a mint sprig and drink up.
FOOD & DRINKS
Mashed

Peachy Dump Cake Recipe

While a dump cake may not sound like the tastiest of dishes, what with the name having unpleasant connotations of garbage disposal (or worse), such recipes have long been popular due to the fact that they are fairly easy to cook. As recipe developer Jessica Morone tells us, this cake is "one of the easiest things you can make ... you are really just dumping everything in the pan and baking it." Well, not exactly, if you read the recipe. The cake is constructed in layers — nothing too difficult going on here, but it's a little more complicated then just dump and bake, particularly the part where you slice and arrange the butter.
RECIPES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Michael Symon
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rum Cocktail#Light Rum#Cocktail Shaker#Food Drink#Beverages#Venezuelan#Diplom Tico
Greyson F

World Famous Fried Chicken Restaurant Opening Soon

Award winning friend chicken is coming to town.Shardar Tarikul Islam/Unsplash. When it comes to comfort food, few cuisines and offerings can compete with fried chicken. For many, there’s nothing better than a crispy skin with the perfect spice mixture added in. Combined with an assortment of sides, few meat-loving eaters have issues with a fried chicken meal. And while there are plenty of restaurant options throughout the Valley that serve up fried chicken and all the fixings, few restaurants can compete with the awards and the recognition as one popular chain that is set to expand its footprint in metro Phoenix.
PHOENIX, AZ
Mashed

Krispy Kreme Is Bringing Back A Fan-Favorite Flavor For One Day Only

If there's one thing Krispy Kreme fans love nearly as much as the chain's Original Glazed donuts, it's the company's limited-edition flavor releases. Although donut lovers adore devouring Krispy Kreme's specialty desserts (like the unexpected honey-flavored donut launched this May), they usually have to come to terms with a hard truth: Generally, once these limited-edition donuts are sold out, they won't be back for quite some time, if at all.
RESTAURANTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Drinks
NewsBreak
Recipes
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Mashed

Why Rachael Ray Skips Vegetable Oil In A Boxed Cake Mix

Boxed cake mixes were born of convenience and continue to be a popular pantry staple today. There are about as many opinions on how to elevate the finished products using the mixes as there are varieties on grocery store shelves, too. Cook's Illustrated says P. Duff and Sons started selling...
RECIPES
New York Culture

Cracker Barrel's Secret Menu Items

Do you ever wonder whether your favorite chain restaurants have secret menu items? Starbucks fans are notorious for asking baristas to make unique beverages, and the Internet is full of articles about Starbucks' secret drinks you must try. In-and-Out has a secret menu, too, with animal-style fries being a popular item. But what about Cracker Barrel?
Mashed

Oreo's Long-Awaited Fall Flavor Is Finally Here

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links. Nabisco is not afraid to throw some crazy Oreo flavors at the wall and hope that one of them sticks, especially when it comes to seasonal flavors. Though there are some Oreo flavors we will sadly never get to try again, the brand keeps trying over and over again to add some pizzaz to its simple pairing of cookies and cream.
FOOD & DRINKS
shefinds

This Trader Joe's Item Just Made A Comeback And Shoppers Are 'Stocking Up'

It’s official: Trader Joe’s just brought back their Pulled Jackfruit In Smoky BBQ Sauce!. In a recent Instagram post by Trader Joe’s List, the beloved item was seen back on the grocery store’s shelves. Uploaded on August 2, the caption wrote, “It’s back. Pulled Jackfruit In Smoky BBQ Sauce • $2.99 • I love green jackfruit as a meat substitute because it has a similar texture to shredded meat and when it’s paired with a sauce, [it] is delicious!”
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
shefinds

The One Fried Appetizer You Should Never Order At A Restaurant, According To Health Experts—It Ruins Your Metabolism

While fried food isn’t generally known to be healthy, there is one kind of appetizer that health experts say can really set back your weight loss goals. We checked in with registered nutritionist Lisa Richards, creator of The Candida Diet, and registered dietitian Dana Ellis Hunnes, PhD, MPH, RD, of UCLA medical center to learn more about this unfortunately delicious fried snack and its impact on your health and metabolism.
WEIGHT LOSS
12tomatoes.com

Best Brands of Vanilla Ice Cream Ranked Worst to Best

Whether swirled into a cone, scooped on top of a warm brownie, or sandwiched in between cookies, vanilla ice cream is every dessert’s a la mode companion, the glue of summertime, and statistically, the most popular ice cream flavor in the US. However, as we meander down the frozen aisle and browse our store’s selection of ice cream, we hit a wall – which brand is the best to choose? Before you start worrying, we here did the heavy lifting for you and tested the five top brands to see which vanilla ice cream is the cream of the crop.
FOOD & DRINKS
ComicBook

Pizza Hut Launching 4 New Menu Items

Pizza Hut may be known for its pizza – the brand even recently brought back the beloved Edge pizza for a limited time – but the iconic restaurant is branching out a bit with its menu and that includes the launch of four new oven-baked pastas. This will mark the first time that Pizza Hut has not only expanded but revamped their pasta offering lineup with new varieties and ingredients, including penne pasta and new sauces. The new pastas are available beginning Thursday, July 28th at restaurants nationwide.
RESTAURANTS
GMA

GMA

64K+
Followers
8K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

GMA is your source for useful news and inspiration on how to live your best life.

 https://goodmorningamerica.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy