Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cell Phones

10 best budget smartphones: Cheap Android and iOS phones from under £200

By David RS Taylor
Posted by 
The Independent
The Independent
 9 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1KKpM1_0ZmvflLn00

Who would’ve thought a few years ago that phones would be described as smart? Gone are the days of typing in your own ringtones and trying to beat the top score on Snake (although we sometimes wish it would make a comeback): now is the era of the smartphone .

People seem to forget, when discussing smartphones, that what you have in your pocket is a supercomputer. Technology is developing quicker than ever: compared to what we were dealing with even 20 years ago, you have a lot of power in your palm.

For us, “budget” smartphone stretches close to £400, especially for a phone that will last you a good few years: it’s a vital piece of personal tech, and has only become more so in the time of lockdown.

However, there are plenty of budget smartphones at the lower end of the scale that do a great job for solid value.

A new generation of smartphone producers from China have disrupted the budget phone market, with brands like Xiaomi providing high-end specs for a low-end price. The usual suspects also make an appearance, but with a wider range of choices than ever, now’s the time to shop around.

Read more:

You can trust our independent reviews. We may earn commission from some of the retailers, but we never allow this to influence selections, which are formed from real-world testing and expert advice. This revenue helps to fund journalism across The Independent .

The best budget smartphones for 2021 are:

  • Best overall – Xiaomi redmi note 9T: £179, Amazon.co.uk
  • Best battery life – Moto G9 power: £179.99, Johnlewis.com
  • Best for families – Nokia 1.4: £89.99, Nokia.com
  • Best mid-range budget smartphone – Moto G 5G plus: £179.99, Johnlewis.com
  • Best Android experience – Google pixel 4a: £299, Currys.co.uk
  • Best no-nonsense performer – POCO X3 pro: £229, Mi.com
  • Best for portability – Xiaomi mi 11 lite 5G: £399, Mi.com
  • Best value galaxy smartphone – Samsung galaxy A52 5G: £349, Samsung.com
  • Best Android 5G experience – Google pixel 4a 5G: £299, Currys.co.uk
  • Best value Apple smartphone – iPhone SE (2020): £399, Johnlewis.com

Best phones under £200

Xiaomi redmi note 9T: £149, Amazon.co.uk

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4OLiPY_0ZmvflLn00

Best: Overall

Weight: 199g

Dimensions: 161.9 x 77.3 x 9.05 mm

Battery: 5000mAh

Camera: Rear 48MP wide angle, 2MP macro, 2MP depth; front 13MP

OS: Android 10 with MIUI 12

Storage: 64GB/128GB

Xiaomi has done a brilliant job of disrupting the smartphone market in the UK. Its various ranges – redmi, POCO, mi – all offer great specs for any budget, but its redmi note 9T is perhaps one of its best launches. It’s barely believable that a 5G-ready phone is on the market for such a low price, and you’d fear that this indicates a lack of quality elsewhere. However, the note 9T has snappy processing speed thanks to MediaTek’s 800U chip – great for gamers and streamers – and its screen is comparable to any other phone at this price.

There are other phones from Xiaomi with 5G capability that rival the redmi note 9T for specs, such as the mi 10T lite or slightly-pricier mi 11 lite (see below), but this is a solid phone that is future-proofed and performs tasks with a minimum of fuss.

Buy now

Moto G9 power: £159.99, Johnlewis.com

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12bIj2_0ZmvflLn00

Best: Battery life

Weight: 221g

Dimensions: 172.14 x 76.79 x 9.66 mm

Battery: 6000mAh

Camera: Rear 64MP, 2MP macro, 2MP depth; front 16MP

OS: Android 10

Storage: 128GB with microSD slot

Motorola fills us with warm, techie emotions: we still consider the original Motorola razr to be the pinnacle of phone aesthetics. While the G9 power doesn’t have the flip phone thrill, its Moto approach is one of reliability and performance. The “power” in the name comes from the frankly outrageous 6000mAh battery, comfortably the biggest battery in a phone at this price and above. To get almost two days of life out of a smartphone is ludicrous, but that’s what you get here, along with decent performance across the board, smooth operation and a bright, vibrant screen. A very sound choice when it comes to value for money.

Buy now

Nokia 1.4: £89.99, Nokia.com

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1neTEk_0ZmvflLn00

Best: For families

Weight: 178g

Dimensions: 166.42 x 76.72 x 8.7 mm

Battery: 4000mAh

Camera: Rear 8MP, 2MP macro; front 5MP

OS: Android Q Go

Storage: 32GB with microSD slot

It’s nice to see Nokia still producing phones. There’s something a little nostalgic about switching on the 1.4 – maybe it’s the characteristic Nokia tune that anyone reading this can now hear in their head, or maybe it’s because of how no-nonsense Nokia has been since its inception as a pulp mill in 1865, right through to the first truly-indestructible human-made product, the Nokia 3210.

Back to the present day, the Nokia 1.4 is the perfect starter smartphone, at a price that beggars belief. From a great screen size to its super lightweight feel, there’s not much wrong with it. Yes, its specs aren’t brilliant: it’s not the smoothest operator, feeling a little clunky when moving between apps, and the camera is grainy and struggles in low light. But it all works, and at this price, what more could you want?

Buy now

Best phones under £300

Moto G 5G plus: £229.95, Amazon.co.uk

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ncKM0_0ZmvflLn00

Best: Mid-range budget smartphone

Weight: 207g

Dimensions: 168 x 74 x 9 mm

Battery: 5000mAh

Camera: Rear 48MP, 5MP macro, 8MP ultra wide, 2MP depth; front 16MP ultra wide, 8MP

OS: Android 10

Storage: 64GB/128GB with microSD slot

It’s only taken a couple of years, but there are now 5G-ready phones at prices that rival their non-5G counterparts. One such phone is the Moto G 5G plus, a handy phone that has an impressive Snapdragon system under the case and 90Hz screen refresh, both seen rarely at this price point. This is a great all-rounder of a phone, a dependable handset that has above and beyond the goods to do its job, while offering 5G at an affordable cost.

Buy now

Google pixel 4a: £299, Currys.co.uk

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39y3Oy_0ZmvflLn00

Best: Overall Android experience

Weight: 143g

Dimensions: 144 x 69.4 x 8.2 mm

Battery: 3140mAh

Camera: Rear 12.2 MP dual-pixel; front 8MP

OS: Android 11

Storage: 128GB

The Google pixel 4a is a cut above the rest of the sub-£300 market. It’s smaller than many of the other phones on this list, but its screen reaches the edges of the phone, making for a pretty lightweight, slender smartphone that still provides a widescreen appeal.

The screen itself is vibrant – its well-balanced colours popping clearly – and sound is as close to true stereo as you can get at this level, with the top and bottom speakers playing audio at a barely-discernible volume difference. The cameras, which have long been acknowledged as some of the best available, continue to impress, with incredible detail in close-up shots, great contrast and depth of field, and class-leading low light photography. It also runs more smoothly and snappily than any other phone in our round-up, switching between apps and programmes cleanly and immediately.

The only reason this isn’t the best phone under £300 is the lack of 5G capability (a 5G version is available for £399). However, this is the best Android experience you can get, from a range of phones that have consistently performed at the top of the game for years.

Buy now

POCO X3 pro: £229, Mi.com

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4RTF2x_0ZmvflLn00

Best: Non-nonsense performer

Weight: 215g

Dimensions: 165.3 x 76.8 x 9.4 mm

Battery: 5160mAh

Camera: Rear 48MP, 8MP ultra wide, 2MP macro, 2MP depth; front 20MP

OS: Android 11 with MIUI 12 for POCO

Storage: 128GB/256GB with microSD slot

When you open the POCO X3 pro’s box, you’re greeted with the tagline “Everything you need, nothing you don’t”. It’s exactly right. This is simply a high-performing smartphone for a price that really should be much higher. Marketing for the X3 pro is mainly focused on the gaming potential of the phone, but all of its features extend to making the phone a very impressive device for general use: moving between apps is frictionless, the Snapdragon 860 chip ensures lagless gameplay, the cooling technology protects against your phone overheating during demanding media sessions and the Gorilla Glass 6 should lessen that horrible feeling when you drop your phone.

The look might be a little simplistic and clunky for some, but it feels strong in your hands, and the camera performs admirably. The screen is a good size and offers 120Hz refresh rates, keeping everything smooth as silk, and the battery will give you around 18 hours of non-stop video. It all comes together to make a phone that performs at a much higher level than the price you pay.

Buy now

Best phones under £400

Xiaomi mi 11 lite 5G: £399, Mi.com

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1QpMTX_0ZmvflLn00

Best: For portability

Weight: 159g

Dimensions: 160.53 x 75.73 x 6.81 mm

Battery: 4250mAh

Camera: Rear 64MP, 8MP ultra wide, 5MP telemacro; front 20MP

OS: Android 11 with MIUI 12

Storage: 128GB/256GB with microSD slot

The mi 11 lite 5G is a long winded name for a very well put together phone. The mi range can be a bit of a confusing place to shop, as all the phones have very similar names, including the 11 lite 5G, but this is a handset that stands out from the rest. The word “lite” is a misnomer, as the phone offers plenty of heavy-hitting tech. The 90Hz screen is backed up by solid processing power, the battery lasts an age, and Xiaomi’s MIUI 12 skin for Android is a neat piece of software.

The mi 11 lite is also an absolute beauty: it’s the slimmest 5G phone we tested for this round-up, a huge plus point in a world of relatively clunky budget smartphones. While other phones at this price might offer more power, or slightly better camera specs, the inclusion of 5G capability here really makes the mi 11 lite a serious contender for your cash.

Buy now

Samsung galaxy A52 5G: £349, Samsung.com

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rQDLG_0ZmvflLn00

Best: Value galaxy smartphone

Weight: 189g

Dimensions: 159.9 x 75.1 x 8.4 mm

Battery: 4500mAh

Camera: Rear 64 MP, 12MP, 5MP, 5MP; selfie 32MP

OS: Android 11 with One UI 3.1

Storage: 128GB with microSD slot

The galaxy A52 5G is easy, snappy and feels much more premium than the price would suggest. The screen is as good as any phone here – an exceptional 120Hz Super AMOLED display – and the sound feels as close to stereo as you’d expect at this level. The cameras are good, albeit potentially not on the same level as other similar models, but shoot crystal clear shots in normal mode.

The A52 is a great Android experience (besides oddly making you download TikTok on setup) and is fantastic value for the price, with much higher specs than you’d expect in a sub-£400 smartphone. For galaxy enthusiasts, this is far and away the best mid-range smartphone you can get, with that all-important 5G capability.

Buy now

Google pixel 4a 5G: £349, Currys.co.uk

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3yEwMD_0ZmvflLn00

Best: Android 5G experience

Weight: 168g

Dimensions: 153.9 x 74 x 8.2 mm

Battery: minimum 3800mAh

Camera: Rear 12.2MP wide, 16MP ultra wide; front 8MP

OS: Android 11

Storage: 128GB

The pixel 4a is a brilliant phone. To get the 4a with 5G-ready technology costs an extra £100, which looks, on the surface, a steep extra when compared to other 5G-ready phones on this list.

However, there’s more to the 4a 5G than 5G capability. The 4a 5G has a better battery and is slightly larger, with a bigger screen and more powerful Qualcomm Snapdragon chipset. Its camera is also more advanced, with a wide angle lens fitting more of your landscapes in, and a promising-sounding astrophotography mode.

If you’re looking for the pure Google experience and have an eye on the future, the pixel 4a 5G is the perfect option, providing good value for money and specs that outstrip many other options.

Buy now

iPhone SE (2020): £399, Johnlewis.com

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1fcruG_0ZmvflLn00

Best: Value Apple smartphone

Weight: 148g

Dimensions: 138.4 x 67.3 x 73 mm

Battery: 1821mAh Li-Ion

Camera: Rear 12MP dual-pixel, panorama up to 63MP; front 7MP

OS: iOS 14

Storage: 64GB/128GB/256GB

Apple released the iPhone SE as a cheaper option for those who want to be part of the Apple ecosystem without committing a paycheck in one go. The SE, however, is by no means a “budget” phone when it comes to what’s inside, providing most of the features Apple’s more expensive devices have. The super fast A13 Bionic chip inside is the same as the one found in the iPhone 11 Pro: a promising aspect that should keep the phone performing well a good few years down the line.

The high-end processing power found in the SE makes this smartphone a great option for Apple users that have been holding onto an older iPhone for a little too long, or for those who fancy making the jump to iPhone with a little less financial risk. It’s really very good.

Buy now

The verdict: Budget smartphones

There are great options at each price point. For a great starter smartphone with an impressive array of features, you can’t go wrong with the Xiaomi redmi note 9T . Your choice at the higher end of the budget market really comes down to personal taste, but the Google pixel 4a 5G really has all you need from a smartphone at any price.

Voucher codes

For the latest discounts and offers on phones and other tech buys, try the links below:

Getting a SIM only contract? Our buying guide covers all you need to know about getting the best deal for you

The Independent

The Independent

145K+
Followers
81K+
Post
69M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Android Smartphones#Android Phones#Android Go#Smartphone Apps#Android Apps#Iphone Apps#Ios Apps#Google Apps#Amazon Co Uk#Nokia Com#Moto G 5g#Samsung Galaxy A52 5g#Currys Co Uk#Poco Mi#Mediatek#Moto G9#Motorola#6000mah#Dell#Vodafone
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Iphone
News Break
Apple
News Break
Technology
News Break
Samsung
News Break
Cell Phones
News Break
Xiaomi
News Break
Google
Related
Electronicsmobilesyrup.com

Apple reportedly working on fully wireless ‘Beats Studio Earbuds’

A new batch of leaked renders suggests Apple is on the verge of releasing a new set of fully wireless earbuds called the ‘Beats Studio Earbuds.’. The renders were found in the code of the latest iOS and tvOS beta builds. They display a pair of tiny buds that come in white, red and black colour schemes. The leaked Buds’ included charging case also looks reminiscent of the AirPods Pro case.
HobbiesAndroid Headlines

Are Online Casinos Safe On Android Phones?

Online casinos are more popular than ever. And players are more likely than before to play on their mobile phones. The convenience of an online casino increases when you can access games from your phone. Play anywhere, at any time, all at the touch of a button. No wonder more players are getting involved in casinos on Android phones.
TechnologyThe Verge

Google is teasing a big Wear OS update for smartwatches tomorrow at I/O

A new tweet from the official Wear OS Twitter account is teasing an update tomorrow at I/O 2021 to Google’s frequently forgotten smartwatch operating system. Google has even suggested that the developer conference will feature an entirely new version of Wear OS on the I/O Adventure page, the “virtual sandbox” for trying the products Google will announce at the conference, 9to5Google writes.
Internetbestbuy.com

Simple Mobile - Apple iPhone SE - Silver

Power adapter, Apple EarPods, Lightning to USB cable. Accelerometer, Ambient light sensor, Proximity sensor, Gyro sensor, Compass, Fingerprint sensor. GPRS, EDGE, EV-DO, HSUPA, HSPA+, LTE, DC-HSDPA, VoLTE.
Electronicsidownloadblog.com

AirPods Max can’t play lossless Apple Music at all, even wired

At this point, Apple’s claim to fame when it comes to lossless audio is just that, technically speaking, Apple Music will support the feature in the near future. What you’ll use to listen to that audio is a bit of a mystery, as far as Apple’s own ecosystem is concerned.
Cell PhonesPhone Arena

Foldable phone under $1000: Best Buy and Surface Duo!

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page. When it comes to foldable phones, it’s still the wild west out there. Tech giants are still trying to nail the right form factor and the way users want to interact with a notebook-shaped handheld. Microsoft’s Surface Duo is definitely one of the more unique takes on the concept.
Cell PhonesAndroid Authority

10 best NEW Android apps from May 2021

Are you looking for some new apps? We got you covered with the best new Android apps from the last month!. App developers are pushing the envelope on a daily basis trying to improve and enhance our smartphone and tablet experiences. In fact, so many Android apps come out every day that it’s difficult to keep track of them all. It’s difficult to usurp the best of the best but if you’re getting bored with what you’ve got and want to try something new, check out the best new Android apps from the last month! You can check out our selections for the best new Android apps from 2020 in this video!
Cell Phonesrubenerd.com

LCD Android phones to sync with FreeBSD

I’ll likely be sticking with iOS for now. It’s still the nicest mobile platform out there, now that webOS no longer exists. It runs the software I need, and I don’t feel like I need to upgrade the XR I’m using now. But a few things are starting to give...
Cell PhonesAndroid Headlines

What Are The Best Smartphones Of 2021?

When it comes time to pick out a new smartphone, you have a big decision to make. Not only do you need to make sure that you find something which is affordable but you also must ensure that it meets your expectations in terms of specifications. Everyone has their own needs when it comes to smartphones and their functionality. To help you find the perfect smartphone, we have gathered information on some of the best devices out there right now. Read on to hear which smartphones made our list.
Video Gamesgamingideology.com

PlayStation games may soon be moving to Android and iOS smartphones

Horizon Zero Dawn, God of War, Gran Turismo, Uncharted, The Last of Us – the list of incredible exclusives that PlayStation has under its banner goes on and on. For over 25 years, PlayStation has been home to many of the most defining gaming experiences, but until recently owning a Sony console was the only way to play these essential exclusives. This has all started to change in recent years, with PC gamers getting the chance to play some of PlayStation’s best games thanks to PlayStation Now and exclusive games like Horizon Zero Dawn and Death Stranding heading to Steam.
Cell Phonesidropnews.com

10 Features Android ‘Borrowed’ from Apple’s iPhone and iOS

People had two things to say when Apple announced widgets for iPhone last year. First, they said that it took the company way too long to add this feature; and second, that Apple copied it from Android. While it’s true that sometimes iOS copies different features from Android, Android does the exact same thing. Google and Android have continuously taken iOS features and added them to their software, including in the upcoming Android 12 update. If we were to talk about who stole from who, we’d be here all day. Instead, continue reading to browse ten features that Android “borrowed” from iOS in the last few years.
Cell Phonesxda-developers

S21ultra camera issue and reboot

I'm having random restarts with the s21 ultra, seems the phone is having an error in the background and restarts to avoid freezing or something. I checked all the auto-restart options are off. The restarts really happen randomly, sometimes im watching a youtube video, sometimes chatting on whatsapp, and it happens almost once/twice a week.
Cell Phonesmakeuseof.com

What Is a Foldable Phone? A History of a New Type of Smartphone

The foldable phone has been through a long and bumpy road. Here's a rundown of that journey. Foldable phones were a dream for OEMs and consumers alike for years. Samsung was showcasing concepts and false trailers of the technology since 2013. It remained a pipedream until 2019 when the first truely foldable smartphones were released. Now, in 2021, it's safe to say that the foldable phone is in a very different place than it was back in those days. Here's a brief history of the foldable smartphone.
Cell PhonesTechRepublic

How to permanently save voicemails in iOS and Android

Some voicemails need to be saved for legal, business, personal or other reasons. Find out how to do so on iOS and Android devices to safeguard these messages. Whether for business or sentimental reasons, some voicemails were meant to be kept long-term or indefinitely. I saved the goodbye voicemail from my favorite boss at my last company as well as a greeting from my now-19 year old son back when he was in preschool. Saving voicemails safeguards against equipment loss or failure as well as freeing up space and capacity on a device. there may also be legal or liability issues afoot that require such measures.