Indianapolis Colts schedule: Jonathan Taylor carrying Colts into playoff race

By Matt Johnson
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 5 days ago

Indianapolis Colts schedule this week

Week 12 – vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Date Time (ET) TV
Sunday, Nov. 28 1:00 PM FOX
  • Line: Colts +2.5, BetMGM
  • Spread: Colts (+120), Buccaneers (-145)
  • Over/Under: 51 points
  • Sportsnaut prediction: Buccaneers 28, Colts 24

The Buccaneers might be favored in this matchup, but Tom Brady and Co. need to be on upset watch. Jonathan Taylor is playing at an MVP-caliber level right now and he can find some holes against the Bucs’ defense. If Carson Wentz protects the football and the Colts’ defense steps up, this could be an even bigger statement game.

Indianapolis Colts schedule predictions, roster outlook

Let’s take a look at the team’s complete 2021 schedule and make predictions for each game.

Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

All of our predictions are based on the Colts keeping and starting these key players:

Week 1 – Indianapolis Colts lost 28-16 a home against the Seattle Seahawks

  • When: Sunday, Sept. 12 at 1:00 PM EST
  • Spread: Seahawks -3
  • Sportsnaut prediction: Seahawks 27, Colts 21

Missing cornerback Xavier Rhodes, the Colts’ defense was picked apart by Russell Wilson. Seattle’s quarterback racked up four touchdown passes and fell just short of a perfect passer rating. Meanwhile, the Seahawks’ pounded Indianapolis on the ground for 143 rushing yards. There are real signs of trouble in Indianapolis.

Week 2 – Indianapolis Colts lost to the Los Angeles Rams at home, 27-24

  • When: Sunday, September 19 at 1:00 PM EST
  • Spread: Rams -3.5
  • Moneyline: Rams -220, Colts +180
  • Over/Under: 48.5
  • Sportsnaut prediction: Rams 31, Colts 20

Carson Wentz battled on a day when he was under siege and a Rams’ gaffe gifted the Colts a touchdown. But the Colts fell short, in part because Wentz suffered an ankle injury on a scary twist of his leg. We don’t know the extent of his injury, but it couldn’t come at a worse time with the Colts 0-2 and the lone competition in this division looming.

Week 3 – Indianapolis Colts lose to the Tennessee Titans, 25-16

  • When: Sunday, September 26 at 1:00 PM EST
  • Spread: Titans -5.5 ( BetMGM )
  • Over/Under: 47.5
  • Moneyline: Titans (-250), Colts (+200)
  • Sportsnaut projection: Titans 27, Colts 17

Wentz decided to play through two ankle sprains on Sunday. The Colts might have wished he didn’t even try. Wentz completed just 19-of-37 attempts, averaging 5.2 yards per throw and finishing with a 66.7 passer rating. It made the difference in a game where Indianapolis couldn’t seize on the Titans’ turnovers.

Week 4 – Indianapolis Colts beat the Miami Dolphins, 27-17

  • Spread: Dolphins -2.0 (BetMGM)
  • Moneyline: Dolphins (-135), Colts (+120)
  • Over/Under: 42
  • Sportsnaut prediction: Dolphins 17, Colts 13

The Indianapolis Colts desperately needed a win on Sunday and the odds of it happening seemed low based on the state of the offensive line. But the Colts’ defense generated two takeaways and held Miami to 4.1 yards per play. With efforts like that, the Colts still have a shot at the playoffs.

Week 5 — Indianapolis Colts lose to the Baltimore Ravens in overtime, 31-25

  • Spread: Ravens -7 (BetMGM)
  • Moneyline : Ravens (-300), Colts (+250)
  • Over/Under: 46 points
  • Sportsnaut prediction: Ravens 24, Colts 17

We’re not even sure where to start with this one. Indy held a 16-point lead in the fourth quarter. Carson Wentz was vastly out-playing former NFL MVP Lamar Jackson . Then, in an instant, Indianapolis blew it all . Its defense yielded north of 500 total yards from Jackson. A total of 22 unanswered points from Baltimore in the fourth quarter and overtime. Now 1-4, the Colts are in the midst of a lost and disappointing campaign.

Week 6 – Indianapolis Colts defeated the Houston Texans, 31-3

  • When: Sunday, Oct. 17 at 1:00 PM
  • Point spread: Colts -10.0
  • Moneyline: Texans +400; Colts -550
  • Over/under: 43.0
  • Sportsnaut prediction: Colts 31, Texans 10

Finally, the Colts looked like a playoff-caliber team. Wentz got the job done, Jonathan Taylor broke off huge runs and this defense forced key turnovers. The 2-4 record still isn’t great, but the Colts’ AFC South hopes are very much alive.

Week 7 — Indianapolis Colts beat the San Francisco 49ers, 30-18

  • When: Sunday, October 24 at 8:20 PM EST on NBC
  • Spread: 49ers -3.5, (BetMGM)
  • Moneyline: 49ers (-175), Colts (+150)
  • Over/Under: 45.5 points
  • Sportsnaut prediction: 49ers 24, Colts 20

Carson Wentz and the Colts did what they needed to do under less-than-stellar conditions in Santa Clara. Indianapolis forced four 49ers turnovers and played relatively mistake-free football in winning for the third time in its past four outings. Now at 3-4 on the season, these Colts remain alive in the AFC Playoff race.

Week 8 – Indianapolis Colts lost to Tennessee Titans, 34-31

  • When: Sunday, Oct. 31 at 1 PM
  • Point spread: Colts -2.5
  • Moneyline: Colts (-145), Titans (+120)
  • Over/under: 50.5 points
  • Sportsnaut: Titans 27, Colts 24

Barring a miracle in the second half of the season, the Colts lost the AFC South in Week 8. Wentz made too many mistakes, with two interceptions resulting in 10 points for the Titans. This can still be a Wild Card threat, but a division crown is doubtful.

Week 9 — Indianapolis Colts beat New York Jets, 45-30

  • When: Thursday, November 4 at 8:20 PM EST
  • Line: Colts -10.5, ( BetMGM )
  • Spread: Colts (-500), Jets (+375)
  • Over/Under: 46.5
  • Sportsnaut prediction: Colts 24, Jets 14

Carson Wentz and Indianapolis’ offense had it going big time against the Jets in Week 9, racking up 532 total yards of offense and 28 first downs one week after he threw the game away against Tennessee. Indy now finds itself at 4-5 and having won four of six. It is firmly in the AFC Wildcard conversation.

Week 10 – Indianapolis Colts defeated the Jacksonville Jaguars, 23-17

  • When: Sunday, Nov. 14 at 1 PM EST
  • Point spread: Colts -10.5, (BetMGM)
  • Moneyline: Colts (-500), Jaguars (+400)
  • Over/under: 47.5
  • Sportsnaut prediction: Colts 27, Jaguars 17

It was a lot closer than it needed to be. The Colts jumped out to a 17-0 lead, seemingly poised to devastate Jacksonville. Instead, the Jaguars outscored them the rest of the way and had a shot for a game-winning drive. The Colts are just a mediocre team, that’s beyond obvious at this point.

Week 11 – Indianapolis Colts beat the Buffalo Bills, 41-15

  • When: Sunday, Nov. 21 at 1 PM EST
  • Spread: Bills -7, (BetMGM)
  • Moneyline: Bills (-300), Colts (+250)
  • Over/Under: 49.5 total points
  • Sportsnaut prediction: Bills 31, Colts 24

Statement win. After narrowly escaping with a win over the Jaguars, Indianapolis blew the breaks off the Buffalo Bills. This was utter domination from start to finish, a testament to outstanding defense and Jonathan Taylor becoming the best running back in the NFL. The Colts are a darkhorse Super Bowl contender once more.

Indianapolis Colts schedule predictions

Mark Konezny-USA TODAY Sports
Week 13 – @ Houston Texans

Date Time (ET) TV
Sunday, Dec. 5 1:00 PM CBS

The Houston Texans are the worst team in the NFL and there’s a real possibility they go 0-17. Wentz should have no trouble against Houston’s secondary and Jonathan Taylor will power through and run circles around the defense. If Indianapolis doesn’t get two double-digit victories over the Colts in 2021, it would be a disappointment.

  • Week 13 prediction: Colts 34, Texans 3

WEEK 14 BYE

Week 15 – vs. New England Patriots

Date Time (ET) TV
Sunday, Dec. 19 TBD TBD

The clash between former AFC icons has certainly lost some of its lusters since legendary quarterbacks left their respective organizations. But this should be a competitive contest between two balanced rosters and well-coached teams.

  • Week 15 prediction: Colts 20, Patriots 17

Week 16 – @ Arizona Cardinals (Christmas)

Date Time (ET) TV
Saturday, Dec. 25 8:15 PM NFL Network

Even when injuries strike, the Arizona Cardinals boast a ton of fire power in an offense that operates like it’s pulled from Madden. As for the Colts, they simply don’t have the personnel to keep up with what the Cardinals can throw at them.

  • Week 16 prediction: Cardinals 28, Colts 24
Week 17 – vs. Las Vegas Raiders

Date Time (ET) TV
Sunday, Jan. 2 1:00 PM CBS

Derek Carr is playing some of the best football in his NFL career and personnel changes have reshaped the Las Vegas Raiders defensively. This projects to be an exciting game as the final weeks of the Colts schedule wind down.

  • Week 17 prediction: Raiders 27, Colts 24
Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

Week 18 – @ Jacksonville Jaguars

Date Time (ET) TV
Sunday, Jan. 9 1:00 PM CBS

Trevor Lawrence is going to be a problem for the Colts, but the rest of the Jaguars’ roster is a work in progress. Jacksonville will provide a tougher test than Indianapolis experienced last year, but these two teams are still separated by a few tiers.

  • Week 18 prediction: Colts 27, Jaguars 20

Indianapolis Colts projected record: 7-10

