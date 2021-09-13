CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis Colts schedule and 2021 season predictions

By Matt Johnson
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0lNxNh_0ZmEkemc00

Indianapolis Colts schedule this week

Week 2 – vs. Los Angeles Rams

Date Time (ET) TV
Sunday, Sept. 19 1:00 PM FOX
  • Spread: Rams -4.5
  • Moneyline: Rams -220, Colts +180
  • Over/Under: 47.5
  • Sportsnaut prediction: Rams 31, Colts 20

In terms of mobility, Carson Wentz looked better than expected in Week 1. He performed well, given how much practice time he missed this summer, but the Colts’ offensive line left him exposed to pressure all game. It’s a troubling sign with the Los Angeles Rams coming to Indianapolis in Week 2.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hla7t_0ZmEkemc00
Rams vs Colts: NFL Week 2 preview

Our Colts and Rams preview examines the specific matchups that will decide Sunday’s outcome and highlights areas Frank Reich’s club must improve to avoid an 0-2 start.

Indianapolis Colts schedule predictions, roster outlook

Let’s take a look at the team’s complete 2021 schedule and make predictions for each game.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xpf7u_0ZmEkemc00
Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

All of our predictions are based on the Colts keeping and starting these key players:

Indianapolis experienced a plethora of injuries this summer, fearing long-term absences for Wentz and Quenton Nelson then getting them back for Week 1. But Hilton is sidelined indefinitely, left tackle is a problem and there are some roster concerns on the defensive side.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1K1BWh_0ZmEkemc00
NFL games today: Full TV schedule, game info and much more

Indianapolis Colts schedule predictions

Week 1 – Indianapolis Colts lost 28-16 a home against the Seattle Seahawks

  • When: Sunday, Sept. 12 at 1:00 PM EST
  • Spread: Seahawks -3
  • Sportsnaut prediction: Seahawks 27, Colts 21

Missing cornerback Xavier Rhodes, the Colts’ defense was picked apart by Russell Wilson. Seattle’s quarterback racked up four touchdown passes and fell just short of a perfect passer rating. Meanwhile, the Seahawks’ pounded Indianapolis on the ground for 143 rushing yards. There are real signs of trouble in Indianapolis.

Week 3 – @ Tennessee Titans

Date Time (ET) TV
Sunday, Sept. 26 1:00 PM CBS
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1pDHAc_0ZmEkemc00
Steve Roberts-USA TODAY Sports

We expected the AFC South to be a close two-team race this season with these matchups deciding the victor. Already projecting the Colts to start 0-2, things only get worse against the Tennessee Titans. Things might be different at Lucas Oil Stadium, but the Colts can’t contain Derrick Henry, Julio Jones and AJ Brown.

  • Week 3 prediction: Titans 34, Colts 24

Week 4 – @ Miami Dolphins

Date Time (ET) TV
Sunday, Oct. 3 1:00 PM CBS

With Wentz fully healthy and starting to find his comfort zone in the offense, things start to get better. The Colts travel to Miami and draw an intriguing matchup against the Miami Dolphins. Tua Tagovailoa is the X-factor for this game, but we give the edge right now to Indy.

  • Week 4 prediction: Colts 27, Dolphins 17

Week 5 – @ Baltimore Ravens (MNF)

Date Time (ET) TV
Monday, Oct. 11 8:15 PM ESPN

Before the injuries, I predicted this would be another loss on the Indianapolis Colts schedule. But the Ravens are now down to their fourth-string running back, they are hurting at wide receiver and Marcus Peters is done for the year. That’s more than enough for the Colts to take advantage of, even in Baltimore.

  • Week 5 prediction: Colts 23, Ravens 17
NFL Power Rankings: Cardinals soar, Packers collapse into Week 2

Week 6 – vs. Houston Texans

Date Time (ET) TV
Sunday, Oct. 17 1:00 PM CBS

Frank Reich should be very happy that he is in the AFC South. The Texans provide two games that should be practical locks as Colts’ victories. Given everything we’ve seen from Houston’s defense in recent years, a 200-yard performance wouldn’t be a surprise for Taylor.

  • Week 6 prediction: Colts 31, Texans 10

Week 7 – @ San Francisco 49ers (SNF)

Date Time (ET) TV
Sunday, Oct. 24 8:20 PM NBC

A matchup between two teams that are likely a great quarterback away from Super Bowl contention, With the 49ers playing at home and boasting the better defense and coaching staff, this projects as another loss on the Colts schedule.

  • Week 7 prediction: 49ers 20, Colts 17

Week 8 – vs. Tennessee Titans

Date Time (ET) TV
Sunday, Oct. 31 1:00 PM CBS

Back at home, with the season on the line, Indianapolis would really need to get hot. It’s fitting that all this leads to a matchup against the Tennessee Titans, who could coast to a division title if they beat Indianapolis twice. But with the Colts returning to Lucas Oil Stadium and this team playing with everything at stake, we’ll bet on Indy.

  • Week 8 prediction: Colts 31, Titans 27

Week 9 – vs. New York Jets (TNF)

Date Time (ET) TV
Thursday, Nov. 4 8:20 PM FOX/NFL/Amazon

Among the top rookie quarterbacks, it might take Zach Wilson the longest to adjust. He played behind a dominant offensive line at BYU and had skill players superior to the defenses they faced. That’s far from the case in New York, a team that is really just starting to rebuild.

  • Week 9 prediction: Colts 30, Jets 20

Week 10 – vs. Jacksonville Jaguars

Date Time (ET) TV
Sunday, Nov. 14 1:00 PM CBS

It’s going to take some time for Urban Meyer to adjust to the NFL, especially the losing. Indianapolis is just a more talented and experienced team, which should result in two divisional victories.

  • Week 10 prediction: Colts 26, Jaguars 14
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0JXb4O_0ZmEkemc00
Mark Konezny-USA TODAY Sports
NFL defense rankings: New Orleans Saints march into Week 2

Week 11 – @ Buffalo Bills

Date Time (ET) TV
Sunday, Nov. 21 1:00 PM CBS

We might not see the Colts get into a ton of shootouts in 2021, but this might be one of those matchups. Buffalo couldn’t generate pressure last season and did very little to improve the secondary, a way to offset the issue. The Bills do have one of the NFL’s best offenses and in a matchup between these two quarterbacks, give us Josh Allen .

  • Week 11 prediction: Bills 34, Colts 21

Week 12 – vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Date Time (ET) TV
Sunday, Nov. 28 1:00 PM FOX

Tampa Bay is the first reigning Super Bowl champion to bring back all 22 of its starters. This is a team putting all of its chips on the table and Tom Brady boasts an 11-3 record against Indianapolis. There will be weeks when the Colts look like a Super Bowl contender, this matchup will be a reminder of why they aren’t.

  • Week 12 prediction: Buccaneers 27, Colts 17

Week 13 – @ Houston Texans

Date Time (ET) TV
Sunday, Dec. 5 1:00 PM CBS

The Houston Texans are the worst team in the NFL and there’s a real possibility they go 0-17. Wentz should have no trouble against Houston’s secondary and Jonathan Taylor will power through and run circles around the defense. If Indianapolis doesn’t get two double-digit victories over the Colts in 2021, it would be a disappointment.

  • Week 13 prediction: Colts 34, Texans 3

WEEK 14 BYE

Week 15 – vs. New England Patriots

Date Time (ET) TV
TBD TBD TBD

The New England Patriots basically waved the white flag before the 2020 season. After a rough year, Bill Belichick got extremely aggressive with huge moves to upgrade his roster on both sides of the ball. The Hall of Famer seems to have the Colts’ number. With a great defense, Hall of Fame coaching and the ground attack, the Patriots could sneak out with a victory.

  • Week 15 prediction: Patriots 23, Colts 20

Week 16 – @ Arizona Cardinals (Christmas)

Date Time (ET) TV
Saturday, Dec. 25 8:15 PM NFL Network

While the Colts operated rather covertly this offseason, Arizona made big splashes whenever the opportunity came along. The defense is improved with J.J. Watt and Zaven Collins, pairing with a healthy Chandler Jones to create an excellent front seven. On offense, Kyler Murray has a better supporting cast and an improved offensive line. The combination of a high-powered offense and a dominant pass rush makes this road matchup a little too much for the Colts.

  • Week 16 prediction: Cardinals 28, Colts 24
Predicting NFL playoff teams and Super Bowl 2022 winner

Week 17 – vs. Las Vegas Raiders

Date Time (ET) TV
Sunday, Jan. 2 1:00 PM CBS

Jon Gruden looks every offseason for an upgrade over Derek Carr . He stuck by the Pro Bowl quarterback this year, but tore his offensive line to shreds. The Raiders’ defense is bad and its offensive line is taking a huge step backward. Those are all the ingredients needed for a Colts’ victory.

  • Week 17 prediction: Colts 31, Raiders 14
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1j4pAG_0ZmEkemc00
Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

Week 18 – @ Jacksonville Jaguars

Date Time (ET) TV
Sunday, Jan. 9 1:00 PM CBS

Trevor Lawrence is going to be a problem for the Colts, but the rest of the Jaguars’ roster is a work in progress. Jacksonville will provide a tougher test than Indianapolis experienced last year, but these two teams are still separated by a few tiers.

  • Week 18 prediction: Colts 27, Jaguars 20

Indianapolis Colts projected record: 9-8

