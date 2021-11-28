ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Houston Texans schedule: Texans try to upset AFC South foes in Indianapolis

By Andrew Buller-Russ
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ODHH7_0ZmCeeHe00

Houston Texans schedule this week

Week 13 – vs. Indianapolis Colts

Date Time (ET) TV
Sunday, Dec. 5 1:00 PM CBS
  • Spread: Colts -7
  • Moneyline: Colts -305; Texans +240
  • Over/under: 47

About the only chance the Texans have here is if Tyrod Taylor has a huge game and if the Houston D can find a way to limit Jonathan Taylor. The odds don’t look good.

  • Sportsnaut prediction: Colts 36, Texans 13

Houston Texans schedule predictions, roster outlook

  • The Houston Texans are 2-9 in the 2021 NFL season.
  • Their Week 10 bye is set between difficult matchups against the Tennessee Titans and Miami Dolphins (Nov. 7 and Nov. 21).
  • Sportsnaut predicts the Texans will end the season with a 2-15 record.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ZRA2U_0ZmCeeHe00
Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

Houston Texans roster outlook

All our predictions are based on the Texans keeping and starting these key players:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0aOHXo_0ZmCeeHe00
Also Read:
Houston Texans cut running back Phillip Lindsay

Week 1 – Houston Texans won 37-21 vs. Jacksonville Jaguars

  • When: Sunday, Sept. 12 at 1:00 PM on CBS
  • Spread: Jaguars -3
  • Moneyline: Jaguars -180; Texans +135
  • Over/Under: 45
  • Sportsnaut Prediction: Jaguars 35, Texans 23

This was probably the closest Houston would get to sniffing victory all season, and to the Texans’ credit, they took full advantage of how incompetent the Jaguars look right now. Houston forced rookie No. 1 overall pick Trevor Lawrence into multiple turnovers, and piled up 449 yards of total offense in a comfortable victory.

Week 2 – Houston Texans lost 31-21 @ Cleveland Browns

  • When: Sunday, Sept. 19 @ 1:00 PM on CBS
  • Spread: Browns -12.5
  • Moneyline: Texans +450; Browns -650
  • Over/Under: 48.0
  • Sportsnaut prediction: Browns 31, Texans 13

Who on the Texans’ front seven was going to be able to hang with a Browns offensive line that returns all five starters from 2020’s unit, which ranked No. 1 in Pro Football Focus’ rankings ? Stopping Cleveland’s backfield juggernaut of Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt was a tall order, but the Texans hung tough until an injury to starting QB Tyrod Taylor derailed their momentum on the road.

Find out where the Texans rate in our NFL power rankings

Week 3 — Houston Texans lost 24-9 vs Carolina Panthers

  • When: Thursday, September 23 at 8:20 PM EST on NFL Network
  • Spread: Panthers -8.0 ( BetMGM )
  • Over/Under: 43 points
  • Money line: Panthers (-350), Texans (+275)
  • Sportsnaut prediction: Panthers 21, Texans 10

We’ll give first-year head coach David Culley some credit here. He has Houston playing somewhat competitive football. Unfortunately, having to rely on rookie third-round pick Davis Mills at quarterback was the biggest difference in a 15-point loss to the Panthers on a short week.

Week 4 – Houston Texans lose 40-0 to Buffalo Bills

  • When: Sunday, Oct. 3 at 1:00 PM
  • Point spread: Bills -16.5
  • Moneyline: Texans +850; Bills -1500
  • Over/under: 47.0
  • Sportsnaut prediction: Bills 56, Texans 10

The Buffalo Bills roster is just far ahead of where the Texans are at this point with Davis Mills under center. Houston couldn’t stop the Buffalo ground game, allowing them to rumble for 199 rushing yards. Even Mitchell Trubisky got a touchdown. The Texans couldn’t do anything. Mills threw four interceptions and they averaged 2.7 rushing yards as a team. It’s going to be a long year.

Week 5 – Houston Texans lose 25-22 to New England Patriots

  • When: Sunday, Oct. 10 at 1:00 PM
  • Spread: Patriots -8.5
  • Moneyline: Patriots -450; Texans +350
  • Over/under: 39.5
  • Sportsnaut prediction: Patriots 17, Texans 0

Playing without four of their starting offensive linemen, rookie Mac Jones was sacked just once against the Texans. Meanwhile, fellow rookie Davis Mills chopped up the Patriot defense for 312 yards and three touchdowns to keep the game much closer than anticipated. Neither team ran the ball particularly well, but it was Nick Folk’s perfect 4-for-4 kicking day that made the difference.

Week 6 – Houston Texans lose 31-3 to Indianapolis Colts

  • When: Sunday, Oct. 17 at 1:00 PM
  • Spread: Indianapolis -10
  • Moneyline: Texans +375; Colts -500
  • Over/under: 43.5
  • Sportsnaut prediction: Colts 31, Texans 16

Jonathan Taylor ran wild, including an 83-yard masterpiece to help deflate the Houston Texans. Davis Mills threw two interceptions trying to get something going, but it just wasn’t their day, yet again.

Week 7 – Houston Texans lose 31-5 to Arizona Cardinals

  • When: Sunday, Oct. 24 at 4:25 PM
  • Spread: Arizona -20.0
  • Moneyline: Texans +1100; Cardinals -2500
  • Over/under: 47.5
  • Sportsnaut prediction: Cardinals 42, Texans 10

DeAndre Hopkins and J.J. Watt had a chance to go up against their former team, even if they don’t recognize anyone left on the roster. The Texans, lacking talent throughout, never had a chance in this one as Kyler Murray carved up the Texans defense and Houston couldn’t do anything on offense, totaling just 160 yards.

Week 8 – Texans lose 38-22 to Los Angeles Rams

  • When: Sunday, Oct. 31 at 1:00 PM
  • Spread: Rams -15.5
  • Moneyline: Rams -1300; Texans +750
  • Over/under: 46.5
  • Sportsnaut prediction: Rams 48, Texans 12

The Houston Texans deserve some credit, for making the score appear close. But it really wasn’t. The Rams got out to a 38-0 lead before Houston woke up and scored 22 after LA took their foot off the gas. Davis Mills padded his stats, finishing with over 300 yards and Jonathan Greenard added his seventh sack of the year.

Week 9 – Houston Texans lose 17-9 to Miami Dolphins

  • When: Sunday, Nov. 9 at 1:00 PM
  • Spread: Miami -5.5
  • Moneyline: Houston +200; Miami -250
  • Over/under: 46
  • Sportsnaut prediction: Dolphins 24, Texans 20

Veteran quarterback Tyrod Taylor returned, but it was a frustrating day going against the Dolphins’ defense. Taylor threw three interceptions and the MIami defense sacked him five times in the Houston loss.

WEEK 10 BYE

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0tJ8Df_0ZmCeeHe00
Scott Galvin-USA TODAY Sports

Related: NFL games today – Full TV schedule, daily fantasy picks, best bets

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19rB1e_0ZmCeeHe00 Also Read:
Bill O’Brien reportedly tried to get fired by Houston Texans to become Bill Belichick successor
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4LpeNu_0ZmCeeHe00
Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

Week 11 – Houston Texans win 22-13 over Tennessee Titans

  • When: Sunday, Nov. 21 at 1:00 PM
  • Spread: Tennessee -10
  • Moneyline: Houston +350; Tennessee -475
  • Over/under: 46.5
  • Sportsnaut prediction: Titans 28, Texans 10

Houston’s defense shut down Tennessee all day. Ryan Tannehill threw four interceptions on a day where the Titans missed Derrick Henry.

Week 12 – Texans lose 21-14 to New York Jets

  • When: Sunday, Nov. 28 at 1:00 PM
  • Spread: Houston -2.5
  • Moneyline: Jets +120; Texans -145
  • Over/under: 44.5
  • Sportsnaut prediction: Jets 28, Texans 17

A frustrating day for Tyrod Taylor ends in a one-possession loss to the Jets, led by a rookie quarterback. Taylor was dropped five times by the New York defense. The Texans have had a terrible offensive line for years, leading to Deshaun Watson constantly being hassled out of the pocket, this was simply the latest example of proof.

Houston Texans schedule predictions

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GW1Fw_0ZmCeeHe00
Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

Week 14 – vs. Seattle Seahawks

Date Time (ET) TV
Sunday, Dec. 12 1:00 PM FOX

Russell Wilson will make enough plays, and Seattle’s defense can feast on poor competition as it did down the stretch in 2020.

  • Week 14 prediction: Seahawks 35, Texans 10
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1BouFs_0ZmCeeHe00 Also Read:
Did the Houston Texans miss out on their original QB draft target?

Week 15 – @ Jacksonville Jaguars

Date Time (ET) TV
Sunday, Dec. 19 1:00 PM CBS

This could be one of the more competitive games the Texans play this season. After taking down the Jags 37-21 in Week 1, Trevor Lawrence will be out for revenge here.

  • Week 15 prediction: Jaguars 31, Texans 24

Week 16 – vs. Los Angeles Chargers

Date Time (ET) TV
Sunday, Dec. 26 1:00 PM CBS

In a game that should feature little resistance from the Texans, look for Justin Herbert’s LA Chargers to cruise to an easy victory.

  • Week 16 prediction: Chargers 41, Texans 13

Related: Top 20 NFL QB Rankings – Jalen Hurts flies up the ranks

Week 17 – @ San Francisco 49ers

Date Time (ET) TV
Sunday, Jan. 2 4:05 PM CBS

Even though this season hasn’t gone the 49ers’ way as they battle through even more injuries, they’re still the better coached team, to go along with having better players. Good luck Houston.

  • Week 17 prediction: 49ers 35, Texans 14
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15kBrB_0ZmCeeHe00
Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

Week 18 – vs. Tennessee Titans

Date Time (ET) TV
Sunday, Jan. 9 1:00 PM CBS

This projection suggests Tennessee pounces all over Houston in the early going, then takes its foot off the gas as the hosts score meaningless points to make the score more respectable as the Titans get a look at the depth on their roster.

  • Week 18 prediction: Titans 34, Texans 24

Houston Texans record prediction: 2-15

Click here to see which teams we think will make the postseason in our NFL playoff predictions

More must-reads:

Comments / 3

Related
The Spun

Dolphins Signed Former Jaguars Quarterback Wednesday

The Miami Dolphins announced a plethora of moves this Wednesday involving both their 53-man roster and practice squad. For starters, the Dolphins signed cornerback Jamal Perry to their active roster. He has been elevated from the practice squad three times this season, making two specials team tackles in those appearances.
NFL
The Spun

Titans Reportedly Release Veteran Wide Receiver

The Tennessee Titans have officially released veteran wide receiver Josh Reynolds. NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo was first with the news that Reynolds asked for and then was granted his release from Tennessee. He originally signed with the Titans in the offseason, but that was before they traded for Julio Jones,...
NFL
ClutchPoints

Panthers QB Cam Newton reacts to being benched in blowout defeat to Dolphins

After a standout start in his return to the Carolina Panthers, quarterback Cam Newton had his fair share of struggles in his team’s Week 12 road loss to the Miami Dolphins. The Panthers offense once again faced stout difficulties in stringing together multiple touchdown drives over a game. Newton led the offense to a mere one touchdown drive, while the Panthers averaged a lowly 3.7 yards per play against the Dolphins. This led to Panthers head coach Matt Rhule opting to bench Newton over the second half in favor of backup quarter P.J. Walker.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jets#Titans#American Football#Afc South#Colts#The Houston Texans#Miami Dolphins#Jacksonville Jaguars#Cbs Spread
thefocus.news

Did Ravens QB Lamar Jackson graduate from college?

Where Baltimore Ravens star Lamar Jackson go to college, and did the quarter-back graduate from college before he was drafted into the NFL?. It was a bad night for the Baltimore Ravens on Thursday Night Football against the Miami Dolphins. The Ravens slumped to a 10-22 defeat against the Dolphins...
NFL
ClutchPoints

Dan Marino’s net worth in 2021

Dan Marino is undeniably one of the greatest quarterbacks in NFL history. Despite not winning a Super Bowl, his skills and multiple records speak for themselves. In this one, we will dive into his career and Dan Marino’s net worth in 2021. Dan Marino’s Net Worth in 2021 (estimate): $50...
NFL
New York Post

Titans fan dragged down steps in violent fight at Rams game

A video posted to Twitter on Sunday night showed a group of fans engaging in a fight that ended with a Tennessee Titans supporter getting thrown down the steps – and another fan’s head getting stepped on. The Titans played the Los Angeles Rams this past weekend on “Sunday Night...
NFL
thecomeback.com

Football world reacts to Urban Meyer’s Notre Dame comments

Almost immediately when news broke that Brian Kelly was leaving Notre Dame to be the next head coach of the LSU Tigers, there was one name that football fans immediately thought of. Urban Meyer. It makes a lot of sense on paper, considering how things have not gone smoothly for...
COLLEGE SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Indianapolis Colts
NFL Teams
Cleveland Browns
NFL Teams
New England Patriots
NFL Teams
Tennessee Titans
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Pittsburgh Steelers
NFL Teams
Houston Texans
NewsBreak
Football
NFL Teams
Carolina Panthers
NewsBreak
Sports
NFL Teams
Buffalo Bills
NFL Teams
Los Angeles Rams
247Sports

Urban Meyer done with 'almost' after Jacksonville Jaguars fall at Indianapolis Colts

Urban Meyer and the Jacksonville Jaguars came close Sunday at the Indianapolis Colts, falling by a score of 23-17. Jacksonville got the ball back late in the game with a chance to win, but the go-ahead drive attempt from Trevor Lawrence and company came up short. All in all, it was a good effort after the team trailed 17-0 late in the first quarterback.
NFL
The Spun

Tom Brady Shares Honest Admission After Beating The Colts

You can’t tell the story of Tom Brady without mentioning the Indianapolis Colts. So after the Buccaneers escaped with a win in Indy, Brady kept it honest in the postgame presser. When asked if it’s still a thrill to beat the Colts, Brady responded, “Oh yeah. Absolutely.”. Tom Brady’s history...
NFL
FanSided

Adrian Peterson might have just played in his final NFL game

Former Minnesota Vikings running back Adrian Peterson was let go by the Tennessee Titans on Tuesday after only appearing in three games this season. A few weeks ago, we saw the return of former Minnesota Vikings running back, Adrian Peterson, to the NFL after he was signed by the Tennesse Titans.
NFL
The Spun

Ravens Reportedly Attempted Major Trade Last Week

The Baltimore Ravens didn’t make any notable trades last week, but it reportedly was not for a lack of effort. According to a report from NFL.com insider Ian Rapoport, the AFC North contenders made several notable inquiries, including one big one with an AFC East franchise. Rapoport reports that the...
NFL
The Big Lead

Rams-Titans Fan Fight Ends With Two Knockouts

The Los Angeles Rams had a rough one Sunday night, losing 28-16 at home to the Tennessee Titans. While the team struggled on the field, Rams fans in the stands at SoFi Stadium got feisty, which led to a pretty serious brawl in the stands. In what was a vicious...
NFL
nfltraderumors.co

Patriots Make Three Moves

According to Mike Reiss, the New England Patriots announced they signed RB Devine Ozigbo and CB Thakarius Keyes to their practice squad and released DT Niles Scott. Ozigbo, 25, originally signed with the Saints as an undrafted free agent out of Nebraska in 2019. He was waived coming out of the preseason and claimed off waivers by the Jaguars.
NFL
The Spun

Colts Player’s Comment About Tom Brady Is Going Viral

Tom Brady has proven that he’s the only quarterback who can give Father Time a run for his money. Despite being 44 years old, the seven-time Super Bowl champion continues to play at an MVP level. On Sunday, Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers will face the Indianapolis Colts in...
NFL
The Spun

Cardinals Announce Official Game Status For Kyler Murray, DeAndre Hopkins

After going three games without star quarterback Kyler Murray or star wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins, the Arizona Cardinals got a huge update on their two cornerstone players today. Speaking to the media on Friday, Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury said that Kyler and Hopkins will be “game-day decisions” against the...
NFL
FanSided

Houston Texans win changes their draft position, helps New York Jets

The Houston Texans’ latest win drastically changes the top five of the 2022 NFL draft order. Before their win over the Tennessee Titans, the Houston Texans sat with the second overall pick- one spot ahead of the lowly Detroit Lions. Now, that has completely changed- and the Texans’ next opponent is thanking them for it.
NFL
Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

27K+
Followers
29K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

We're all about NFL, CFB, NBA, and MLB news, rumors and lists. Sportsnaut.com prides itself on being #NautOpinionated.

 https://sportsnaut.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy