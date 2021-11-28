Houston Texans schedule: Texans try to upset AFC South foes in Indianapolis

Houston Texans schedule this week

Week 13 – vs. Indianapolis Colts

Date Time (ET) TV Sunday, Dec. 5 1:00 PM CBS

Spread: Colts -7

Colts -7 Moneyline: Colts -305; Texans +240

Colts -305; Texans +240 Over/under: 47

About the only chance the Texans have here is if Tyrod Taylor has a huge game and if the Houston D can find a way to limit Jonathan Taylor. The odds don’t look good.

Sportsnaut prediction: Colts 36, Texans 13

Houston Texans schedule predictions, roster outlook

The Houston Texans are 2-9 in the 2021 NFL season.

Their Week 10 bye is set between difficult matchups against the Tennessee Titans and Miami Dolphins (Nov. 7 and Nov. 21).

Sportsnaut predicts the Texans will end the season with a 2-15 record.

Houston Texans roster outlook

All our predictions are based on the Texans keeping and starting these key players:

Week 1 – Houston Texans won 37-21 vs. Jacksonville Jaguars

When: Sunday, Sept. 12 at 1:00 PM on CBS

Sunday, Sept. 12 at 1:00 PM on CBS Spread: Jaguars -3

Jaguars -3 Moneyline: Jaguars -180; Texans +135

Jaguars -180; Texans +135 Over/Under: 45

45 Sportsnaut Prediction: Jaguars 35, Texans 23

This was probably the closest Houston would get to sniffing victory all season, and to the Texans’ credit, they took full advantage of how incompetent the Jaguars look right now. Houston forced rookie No. 1 overall pick Trevor Lawrence into multiple turnovers, and piled up 449 yards of total offense in a comfortable victory.

Week 2 – Houston Texans lost 31-21 @ Cleveland Browns

When: Sunday, Sept. 19 @ 1:00 PM on CBS

Sunday, Sept. 19 @ 1:00 PM on CBS Spread: Browns -12.5

Browns -12.5 Moneyline: Texans +450; Browns -650

Texans +450; Browns -650 Over/Under: 48.0

48.0 Sportsnaut prediction: Browns 31, Texans 13

Who on the Texans’ front seven was going to be able to hang with a Browns offensive line that returns all five starters from 2020’s unit, which ranked No. 1 in Pro Football Focus’ rankings ? Stopping Cleveland’s backfield juggernaut of Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt was a tall order, but the Texans hung tough until an injury to starting QB Tyrod Taylor derailed their momentum on the road.

Week 3 — Houston Texans lost 24-9 vs Carolina Panthers

When: Thursday, September 23 at 8:20 PM EST on NFL Network

Thursday, September 23 at 8:20 PM EST on NFL Network Spread: Panthers -8.0 ( BetMGM )

Panthers -8.0 ( BetMGM ) Over/Under: 43 points

43 points Money line: Panthers (-350), Texans (+275)

Panthers (-350), Texans (+275) Sportsnaut prediction: Panthers 21, Texans 10

We’ll give first-year head coach David Culley some credit here. He has Houston playing somewhat competitive football. Unfortunately, having to rely on rookie third-round pick Davis Mills at quarterback was the biggest difference in a 15-point loss to the Panthers on a short week.

Week 4 – Houston Texans lose 40-0 to Buffalo Bills

When: Sunday, Oct. 3 at 1:00 PM

Sunday, Oct. 3 at 1:00 PM Point spread: Bills -16.5

Bills -16.5 Moneyline: Texans +850; Bills -1500

Texans +850; Bills -1500 Over/under: 47.0

47.0 Sportsnaut prediction: Bills 56, Texans 10

The Buffalo Bills roster is just far ahead of where the Texans are at this point with Davis Mills under center. Houston couldn’t stop the Buffalo ground game, allowing them to rumble for 199 rushing yards. Even Mitchell Trubisky got a touchdown. The Texans couldn’t do anything. Mills threw four interceptions and they averaged 2.7 rushing yards as a team. It’s going to be a long year.

Week 5 – Houston Texans lose 25-22 to New England Patriots

When: Sunday, Oct. 10 at 1:00 PM

Sunday, Oct. 10 at 1:00 PM Spread: Patriots -8.5

Patriots -8.5 Moneyline: Patriots -450; Texans +350

Patriots -450; Texans +350 Over/under: 39.5

39.5 Sportsnaut prediction: Patriots 17, Texans 0

Playing without four of their starting offensive linemen, rookie Mac Jones was sacked just once against the Texans. Meanwhile, fellow rookie Davis Mills chopped up the Patriot defense for 312 yards and three touchdowns to keep the game much closer than anticipated. Neither team ran the ball particularly well, but it was Nick Folk’s perfect 4-for-4 kicking day that made the difference.

Week 6 – Houston Texans lose 31-3 to Indianapolis Colts

When: Sunday, Oct. 17 at 1:00 PM

Sunday, Oct. 17 at 1:00 PM Spread: Indianapolis -10

Indianapolis -10 Moneyline: Texans +375; Colts -500

Texans +375; Colts -500 Over/under: 43.5

43.5 Sportsnaut prediction: Colts 31, Texans 16

Jonathan Taylor ran wild, including an 83-yard masterpiece to help deflate the Houston Texans. Davis Mills threw two interceptions trying to get something going, but it just wasn’t their day, yet again.

Week 7 – Houston Texans lose 31-5 to Arizona Cardinals

When: Sunday, Oct. 24 at 4:25 PM

Sunday, Oct. 24 at 4:25 PM Spread: Arizona -20.0

Arizona -20.0 Moneyline: Texans +1100; Cardinals -2500

Texans +1100; Cardinals -2500 Over/under: 47.5

47.5 Sportsnaut prediction: Cardinals 42, Texans 10

DeAndre Hopkins and J.J. Watt had a chance to go up against their former team, even if they don’t recognize anyone left on the roster. The Texans, lacking talent throughout, never had a chance in this one as Kyler Murray carved up the Texans defense and Houston couldn’t do anything on offense, totaling just 160 yards.

Week 8 – Texans lose 38-22 to Los Angeles Rams

When: Sunday, Oct. 31 at 1:00 PM

Sunday, Oct. 31 at 1:00 PM Spread: Rams -15.5

Rams -15.5 Moneyline: Rams -1300; Texans +750

Rams -1300; Texans +750 Over/under: 46.5

46.5 Sportsnaut prediction: Rams 48, Texans 12

The Houston Texans deserve some credit, for making the score appear close. But it really wasn’t. The Rams got out to a 38-0 lead before Houston woke up and scored 22 after LA took their foot off the gas. Davis Mills padded his stats, finishing with over 300 yards and Jonathan Greenard added his seventh sack of the year.

Week 9 – Houston Texans lose 17-9 to Miami Dolphins

When: Sunday, Nov. 9 at 1:00 PM

Sunday, Nov. 9 at 1:00 PM Spread: Miami -5.5

Miami -5.5 Moneyline: Houston +200; Miami -250

Houston +200; Miami -250 Over/under: 46

46 Sportsnaut prediction: Dolphins 24, Texans 20

Veteran quarterback Tyrod Taylor returned, but it was a frustrating day going against the Dolphins’ defense. Taylor threw three interceptions and the MIami defense sacked him five times in the Houston loss.

WEEK 10 BYE

Week 11 – Houston Texans win 22-13 over Tennessee Titans

When: Sunday, Nov. 21 at 1:00 PM

Sunday, Nov. 21 at 1:00 PM Spread: Tennessee -10

Tennessee -10 Moneyline: Houston +350; Tennessee -475

Houston +350; Tennessee -475 Over/under: 46.5

46.5 Sportsnaut prediction: Titans 28, Texans 10

Houston’s defense shut down Tennessee all day. Ryan Tannehill threw four interceptions on a day where the Titans missed Derrick Henry.

Week 12 – Texans lose 21-14 to New York Jets

When: Sunday, Nov. 28 at 1:00 PM

Sunday, Nov. 28 at 1:00 PM Spread: Houston -2.5

Houston -2.5 Moneyline: Jets +120; Texans -145

Jets +120; Texans -145 Over/under: 44.5

44.5 Sportsnaut prediction: Jets 28, Texans 17

A frustrating day for Tyrod Taylor ends in a one-possession loss to the Jets, led by a rookie quarterback. Taylor was dropped five times by the New York defense. The Texans have had a terrible offensive line for years, leading to Deshaun Watson constantly being hassled out of the pocket, this was simply the latest example of proof.

Houston Texans schedule predictions

Week 14 – vs. Seattle Seahawks

Date Time (ET) TV Sunday, Dec. 12 1:00 PM FOX

Russell Wilson will make enough plays, and Seattle’s defense can feast on poor competition as it did down the stretch in 2020.

Week 14 prediction: Seahawks 35, Texans 10

Week 15 – @ Jacksonville Jaguars

Date Time (ET) TV Sunday, Dec. 19 1:00 PM CBS

This could be one of the more competitive games the Texans play this season. After taking down the Jags 37-21 in Week 1, Trevor Lawrence will be out for revenge here.

Week 15 prediction: Jaguars 31, Texans 24

Week 16 – vs. Los Angeles Chargers

Date Time (ET) TV Sunday, Dec. 26 1:00 PM CBS

In a game that should feature little resistance from the Texans, look for Justin Herbert’s LA Chargers to cruise to an easy victory.

Week 16 prediction: Chargers 41, Texans 13

Week 17 – @ San Francisco 49ers

Date Time (ET) TV Sunday, Jan. 2 4:05 PM CBS

Even though this season hasn’t gone the 49ers’ way as they battle through even more injuries, they’re still the better coached team, to go along with having better players. Good luck Houston.

Week 17 prediction: 49ers 35, Texans 14

Week 18 – vs. Tennessee Titans

Date Time (ET) TV Sunday, Jan. 9 1:00 PM CBS

This projection suggests Tennessee pounces all over Houston in the early going, then takes its foot off the gas as the hosts score meaningless points to make the score more respectable as the Titans get a look at the depth on their roster.

Week 18 prediction: Titans 34, Texans 24

Houston Texans record prediction: 2-15

