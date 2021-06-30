Cancel
Houston Texans schedule and 2021 season predictions

By Matt Fitzgerald
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 1 day ago

Week 5 – vs. New England Patriots

Date Time (ET) TV
Sunday, Oct. 10 1:00 PM CBS

New Texans general manager Nick Caserio has been aggressive in free agency, but so has his former boss in New England, Bill Belichick. Caserio’s moves were far less splashy than Belichick’s, and the gap across these rosters will be painfully evident in Houston.

  • Week 5 prediction: Patriots 28, Texans 0

Week 6 – @ Indianapolis Colts

Date Time (ET) TV
Sunday, Oct. 17 1:00 PM CBS

Even if Carson Wentz doesn’t prove to be the quarterback who can get the Colts over the hump, he still will have no trouble dismantling this hapless Texans defense.

  • Week 6 prediction: Colts 35, Texans 16
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4LpeNu_0ZmCeeHe00
Jan 3, 2021; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans running back David Johnson (31) runs with the ball as Tennessee Titans linebacker David Long (51) attempts to make a tackle during the fourth quarter at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

Week 7 – @ Arizona Cardinals

Date Time (ET) TV
Sunday, Oct. 24 4:25 PM CBS

Kyler Murray should have little trouble breaking contain and ripping off multiple big gains as a rusher for Arizona. This is the J.J. Watt Revenge Game, too. You can bet the longtime Texans face of the franchise will love to stick it to his former team after they failed him throughout his prime.

  • Week 7 prediction: Cardinals 34, Texans 17

Week 8 – vs. Los Angeles Rams

Date Time (ET) TV
Sunday, Oct. 31 1:00 PM FOX

Los Angeles’ tempo on offense, and elite defensive superstars in Aaron Donald and Jalen Ramsey alone are enough to overwhelm the home team. These Texans will get absolutely rolled by the combined minds of Rams QB Matthew Stafford and coach Sean McVay.

  • Week 8 prediction: Rams 48, Texans 12
Ranking the 5 worst 2021 NFL Draft classes

Week 9 – @ Miami Dolphins

Date Time (ET) TV
Sunday, Nov. 7 1:00 PM CBS

This one has shutout written all over it. Dolphins coach Brian Flores is going to completely smother Houston’s offense, and his sophomore signal-caller Tua Tagovailoa will be able to build some confidence with some big plays.

  • Week 9 prediction: Dolphins 24, Texans 0

WEEK 10 BYE

NFL Power Rankings: 2021 outlook before training camp

Week 11 – @ Tennessee Titans

Date Time (ET) TV
Sunday, Nov. 21 1:00 PM CBS

The Texans lost by one possession in each of their two meetings with the Titans last season. However, Watson had to throw for 700 yards just to keep Houston competitive. Without him, there’s zero chance the Texans pull this out on the road.

  • Week 11 prediction: Titans 49, Texans 25

Week 12 – vs. New York Jets

Date Time (ET) TV Info:
Sunday, Nov. 28 1:00 PM CBS

Not a great matchup personnel-wise for Houston, but then again, what is? Zach Wilson should sling it all over the yard, as Jets receivers Corey Davis, Elijah Moore and Denzel Mims overwhelm the Texans’ defensive backfield in a rout.

  • Week 12 prediction: Jets 38, Texans 17
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0c5cLL_0ZmCeeHe00
Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

Week 13 – vs. Indianapolis Colts

Date Time (ET) TV
Sunday, Dec. 5 1:00 PM CBS

There’s just no timeline of reality that even hints the Texans will win a single game in the AFC South in 2021. Whether it’s at NRG Stadium, a rival’s venue or on the Moon, Houston has no shot of even going 1-5 in division games. The Colts are going to walk all over them in both meetings.

  • Week 13 prediction: Colts 36, Texans 13

Week 14 – vs. Seattle Seahawks

Date Time (ET) TV
Sunday, Dec. 12 1:00 PM FOX

The Russell Wilson controversy could cause the Seahawks to have a bit of a letdown here, but nothing catastrophic to the point of taking a crazy “L.” Wilson will make enough plays, and Seattle’s defense can feast on poor competition as it did down the stretch in 2020.

  • Week 14 prediction: Seahawks 35, Texans 10
Did the Houston Texans miss out on their original QB draft target?

Week 15 – @ Jacksonville Jaguars

Date Time (ET) TV
Sunday, Dec. 19 1:00 PM CBS

How do you think this one’s going to turn out in Duval County? Whether it’s Tyrod Taylor or rookie Davis Mills at quarterback for Houston, the chances of emerging from Jacksonville victorious are slim to none.

  • Week 15 prediction: Jaguars 41, Texans 24

Week 16 – vs. Los Angeles Chargers

Date Time (ET) TV
Sunday, Dec. 26 1:00 PM CBS

Scary to think that Justin Herbert only figures to improve in Year 2, and has a presumably better head coach In Brandon Staley, who presided over the Rams’ No. 1 defense last year. Houston, we have a problem here. Several actually.

  • Week 16 prediction: Chargers 51, Texans 6
Top 20 NFL QB Rankings: Tom Brady’s the GOAT, but which MVP is No. 2?

Week 17 – @ San Francisco 49ers

Date Time (ET) TV
Sunday, Jan. 2 4:05 PM CBS

With so many key players returning from injury, the 49ers should be back in the thick of the playoff race after a Super Bowl hangover. They’ll be locked in, and even this “trap game” outside the NFC West won’t derail San Francisco as it pursues a postseason return.

  • Week 17 prediction: 49ers 35, Texans 14
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ZIHN0_0ZmCeeHe00
Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

Week 18 – vs. Tennessee Titans

Date Time (ET) TV
Sunday, Jan. 9 1:00 PM CBS

For the Texans to score 24 points in any game this season, they’ll need garbage time to get it done. This projection suggests Tennessee pounces all over Houston in the early going, then takes its foot off the gas as the hosts score meaningless points to make the score more respectable.

  • Week 18 prediction: Titans 34, Texans 24

Houston Texans record prediction: 0-17

Predicting NFL playoff teams and Super Bowl 2022 winner

