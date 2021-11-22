ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Tennessee Titans schedule: Stunned Titans running into Patriots’ buzzsaw

By Matt Johnson
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ZFpqd_0ZmAv1Sf00

Tennessee Titans schedule this week

Week 12 – @ New England Patriots

Date Time (ET) TV
Sunday, Nov. 29 1:00 PM CBS
  • Line: Patriots -5.5, BetMGM
  • Spread: Patrios (-250), Titans (+200)
  • Over/Under: 44.5 points
  • Sportsnaut prediction: Patriots 24, Titans 10

Bill Belichick is better than anyone at neutralizing his opponent’s best player. With Henry out for the year and Julio Jones on IR, the game plan is easy. New England will contain A.J. Brown, not worry about the Titans’ rushing attack and pressure Ryan Tannehill into terrible throws.

Tennessee Titans schedule predictions, roster outlook

  • Tennessee plays 12 consecutive games, receiving its bye in Week 13.
  • Of the 17 games on the Tennessee Titans schedule this season, 13 will be played on CBS in the early slate.
  • Sportsnaut predicts the Tennessee Titans finish with a 10-7 record this season.

Tennessee Titans roster outlook

Our Titans’ season predictions are based on the projected roster, following the Julio Jones trade.

Let’s dive into our Titans’ predictions for the 2021 season and examine every matchup on their 17-game schedule.

Week 1 – The Titans lost to the Arizona Cardinals 38-13 at home

  • When: Sunday, September 12 at 1:00 PM EST
  • Spread: Titans (-2.5)
  • Moneyline: Titans (-155), Cardinals (+135)
  • Over/Under: 52 points
  • Sportsnaut prediction: Titans 34, Cardinals 31

The Titans came out flat in Week 1 and showed real signs of trouble. Chandler Jones (five sacks) lived in the Titans’ backfield and completely neutralized a seemingly elite offense. Meanwhile, Kyler Murray played like an NFL MVP and showed everyone a busy offseason didn’t actually fix Tennessee’s defense.

Week 2 — Tennessee Titans defeated the Seattle Seahawks in overtime, 33-30

  • When: Sunday, September 19 at 4:25 PM EST
  • Spread: Seahawks -5.0
  • Moneyline: Seahawks (-240), Titans (+195)
  • Over/Under: 54 points
  • Sportsnaut prediction: Seahawks 31, Titans 27

Talk about a much-needed win for Tennessee after being blown out at home in their season opener against Arizona. Down 24-9 at halftime against the Seahawks in Week 2, Tennessee relied on Derrick Henry to dominate on the ground. The two-time reigning NFL rushing champion put up 237 total yards en route to leading the Titans back from behind. It resulted in an overtime win in the Pacific Northwest. It could have also been a season-saving performance from Henry and the Titans.

Week 3 – Tennessee Titans 25, Indianapolis Colts 16

  • When: Sunday, September 26 at 1:00 PM EST
  • Spread: Titans -5..5
  • Moneyline: Titans (-250), Colts (+200)
  • Over/Under: 48
  • Sportsnaut prediction: Titans 31, Colts 23

The Tennessee Titans took advantage of an injured Carson Wentz in Week 3. With the Colts’ starting quarterback immobile in the pocket, Tennessee created pressure and held Indianapolis to 178 passing yards on 37 attempts. That, paired with Derrick Henry accounting for 144 scrimmage yards and Tannehill throwing three touchdowns, paved the way to victory.

Week 4 – Tennessee Titans lost to the New York Jets, 27-24

  • Spread: Titans (-7)
  • Moneyline: Titans (-300), Jets (+250)
  • Over/Under: 44.5 points
  • Sportsnaut prediction: Titans 34, Jets 20

An utterly embarrassing loss for the Tennessee Titans. Put the absence of A.J. Brown and Julio Jones aside, this team still should have won by at least a touchdown. Instead, against an offense that couldn’t find the end zone, Tennessee allowed 27 points to the Jets. You’d think this team could crush the Jaguars next week, but maybe not.

Week 5 – Tennessee Titans beat the Jacksonville Jaguars, 37-19

  • Spread: Titans -4.5 (BetMGM)
  • Moneyline : Titans (-200), Jaguars (+165)
  • Over/Under: 48.5 points
  • Sportsnaut prediction: Titans 31, Jaguars 27

On the one hand, the Tennessee Titans came roaring back on Sunday and flashed what this team is capable of at its peak. It was more than enough in a double-digit win, but Tennessee’s defense remains an alarming problem and there are no solutions in sight.

Week 6 — Tennessee Titans beat the Buffalo Bills, 34-31

  • When: Monday, October 18 at 8:20 PM EST on ESPN
  • Spread: Bills -6 (BetMGM)
  • Moneyline: Bills (-250), Titans (+210)
  • Over/Under: 53.5
  • Sportsnaut prediction: Bills 35, Titans 21

Now, that was one entertaining game. Derrick Henry traded barbs with Josh Allen throughout with Tennessee pulling out a narrow 34-31 victory. Both defenses struggled. Henry went for 143 yards and three touchdowns for the Titans while Allen tallied nearly 400 total yards and three scores himself. However, the Titans’ late-game goal-line stand made the difference in an absolutely huge win .

Week 7 – Tennessee Titans beat the Kansas City Chiefs, 27-3

  • When: Sunday, Oct. 24 at 1 PM
  • Point spread: Chiefs -4.5
  • Moneyline: Titans +165; Chiefs -200
  • Over/under: 56.0
  • Sportsnaut prediction: Chiefs 38, Titans 34

Dominance from start to finish. Tennessee jumped out to a 14-0 lead early and never took its foot off the break. A strong game from Tannehill is great, but this defense shutting down Patrick Mahomes is going to be one of the biggest Week 7 takeaways. If the Titans keep this up, they could become the new AFC power.

Week 8 – Tennessee Titans beat the Indianapolis Colts, 34-31

  • When: Sunday, Oct. 31 at 1 PM
  • Point spread: Colts -2.5, (BetMGM(
  • Moneyline: Titans (+120), Colts (-145)
  • Over/under: 50.5
  • Sportsnaut prediction: Titans 27, Colts 21

We’re closing in on the halfway point of the season and the AFC South might be decided. Tennessee came through with an overtime victory in Indianapolis, giving them a three-game lead over the Colts and the head-to-head tiebreaker. It’s very possible that proves too much to overcome for Indianapolis.

Week 10 — Tennessee Titans beat the Los Angeles Rams, 28-16

  • When: Sunday, November 7 at 8:20 PM EST on NBC
  • Point spread: Rams (-7.5) ( BetMGM )
  • Moneyline: Rams (-300), Titans (+250)
  • Over/Under: 54.0
  • Sportsnaut prediction: Rams 31, Titans 17

What can we say about these Titans that has not been said? Fresh off a narrow win over Indy, Tennessee went into Los Angeles and absolutely destroyed the Rams by the score of 28-16. We’re now looking at a legit Super Bowl contender. There’s no doubt about that.

Week 10 – Tennessee Titans defeated the New Orleans Saints, 23-21

  • When: Sunday, Nov. 14 at 1 PM EST
  • Point spread: Titans -3
  • Moneyline: New Orleans +125; Tennessee -150
  • Over/Under: 44
  • Sportsnaut prediction: Titans 24, Saints 20

We still have concerns with the Titans’ offense coming out of this game. Julio Jones is lost for two more games and Derrick Henry won’t return until the playoffs, but this team is good enough to beat lesser competition and we saw that on Sunday.

Week 11 – Tennessee Titans lost to the Houston Texans, 22-13

  • When: Sunday, Nov. 21 at 1 PM EST
  • Spread: Titans -9.5, (BetMGM)
  • Moneyline: Titans (-450), Texans (+350)
  • Over/Under: 44.0 total points
  • Sportsnaut prediction: Titans 27, Texans 13

The Titans were a paper champion. Without Derrick Henry and Julio Jones, this offense really can’t move the football unless its defense creates a takeaway in the red zone. Given those are incredible rare, it feels like more losses are coming for Tennessee.

Tennessee Titans schedule predictions

WEEK 13 BYE

Week 14 – vs. Jacksonville Jaguars

Date Time (ET) TV
Sunday, Dec. 12 1:00 PM CBS

It’s going to take AFC South teams some time to adjust to the Jaguars having a good quarterback. Trevor Lawrence will exploit the mistakes Mike Vrabel’s defense makes. But the Jaguars don’t have quite enough depth or overall talent on the roster to beat the Titans.

  • Week 14 prediction: Titans 31, Jaguars 20

Week 15 – @ Pittsburgh Steelers

Date Time (ET) TV
Sunday, Dec. 19 1:00 PM CBS

Pittsburgh’s pass rush is notorious for making great offensive lines look average. Against the Titans, the Steelers might live in the backfield and make it a grueling Sunday for Ryan Tannehill.

  • Week 15 prediction: Steelers 24, Titans 21

Week 16 – vs. San Francisco 49ers

Date Time (ET) TV
Thursday, Dec. 23 8:30 PM NFLN

San Francisco can control the clock with its running game, limiting the opportunities the Titans’ offense receives. On top of that, Kyle Shanahan will not break a sweat finding ways to attack Tennessee’s secondary and confusing their defensive front with motion, RPOs and more. This should be a 49ers’ victory.

  • Week 16 prediction: 49ers 27, Titans 24

Week 17 – vs. Miami Dolphins

Date Time (ET) TV
Sunday, Jan. 2 1:00 PM CBS

The Miami Dolphins are one of the biggest disappointments of the 2021 NFL season. Tennessee is happy to have Miami on its schedule, because easier paths to victory are needed in the post-Henry era.

  • Week 17 prediction: Titans 24, Dolphins 17

Week 18 – @ Houston Texans

Date Time (ET) TV
Sunday, Jan. 9 1:00 PM CBS

Assuming the AFC South is locked up, the Titans could rest their starters. But even if the only play a quarterback, the Texans have far more to gain by losing.

  • Week 18 prediction: Titans 21, Texans 13

Tennessee Titans record prediction: 10-7

Comments / 2

Section 334
07-14

Unfortunately lack of defense and reliable kicking/return game will keep us from Superbowl contention..next year should be the year

Reply
2
