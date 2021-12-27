ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee Titans schedule: Knocking off the Dolphins’ playoff hopes

By Matt Johnson
Sportsnaut
 3 days ago

Sportsnaut predicts the Tennessee Titans will finish with a 10-7 record this season.

Tennessee Titans schedule

Week 17 – vs. Miami Dolphins

Date Time (ET) TV
Sunday, Jan. 2 1:00 PM CBS
  • Spread: Titans -3.5
  • Moneyline: Titans (-175), Dolphins (+15)
  • Over/under: 41.0
  • Sportsnaut prediction: Titans 23, Dolphins 20

Week 18 – @ Houston Texans

Date Time (ET) TV
Sunday, Jan. 9 1:00 PM CBS
  • Week 18 prediction: Titans 21, Texans 13

Disclaimer: Our Titans’ season predictions are based on the projected roster, following the Julio Jones trade.

Tennessee Titans season so far

Week 1 – The Titans lost to the Arizona Cardinals 38-13 at home

  • When: Sunday, September 12 at 1:00 PM EST
  • Spread: Titans (-2.5)
  • Moneyline: Titans (-155), Cardinals (+135)
  • Over/Under: 52 points
  • Sportsnaut prediction: Titans 34, Cardinals 31

Week 2 — Tennessee Titans defeated the Seattle Seahawks in overtime, 33-30

  • When: Sunday, September 19 at 4:25 PM EST
  • Spread: Seahawks -5.0
  • Moneyline: Seahawks (-240), Titans (+195)
  • Over/Under: 54 points
  • Sportsnaut prediction: Seahawks 31, Titans 27
Week 3 – Tennessee Titans 25, Indianapolis Colts 16

  • When: Sunday, September 26 at 1:00 PM EST
  • Spread: Titans -5..5
  • Moneyline: Titans (-250), Colts (+200)
  • Over/Under: 48
  • Sportsnaut prediction: Titans 31, Colts 23

Week 4 – Tennessee Titans lost to the New York Jets, 27-24

  • Spread: Titans (-7)
  • Moneyline: Titans (-300), Jets (+250)
  • Over/Under: 44.5 points
  • Sportsnaut prediction: Titans 34, Jets 20

Week 5 – Tennessee Titans beat the Jacksonville Jaguars, 37-19

  • Spread: Titans -4.5 (BetMGM)
  • Moneyline : Titans (-200), Jaguars (+165)
  • Over/Under: 48.5 points
  • Sportsnaut prediction: Titans 31, Jaguars 27

Week 6 — Tennessee Titans beat the Buffalo Bills, 34-31

  • When: Monday, October 18 at 8:20 PM EST on ESPN
  • Spread: Bills -6 (BetMGM)
  • Moneyline: Bills (-250), Titans (+210)
  • Over/Under: 53.5
  • Sportsnaut prediction: Bills 35, Titans 21

Week 7 – Tennessee Titans beat the Kansas City Chiefs, 27-3

  • When: Sunday, Oct. 24 at 1 PM
  • Point spread: Chiefs -4.5
  • Moneyline: Titans +165; Chiefs -200
  • Over/under: 56.0
  • Sportsnaut prediction: Chiefs 38, Titans 34

Week 8 – Tennessee Titans beat the Indianapolis Colts, 34-31

  • When: Sunday, Oct. 31 at 1 PM
  • Point spread: Colts -2.5, (BetMGM(
  • Moneyline: Titans (+120), Colts (-145)
  • Over/under: 50.5
  • Sportsnaut prediction: Titans 27, Colts 21

Week 10 — Tennessee Titans beat the Los Angeles Rams, 28-16

  • When: Sunday, November 7 at 8:20 PM EST on NBC
  • Point spread: Rams (-7.5) ( BetMGM )
  • Moneyline: Rams (-300), Titans (+250)
  • Over/Under: 54.0
  • Sportsnaut prediction: Rams 31, Titans 17

Week 10 – Tennessee Titans defeated the New Orleans Saints, 23-21

  • When: Sunday, Nov. 14 at 1 PM EST
  • Point spread: Titans -3
  • Moneyline: New Orleans +125; Tennessee -150
  • Over/Under: 44
  • Sportsnaut prediction: Titans 24, Saints 20

Week 11 – Tennessee Titans lost to the Houston Texans, 22-13

  • When: Sunday, Nov. 21 at 1 PM EST
  • Spread: Titans -9.5, (BetMGM)
  • Moneyline: Titans (-450), Texans (+350)
  • Over/Under: 44.0 total points
  • Sportsnaut prediction: Titans 27, Texans 13

Week 12 – Tennessee Titans lost to New England Patriots, 36-13

  • Line: Patriots -5.5, BetMGM
  • Spread: Patrios (-250), Titans (+200)
  • Over/Under: 44.5 points
  • Sportsnaut prediction: Patriots 24, Titans 10

Week 14 – Tennessee Titans beat the Jacksonville Jaguars, 20-0

  • Week 14 prediction: Titans 31, Jaguars 20

Week 15 – Tennessee Titans lost to Pittsburgh Steelers, 19-13

  • Point spread: Titans -1.0
  • Over/under: 43.9
  • Moneyline: Steelers +=9110, Titans -110
  • Week 15 schedule prediction: Titans 27, Steelers 24

Week 16 – Tennessee Titans win 20-17 over San Francisco 49ers

  • When: Thursday, Dec. 23 at 8:30 PM
  • Point spread: 49ers -3.5
  • Over/under: 44.5
  • Moneyline: 49ers (-175), Texans (+145)
  • Week 16 schedule prediction: 49ers 20, Titans 14

