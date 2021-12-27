Tennessee Titans schedule: Knocking off the Dolphins’ playoff hopes
Sportsnaut predicts the Tennessee Titans will finish with a 10-7 record this season.
Tennessee Titans schedule
Week 17 – vs. Miami Dolphins
|Date
|Time (ET)
|TV
|Sunday, Jan. 2
|1:00 PM
|CBS
- Spread: Titans -3.5
- Moneyline: Titans (-175), Dolphins (+15)
- Over/under: 41.0
- Sportsnaut prediction: Titans 23, Dolphins 20
Week 18 – @ Houston Texans
|Date
|Time (ET)
|TV
|Sunday, Jan. 9
|1:00 PM
|CBS
- Week 18 prediction: Titans 21, Texans 13
Disclaimer: Our Titans’ season predictions are based on the projected roster, following the Julio Jones trade.
- QB: Ryan Tannehill
- RB: D’Onta Foreman, Jeremy McNichols, Derrick Henry (IR)
- WR: A.J. Brown, Julio Jones, Chester Rogers, Nick Westbrook-Ikhine,
- TE: Anthony Firkser, Geoff Swain
- Defense: No. 15 in latest defense rankings
Tennessee Titans season so far
Week 1 – The Titans lost to the Arizona Cardinals 38-13 at home
- When: Sunday, September 12 at 1:00 PM EST
- Spread: Titans (-2.5)
- Moneyline: Titans (-155), Cardinals (+135)
- Over/Under: 52 points
- Sportsnaut prediction: Titans 34, Cardinals 31
Week 2 — Tennessee Titans defeated the Seattle Seahawks in overtime, 33-30
- When: Sunday, September 19 at 4:25 PM EST
- Spread: Seahawks -5.0
- Moneyline: Seahawks (-240), Titans (+195)
- Over/Under: 54 points
- Sportsnaut prediction: Seahawks 31, Titans 27
Week 3 – Tennessee Titans 25, Indianapolis Colts 16
- When: Sunday, September 26 at 1:00 PM EST
- Spread: Titans -5..5
- Moneyline: Titans (-250), Colts (+200)
- Over/Under: 48
- Sportsnaut prediction: Titans 31, Colts 23
Week 4 – Tennessee Titans lost to the New York Jets, 27-24
- Spread: Titans (-7)
- Moneyline: Titans (-300), Jets (+250)
- Over/Under: 44.5 points
- Sportsnaut prediction: Titans 34, Jets 20
Week 5 – Tennessee Titans beat the Jacksonville Jaguars, 37-19
- Spread: Titans -4.5 (BetMGM)
- Moneyline : Titans (-200), Jaguars (+165)
- Over/Under: 48.5 points
- Sportsnaut prediction: Titans 31, Jaguars 27
Week 6 — Tennessee Titans beat the Buffalo Bills, 34-31
- When: Monday, October 18 at 8:20 PM EST on ESPN
- Spread: Bills -6 (BetMGM)
- Moneyline: Bills (-250), Titans (+210)
- Over/Under: 53.5
- Sportsnaut prediction: Bills 35, Titans 21
Week 7 – Tennessee Titans beat the Kansas City Chiefs, 27-3
- When: Sunday, Oct. 24 at 1 PM
- Point spread: Chiefs -4.5
- Moneyline: Titans +165; Chiefs -200
- Over/under: 56.0
- Sportsnaut prediction: Chiefs 38, Titans 34
Week 8 – Tennessee Titans beat the Indianapolis Colts, 34-31
- When: Sunday, Oct. 31 at 1 PM
- Point spread: Colts -2.5, (BetMGM(
- Moneyline: Titans (+120), Colts (-145)
- Over/under: 50.5
- Sportsnaut prediction: Titans 27, Colts 21
Week 10 — Tennessee Titans beat the Los Angeles Rams, 28-16
- When: Sunday, November 7 at 8:20 PM EST on NBC
- Point spread: Rams (-7.5) ( BetMGM )
- Moneyline: Rams (-300), Titans (+250)
- Over/Under: 54.0
- Sportsnaut prediction: Rams 31, Titans 17
Week 10 – Tennessee Titans defeated the New Orleans Saints, 23-21
- When: Sunday, Nov. 14 at 1 PM EST
- Point spread: Titans -3
- Moneyline: New Orleans +125; Tennessee -150
- Over/Under: 44
- Sportsnaut prediction: Titans 24, Saints 20
Week 11 – Tennessee Titans lost to the Houston Texans, 22-13
- When: Sunday, Nov. 21 at 1 PM EST
- Spread: Titans -9.5, (BetMGM)
- Moneyline: Titans (-450), Texans (+350)
- Over/Under: 44.0 total points
- Sportsnaut prediction: Titans 27, Texans 13
Week 12 – Tennessee Titans lost to New England Patriots, 36-13
- Line: Patriots -5.5, BetMGM
- Spread: Patrios (-250), Titans (+200)
- Over/Under: 44.5 points
- Sportsnaut prediction: Patriots 24, Titans 10
Week 14 – Tennessee Titans beat the Jacksonville Jaguars, 20-0
- Week 14 prediction: Titans 31, Jaguars 20
Week 15 – Tennessee Titans lost to Pittsburgh Steelers, 19-13
- Point spread: Titans -1.0
- Over/under: 43.9
- Moneyline: Steelers +=9110, Titans -110
- Week 15 schedule prediction: Titans 27, Steelers 24
Week 16 – Tennessee Titans win 20-17 over San Francisco 49ers
- When: Thursday, Dec. 23 at 8:30 PM
- Point spread: 49ers -3.5
- Over/under: 44.5
- Moneyline: 49ers (-175), Texans (+145)
- Week 16 schedule prediction: 49ers 20, Titans 14
