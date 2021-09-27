CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee Titans schedule and 2021 season predictions

By Matt Johnson
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ZFpqd_0ZmAv1Sf00

Tennessee Titans schedule this week

Week 4 – @ New York Jets

Date Time (ET) TV
Sunday, Oct. 3 1:00 PM CBS
  • Spread: Titans (-7.5)
  • Moneyline: Titans (-350), Jets (+290)
  • Over/Under: 46 points

The New York Jets have scored six points in the last two games and just allowed the Denver Broncos to rush for 121 yards and two touchdowns. Now, imagine that same defense against Ryan Tannehill , Julio Jones and Derrick Henry. Take the spread as long as its single digits, the Titans should roll.

  • Week 4 prediction: Titans 34, Jets 20

Tennessee Titans schedule predictions, roster outlook

  • Tennessee plays 12 consecutive games, receiving its bye in Week 13.
  • Of the 17 games on the Tennessee Titans schedule this season, 13 will be played on CBS in the early slate.
  • Sportsnaut predicts the Tennessee Titans finish with a 10-7 record this season.

Tennessee Titans roster outlook

Our Titans’ season predictions are based on the projected roster, following the Julio Jones trade.

Let’s dive into our Titans’ predictions for the 2021 season and examine every matchup on their 17-game schedule.

Tennessee Titans schedule predictions

Week 1 – The Titans lost to the Arizona Cardinals 38-13 at home

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3f0J3M_0ZmAv1Sf00
George Walker/The Tennessean via USA TODAY Sports
  • Spread: Titans (-2.5)
  • Moneyline: Titans (-155), Cardinals (+135)
  • Over/Under: 52 points
  • Sportsnaut prediction: Titans 34, Cardinals 31

The Titans came out flat in Week 1 and showed real signs of trouble. Chandler Jones (five sacks) lived in the Titans’ backfield and completely neutralized a seemingly elite offense. Meanwhile, Kyler Murray played like an NFL MVP and showed everyone a busy offseason didn’t actually fix Tennessee’s defense.

Week 2 — Tennessee Titans defeated the Seattle Seahawks in overtime, 33-30

  • When: Sunday, September 19 at 4:25 PM EST
  • Spread: Seahawks -5.0
  • Moneyline: Seahawks (-240), Titans (+195)
  • Over/Under: 54 points
  • Sportsnaut prediction: Seahawks 31, Titans 27

Talk about a much-needed win for Tennessee after being blown out at home in their season opener against Arizona. Down 24-9 at halftime against the Seahawks in Week 2, Tennessee relied on Derrick Henry to dominate on the ground. The two-time reigning NFL rushing champion put up 237 total yards en route to leading the Titans back from behind. It resulted in an overtime win in the Pacific Northwest. It could have also been a season-saving performance from Henry and the Titans.

Week 3 – Tennessee Titans 25, Indianapolis Colts 16

Date Time (ET) TV
Sunday, Sept. 26 1:00 PM CBS
  • Spread: Titans -5..5
  • Moneyline: Titans (-250), Colts (+200)
  • Over/Under: 48
  • Week 3 prediction: Titans 31, Colts 23

The Tennessee Titans took advantage of an injured Carson Wentz in Week 3. With the Colts’ starting quarterback immobile in the pocket, Tennessee created pressure and held Indianapolis to 178 passing yards on 37 attempts. That, paired with Derrick Henry accounting for 144 scrimmage yards and Tannehill throwing three touchdowns, paved the way to victory.

Week 5 – @ Jacksonville Jaguars

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ediFt_0ZmAv1Sf00
Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports
Date Time (ET) TV
Sunday, Oct. 10 1:00 PM CBS
  • Spread: Titans (-3)
  • Moneyline: TBD
  • Over/Under: 49.5 points

Playing in Jacksonville isn’t going to be the friendly experience it used to be. This team is generating more fan support and there will be more peaks for this franchise in 2021 than we’ve seen in recent years. But the Titans are years ahead of the Jaguars, leading to another double-digit victory.

  • Week 5 prediction: Titans 27, Jaguars 17

Week 6 – vs. Buffalo Bills

Date Time (ET) TV
Monday, Oct. 18 8:15 PM ESPN
  • Spread: Bills (-2.5)
  • Moneyline: TBD
  • Over/Under: 52.5 points

If you’re looking for a high-scoring affair, this season’s matchup between the Bills and Titans should deliver. Both teams don’t have an elite pass rush, which is dangerous against offenses like the ones they will each face. Playing in front of a big crowd might give Tennessee a boost, but the better team and top talent usually come out on top.

  • Week 6 prediction: Bills 38, Titans 34

Week 7 – vs. Kansas City Chiefs

Date Time (ET) TV
Sunday, Oct. 24 1:00 PM CBS

The Titans have hung around in games with the Kansas City Chiefs before, but this is different. Even with Tennessee’s additions to the front seven, the moves Kansas City made to upgrade its offensive line are superior. Patrick Mahomes will have a clean pocket a lot more this season and in matchups like this one, he’ll dominate.

  • Week 7 prediction:Chiefs 38, Titans 28

Week 8 – @ Indianapolis Colts

Date Time (ET) TV
Sunday, Oct. 31 1:00 PM CBS

Beating a tough divisional foe twice in the same season is incredibly difficult. Wentz should be in a comfort zone by this point and Lucas Oil Stadium will be rocking in a must-win game. Ultimately, the edge goes to the Colts in a tight matchup.

  • Week 8 prediction: Colts 30, Titans 20

Week 9 – @ Los Angeles Rams

Date Time (ET) TV
Sunday, Nov. 7 8:20 PM NBC

The Los Angeles Rams are going to be a different team with Matthew Stafford. Before his arrival, the defense was capable of winning games on its own and that became a theme of the 2020 season. With a Pro Bowl quarterback now leading this offense, the Rams are a Super Bowl contender and simply better than the Titans.

  • Week 9 prediction: Rams 23, Titans 17
Week 10 – vs. New Orleans Saints

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2rknQD_0ZmAv1Sf00
Tennessee Titans defensive end Jeffery Simmons (98) takes the field for the game against the Cleveland Browns at Nissan Stadium Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020 in Nashville, Tenn. Gw54213
Date Time (ET) TV
Sunday, Nov. 14 1:00 PM CBS

New Orleans is entering a transition period, one that will result in flashes between a playoff contender and a five-win team. The loss of Drew Brees isn’t as concerning as this defense losing multiple starters and role players due to salary-cap woes. Fortunately for Tennessee, it is in a much better position this season and that should result in a convincing victory.

  • Week 10 prediction: Titans 27, Saints 17
Week 11 – vs. Houston Texans

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0fPojN_0ZmAv1Sf00
Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports
Date Time (ET) TV
Sunday, Nov. 21 1:00 PM CBS

It’s the biannual Derrick Henry game. Facing the worst team in the NFL, it would be a surprise if Tennessee’s All-Pro running back didn’t rush for 170-plus yards in this matchup. Houston has never shown the ability to stop him, with Henry averaging 6.09 yards per carry against this defense.

  • Week 11 prediction: Titans 38, Texans 10

Week 12 – @ New England Patriots

Date Time (ET) TV
Sunday, Nov. 29 1:00 PM CBS

Bill Belichick is better than anyone at neutralizing his opponent’s best player. We didn’t see that as much in 2020, but he added the arsenal on defense to accomplish it in 2021. The Patriots will control time of possession, keep Derrick Henry off the field whenever possible and could do just enough to secure a home victory.

  • Week 12 prediction: Patriots 24, Titans 20
WEEK 13 BYE

Week 14 – vs. Jacksonville Jaguars

Date Time (ET) TV
Sunday, Dec. 12 1:00 PM CBS

It’s going to take AFC South teams some time to adjust to the Jaguars having a good quarterback. Trevor Lawrence will exploit the mistakes Mike Vrabel’s defense makes, especially with an underrated receiving corps. But the Jaguars don’t have quite enough depth or overall talent on the roster to beat the Titans.

  • Week 14 prediction: Titans 31, Jaguars 20

Week 15 – @ Pittsburgh Steelers

Date Time (ET) TV
Sunday, Dec. 19 1:00 PM CBS

Tennessee made some solid additions this offseason, both through the NFL Draft and via free agency. Meanwhile, Pittsburgh could be taking a step back on both sides of the ball. Tannehill and A.J. Brown will attack this secondary, Derrick Henry will take over in the fourth quarter and the Titans should secure a road win.

  • Week 15 prediction: Titans 34, Steelers 27

Week 16 – vs. San Francisco 49ers

Date Time (ET) TV
Thursday, Dec. 23 8:30 PM NFLN

San Francisco can control the clock with its running game, limiting the opportunities the Titans’ offense receives. On top of that, Kyle Shanahan will not break a sweat finding ways to attack Tennessee’s secondary and confusing their defensive front with motion, RPOs and more. This should be a 49ers’ victory.

  • Week 16 prediction:49ers 24, Titans 16
Week 17 – vs. Miami Dolphins

Date Time (ET) TV
Sunday, Jan. 2 1:00 PM CBS

If Tua Tagovailoa makes the huge second-year leap, the Miami Dolphins are a Super Bowl contender. But he’ll likely still deal with bouts of inconsistency in 2021 and the Titans’ plan will center on running the football down the Dolphins’ throat. With the help of a healthy offensive line, Tennessee can pull out a victory.

  • Week 17 prediction: Titans 24, Dolphins 20

Week 18 – @ Houston Texans

Date Time (ET) TV
Sunday, Jan. 9 1:00 PM CBS

Derrick Henry is counting down the days until he faces the Texans’ front seven. He makes 200-yard games look easy, perhaps they are when you face Houston. Something tells us this will be a game that makes fantasy football managers and Titans fans very happy.

  • Week 18 prediction: Titans 28, Texans 13

Tennessee Titans record prediction: 10-7

