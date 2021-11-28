ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Jacksonville Jaguars schedule: Trevor Lawrence faces top-notch LA Rams squad

By Andrew Buller-Russ
 5 days ago

Jacksonville Jaguars schedule this week

Week 13 – @ Los Angeles Rams

Date Time (ET) TV
Sunday, Dec. 5 4:25 PM CBS
  • Spread: Rams -12
  • Moneyline: Jaguars +450; Rams -630
  • Over/under: 48

The Rams represent what the Jaguars probably aspire to be in some form or fashion. Tons of speed, perimeter playmakers on offense and defense, and explosive quarterback talent. Matthew Stafford should feast on the Jaguars’ secondary with the weapons at his disposal in LA.

  • Sportsnaut prediction: Rams 36, Jaguars 13

Jacksonville Jaguars schedule predictions, roster outlook

  • The Jaguars are 2-9 in the 2021 NFL season.
  • Their Week 7 bye is set between a London matchup against the Miami Dolphins and a road game against the Seattle Seahawks (Oct. 17 and Oct. 31).
  • Sportsnaut predicts the Jaguars will end the season with a 4-13 record.

Keep up with every game on the NFL schedule with our NFL Games Today flagship post

Jacksonville Jaguars roster outlook

All our predictions are based on the Jaguars keeping and starting these key players:

Also Read:
Jacksonville Jaguars coaching staff ‘at odds’ over rookie QB Trevor Lawrence

Week 1 – Jacksonville Jaguars lost 37-21 @ Houston Texans

  • When: Sunday, Sept. 12 at 1:00 PM on CBS
  • Spread: Jaguars -3
  • Moneyline: Jaguars -180; Texans +135
  • Over/Under: 45
  • Sportsnaut Prediction: Jaguars 35, Texans 23

Simply put, the Texans are a disaster. Their projected QB depth chart led by Tyrod Taylor is straight-up bad, and their deepest position group, running back, won’t help against most teams. Thankfully for Houston, the Jaguars aren’t most teams. Jacksonville laid an absolute egg in Week 1 and got rolled by maybe the worst roster in the NFL. Bad look.

Week 2 – Jacksonville Jaguars lost 23-13 vs. Denver Broncos

  • When: Sunday, Sept. 19 at 1:00 PM on CBS
  • Point spread: Broncos -6.0
  • Moneyline: Jaguars +210; Broncos -250
  • Over/under: 45.0
  • Sportsnaut prediction: Broncos 27, Jaguars 7

Teddy Bridgewater worked hard in training camp to earn the starting QB job over Drew Lock , and he’s balled out so far in Denver. Bridgewater threw for 328 yards and two scores against Jacksonville in Week 2. If not for a late kickoff return for a touchdown by the Jaguars’ Jamal Agnew, this outcome would’ve been even more lopsided.

See where the Broncos' elite D ranks in our latest NFL defense rankings

Week 3 – Jacksonville Jaguars lose 31-19 vs. Arizona Cardinals

  • When: Sunday Sept. 26 at 1:00 PM on FOX
  • Point spread: Cardinals -7.5
  • Moneyline: Jaguars +275; Cardinals -350
  • Over/under: 52.0
  • Sportsnaut prediction: Cardinals 35, Jaguars 17

Somehow the Jaguars kept it closer than it should have been, but Trevor Lawrence threw his league-leading seventh interception in another loss. Kyler Murray didn’t throw any touchdown passes, but he didn’t have to. Both A.J. Green and Christian Kirk had 100 receiving yards apiece. The Jaguars hope to get their first win next week in Cincy.

Week 4 — Jacksonville Jaguars lose to the Cincinnati Bengals on the road, 24-21

  • When: Thursday, September 30 at 8:20 PM EST on NFL Network
  • Spread: Bengals -7.5 (BetMGM)
  • Moneyline: Bengals (-350); Jaguars (+275)
  • Over/Under: 46
  • Sportsnaut prediction: Bengals 31, Jaguars 17

Jacksonville was much more competitive Thursday night against the Cincinnati Bengals. The team actually held a 14-0 halftime lead before allowing Cincinnati to score 24 points in the second half, including a game-winning field goal as time expired. The end result is a 19th consecutive loss for the franchise. Ouch!

Week 5 – Jacksonville Jaguars lose 37-19 to Tennessee Titans

  • When: Sunday, Oct. 10 at 1:00 PM
  • Point spread: Titans -4.5 (BetMGM)
  • Moneyline: Titans (-200), Jaguars (+165)
  • Over/under: 48.5 points
  • Sportsnaut prediction: Titans 31, Jaguars 24

Another game of Derrick Henry doing what he does, rumbling for 130 yards and three touchdowns. The Jaguars tried to counter it with a nice ground game of their own, James Robinson had 149 rushing yards, but they moved to 0-5 under Urban Meyer after a controversial week for the head coach.

Week 6 – Jacksonville Jaguars defeated the Miami Dolphins, 23-29 (London)

  • When: Sunday, Oct. 17 at 9:30 AM EST
  • Point spread: Dolphins -3.0 (BetMGM)
  • Moneyline: Miami (-165); Jacksonville (+140)
  • Over/under: 47.0 points
  • Sportsnaut prediction: Jaguars 27, Dolphins 24

Matthew Wright is the hero Urban Meyer didn’t know he needed. If the Jacksonville Jaguars didn’t beat a Miami Dolphins team missing its top cornerbacks, many wondered if Meyer would ever win an NFL game. But after entering Week 6 without a single field-goal conversion, Wright saved the day with two 50-yard bombs to tie and win the game. It’s over, the Jaguars’ losing streak is over.

WEEK 7 BYE

Week 8 – Jackonvile Jaguars lose 31-7 to Seattle Seahawks

  • When: Sunday, Oct. 31 at 4:05 PM
  • Spread: Seattle -4.0
  • Moneyline: Jaguars +145; Seahawks -175
  • Over/Under: 44.5
  • Sportsnaut prediction: Seahawks 24, Jaguars 21

In a game that was never close, Geno Smith was able to ride his elite receiving corps to a win. Lawrence dropped back to pass 55 times, yet only had 238 yards. Unfortunately, James Robinson suffered an ankle injury early on and didn’t return. Bad day.

NFL insider casts doubt on Urban Meyer to USC

Week 9 – Jacksonville Jaguars win 9-6 vs Buffalo Bills

  • When: Sunday, Nov. 7 at 1:00 PM
  • Spread: Bills -14.5
  • Moneyline: Buffalo -1000; Jacksonville +625
  • Over/under: 48.5
  • Sportsnaut prediction: Bills 50, Jaguars 24

Two players named Josh Allen in this contest, but the Jaguars’ one took over, with a sack and an interception to help set the pace. Buffalo only scoring six points is a massive win for Jacksonville’s D.

April 29, 2021, Seneca, SC, USA; Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence is selected to the Jacksonville Jaguars as the number one overall pick during the 2021 NFL Draft. Mandatory credit: Logan Bowles/NFL Handout photo via USA TODAY Network

Week 10 – Jacksonville Jaguars lose 23-17 to Indianapolis Colts

  • When: Sunday, Nov. 14 at 1:00 PM
  • Spread: Indianapolis -10.5
  • Moneyline: Jacksonville +375; Indianapolis -500
  • Over/under: 47.5
  • Sportsnaut prediction: Colts 27, Jaguars 21

Playing at Lucas Oil Stadium isn’t easy, the Jaguars battled until the end, but an early 17-0 deficit was too much to overcome. Jonathan Taylor was his usual self, adding 93 yards by the end of the first quarter, but things tightened up from there, picking up just 23 yards afterward.

Week 11 – Jacksonville Jaguars lose 30-10 to San Francisco 49ers

  • When: Sunday, Nov. 21 at 1:00 PM
  • Spread: 49ers -5.5
  • Moneyline: San Francisco -220; Jacksonville +180
  • Over/under: 47
  • Sportsnaut prediction: 49ers 35, Jaguars 24

The 49ers got out to an early 17-0 lead and never looked back. Jimmy Garoppolo was efficient and Deebo Samuel oddly enough was their leading rusher. Meanwhile, the Jags again couldn’t move the chains, particularly struggling to run the ball, finishing with just 54 yards on the day.

Week 12 – Jaguars lose 21-14 to Atlanta Falcons

  • When: Sunday, Nov. 28 at 1:00 PM
  • Spread: Atlanta -2
  • Moneyline: Falcons -130; Jaguars -110
  • Over/under: 46.5
  • Sportsnaut prediction: Falcons 42, Jaguars 38

Notorious for blowing big leads, Atlanta didn’t have to worry about that today. Cordarrelle Patterson came through with 108 rushing yards and two touchdowns whereas the Jags couldn’t come up with any game-breaking plays to get them in the end zone.

Jacksonville Jaguars schedule predictions

May 27, 2021; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Urban Meyer stands midfield during OTA at the Dream Finders Homes Practice Complex. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

See where the Jaguars rank in our latest NFL power rankings

Week 14 –  @ Tennessee Titans

Date Time (ET) TV
Sunday, Dec. 12 1:00 PM CBS

Don’t be surprised if the reigning division champs get pushed to the limit in Nashville. However, given the stellar play under center from Ryan Tannehill and Julio Jones in the mix, it’s difficult to envision a scenario where Jacksonville escapes with a road win.

  • Week 14 prediction: Titans 31, Jaguars 23
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4acHrl_0Zm9Ggqa00 Also Read:
Jacksonville Jaguars place Jamal Agnew (hip) on season-ending IR

Week 15 – vs. Houston Texans

Date Time (ET) TV
Sunday, Dec. 19 1:00 PM CBS

Neither team has been able to surpass their expectations this season. Jacksonville at least has Trevor Lawrence, but he hasn’t been able to elevate the squad yet. Luckily, the Texans aren’t very good either. We’ll predict the Jags to get the better end of the Texans this time around after losing to them in Week 1.

  • Week 15 prediction: Jaguars 31, Texans 24

Week 16 – @ New York Jets

Date Time (ET) TV
Sunday, Dec. 26 1:00 PM CBS

The top two picks go head-to-head! Zach Wilson leads the Jets, yet they still are struggling. This should come down to what happens at the line of scrimmage. We’ll go with Lawrence here.

  • Week 16 prediction: Jaguars 28, Jets 24

Week 17 – @ New England Patriots

Date Time (ET) TV
Sunday, Jan. 2 1:00 PM CBS

Young QBs historically don’t fare well at all against Bill Belichick. Although the Patriots’ offense isn’t going to scare anyone too much, if you’re a Jaguars fan, don’t expect Lawrence to waltz into Foxborough as a rookie and outfox The Hoodie.

  • Week 17 prediction: Patriots 30, Jaguars 16

Week 18 – vs. Indianapolis Colts

Date Time (ET) TV
Sunday, Jan. 9 1:00 PM CBS

It’s not a stretch to picture Jacksonville pass-rusher Josh Allen teeing off on Wentz, along with 2020 first-round pick K’Lavon Chaisson. If that young duo can knock the Colts signal-caller off his spot, Indianapolis will have its hands full on the road. That said, the visitors probably have enough firepower to get the “W” in the season finale.

  • Week 18 prediction: Colts 34, Jaguars 23

Jacksonville Jaguars record prediction: 4- 13

Will the Jaguars do enough to make the postseason? Find out in our NFL playoff predictions

