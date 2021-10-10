CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Jacksonville Jaguars schedule and 2021 season predictions

By Andrew Buller-Russ
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1NJ4mB_0Zm9Ggqa00

Jacksonville Jaguars schedule this week

Week 6 – vs. Miami Dolphins (London)

Date Time (ET) TV
Sunday, Oct. 17 9:30 AM NFLN

Who will be under center for the Miami Dolphins in London for this one? Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa has missed the last three games, but he could be healthy in time for Week 6. Backup Jacoby Brissett suffered a hamstring injury in Week 5, but stayed in to finish the game. Either way, the Dolphins likely get the win.

  • Week 6 prediction: Dolphins 23, Jaguars 20

Jacksonville Jaguars schedule predictions, roster outlook

  • The Jaguars lost to the Houston Texans 37-21 in Week 1 of the NFL season.
  • Their Week 7 bye is set between a London matchup against the Miami Dolphins and a road game against the Seattle Seahawks (Oct. 17 and Oct. 31).
  • Sportsnaut originally predicted the Jaguars would end the season with a 6-11 record.

Keep up with every game on the NFL schedule with our NFL Games Today flagship post

Jacksonville Jaguars roster outlook

All our predictions are based on the Jaguars keeping and starting these key players:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=182bzs_0Zm9Ggqa00
Also Read:
Urban Meyer now among favorites to be first NFL head coach fired

Week 1 – Jacksonville Jaguars lost 37-21 @ Houston Texans

  • When: Sunday, Sept. 12 at 1:00 PM on CBS
  • Spread: Jaguars -3
  • Moneyline: Jaguars -180; Texans +135
  • Over/Under: 45
  • Sportsnaut Prediction: Jaguars 35, Texans 23

Simply put, the Texans are a disaster. Their projected QB depth chart led by Tyrod Taylor is straight-up bad, and their deepest position group, running back, won’t help against most teams. Thankfully for Houston, the Jaguars aren’t most teams. Jacksonville laid an absolute egg in Week 1, and got rolled by maybe the worst roster in the NFL. Bad look.

Week 2 – Jacksonville Jaguars lost 23-13 vs. Denver Broncos

  • When: Sunday, Sept. 19 at 1:00 PM on CBS
  • Point spread: Broncos -6.0
  • Moneyline: Jaguars +210; Broncos -250
  • Over/under: 45.0
  • Sportsnaut prediction: Broncos 27, Jaguars 7

Teddy Bridgewater worked hard in training camp to earn the starting QB job over Drew Lock , and he’s balled out so far in Denver. Bridgewater threw for 328 yards and two scores against Jacksonville in Week 2. If not for a late kickoff return for a touchdown by the Jaguars’ Jamal Agnew, this outcome would’ve been even more lopsided.

See where the Broncos’ elite D ranks in our latest NFL defense rankings

Week 3 – Jacksonville Jaguars lose 31-19 vs. Arizona Cardinals

  • When: Sunday Sept. 26 at 1:00 PM on FOX
  • Point spread: Cardinals -7.5
  • Moneyline: Jaguars +275; Cardinals -350
  • Over/under: 52.0
  • Sportsnaut prediction: Cardinals 35, Jaguars 17

Somehow the Jaguars kept it closer than it should have been, but Trevor Lawrence threw his league-leading seventh interception in another loss. Kyler Murray didn’t throw any touchdown passes, but he didn’t have to. Both A.J. Green and Christian Kirk had 100 receiving yards apiece. The Jaguars hope to get their first win next week in Cincy.

Week 4 — Jacksonville Jaguars lose to the Cincinnati Bengals on the road, 24-21

  • When: Thursday, September 30 at 8:20 PM EST on NFL Network
  • Spread: Bengals -7.5 (BetMGM)
  • Moneyline: Bengals (-350); Jaguars (+275)
  • Over/Under: 46
  • Sportsnaut prediction: Bengals 31, Jaguars 17

Jacksonville was much more competitive Thursday night against the Cincinnati Bengals. The team actually held a 14-0 halftime lead before allowing Cincinnati to score 24 points in the second half, including a game-winning field goal as time expired. The end result is a 19th consecutive loss for the franchise. Ouch!

Week 5 – Jacksonville Jaguars lose 37-19 to Tennessee Titans

  • When: Sunday, Oct. 10 at 1:00 PM
  • Point spread: Titans -4.5 (BetMGM)
  • Moneyline: Titans (-200), Jaguars (+165)
  • Over/under: 48.5 points
  • Sportsnaut prediction: Titans 31, Jaguars 24

Another game of Derrick Henry doing what he does, rumbling for 130 yards and three touchdowns. The Jaguars tried to counter it with a nice ground game of their own, James Robinson had 149 rushing yards, but they moved to 0-5 under Urban Meyer after a controversial week for the head coach.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3OA3h3_0Zm9Ggqa00 Also Read:
Urban Meyer’s tenure with Jaguars likely doomed, ownership potentially to move on in 2022

Jacksonville Jaguars schedule predictions

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1VGxBd_0Zm9Ggqa00
May 27, 2021; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Urban Meyer stands midfield during OTA at the Dream Finders Homes Practice Complex. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

WEEK 7 BYE

See where the Jaguars rank in our latest NFL power rankings

Week 8 – @ Seattle Seahawks

Date Time (ET) TV
Sunday, Oct. 31 4:05 PM CBS

If Trevor Lawrence and Urban Meyer are going to win a game before December, this might be their best chance. Then again, Geno Smith is a solid backup quarterback and he’ll get the ball to DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett. A win is possible for Jacksonville, but not probable.

  • Week 8 prediction: Seahawks 24, Jaguars 21

Week 9 – vs. Buffalo Bills

Date Time (ET) TV
Sunday, Nov. 7 1:00 PM CBS

Two players named Josh Allen in this contest, but the Bills have the better, more valuable one at quarterback. Allen should dismantle the Jaguars, and a seasoned defensive coach in Sean McDermott will scheme up too many exotic looks for Jacksonville’s offense to keep pace in a shootout.

  • Week 9 prediction: Bills 50, Jaguars 24

Week 10 – @ Indianapolis Colts

Date Time (ET) TV
Sunday, Nov. 14 1:00 PM CBS

Playing at Lucas Oil Stadium isn’t easy, but since the Colts have a total wild card at QB in Carson Wentz and no clear answer at left tackle with Eric Fisher coming off a torn Achilles, Jacksonville should keep this one surprisingly competitive. In the end, home-field advantage helps Indy edge it out.

  • Week 10 prediction: Colts 27, Jaguars 24

Week 11 – vs. San Francisco 49ers

Date Time (ET) TV
Sunday, Nov. 21 1:00 PM FOX

That San Francisco running game is liable to overwhelm Jacksonville. Even with Malcom Brown providing a huge upgrade on the interior defensive line, once the 49ers backs get to the second level, they should be able to run all over the Jaguars.

  • Week 11 prediction: 49ers 45, Jaguars 24
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=078Fqv_0Zm9Ggqa00
April 29, 2021, Seneca, SC, USA; Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence is selected to the Jacksonville Jaguars as the number one overall pick during the 2021 NFL Draft. Mandatory credit: Logan Bowles/NFL Handout photo via USA TODAY Network

Week 12 – vs. Atlanta Falcons

Date Time (ET) TV
Sunday, Nov. 28 1:00 PM CBS

Notorious for blowing big leads, Atlanta has a long way to go to exorcise those demons. Kyle Pitts will help the offense, but the Falcons’ defense still leaves much to be desired. Lawrence should carve them up and catalyze a comeback win.

  • Week 12 prediction: Jaguars 42, Falcons 38

Week 13 – @ Los Angeles Rams

Date Time (ET) TV
Sunday, Dec. 5 4:25 PM CBS

The Rams represent what the Jaguars probably aspire to be in some form or fashion. Tons of speed, perimeter playmakers on offense and defense, and an explosive quarterback talent. Matthew Stafford should feast on the Jaguars secondary with the weapons at his disposal in LA.

  • Week 13 prediction: Rams 41, Jaguars 20

Week 14 –  @ Tennessee Titans

Date Time (ET) TV
Sunday, Dec. 12 1:00 PM CBS

Don’t be surprised when the reigning division champs get pushed to the limit in Nashville. However, given the running prowess of Derrick Henry, stellar play under center from Ryan Tannehill and Julio Jones in the mix, it’s difficult to envision a scenario where Jacksonville escapes with a road win.

  • Week 14 prediction: Titans 38, Jaguars 37
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4JAaoN_0Zm9Ggqa00 Also Read:
Jacksonville Jaguars receiver DJ Chark (ankle) may miss rest of season

Week 15 – vs. Houston Texans

Date Time (ET) TV
Sunday, Dec. 19 1:00 PM CBS

Houston had far less cap space and draft capital to play with this offseason than the Jaguars, and now is dealing with a Deshaun Watson scandal that has no end in sight. Not a great combo. It could lead to a winless Texans season.

  • Week 15 prediction: Jaguars 41, Texans 24

Week 16 – @ New York Jets

Date Time (ET) TV
Sunday, Dec. 26 1:00 PM CBS

The top two picks go head-to-head! Zach Wilson leads the Jets, who’ve definitely bolstered their offense, yet have neglected many key areas on defense. This should come down to what happens at the line of scrimmage. Given how suspect the Jags’ o-line is and how well New York has built its unit around Wilson, Gang Green has the edge here.

  • Week 16 prediction: Jets 28, Jaguars 24

Week 17 – @ New England Patriots

Date Time (ET) TV
Sunday, Jan. 2 1:00 PM CBS

Young QBs historically don’t fare well at all against Bill Belichick. Although the Patriots’ offense isn’t going to scare anyone too much, if you’re a Jaguars fan, don’t expect Lawrence to waltz into Foxborough as a rookie and outfox The Hoodie.

  • Week 17 prediction: Patriots 30, Jaguars 16

Week 18 – vs. Indianapolis Colts

Date Time (ET) TV
Sunday, Jan. 9 1:00 PM CBS

It’s not a stretch to picture Jacksonville pass-rusher Josh Allen teeing off on Wentz, along with 2020 first-round pick K’Lavon Chaisson. If that young duo can knock the Colts signal-caller off his spot, Indianapolis will have its hands full on the road. That said, the visitors probably have enough firepower to get the “W” in the season finale.

  • Week 18 prediction: Colts 34, Jaguars 23

Jacksonville Jaguars record prediction: 6- 11

Will the Jaguars do enough to make the postseason? Find out in our NFL playoff predictions

More must-reads:

Comments / 0

Related
FanSided

Most interceptions by rookie QB in NFL history

With Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence struggling with turnovers in 2021, could he reach the record?. Lawrence would be in good company if he broke said record, as it’s held by none other than Peyton Manning. Through the first three weeks of the season, Lawrence has had at least two...
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Tennessee State
The Spun

Raiders Owner Uses 1 Word To Describe Jon Gruden’s Comment

Late Friday afternoon, Las Vegas Raiders head coach Jon Gruden found himself in the headlines for a disturbing reason. Over the past few months, the NFL has been investigating workplace misconduct within the Washington Football Team. Over that time, the league reviewed over 650,000 emails. An email from Gruden to...
NFL
Elite Daily

So, Patrick Mahomes Kissed Brittany Matthews Mid-Game And I’m In Love

Patrick Mahomes and Brittany Matthews’ relationship could not be any sweeter, and this latest video of their mid-game kiss is proof. On Sept. 19, when the Kansas City Chiefs played against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium, Mahomes took a quick break from the game to show his fiancée some love. Luckily, someone captured the moment on video, and Matthews shared it to her Instagram (it’s the second slide in the carousel below). No surprise, it racked up almost 200,000 likes.
NFL
The Spun

NFL Makes Decision On Controversial Davante Adams Hit

Nearly a week ago, the Green Bay Packers took down the San Francisco 49ers with a late field goal thanks to the incredible combination of Aaron Rodgers and wide receiver Davante Adams. The latter, though, was nearly knocked out of the game with a vicious hit. Rodgers tried to hit...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Trevor Lawrence
audacy.com

JR on Rodgers: 'I'm sick of the guy now, just shut up'

The Green Bay Packers have silenced their doubters. Well, at least for a week. A primetime game at Lambeau Field proved to be the remedy to the team's season-opening woes, as the Packers roughed-up the Detroit Lions, 35-17, on Monday night. Following the game, Aaron Rodgers -- who threw for four touchdowns -- told reporters that it was nice to "get the trolls off our backs."
NFL
The Spun

Look: Randy Moss Reacts To Jon Gruden’s Racist Email

This morning, ESPN analyst and former NFL superstar Randy Moss weighed in on the ongoing situation involving Raiders head coach Jon Gruden. Late last week, the Wall Street Journal reported on an email Gruden sent to then-Washington Football Team general manager Bruce Allen in 2011, in which he referred to NFLPA executive director DeMaurice Smith using a racist trope.
NFL
Outsider.com

Urban Meyer Quitting the Jaguars to Become USC’s Head Coach is the Fairytale Ending Football Fans Deserve

Hello USC, this is Urban Meyer. About that job opening you have right now, how soon do you need me? Tonight is fine. Send the jet. College football fans were abuzz at the news of USC firing Clay Helton as their head football coach, Monday, two days after the Trojans lost to Stanford. And many pondered if Meyer, who has coached all of one game with the Jacksonville Jaguars, would be ready to ditch his brief NFL experiment and head west.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dolphins#Texans#American Football#The Seattle Seahawks#Nfl Games#Cbs Spread
The Spun

Tony Dungy Getting Criticized For What He Said About Jon Gruden

Former NFL head coach turned NBC analyst Tony Dungy is facing some criticism on social media for what he said about Jon Gruden on Sunday night. Sunday evening, both Dungy and NBC announcer Mike Tirico – who worked with Gruden at ESPN – addressed the now-former Las Vegas Raiders head coach.
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Jimmy Johnson’s Bold Admission

If you could start an NFL team with any current player, who would you pick? Former Dallas Cowboys head coach turned FOX analyst Jimmy Johnson revealed his pick on Sunday morning. It’s a surprising one. “In fact, if I was drafting in the NFL today out of all the players,...
NFL
Detroit Sports Nation

Detroit Lions make unfortunate news official

We knew it was coming and it was going to hurt but just moments ago, the Detroit Lions made it official that their best defender, Romeo Okwara has been placed on Reserve/Injured with a torn Achilles. This is the second Lions’ starter that is out with an Achilles injury as...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Denver Broncos
NFL Teams
Miami Dolphins
NFL Teams
New England Patriots
NFL Teams
Tennessee Titans
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NFL Teams
Houston Texans
NewsBreak
Sports
NFL Teams
Seattle Seahawks
NFL Teams
Jacksonville Jaguars
New York Post

Josh Allen’s girlfriend had so much to celebrate during Bills’ win

The WAGs of the Buffalo Bills enjoyed a blowout of their own during Sunday’s 40-0 beatdown on the Houston Texans. Quarterback Josh Allen’s girlfriend Brittany Williams arrived at Highmark Stadium in a swanky party bus with fellow Buffalo WAGs Shae Spady, Hillary Trubisky, Meghan Hughes and Meg DiMarco before kickoff. The former cheerleader shared photos to her Instagram story throughout the day, documenting the group’s luxe game-day itinerary, popping champagne, and sporting custom-made Bills jackets.
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Saturday’s Le’Veon Bell News

The Baltimore Ravens have elevated Le’Veon Bell from their practice squad ahead of Sunday’s Week 4 matchup against the Denver Broncos. This will be the veteran running back’s first chance to notch game time since signing with the team’s practice roster prior to the start of the 2021 season. Bell,...
NFL
SoJO 104.9

Philadelphia Eagles Fans Caught Doin’ It in the Men’s Bathroom

The Philadelphia Eagles played the Carolina Panthers on Sunday and won the game 21-18. Apparently, the game wasn't that exciting (even though there was a streaker that ran on the field) because two young people got caught getting it on in the men's bathroom at Bank Of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina.
NFL
CowboyMaven

Cowboys Cut Ex Longhorn, Sign Ex Raiders 6-2 CB

FRISCO - Trevon Diggs is fine - in terms of performance and health. But the Dallas Cowboys are nevertheless making a roster move to help the secondary, signing former Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Isaiah Johnson to the practice squad, a transaction announced by Johnson’s agent, Murphy McGuire of Octagon Football.
NFL
Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

22K+
Followers
26K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

We're all about NFL, CFB, NBA, and MLB news, rumors and lists. Sportsnaut.com prides itself on being #NautOpinionated.

 https://sportsnaut.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy