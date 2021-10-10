Jacksonville Jaguars schedule and 2021 season predictions

Jacksonville Jaguars schedule this week

Week 6 – vs. Miami Dolphins (London)

Date Time (ET) TV Sunday, Oct. 17 9:30 AM NFLN

Who will be under center for the Miami Dolphins in London for this one? Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa has missed the last three games, but he could be healthy in time for Week 6. Backup Jacoby Brissett suffered a hamstring injury in Week 5, but stayed in to finish the game. Either way, the Dolphins likely get the win.

Week 6 prediction: Dolphins 23, Jaguars 20

Jacksonville Jaguars schedule predictions, roster outlook

The Jaguars lost to the Houston Texans 37-21 in Week 1 of the NFL season.

Their Week 7 bye is set between a London matchup against the Miami Dolphins and a road game against the Seattle Seahawks (Oct. 17 and Oct. 31).

Sportsnaut originally predicted the Jaguars would end the season with a 6-11 record.

Keep up with every game on the NFL schedule with our NFL Games Today flagship post

Jacksonville Jaguars roster outlook

All our predictions are based on the Jaguars keeping and starting these key players:

QB – Trevor Lawrence (rookie)

RB – James Robinson, Carlos Hyde

WR – Laviska Shenault Jr., Marvin Jones Jr., Tavon Austin, Jamal Agnew

TE – Dan Arnold, James O’Shaughnessy, Chris Manhertz

Defense – Jaguars not ranked in top 20 in this week’s NFL defense rankings

Week 1 – Jacksonville Jaguars lost 37-21 @ Houston Texans

When: Sunday, Sept. 12 at 1:00 PM on CBS

Sunday, Sept. 12 at 1:00 PM on CBS Spread: Jaguars -3

Jaguars -3 Moneyline: Jaguars -180; Texans +135

Jaguars -180; Texans +135 Over/Under: 45

45 Sportsnaut Prediction: Jaguars 35, Texans 23

Simply put, the Texans are a disaster. Their projected QB depth chart led by Tyrod Taylor is straight-up bad, and their deepest position group, running back, won’t help against most teams. Thankfully for Houston, the Jaguars aren’t most teams. Jacksonville laid an absolute egg in Week 1, and got rolled by maybe the worst roster in the NFL. Bad look.

Week 2 – Jacksonville Jaguars lost 23-13 vs. Denver Broncos

When: Sunday, Sept. 19 at 1:00 PM on CBS

Sunday, Sept. 19 at 1:00 PM on CBS Point spread: Broncos -6.0

Broncos -6.0 Moneyline: Jaguars +210; Broncos -250

Jaguars +210; Broncos -250 Over/under: 45.0

45.0 Sportsnaut prediction: Broncos 27, Jaguars 7

Teddy Bridgewater worked hard in training camp to earn the starting QB job over Drew Lock , and he’s balled out so far in Denver. Bridgewater threw for 328 yards and two scores against Jacksonville in Week 2. If not for a late kickoff return for a touchdown by the Jaguars’ Jamal Agnew, this outcome would’ve been even more lopsided.

See where the Broncos’ elite D ranks in our latest NFL defense rankings

Week 3 – Jacksonville Jaguars lose 31-19 vs. Arizona Cardinals

When: Sunday Sept. 26 at 1:00 PM on FOX

Sunday Sept. 26 at 1:00 PM on FOX Point spread: Cardinals -7.5

Cardinals -7.5 Moneyline: Jaguars +275; Cardinals -350

Jaguars +275; Cardinals -350 Over/under: 52.0

52.0 Sportsnaut prediction: Cardinals 35, Jaguars 17

Somehow the Jaguars kept it closer than it should have been, but Trevor Lawrence threw his league-leading seventh interception in another loss. Kyler Murray didn’t throw any touchdown passes, but he didn’t have to. Both A.J. Green and Christian Kirk had 100 receiving yards apiece. The Jaguars hope to get their first win next week in Cincy.

Week 4 — Jacksonville Jaguars lose to the Cincinnati Bengals on the road, 24-21

When: Thursday, September 30 at 8:20 PM EST on NFL Network

Thursday, September 30 at 8:20 PM EST on NFL Network Spread: Bengals -7.5 (BetMGM)

Bengals -7.5 (BetMGM) Moneyline: Bengals (-350); Jaguars (+275)

Bengals (-350); Jaguars (+275) Over/Under: 46

46 Sportsnaut prediction: Bengals 31, Jaguars 17

Jacksonville was much more competitive Thursday night against the Cincinnati Bengals. The team actually held a 14-0 halftime lead before allowing Cincinnati to score 24 points in the second half, including a game-winning field goal as time expired. The end result is a 19th consecutive loss for the franchise. Ouch!

Week 5 – Jacksonville Jaguars lose 37-19 to Tennessee Titans

When: Sunday, Oct. 10 at 1:00 PM

Sunday, Oct. 10 at 1:00 PM Point spread: Titans -4.5 (BetMGM)

Titans -4.5 (BetMGM) Moneyline: Titans (-200), Jaguars (+165)

Titans (-200), Jaguars (+165) Over/under: 48.5 points

48.5 points Sportsnaut prediction: Titans 31, Jaguars 24

Another game of Derrick Henry doing what he does, rumbling for 130 yards and three touchdowns. The Jaguars tried to counter it with a nice ground game of their own, James Robinson had 149 rushing yards, but they moved to 0-5 under Urban Meyer after a controversial week for the head coach.

Jacksonville Jaguars schedule predictions

May 27, 2021; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Urban Meyer stands midfield during OTA at the Dream Finders Homes Practice Complex. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

WEEK 7 BYE

See where the Jaguars rank in our latest NFL power rankings

Week 8 – @ Seattle Seahawks

Date Time (ET) TV Sunday, Oct. 31 4:05 PM CBS

If Trevor Lawrence and Urban Meyer are going to win a game before December, this might be their best chance. Then again, Geno Smith is a solid backup quarterback and he’ll get the ball to DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett. A win is possible for Jacksonville, but not probable.

Week 8 prediction: Seahawks 24, Jaguars 21

Week 9 – vs. Buffalo Bills

Date Time (ET) TV Sunday, Nov. 7 1:00 PM CBS

Two players named Josh Allen in this contest, but the Bills have the better, more valuable one at quarterback. Allen should dismantle the Jaguars, and a seasoned defensive coach in Sean McDermott will scheme up too many exotic looks for Jacksonville’s offense to keep pace in a shootout.

Week 9 prediction: Bills 50, Jaguars 24

Week 10 – @ Indianapolis Colts

Date Time (ET) TV Sunday, Nov. 14 1:00 PM CBS

Playing at Lucas Oil Stadium isn’t easy, but since the Colts have a total wild card at QB in Carson Wentz and no clear answer at left tackle with Eric Fisher coming off a torn Achilles, Jacksonville should keep this one surprisingly competitive. In the end, home-field advantage helps Indy edge it out.

Week 10 prediction: Colts 27, Jaguars 24

Week 11 – vs. San Francisco 49ers

Date Time (ET) TV Sunday, Nov. 21 1:00 PM FOX

That San Francisco running game is liable to overwhelm Jacksonville. Even with Malcom Brown providing a huge upgrade on the interior defensive line, once the 49ers backs get to the second level, they should be able to run all over the Jaguars.

Week 11 prediction: 49ers 45, Jaguars 24

April 29, 2021, Seneca, SC, USA; Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence is selected to the Jacksonville Jaguars as the number one overall pick during the 2021 NFL Draft. Mandatory credit: Logan Bowles/NFL Handout photo via USA TODAY Network

Week 12 – vs. Atlanta Falcons

Date Time (ET) TV Sunday, Nov. 28 1:00 PM CBS

Notorious for blowing big leads, Atlanta has a long way to go to exorcise those demons. Kyle Pitts will help the offense, but the Falcons’ defense still leaves much to be desired. Lawrence should carve them up and catalyze a comeback win.

Week 12 prediction: Jaguars 42, Falcons 38

Week 13 – @ Los Angeles Rams

Date Time (ET) TV Sunday, Dec. 5 4:25 PM CBS

The Rams represent what the Jaguars probably aspire to be in some form or fashion. Tons of speed, perimeter playmakers on offense and defense, and an explosive quarterback talent. Matthew Stafford should feast on the Jaguars secondary with the weapons at his disposal in LA.

Week 13 prediction: Rams 41, Jaguars 20

Week 14 – @ Tennessee Titans

Date Time (ET) TV Sunday, Dec. 12 1:00 PM CBS

Don’t be surprised when the reigning division champs get pushed to the limit in Nashville. However, given the running prowess of Derrick Henry, stellar play under center from Ryan Tannehill and Julio Jones in the mix, it’s difficult to envision a scenario where Jacksonville escapes with a road win.

Week 14 prediction: Titans 38, Jaguars 37

Week 15 – vs. Houston Texans

Date Time (ET) TV Sunday, Dec. 19 1:00 PM CBS

Houston had far less cap space and draft capital to play with this offseason than the Jaguars, and now is dealing with a Deshaun Watson scandal that has no end in sight. Not a great combo. It could lead to a winless Texans season.

Week 15 prediction: Jaguars 41, Texans 24

Week 16 – @ New York Jets

Date Time (ET) TV Sunday, Dec. 26 1:00 PM CBS

The top two picks go head-to-head! Zach Wilson leads the Jets, who’ve definitely bolstered their offense, yet have neglected many key areas on defense. This should come down to what happens at the line of scrimmage. Given how suspect the Jags’ o-line is and how well New York has built its unit around Wilson, Gang Green has the edge here.

Week 16 prediction: Jets 28, Jaguars 24

Week 17 – @ New England Patriots

Date Time (ET) TV Sunday, Jan. 2 1:00 PM CBS

Young QBs historically don’t fare well at all against Bill Belichick. Although the Patriots’ offense isn’t going to scare anyone too much, if you’re a Jaguars fan, don’t expect Lawrence to waltz into Foxborough as a rookie and outfox The Hoodie.

Week 17 prediction: Patriots 30, Jaguars 16

Week 18 – vs. Indianapolis Colts

Date Time (ET) TV Sunday, Jan. 9 1:00 PM CBS

It’s not a stretch to picture Jacksonville pass-rusher Josh Allen teeing off on Wentz, along with 2020 first-round pick K’Lavon Chaisson. If that young duo can knock the Colts signal-caller off his spot, Indianapolis will have its hands full on the road. That said, the visitors probably have enough firepower to get the “W” in the season finale.

Week 18 prediction: Colts 34, Jaguars 23

Jacksonville Jaguars record prediction: 6- 11

Will the Jaguars do enough to make the postseason? Find out in our NFL playoff predictions

More must-reads: