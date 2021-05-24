newsbreak-logo
Camp Springs, MD

Alvin Freeland Jr., 64, of Lothian, Dies Following Hit-and-Run Crash in Camp Springs

Report Annapolis
Report Annapolis
 10 minutes ago

The Prince George's County Police Department has identified a 64 year old man from Lothian as the victim in a fatal crash.

Officials say the fatal pedestrian hit-and-run that occurred in Camp Springs Tuesday evening killed 64-year-old Alvin W. Freeland Jr. of Lothian, MD.


On May 11, 2021, at approximately 9:30 pm, officers responded to the 5700 block of Allentown Road for a pedestrian collision.


The preliminary investigation suggests Freeland, for reasons that are under investigation, may have been lying in the roadway when he was struck by a dark-colored sedan. The vehicle did not remain on the scene. Freeland was pronounced dead on the scene.


Anyone with information that could help investigators is asked to call the Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Unit at 301-731-4422. Callers wishing to remain anonymous may call Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477); online at www.pgcrimesolvers.com or the “P3 Tips” mobile app (search “P3 Tips” in the Apple Store or Google Play to download the app to your mobile device). Please refer to case 21-0020890.

