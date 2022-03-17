ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

The Best Women’s Sun Hats for Spring

By Kathleen Walsh and Danielle Directo-Meston
The Hollywood Reporter
The Hollywood Reporter
 1 day ago

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, The Hollywood Reporter may receive an affiliate commission. Note that prices and deals are accurate as of press time but may be subject to change.

In addition to a healthy layer of sunscreen and sunglasses , one fashion-forward way to shade your precious face is with a stylish sun hat.

More from The Hollywood Reporter

Ever the accessory for shielding faces from the paparazzi, some of the best sun hat styles have already been popping up on stars as we head into spring. Dua Lipa, Bella Hadid, Rihanna and Billie Eilish have topped off recent looks with bucket hats, a trend that you can expect to keep seeing through festival season and beyond. Visors are another throwback hat silhouette that will likely appear on heads in Hollywood, such as tennis court-ready canvas versions and sophisticated straw-brimmed styles.

Other perennial favorites we still love to see include straw panamas, oversized fedoras and wide-brimmed floppy boaters as seen on the likes of Kylie Jenner and Emily Ratajkowski. Wi de-brimmed straw sun hats always feel at home at the beach and the farmers market or, if you’re lucky, on the deck of a yacht somewhere in the Mediterranean.

Whether you’re gearing up for the music fest circuit or you’re preparing for a sun-drenched spring, we’ve rounded up some of the best sun hats for women below.

1. Brixton Jo Straw Rancher Hat

City slickers can look ranch-ready in Brixton’s Jo straw hat , which is made from light woven straw and finished with brown grosgrain ribbon on the crown and brim.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mR7Oh_0Zlq4xTn00

Brixton Jo Straw Rancher Hat

$55


Buy now

2. H&M Pocket Detail Bucket Hat

Taking our inspo from Hudgens, we love this sunny, slouchy bucket hat . It has a relatively modest brim and side pocket, and is made of recycled polyester for a fun day-off-at-the-local-pool vibe that also conveniently keeps your head from getting too sweaty. Pair it with a neon bikini (as worn recently by Vanessa Hudgens ), or mix it up with a sundress and Chucks.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bZ8mB_0Zlq4xTn00

H&M Pocket-Detail Bucket Hat

$15


Buy now

3. Madewell Packable Fedora Hat

When in doubt, you can always reach for the comforting familiarity of a fedora — and this classic packable straw hat is just the ticket. What’s great is that you want to take it on your next beach getaway, you can pack it in your suitcase without worrying about it losing its shape, and you don’t have to wear it on the plane.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hPav1_0Zlq4xTn00

Madewell Packable Straw Fedora Hat


Buy now

4. Lack of Color The Sierra Hat

For a Western-chic aesthetic at Stagecoach or elsewhere, Lack of Color’s Sierra hat is perfect for adding a bit of mystery to your summer ensemble. Whether it’s worn with a flannel button-down and denim, or a bohemian-chic maxi dress, this felt hat brings a laid-back look thanks to the tonal lace around the crown.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bMOTK_0Zlq4xTn00

Lack of Color The Sierra Hat

$128.95

on Amazon.com


Buy now

5. Stetson Crushable Sagebrush Outdoor Hat

Stetson brings the ultimate cowpoke-cool vibe with this crushable wool hat , which has a four-inch cattleman crown and a braided leather band.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27euCe_0Zlq4xTn00

Stetson Crushable Sagebrush Outdoor Hat

$105.00

on Amazon.com


Buy now

6. Cuyana Ribbon Tie Summer Hat

Channel Old Hollywood glamour with Cuyana’s oh-so-chic summer hat . This wide-brim topper is made of sustainable toquilla straw and finished with a long ribbon that lets you customize the look and fit.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0eIOU6_0Zlq4xTn00

Cuyana Ribbon Tie Summer Hat

$95


Buy now

7. Gucci Canvas-Jacquard Bucket Hat

From belts and hair accessories to jewelry and beyond, logo-happy fashion is here to stay. Go with Gucci and wear the Italian luxury hous’s canvas-jacquard bucket hat , which features an all-over GG monogram and a leather-trimmed brim.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3nuC1q_0Zlq4xTn00

Gucci Canvas-Jacquard Bucket Hat

$550


Buy now

8. BTB Los Angeles Rachel Straw Hat

Wearing this luxe straw hat from Los Angeles-based BTB will put you in a globe-trotting state of mind, thanks to the wide brim and chic pearl studs that circle the crown.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47ZV5P_0Zlq4xTn00

BTB Los Angeles Rachel Straw Hat

$150


Buy now

9. Nike Sportswear Heritage86 Adjustable Hat

Add an athleisure-inspired touch to your summer look with this vibrant hat by Nike , complete with the sportswear brand’s iconic motto. This adjustable cap comes in a variety of hues if the Pantone color of the year isn’t your jam.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4PVtDW_0Zlq4xTn00

Nike Sportswear Heritage86 Adjustable Hat

$23


Buy now

10. Janessa Leoné Eleanor Hat

Stars such as Meghan Markle, Taylor Swift, Jessica Alba and Chrissy Teigen have worn L.A. milliner Janessa Leoné’s chic chapeaux . The designer’s Eleanor hat is made of bleached Panama straw and features a wide leather band and a downturned brim, making it easy to dress up or down.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45oke9_0Zlq4xTn00

Janessa Leoné Eleanor Hat

$370


Buy now

11. Furtalk UPF 50 Summer Hat

If “bigger is better” is your millinery mantra, then you’ll want to duck under this oversized floppy straw hat with UPF 50 sun protection. The brim measures about five inches wide, so there’s enough shade to keep you cool all summer and beyond.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0tOPLt_0Zlq4xTn00

Furtalk UPF 50 Straw Hat

$21.24

on Amazon.com


Buy now

12. Kenzo Tiger Embroidered Baseball Cap

Cult-favorite label Kenzo’s baseball cap lets you show your feline fandom (or French fashion devotion). The six-panel hat is made of cotton and features the Parisian luxury label’s iconic tiger head.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dK2Wm_0Zlq4xTn00

Kenzo Tiger Embroidered Baseball Cap

$125


Buy now

13. Alice & Olivia Reversible Summer Bucket Hat

We know, we know. We’re suckers for a fun print and we couldn’t resist this bucket hat ‘s sweet nostalgic daisy pattern that’s guaranteed to take every millennial straight back to the ’90s. And just in case you don’t feel like recreating your sixth-grade class picture one day, it is also reversible with a clean white side.

Alice & Olivia Reversible Summer Bucket Hat

$34.97

on Amazon.com


Buy now

14. Asos Design Straw Raw Edge Floppy Hat

This raw edge floppy hat from Asos is one of the best women’s sun hats for giving off that “I just got back from Cabo” vibe. It’s got an adjustable sizer so it can fit most domes, and it’s finished with stylish ribbed trim.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3DUuqG_0Zlq4xTn00

Asos Design Straw Raw Edge Floppy Hat (reg. $23)

$12


Buy now

15. Missoni Striped Wide Brim Hat

Missoni always knows how to make a statement, and this striped wide-brim hat featuring the Italian fashion house’s signature colorful aesthetic will certainly help you stand out from the straw hat crowd.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1yENAl_0Zlq4xTn00

Missoni Striped Wide Brim Hat

$660


Buy now

16. Rag & Bone Lexie Wide Brim Fedora

Rag & Bone’s Lexie fedora is the kind of hat that you can throw on effortlessly with practically any outfit. It’s woven from limestone brown straw and has a center-dent crown that looks great with distressed denim or summer dress.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Y5bTx_0Zlq4xTn00

Rag & Bone Lexie Wide Brim Fedora

$263


Buy now

17. PrettyLittleThing Cream Oversized Straw Hat

Now this is how you make a statement in the sun. Whether you’re going for a comically oversized look or you need a topper to cover your shoulders and then some, PrettyLittleThing’s extra-large straw hat offers enough shade for you and your BFF. It’s made of paper straw and comes in cream and black.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3RXtKq_0Zlq4xTn00

PrettyLittleThing Cram Oversized Straw Hat

$42


Buy now

18. Simplicity Women’s UPF 50+ Sun Visor

Get your Jackie O. on in this impossibly chic straw visor. This classic straw visor from Simplicity offers UPF 50+ sun protection and conveniently rolls up when you want to pack it in your vacation bag. It also comes in more than a dozen stylish solid and striped colors.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vhcCd_0Zlq4xTn00

Simplicty UPF 50+ Sun Visor

$19.99

on Amazon.com


Buy now

19. Anthropologie Wide-Brimmed Straw Boater

We love the wide, straight brim and woven detailing of this classic boater as an alternative to the ubiquitous floppy straw sun hat. This easy-to-wear option from Anthropologie gives us laid-back Hamptons vibes, and looks as chic with a blouse and jeans as with a flowing maxi.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3C9elX_0Zlq4xTn00

Anthropologie Wide-Brimmed Straw Boater

$115


Buy now

20. Eugenia Kim Sunny Do Not Disturb Floppy Sun Hat

This generously sized straw floppy hat by Eugenia Kim communicates exactly what it says in a playful sequin script. This chic hat is finished with a black grosgrain band.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2aWYOP_0Zlq4xTn00

Eugenia Kim Sunny Do Not Disturb Floppy Sun Hat

$495


Buy now

21. Eric Javits Hampton Straw Summer Hat

If your chapeau collection doesn’t include at least one wide-brimmed straw hat, now would be the time to correct it. We recommend a simple, well-made version like this Hampton hat by Eric Javits , whose timeless silhouette is as graceful and effortless as ever.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3VecwW_0Zlq4xTn00

Eric Javits Hampton Straw Summer Hat

$235


Buy now

22. Adidas Women’s Adizero II Visor

Baseball caps don’t have a monopoly on sporty headgear, so why not opt for an athletic visor like this one by Adidas. Crisp white keeps it simple and classic, while the moisture-wicking mesh interior keeps it comfy all day. We think it works just as well poolside as it does on the tennis court.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1yp87d_0Zlq4xTn00

Adidas Women's Adizero II Visor

$36.00

on Amazon.com


Buy now

23. Scala Women’s Crocheted Packable Raffia Hat

For those of us who take our style cues from Beatrix Potter books by way of Taylor Swift, may we recommend this crocheted straw hat with a wide brim and straw bow trim? This is a hat that was made for planting bulbs in the front garden of your ivy-covered English garden — but also for downtown strolls and picnics in the park while wearing a perfect cotton sun dress .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4YPwlT_0Zlq4xTn00

Scala Women's Crocheted Packable Raffia Hat

$59.99

on Amazon.com


Buy now

Click here to read the full article.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Hollywood Reporter

Arnold Schwarzenegger Invokes His Nazi Father in Emotional Message to Russia

Arnold Schwarzenegger released an emotional video Thursday addressed to the people of Russia. The 74-year-old actor and former California governor largely focused on stating the basic facts of Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine, complete with subtitles, in an attempt to punch through Russian state propaganda.More from The Hollywood ReporterPulse Films' Founders Thomas Benski, Marisa Clifford Leaving Company'Writing With Fire' Directors on Their Oscar-Nominated Doc's Inspiring Subjects: "There's a Whole of Possibilities That They're Creating"Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Vanessa Kirby, Brad Pitt Among 900 New BAFTA Members “I’m sending this message to various different channels to reach my dear Russian friends and the Russian soldiers serving in...
CELEBRITIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Jane Fonda Launches Climate-Focused Political Action Committee

Jane Fonda is taking her fight against climate change to the next level, on Wednesday announcing the formation of a Political Action Committee to defeat politicians aligned with the fossil fuel industry. Ariel Hayes, former national political director of the Sierra Club, will serve as the Jane Fonda Climate PAC’s primary advisor. The committee will support climate champions and work to defeat the allies of the fossil fuel industry in both primary and general elections at the local, state and federal levels through grassroots organizing and investments in paid media campaigns.More from The Hollywood ReporterLeonardo DiCaprio, Mark Ruffalo, Scarlett Johansson Sign...
ADVOCACY
The Hollywood Reporter

Kanye West Suspended From Instagram for One Day After Posting Slur Targeting Trevor Noah

Kanye West has been suspended from Instagram for 24 hours after the rapper posted a slur targeting The Daily Show host Trevor Noah, a Meta spokesperson confirmed to The Hollywood Reporter. As part of the temporary suspension, West — who legally goes by “Ye” — will not be able to post, comment or send DMs, the spokesperson said.More from The Hollywood ReporterTrevor Noah Says Kanye West Publicly Feuding With Kim Kardashian Is "Terrifying to Watch"Guest Column: Can Pete Sue Kanye? Probably NotKim Kardashian Declared Legally Single in Kanye West Divorce Case Earlier Wednesday, West directed a slur toward Noah after the talk show host addressed...
CELEBRITIES
In Style

You're Going to See These 10 Fashion Trends Everywhere This Spring

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. With spring right around the corner, now is the time to give your wardrobe a refresh. But if you're not sure how to shop for the season's biggest trends, Amazon's Head of Fashion Direction, Sally Singer, is here to guide you through it. In a recent press release, the sartorial expert revealed her 10 must-have fashion ideas for spring, and we found the clothes, shoes, and accessories to help you master each one.
APPAREL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Lifestyle
City
Los Angeles, CA
City
Hollywood, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Lifestyle
StyleCaster

Zara’s Denim Selection Is On Point—And The Jeans Are All Under $50

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission. Spring is the ultimate season for denim. Nothing looks better with, well, everything. From eyelet blouses and oversized blazers to fancy heels or grungy boots, a good pair of jeans will complete every look. For the last few years, my go-to destination for trendy and affordable denim has been Zara. Zara jeans are my absolute favorite and I have yet to find another site with as many options for under $50 bucks. I...
APPAREL
HollywoodLife

Suri Cruise, 15, Seen In 1st Pics Of Her Walking Her Adorable Puppy While Rocking Flared Jeans

Suri Cruise flashed a big smile while taking her new pooch for a walk in a fashionable puffer coat and dark denim jeans similar to the style her mom Katie Holmes wears. Suri Cruise, 15, looked as happy as could be during a stroll with her new dog. The daughter of Katie Holmes and Tom Cruise was photographed standing with the adorable pet while smiling and wearing an olive green puffer jacket and dark denim flared jeans on the recent day outing. She also had her long brown hair down and wore sneakers with the look as she held onto the pink leash the dog was attached to.
PETS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Vanessa Hudgens
Person
Beatrix Potter
Person
Rihanna
Person
Meghan Markle
Person
Billie Eilish
Person
Dua Lipa
US Magazine

Walmart Has the Quintessential Spring Dress to Wear This Year

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Have you started shopping for your new spring wardrobe yet? It might feel a bit early, but what’s the harm in getting excited for warmer weather by adding some new pieces to your closet? Plus, you can use the process of ushering in new clothes as a motivator to get spring cleaning done. That means more room for fresh pieces, people!
APPAREL
d1softballnews.com

PHOTOS: Rihanna attends the Dior fashion show in Paris in her underwear

Rihanna is wearing his outfits maternity to the next level. On Tuesday, the 34-year-old singer showed her belly with a babydoll transparencies black, while attending the Dior Fall-Winter 2022 fashion show on the Paris Fashion Week. The interpreter of ‘Umbrella’what expecting her first baby with boyfriend A$AP Rockycombined the lace...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Footwear News

Penelope Cruz is Pretty in Pink in Chanel Minidress and Peep-Toe Heels at Oscar Nominees Luncheon

Click here to read the full article. Penelope Cruz was thinking pink while attending the Oscar Nominees Luncheon in California on Monday afternoon. The actress was joined by numerous stars also nominated for awards at this year’s ceremony, including Kristen Stewart, Jessica Chastain and Ariana DeBose. The “Vanilla Sky” star hit the red carpet with husband Javier Bardem in a pink tweed minidress from Chanel. Hailing from the brand’s Spring 2022 collection, the style featured a sleeveless silhouette with two large front pockets, closed by silver buttons with Chanel’s “Double C” logos and a quilted texture. Cruz’s look was complete with...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sun Hat#Straw Hat#Hamptons#H M#Saks Fifth Avenue
Vogue

Bella Hadid Kicks Off MFW In A Sheer Babydoll Dress At Fendi

Milan Fashion Week is now in full swing, with editors and influencers having flocked from London to Italy’s fashion capital. And who better to kick things off than Gen-Z’s favourite supermodel, Bella Hadid?. Hadid opened Fendi’s autumn/winter 2022 show at its Via Solari headquarters, wearing a look that...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Footwear News

Penelope Cruz Blooms in Chanel Floral-Print Gown and Peep-Toe Heels on the Red Carpet

Click here to read the full article. Penelope Cruz made a spring-worthy statement while attending the “Official Competition” premiere in Madrid, alongside co-stars Antonio Banderas and Oscar Martinez. The “Vanilla Sky” star hit the red carpet in a sweeping Chanel gown. The black-and-white number featured a black Peter Pan collar and long flared sleeves, as well as a front slit. The piece also included an allover print of “Chanel” lettering and “double C” logos, as well as camellias, stars and jewels. Complete with a shiny black clutch and gold and pearl Chanel hoop earrings, Cruz’s look was both chic and punchy. When...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Well+Good

Katie Holmes Just Proved This Sustainable Blazer Is the Spring Wardrobe Staple I Desperately Need

If there’s one celeb that never ceases to amaze me with their streetwear fashion sense, it’s Katie Holmes. From the actress's choice of supportive, comfy sneakers, to her cozy outerwear fleece, every season the actress continues to serve looks that I can't help but add to my personal cart. And now that spring is on the horizon, I'm once again taking note of what Holmes is wearing, so I can better prep my own warmer weather closet. And lo and behold, the fashion icon has delivered, yet again.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Footwear News

Jordyn Woods Pops in Yellow Varsity Jacket, Leggings and Statement Givenchy Boots

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Jordyn Woods knows how to pop in color. The influencer shared a photoset on Instagram today that showed the socialite modeling a bright look. On the footwear front, Woods went with a pair of tall black leather pant boots from Givenchy that featured a black leather boot wrapped in another layer of the same fabric that gave it a covered/draped appearance. The heels of the boots had a height of approximately 3 inches, and...
BEAUTY & FASHION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Shopping
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
Footwear News

Suri Cruise Is Comfy-Casual in Flared Jeans and Converse Sneakers While Walking Her Dog

Click here to read the full article. Suri Cruise stepped out in casual and comfy style to walk her dog in New York City. While out in SoHo, the daughter of Katie Holmes and Tom Cruise wore a pair of black flared jeans. The retro bottoms were paired with a black and white striped top with a zippered neckline. Completing Cruise’s look was an olive green puffer jacket, which featured geometric quilting for a nostalgic and easygoing take on the staple cold weather puffer. When it came to shoes, the 15-year-old opted for a classic pair of Converse sneakers. Slightly visible beneath...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PopSugar

Statement Coats Are the Viral Street Style Trend We Saw All Over Fashion Week

While runways abound with sartorial inspiration as designers unveil their collections during New York Fashion Week, the streets pack quite a dose of creativity and original styling. Watching everyone from celebrities, social media personalities, and industry insiders dress to the nines is also a highlight of the biannual event, creating a double spectacle that gives us plenty to look forward to.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Hollywood Reporter

The Hollywood Reporter

Los Angeles, CA
32K+
Followers
10K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hollywood Reporter is the premier destination & most widely trusted resource for entertainment news, reviews, videos & more.

 https://www.hollywoodreporter.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy