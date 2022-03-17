The Best Women’s Sun Hats for Spring

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, The Hollywood Reporter may receive an affiliate commission. Note that prices and deals are accurate as of press time but may be subject to change.

In addition to a healthy layer of sunscreen and sunglasses , one fashion-forward way to shade your precious face is with a stylish sun hat.

Ever the accessory for shielding faces from the paparazzi, some of the best sun hat styles have already been popping up on stars as we head into spring. Dua Lipa, Bella Hadid, Rihanna and Billie Eilish have topped off recent looks with bucket hats, a trend that you can expect to keep seeing through festival season and beyond. Visors are another throwback hat silhouette that will likely appear on heads in Hollywood, such as tennis court-ready canvas versions and sophisticated straw-brimmed styles.

Other perennial favorites we still love to see include straw panamas, oversized fedoras and wide-brimmed floppy boaters as seen on the likes of Kylie Jenner and Emily Ratajkowski. Wi de-brimmed straw sun hats always feel at home at the beach and the farmers market or, if you’re lucky, on the deck of a yacht somewhere in the Mediterranean.

Whether you’re gearing up for the music fest circuit or you’re preparing for a sun-drenched spring, we’ve rounded up some of the best sun hats for women below.

1. Brixton Jo Straw Rancher Hat

City slickers can look ranch-ready in Brixton’s Jo straw hat , which is made from light woven straw and finished with brown grosgrain ribbon on the crown and brim.

Brixton Jo Straw Rancher Hat



$55





2. H&M Pocket Detail Bucket Hat

Taking our inspo from Hudgens, we love this sunny, slouchy bucket hat . It has a relatively modest brim and side pocket, and is made of recycled polyester for a fun day-off-at-the-local-pool vibe that also conveniently keeps your head from getting too sweaty. Pair it with a neon bikini (as worn recently by Vanessa Hudgens ), or mix it up with a sundress and Chucks.

H&M Pocket-Detail Bucket Hat



$15





3. Madewell Packable Fedora Hat

When in doubt, you can always reach for the comforting familiarity of a fedora — and this classic packable straw hat is just the ticket. What’s great is that you want to take it on your next beach getaway, you can pack it in your suitcase without worrying about it losing its shape, and you don’t have to wear it on the plane.

Madewell Packable Straw Fedora Hat





4. Lack of Color The Sierra Hat

For a Western-chic aesthetic at Stagecoach or elsewhere, Lack of Color’s Sierra hat is perfect for adding a bit of mystery to your summer ensemble. Whether it’s worn with a flannel button-down and denim, or a bohemian-chic maxi dress, this felt hat brings a laid-back look thanks to the tonal lace around the crown.

Lack of Color The Sierra Hat



$128.95



on Amazon.com





5. Stetson Crushable Sagebrush Outdoor Hat

Stetson brings the ultimate cowpoke-cool vibe with this crushable wool hat , which has a four-inch cattleman crown and a braided leather band.

Stetson Crushable Sagebrush Outdoor Hat



$105.00



on Amazon.com





6. Cuyana Ribbon Tie Summer Hat

Channel Old Hollywood glamour with Cuyana’s oh-so-chic summer hat . This wide-brim topper is made of sustainable toquilla straw and finished with a long ribbon that lets you customize the look and fit.

Cuyana Ribbon Tie Summer Hat



$95





7. Gucci Canvas-Jacquard Bucket Hat

From belts and hair accessories to jewelry and beyond, logo-happy fashion is here to stay. Go with Gucci and wear the Italian luxury hous’s canvas-jacquard bucket hat , which features an all-over GG monogram and a leather-trimmed brim.

Gucci Canvas-Jacquard Bucket Hat



$550





8. BTB Los Angeles Rachel Straw Hat

Wearing this luxe straw hat from Los Angeles-based BTB will put you in a globe-trotting state of mind, thanks to the wide brim and chic pearl studs that circle the crown.

BTB Los Angeles Rachel Straw Hat



$150





9. Nike Sportswear Heritage86 Adjustable Hat

Add an athleisure-inspired touch to your summer look with this vibrant hat by Nike , complete with the sportswear brand’s iconic motto. This adjustable cap comes in a variety of hues if the Pantone color of the year isn’t your jam.

Nike Sportswear Heritage86 Adjustable Hat



$23





10. Janessa Leoné Eleanor Hat

Stars such as Meghan Markle, Taylor Swift, Jessica Alba and Chrissy Teigen have worn L.A. milliner Janessa Leoné’s chic chapeaux . The designer’s Eleanor hat is made of bleached Panama straw and features a wide leather band and a downturned brim, making it easy to dress up or down.

Janessa Leoné Eleanor Hat



$370





11. Furtalk UPF 50 Summer Hat

If “bigger is better” is your millinery mantra, then you’ll want to duck under this oversized floppy straw hat with UPF 50 sun protection. The brim measures about five inches wide, so there’s enough shade to keep you cool all summer and beyond.

Furtalk UPF 50 Straw Hat



$21.24



on Amazon.com





12. Kenzo Tiger Embroidered Baseball Cap

Cult-favorite label Kenzo’s baseball cap lets you show your feline fandom (or French fashion devotion). The six-panel hat is made of cotton and features the Parisian luxury label’s iconic tiger head.

Kenzo Tiger Embroidered Baseball Cap



$125





13. Alice & Olivia Reversible Summer Bucket Hat

We know, we know. We’re suckers for a fun print and we couldn’t resist this bucket hat ‘s sweet nostalgic daisy pattern that’s guaranteed to take every millennial straight back to the ’90s. And just in case you don’t feel like recreating your sixth-grade class picture one day, it is also reversible with a clean white side.

Alice & Olivia Reversible Summer Bucket Hat



$34.97



on Amazon.com





14. Asos Design Straw Raw Edge Floppy Hat

This raw edge floppy hat from Asos is one of the best women’s sun hats for giving off that “I just got back from Cabo” vibe. It’s got an adjustable sizer so it can fit most domes, and it’s finished with stylish ribbed trim.

Asos Design Straw Raw Edge Floppy Hat (reg. $23)



$12





15. Missoni Striped Wide Brim Hat

Missoni always knows how to make a statement, and this striped wide-brim hat featuring the Italian fashion house’s signature colorful aesthetic will certainly help you stand out from the straw hat crowd.

Missoni Striped Wide Brim Hat



$660





16. Rag & Bone Lexie Wide Brim Fedora

Rag & Bone’s Lexie fedora is the kind of hat that you can throw on effortlessly with practically any outfit. It’s woven from limestone brown straw and has a center-dent crown that looks great with distressed denim or summer dress.

Rag & Bone Lexie Wide Brim Fedora



$263





17. PrettyLittleThing Cream Oversized Straw Hat

Now this is how you make a statement in the sun. Whether you’re going for a comically oversized look or you need a topper to cover your shoulders and then some, PrettyLittleThing’s extra-large straw hat offers enough shade for you and your BFF. It’s made of paper straw and comes in cream and black.

PrettyLittleThing Cram Oversized Straw Hat



$42





18. Simplicity Women’s UPF 50+ Sun Visor

Get your Jackie O. on in this impossibly chic straw visor. This classic straw visor from Simplicity offers UPF 50+ sun protection and conveniently rolls up when you want to pack it in your vacation bag. It also comes in more than a dozen stylish solid and striped colors.

Simplicty UPF 50+ Sun Visor



$19.99



on Amazon.com





19. Anthropologie Wide-Brimmed Straw Boater

We love the wide, straight brim and woven detailing of this classic boater as an alternative to the ubiquitous floppy straw sun hat. This easy-to-wear option from Anthropologie gives us laid-back Hamptons vibes, and looks as chic with a blouse and jeans as with a flowing maxi.

Anthropologie Wide-Brimmed Straw Boater



$115





20. Eugenia Kim Sunny Do Not Disturb Floppy Sun Hat

This generously sized straw floppy hat by Eugenia Kim communicates exactly what it says in a playful sequin script. This chic hat is finished with a black grosgrain band.

Eugenia Kim Sunny Do Not Disturb Floppy Sun Hat



$495





21. Eric Javits Hampton Straw Summer Hat

If your chapeau collection doesn’t include at least one wide-brimmed straw hat, now would be the time to correct it. We recommend a simple, well-made version like this Hampton hat by Eric Javits , whose timeless silhouette is as graceful and effortless as ever.

Eric Javits Hampton Straw Summer Hat



$235





22. Adidas Women’s Adizero II Visor

Baseball caps don’t have a monopoly on sporty headgear, so why not opt for an athletic visor like this one by Adidas. Crisp white keeps it simple and classic, while the moisture-wicking mesh interior keeps it comfy all day. We think it works just as well poolside as it does on the tennis court.

Adidas Women's Adizero II Visor



$36.00



on Amazon.com





23. Scala Women’s Crocheted Packable Raffia Hat

For those of us who take our style cues from Beatrix Potter books by way of Taylor Swift, may we recommend this crocheted straw hat with a wide brim and straw bow trim? This is a hat that was made for planting bulbs in the front garden of your ivy-covered English garden — but also for downtown strolls and picnics in the park while wearing a perfect cotton sun dress .

Scala Women's Crocheted Packable Raffia Hat



$59.99



on Amazon.com





