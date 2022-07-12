ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Electronics

Amazon Fire HD 8 (2020) vs. Fire HD 10 (2021): Which should you buy?

By Camille Sanghera
Android Central
Android Central
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2XnL4b_0ZlIuiF300

Amazon Fire HD 8 (2020)

Best Value Fire Tablet

The Fire HD 8 might be the best value tablet on the market, boasting smooth performance with Amazon's Fire OS and a surprisingly good display for just $90. While it isn't quite as powerful as the HD 10, it offers all the same basic functionality at substantial savings.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4cpz98_0ZlIuiF300

Amazon Fire HD 10 (2021)

Biggest and Best Fire Tablet

The Fire HD 10 takes everything great about the HD 8 and kicks it up a notch with better specs, a larger display, louder speakers, and the same Fire OS experience. It's a little pricier (though still affordable), but it's a much better option if your primary use for a tablet is media consumption.

Amazon's Fire tablets are possibly the best tablets you can buy for the money. When you compare the Fire HD 8 vs. 10, you're getting incredible affordability and a ton of value in both. They run on Amazon's Fire OS and get their apps from the Amazon Appstore rather than the Google Play Store. They have full access to Amazon Music, Books, Video, Movies, Alexa, and everything else Amazon does; which, as it turns out, means you can do quite a lot.

Buying one of these tablets is a no-brainer for the budget-minded. The only tough part is deciding which one to choose.

Amazon Fire HD 8 vs. Fire HD 10: Value propositions

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ShBOa_0ZlIuiF300

Source: Amazon (Image credit: Amazon)

As you'd expect, the larger Fire HD costs more than the smaller one, but there's more to break down here. The Fire HD 10's display isn't just bigger, it's denser, with a 1920x1200 resolution versus the smaller HD 8's 1280x800 resolution. Both offer the same 32GB and 64GB storage options and expand with a microSD card.

Specs aside, the Fire HD 8 and Fire HD 10 offer relatively similar software experiences, with both tablets running on Amazon's Fire OS interface rather than a more traditional build of Android. You get all of your apps from the Amazon Appstore rather than the Google Play Store, which means a more Amazon-centric ecosystem.

Although similar, these tablets are meant for two different types of consumers. Bigger is better for movies. Get the small one for reading and games.

That's not necessarily a bad thing; both tablets come with unlimited cloud storage through Amazon, and Amazon hosts a bevy of excellent, exclusive content on its video services.

The OS is fueled by Alexa, who enables you to use voice commands to navigate the software and interact with the thousands of skills available. The digital assistant can now be called upon no matter what state the tablet is in, even if it's asleep.

Both tablets feature Show Mode, which gives you a visual representation of some of the things that Alexa helps you with. This includes showing the latest news reports, calendar appointments, weather updates, and viewing any smart security cameras you may have connected. However, the new split-screen function in the HD 10 makes multi-tasking a cinch as you can access and view two apps at once, like staying on top of social media updates while reading an article or watching a movie.

Fire HD 8 (2020) Fire HD 10 (2021)
Display 8-inch IPS LCD (1280x800) 10.1-inch IPS LCD (1920x1200)
Storage 32GB/64GB 32GB/64GB
MicroSD Yes; expandable to 1TB Yes; expandable to 1TB
CPU + RAM Quad-core 2.0GHz
2GB RAM 		Octa-core 2.0GHz
3GB RAM
Audio Dolby Atmos dual stereo speakers Dolby Atmos dual stereo speakers
Rear camera 2MP 720p 5MP
Front camera 2MP 2MP
Dimensions 202x137x9.7mm 247x166x9.2mm
Weight 355g 465g
Colors Black
Plum
Twilight Blue
White 		Black
Denim
Olive
Lavender

Amazon Fire HD 8 vs. Fire HD 10: Which should you buy?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4D8hX6_0ZlIuiF300

Source: Amazon (Image credit: Amazon)

When choosing between the Fire HD 8 vs. 10, you should think about what you'll be doing most with it. If you mainly want an e-reader for Amazon's enormous Kindle library, with the occasional video or music playback, the Fire HD 8's smaller form factor may be the better choice. It's half the price of the HD 10, and aside from weaker speakers and a slightly slower processor, you're not missing much.

Buy the HD 8 as an e-reader and light browsing device. Buy the HD 10 as a video streaming device.

If instead, you plan on watching a lot of videos and movies on your tablet, the larger Fire HD 10 is the better choice. The larger, denser display, strengthened with aluminosilicate glass, provides a much better viewing experience, and you'll appreciate the louder speakers. It's more expensive than the HD 8, but it's still a bargain compared to virtually every Android tablet on the market. And it's smaller, lighter, and brighter than the previous-generation 2019 edition HD 10 tablet.

No matter which tablet you decide on, you'll be getting a surprisingly great device for the money. They're both great for media consumption and light gaming, whether you're buying for yourself, your kids, or as a gift.

Amazon Fire HD 8, 8-Inch (2020)

Good performance and price

The Fire HD 8 is cheaper than the HD 10 and offers a nearly identical experience. The smaller size makes it a great e-reader, and the dual stereo speakers are good enough for playing back audiobooks, music, and movies.

Amazon Fire HD 10 (2021)

Among the best under $200

If you plan on watching a lot of movies on your tablet, the Fire HD 10 is the clear winner. Its display is larger and higher density than the HD 8, it comes with more onboard storage, and the speakers are louder and clearer.

All Future PLC brands are supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Comments / 0

Related
The Verge

Samsung’s 75-inch Neo QLED TV is down to its lowest price ever at Best Buy

The Verge Deals team is back in action this week, serving up some excellent savings from across the internet. If you’ve been biding your time on buying a new high-end TV, you may want to check out this day-long discount on the 75-inch model of Samsung’s QN85B Neo QLED TV, which is selling for its lowest price ever. The QN85B usually sells for $2,799.99 but is currently on sale for $2,399.99. While this QLED model may lack the unparalleled contrast and brightness control of pricier OLED models, the QN85B should deliver stellar picture quality and accurate lighting with its Mini LED technology, atop a number of other excellent features.
ELECTRONICS
NBC News

Amazon Prime Day 2022: 40+ best sales and deals to shop now

Select is editorially independent. Our editors selected these deals and items because we think you will enjoy them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Today marks the second and final day of...
SHOPPING
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alexa
The Hollywood Reporter

The Best Amazon Prime Day Tech Deals on Smart TVs, Tablets, Smartwatches and More

Some of the best tech sales of the summer are in full swing: Amazon Prime Day has officially begun. Arguably the biggest draws of the e-commerce giant’s highly-anticipated shopping event are the massive markdowns on electronics, including laptops, rare Apple deals, headphones, tablets, smart TVs, computer accessories and more — and in most cases, you only have until the end of Wednesday, July 13 to save big. Whether you’re upgrading your home theater‘s screens and audio system, or getting ahead of your back-to-school (or office) shopping, Amazon is offering deep discounts on everything from its own devices to goods from brands...
ELECTRONICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Amazon Music#Amazon Appstore#Fire Tablet#Amazon Fire Hd
Digital Trends

How to update apps on a Samsung smart TV

The last thing anyone wants to be thinking about when you're halfway through Moon Knight is making sure the apps on your smart TV are up-to-date so there are no interruptions. To keep things working in tip-top shape, we're going to show you how to update the apps on a Samsung smart TV to take advantage of the latest features and even security updates.
ELECTRONICS
The Hollywood Reporter

The Best Tablets for Taking Notes from Apple, Samsung and More Are On Sale During Amazon Prime Day

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, The Hollywood Reporter may receive an affiliate commission. While shorthand and cursive are handy skills when it comes to hastily jotting ideas, there’s no denying that technology can offer the best of both digital and analog worlds when it comes to note-taking. More than just a glorified smartphone, the best tablets for taking notes also work with a stylus so you can quickly write things down, keep everything organized on a hard drive or cloud, and search through everything later — which is why they’re perfect for high schoolers, college students and professionals.
ELECTRONICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Electronics
NewsBreak
Amazon
Engadget

Amazon Prime Day deals knock the Kindle Paperwhite down to a new low of $95

If you've been holding out for a new e-reader at a great price, Amazon Prime Day has delivered. The latest Kindle Paperwhite is on sale for $95 right now, which is the cheapest we've seen it since it launched last year. It's arguably the best e-reader for most people, but you have options as all of Amazon's other Kindles have been discounted, too. You can pick up the standard Kindle for only $45, the Kindle Paperwhite Signature Edition for $130 or the Kindle Oasis for $175.
ELECTRONICS
Android Central

Can I use my bluetooth headset?

I hope this is the right forum. I'm thinking about buying Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite from Telus. It supports Bluetooth. Can I use my Jabra Elite Active 45e Bluetooth headset to listen to music?. Thanks,. Shane. Like 0. 12,107. Yesterday 02:04 PM. Like 0. 6. Yesterday 02:09 PM. Like...
ELECTRONICS
Android Police

The best Prime Day tablet deal takes $180 off the Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE

Samsung makes the lion's share of the best Android tablets you can get your hands on in the US, with options available at nearly every conceivable size and price point. Between the extremes of the compact Galaxy A8 at $160 and the enormous Tab S8 Ultra at $1,100, there sits the Tab S7 FE — the "Fan Edition" version of Samsung's previous-gen flagship tablets. It's historically a little overpriced for what it offers, but for Prime Day, you can grab one with 256 gigs of storage and eight gigs of RAM for $500 — a generous $180 discount.
TECHNOLOGY
Android Central

So, which of us are upgrading to GW5??

The only model that looks noticeably different is the GW5 Pro. I like it, but I'm not upgrading unless Samsung gives us a huge trade in credit for our GW4's. I know not all the specs and details have been released yet, but so far I don't think there's going to be enough difference between that and my 46mm GW4 Classic.
ELECTRONICS
Android Central

Android Central

1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
161K+
Views
ABOUT

Android for everyone. Your buyer's guide for the best Android phones, deals, news, and reviews!

 https://www.androidcentral.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy