newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Income Tax

$1,400 Stimulus May Be on the Way — This Time From Your State

Posted by 
GOBankingRates
GOBankingRates
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=049ywP_0ZkrXBhZ00

The U.S. Department of Treasury released new spending rules May 10 for $350 billion in direct, flexible aid to states, counties, cities and tribal governments which was issued as part of the American Rescue Plan Act, Forbes reports.

See: How To Go Back To Work And Still Keep Unemployment Benefits
Find: Biden Addresses Weak Jobs Report, Announces Initiatives To Boost

The State and Local Coronavirus Fiscal Recovery Fund notes that local and state governments may use the funds for “direct assistance to households and populations facing negative economic impacts due to COVID-19,” Forbes wrote.

In its Interim Final Rule, the Treasury Department wrote that cash assistance grossly exceeding the prior federal stimulus checks of $600 and $1400 “would be outside the scope of eligible uses under (the ARPA) law and could be subject to recoupment.”

The Treasury Department also specified who might be eligible for financial assistance, narrowing the parameters to those who have “experienced unemployment or increased food or housing insecurity or is low- or moderate-income experienced negative economic impacts resulting from the pandemic.”

Discover: Child Care Stimulus Money To Help Jobs Numbers, Biden Says

In addition to stimulus payments, the funding could also be used for:

  • Food assistance
  • Rent, mortgage or utilities
  • Counseling and legal aid to prevent homelessness
  • Emergency assistance for burials, home repairs, weatherization
  • Internet access / digital literacy
  • Job training

Some States Already Issued Stimulus Checks

Residents of some states already received additional stimulus money this spring from their state. For instance, California issued a $600 payment to households with income below $30,000, and those who missed out on prior federal stimulus funds because they have an Individual Tax Identification Number instead of a Social Security Number, according to a press release issued by Governor Gavin Newsom’s office.

Maryland, Colorado and New Mexico also issued payments to taxpayers who met certain requirements, Fast Company reported.

See: New Stimulus Perk Helps Pay for Your WiFi and Laptop
Find: Fourth Stimulus Check Status Now Unclear — How Biden’s New Plan Changes Future Cash Payments

Other Ways You May Receive More Money

Even if your state opts not to use their funding for direct cash assistance, you might have more money coming your way in 2021, CNET reports. Although neither of President Joe Biden’s next two economic stimulus bills indicate additional stimulus checks, Democrats in both the House and Senate have pushed for additional stimulus payments.

Additionally, new legislation could include a federal minimum wage hike, permanent child tax credits and extended federal unemployment assistance.

More From GOBankingRates

Last updated: May 22, 2021

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com : $1,400 Stimulus May Be on the Way — This Time From Your State

View All 578 Commentsarrow_down
GOBankingRates

GOBankingRates

El Segundo, CA
25K+
Followers
3K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

GOBankingRates.com is a personal finance news and features site dedicated to helping visitors live a richer life. From tips on saving money, to investing or finding a good interest rate, GOBankingRates helps turn financial goals into milestones and money dreams into realities.

 https://www.gobankingrates.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
State
Maryland State
State
Colorado State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Robert Kiyosaki
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Gavin Newsom
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Economic Stimulus#Federal Stimulus#Fiscal Stimulus#Federal Taxes#Interim Final Rule#The Treasury Department#Arpa#Counseling#Fast Company#Cnet#Democrats#Senate#Americans#Stimulus Payments#Stimulus Checks Residents#State Governments#Financial Assistance#Negative Economic Impacts#Boost#Direct Cash Assistance
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Income Tax
News Break
Unemployment Benefits
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
News Break
U.S. Department of the Treasury
News Break
Housing
News Break
Stimulus Check
News Break
Federal Aid
Related
BusinessCBS News

What's behind the push for a fourth stimulus check

The IRS has issued some 165 million payments in the third round of direct stimulus aid, with another 1 million people this week in line to receive the $1,400 checks. But some lawmakers are pushing for a fourth round of stimulus aid that would effectively send recurring payments until the pandemic ends.
U.S. PoliticsCNET

Could a 4th stimulus check be in the works? What to know about more payments in 2021

Can we expect a fourth stimulus check before December? Since the American Rescue Plan was implemented in March, the IRS has disbursed more than 165 million third stimulus checks and continues to send batches weekly. With the distribution of this latest round of pandemic aid coming to an end, some members of Congress are pushing for a fourth payment, either as another onetime check or in the form of recurring payments. Others in Washington disagree that any additional relief money is necessary.