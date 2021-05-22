Baltimore Police Arrest Man In Connection With Non Fatal Shooting

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

Attempt Murder Arrest

On April 17, 2021 at approximately 11:52 a.m., a 32 year-old male was shot in the 3000 block of Tioga Parkway following a dispute.

The victim was transported to an area hospital where he was treated and eventually recovered.

Northwest District shooting detectives who investigated this case interviewed witnesses, examined physical evidence and identified a suspect. Subsequently, an arrest warrant was obtained.

On May 10, 2021, members of the Warrant Task Force arrested 30 year-old Keith Johnson of the 4600 block of Schley Avenue in the Northeast District, without incident.

Johnson was transported to the Northwest District where he was interviewed and then to Central booking where he has been charged with 1st Degree Attempted Murder.

Keith Johnson is currently waiting to see a court commissioner.