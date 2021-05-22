newsbreak-logo
Baltimore, MD

Baltimore Drug Dealer Pleads Guilty to Possession of a Firearm in Furtherance of Drug Trafficking

Posted by 
Report Annapolis
Report Annapolis
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1YJ7DN_0ZkoU9Tk00

Daniel Taylor, age 36, of Baltimore, Maryland, pleaded guilty yesterday to possession of a firearm in furtherance of drug trafficking.

The plea was announced by Acting United States Attorney for the District of Maryland Jonathan F. Lenzner; Special Agent in Charge Timothy Jones of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) Baltimore Field Division; and Commissioner Michael Harrison of the Baltimore Police Department.

According to his plea agreement, from June 2020 to August 2020, Taylor conspired with others to distribute quantities of cocaine in Baltimore. For example, on June 26, 2020 Taylor spoke with an inmate on a recorded line. During the conversation the inmate asked Taylor where he was located and Taylor stated, “the block,” a term used to refer to an area in which narcotics are sold. Later in the conversation, Taylor stated the “girl” was the only thing that was “moving,” meaning that Taylor was trafficking narcotics and cocaine was making the most money. The term “girl” is used to refer to cocaine.

On August 20, 2020, the ATF executed a search warrant at Taylor’s Baltimore residence where law enforcement recovered a 12-gauge shotgun, five rounds of 12-gauge ammunition, and two rounds of 12-gauge shotgun slugs. Taylor admitted that he possessed the firearm in furtherance of the cocaine distribution conspiracy.

Taylor and the government have agreed that, if the Court accepts the plea, Taylor will be sentenced to eight years in federal prison for possession of a firearm in furtherance of drug trafficking. U.S. District Judge Richard D. Bennett has scheduled sentencing for May 20, 2021 at 2 p.m.

Cecil County, MDPosted by
Report Annapolis

Winchester, Cecil County Man Sentenced to More Than Three Years in Federal Prison for Illegal Possession of a Firearm

U.S. District Judge Paul W. Grimm today sentenced Michael Bailey, age 32, of Winchester, Maryland, to 40 months in prison, followed by three years of supervised release, for possession of a firearm by a prohibited person. Bailey, a previously convicted felon, sold a firearm to a member of the Gregory Butler Drug Trafficking Organization (DTO) in Baltimore in exchange for heroin cut with fentanyl. (Six members of the Gregory Butler DTO are alleged to be part of the NFL criminal enterprise in southwest Baltimore, engaging in a pattern of criminal racketeering activity including acts involving murder, narcotics trafficking and smuggling, illegal firearms possession, bribery, witness intimidation, and witness retaliation. The term NFL stands for Normandy, Franklin, and Loudon, which are three adjacent streets that run through the Edmondson Village.)
Baltimore, MDPosted by
Report Annapolis

Baltimore Man Pleads Guilty to Participating in a Conspiracy to Distribute Crack Cocaine

Victor Davis, age 41, of Baltimore, Maryland, pleaded guilty on May 4, 2021, to conspiracy to distribute and posses with the intent to distribute cocaine base (crack cocaine). As part of his plea agreement, Davis admitted that during his participation in the conspiracy the members of the drug conspiracy distributed between 28 grams and 112 grams of crack cocaine.
Baltimore, MDPosted by
Report Annapolis

Baltimore Man Sentenced to Life in Prison for Murdering Woman Believed to be a Witness in a Federal Case

U.S. District Judge George J. Hazel today sentenced Davon Carter, age 40, of Baltimore, to four life terms in federal prison for two counts of conspiracy to murder a witness and one count each of witness retaliation murder and witness tampering murder, related to the murder of Latrina Ashburne, age 41, on May 27, 2016. Carter was also convicted of a federal narcotics conspiracy charge, two counts of using a cellular telephone to facilitate the commission of a felony, and possession with intent to distribute marijuana. A federal jury in Baltimore convicted Carter and co-defendant Clifton Mosley, age 42, also of Baltimore, on January 29, 2020, after a three-week trial.
Annapolis, MDPosted by
Report Annapolis

Annapolis Man Sentenced to Nearly 40 Years in Federal Prison in Connection With MS-13 Gang Activities

Chief U.S. District Court Judge James K. Bredar sentenced Fermin Gomez-Jimenez, age 23, of Annapolis, Maryland, to 38 years in federal prison, followed by five years of supervised release, for his role in a conspiracy to participate in a racketeering enterprise and for using, carrying, and discharging a firearm during a crime of violence, in connection with his MS-13 gang activities.
Maryland StatePosted by
Report Annapolis

Man Threatening Woman With Gun Arrested In Salisbury Wicomico County

Responding to a report of a man holding a gun to a woman’s head, Maryland state troopers were able to locate and arrest the man last night in Wicomico County. The suspect is identified as Kwelli T. L. Green, 19, of Salisbury, Md. He is charged with first and second degree assault, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, possessing a firearm while under 21 yrs. of age, wear/carrying/transporting a firearm on their person, wear/carrying/transporting a loaded firearm on their person, and two drug charges.
Anne Arundel County, MDPosted by
Report Annapolis

Authorities Announce Indictments in Connection With Gang Activity, Drug Trafficking in Anne Arundel County

Maryland Attorney General Brian E. Frosh and Anne Arundel Police Chief Amal Awad has announced the indictments of 7 defendants for multiple charges including participation in a criminal organization, assault, and conspiracy to distribute drugs, and firearm-related counts. An additional 8 defendants were charged with drug and firearm-related counts in Anne Arundel County, Baltimore City, and Baltimore County.
Wheaton, MDPosted by
Report Annapolis

Suspect Charged for Armed Robbery of AT&T Store in Wheaton, Montgomery County Police Say

Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police - Major Crimes Division have charged Anthony Carlos Thomas, Jr., age 18, of the 5800 block of Eastern Avenue in Northeast, Washington, D.C., with armed robbery offenses related to the May 4 armed robbery of an AT&T store located in Wheaton. On May 7, Thomas Jr. was arrested by officers from the Laurel Police Department after Thomas Jr. committed a similar robbery at an AT&T store in Laurel.
Odenton, MDPosted by
Report Annapolis

Police Arrest Man After Recovering Loaded Gun, Drugs During Traffic Stop in Odenton

Anne Arundel County Police made an arrest after seizing a loaded handgun, drugs and cash during a traffic stop in Odenton. On May 17, 2021 at approximately 1:15 a.m., officers conducted a traffic stop on a gray 2007 GMC Yukon in the area of Annapolis Road and Telegraph road. The officers made contact with the driver of the Yukon and observed a bag of suspected heroin in plain view.
Anne Arundel County, MDPosted by
Report Annapolis

Anne Arundel County Police: Multiple arrests made following weapon and drug seizure in Millersville

The Anne Arundel County Police Department today announced the arrest of two people after officers recovered multiple weapons, drugs and cash in Millersville. On May 15, 2021 at approximately 11:45 a.m., officers conducted a traffic stop on a black Acura in the area of Veterans Highway and Brightview Drive. Upon speaking with the driver, officers received information which led to a search of the vehicle resulting in the seizure of a loaded Taurus 625 9mm handgun, 142 grams of suspected marijuana, 25 oxycodone pills, a digital scale, baggies and other paraphernalia.