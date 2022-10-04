ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
8 best floor mops for sparkling surfaces without the hassle

By Zoe Phillimore
 3 days ago

Whether you have hardwood floors , vinyl, tiles or laminate, there’s something deeply satisfying about having spotless floors. And thanks to modern mops, this has never been easier to achieve.

There are a few different kinds on the market nowadays, and choosing the right one will depend on what you’re trying to do. There are flat mops which are often rectangular, and have a removable microfibre pad attached to the head. These pads can be removed and washed, and are great for a quick swish around and getting into corners. They are not heavy duty though, so couldn’t take on the heft of, say, dried on Weetabix.

Spray mops are also having a moment. They come with a trigger in the handle, and you can fill a reservoir with water and a dash of cleaning solution. Then you push it round, spraying out solution as and when you need it. The heads on these tend to be microfibre, and rectangular and you can ditch your bucket entirely, meaning they’re great if you’re limited on space.

Of course the traditional mop – the stringy ones that come with a bucket and a disposal head – are still around too. However, they’ve had quite te makeover and shouldn’t be overlooked as they’re durable and can do some serious heavy lifting in the cleaning department.

Lastly, there’s the sponge mop. These have fallen out of fashion recently, as they can hold onto bacteria and so need properly looking after, but they are fairly heavy-duty and have wringers built into the handle so you can squeeze out excess water.

How we tested

We have a lot of hardwood and tiled floors in our house and we have three astonishingly messy children, who dutifully created mud-caked, cereal-encrusted floors for us to clean up. So, we used these mops every day for a month, clearing up filth from the floor. We also asked professional cleaners to have a go with them, to see how they fared with them.

We were looking for how easy they are to store, how well they got different types of mess cleaned up, and how easy they were to clean themselves. Extra points were awarded to mops that minimised wasted water and were therefore a bit more eco-friendly. These are the ones that cleaned up the competition.

The best floor mops for 2022 are:

  • Best overall floor mop – Leifheit clean twist disc mop: £62.99, Lakeland.co.uk
  • Best fmop for hardwood floors – Bona premium wood floor spray mop: £42.99, Lakeland.co.uk
  • Best mop and bucket for small places – Beldray flat head mop and bucket set: £29.99, Robertdays.co.uk
  • Best spray floor mop – Oxo good grips microfibre spray mop: £40, Johnlewis.com
  • Best budget floor mop – Kleeneze spray mop: £23.83, Amazon.co.uk
  • Best electric floor mop – Bissel spinwave floor mop: £139.99, Bisselldirect.co.uk
  • Best floor mop for simplicity – Lakeland hard floor spray mop: £34.99, Lakeland.co.uk
  • Best floor mop for quick drying – Spontex full action system mop and bucket: £29.99, Spontex.co.uk

Leifheit clean twist disc mop

Bona premium wood floor spray mop

Beldray flat head mop and bucket set

Oxo good grips microfibre spray mop

Kleeneze spray mop

Bissel spinwave floor mop

Lakeland hard floor spray mop

Spontex full action system mop and bucket

The verdict: Floor mops

