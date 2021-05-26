Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Missouri State

Watch now: A discussion about housing and gun violence in Missouri

By The Star
Kansas City Star
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn many Missouri communities, high rates of eviction, excessive rent burden and poor-quality housing are among the public health factors that drive gun violence. Experts say evictions cause dislocations in the lives of individuals and in communities, and people without secure housing find themselves pushed into high-risk situations. Housing is one of several factors — along with income, access to food, living environments and education — that affect a person’s risk of becoming a victim or a participant in gun violence.

www.kansascity.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
Kansas City, MO
Government
Local
Missouri Government
City
Kansas City, MO
State
Missouri State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Public Violence#Public Housing#Guns#The Kansas City Star#Report For America#Princeton University#Diane Charity#Kc Tenants#American Public Square#Springfield News Leader#Gun Violence Prevention#Secure Housing#Public Health#Excessive Rent Burden#Nonprofits#Narrative Change Liaison#High Risk Situations#Income
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Evictions
News Break
Politics
News Break
Housing
Related
Missouri StateNeosho Daily News

Which Missouri cities and counties still have COVID-19 mask mandates?

Missouri never had a statewide mask mandate, unlike many states, but as the COVID-19 pandemic spread rapidly last fall, many Missouri cities and counties rushed to adopt some form of face covering requirement. By November, more than half the state's population was required to wear a mask while in shared...
Missouri StateNeosho Daily News

New COVID-19 cases plummet in Missouri

Missouri reported far fewer coronavirus cases in the week ending Sunday, adding 3,056 new cases. That's down 15.7% from the previous week's tally of 3,623 new cases of the virus that causes COVID-19. Missouri ranked 43rd among the states where coronavirus was spreading the fastest on a per-person basis, a...
Missouri StatePosted by
5 On Your Side

Cocktails to-go could become permanent in Missouri

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — Jugs of margaritas, cans of freshly poured draft beer and fancy glasses full of complicated cocktails served to-go could be a permanent addition to the menu for bars and restaurants across Missouri. In a flurry of legislative action Friday night, state lawmakers passed SB 126, which...
Missouri Stateksmu.org

8 Takeaways From A Fruitful, But Frustrating, Missouri Legislative Session

One common trait of Missouri legislative politics is that leaders from both parties tend to overpromise heading into a legislative session. But the 2021 Missouri General Assembly yielded significant legislation that will reverberate throughout the state for years to come. Republicans finished some priorities that hung in legislative limbo for years. And even the deeply outnumbered Democrats played key roles in influencing the process.
Kansas City, MOfox4kc.com

Kansas City Municipal Court to operate on hybrid schedule starting in June

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City, Missouri’s Municipal Court will operate with a mix of virtual and in-person hearings beginning June 1, 2021. Beginning June 1, all hearings for cases involving domestic violence will be held in person. Trials, treatment courts, in-custody proceedings, probation violation hearings and Legal Aid dockets...
Jackson County, MOBlue Springs Examiner

EJC covid-19 update

After a few weeks of slight increases, new COVID-19 cases dipped in Eastern Jackson County over the past week. According to the Jackson County Health Department, which covers the county outside Kansas City, the rolling 14-day positive test percentage in Eastern Jackson stood at 6.3 percent as of Sunday, down from 6.6 the previous two weeks. That figured had dropped as low as 3.3 percent earlier in the spring. At the end of January, the rolling positive test percentage in EJC was at 25 percent.
Missouri StateFort Worth Star-Telegram

Missouri judge rules against law stripping state union power

A Missouri judge said the state unconstitutionally used a 2018 law to ignore union-negotiated protections for public employees and make unions “impotent.”. Cole County Presiding Judge Jon Beetem ruled state departments wrongly cited the law to negate union-negotiated protections against unfair firings and discipline. The law, proposed by Republican Lt....
Missouri Statemetrovoicenews.com

Babylon Bee pokes fun at Missouri, Kansas over vaccine enticements

The satirical website Babylon Bee released a story on what states are giving away to encourage residents to get vaccinated. Included on list, which pokes fun at all 50 states, are “Free tickets to the MLB All-Star game if you live in Georgia” and a “Chance to play starting shortstop for the Kansas City Royals” for Missouri residents.
Missouri StateKFVS12

Nearly 100K southeast Mo. residents fully vaccinated

SOUTHEAST Mo. (KFVS) - Nearly 100,000 people in southeast Missouri are now fully vaccinated. According to the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services, 99,978 are fully vaccinated as of Monday, May 17, that’s about 23.2 percent. Statewide, 32.9 percent are fully vaccinated. As of Monday, a total of 128,006...
Kansas StateKMBC.com

Get hooked on free fishing days coming to Kansas, Missouri in June

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Hoping to try your hand at fishing before spending money on a permit in Missouri and Kansas? Then you’re in luck in early June in both states. The Missouri Department of Conservation is inviting the public to “get hooked on fishing” through its Free Fishing Days June 12-13. Kansas anglers can fish for free on June 6-7 as part of the Kansas Department of Wildlife Parks and Tourism's "Free Fishing Days."