newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Rochester Hills, MI

Shake Shack Will Open New Location In Rochester Hills

Posted by 
Becca Ballard
Becca Ballard
 7 hours ago

Michigan’s newest Shake Shack, will soon open its doors in Rochester Hils.

Shake Shake is planning to open fall 2021 and will offer the traditional lineup you've enjoyed time and time again. Along with 100 percent angus beef burgers, Shake Shack offers fried chicken sandwiches, grilled hot dogs, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine and more. Here you'll find fresh, simple and high-quality versions of the classics you love.

This trendy New York City-based burger chain, Shake Shack, is set to continue its expansion further into Michigan. What started in Manhattan as only a few sales from a hot dog cart in Madison Square Park is now well-established and known by many. Shake Shack's first location in Michigan was in downtown Detroit in 2017. Very soon after the first one opened their doors, one emerged in Ann Arbor and two in Troy, including one at the Somerset Collection food court. This chain first started its restaurant in New York City. Now, Shake Shack has expanded to more than 300 locations, including in multiple coutries.

This chain restaurant prides themselves on their good ingredients as their burgers are made with 100% Angus beef of vegetarian fed; chicken, is fresh white-meat; and hot dogs are 100% beef from Vienna Beef in Chicago.

The restaurant, to be located at 104 N. Adams Rd., Rochester Hills, will include an outdoor patio and walk-up window. Shake Shack will located at the Village and join a lineup of other restaurants as well including Kruse & Muer, PF Chang, BRAVO! Italian Kitchen, Jagged Fork, and Noodles & Co. and others.

Along with the exciting new about the new location, Shake Shack has also announced their newest additions to their menu including the Avocado Bacon Burger and the Avocado Bacon Chicken. Both of these new additions to the menu include freshly sliced avocado, Niman Ranch applewood-smoked bacon and a sauce. Visit Shake Shake's website here, to view the full menu.

This new Shake Shack is also hiring. Check out their website here for further details on the positions available.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4V81e7_0Zja1aJP00
Photo By: Pexels

View All 1 Commentsarrow_down
Becca Ballard

Becca Ballard

Birmingham, MI
778
Followers
98
Post
59K+
Views
ABOUT

Welcome to a glimpse into latest trends- fashion, lifestyle and travel edition. Grab a coffee and stay for awhile. I hope to leave you restless with the urge to explore somewhere new whether that be a new city or clothing shop.

 https://www.instagram.com/becs_ballard/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Local
Michigan Food & Drinks
City
Detroit, MI
Local
Michigan Lifestyle
City
Ann Arbor, MI
Local
Michigan Restaurants
City
Rochester Hills, MI
City
Rochester, MI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Madison Beer
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hot Dogs#New York City#Food Drink#Square Inc#Grilled Chicken#Angus#Shake Shack#Somerset Collection#Coutries#Vienna Beef#Kruse Muer#Jagged Fork#Noodles Co#Niman Ranch#Visit Shake Shake#Location#Burgers#Madison Square Park#Downtown Detroit#Fried Chicken Sandwiches
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Restaurants
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Food & Drinks
Related
Royal Oak, MIPosted by
Becca Ballard

Royal Oak Welcomes Eastern Market Brewing Co.

Eastern Market Brewing Co. expands to Royal Oak. Detroit's Eastern Market Brewing Co. will expand into the former ROAK Brewing Company space in downtown Royal Oak. While, Roak Brewing Company, is currently in the process of closing down their taproom in Royal Oak to relocate to Marshall.
Michigan Lifestyleseenthemagazine.com

Rochester City Guide: Things to Eat, Drink and Do

When it comes to things to eat, drink, do and see in southeast Michigan, Detroit often gets all the love — but the excitement extends beyond city limits. Each month, SEEN will be introducing you to a different suburb and all that it offers. First up: Rochester. Brought to you...
Michigan LifestylePosted by
Oakland County Moms

Junction 1869 Contest

Junction 1869 Contest – Enter to win a FREE vintage-style T-shirt from Junction 1869, an online retro shop featuring old-school Rochester Hills favorites. Celebrate the history of Rochester & Rochester Hills with their line of clothing. These are great gift ideas too. This contest is courtesy of OCM and our friends at Junction1869.
Baroda, MIPosted by
Becca Ballard

Dablon Winery Hosts Live Music Weekly

Dablon Winery invites Chris Behre to play live music Friday and Sundays. Chris Behre is a singer and songwriter who transforms many songs that we all know and love. After obtaining his education at Berklee College of Music in Boston, Behre went on to play many cities and countries all around the world. Behre shared his love for music and performed in so many different venues including cafes, concert halls, restaurants and night clubs. He has a music style that is rock, acoustic and rhythmic. Behre will perform on Fridays from 3:45 P.M. to 6:45 P.M. and on Sundays from 2:30 P.M. to 5:30 P.M.
Detroit, MIPosted by
Becca Ballard

Rooftop Popup With Pure Barre

Pure Barre announces a rooftop popup class in Downtown Detroit. The popup class will be located at The Lofts of Merchants Row. The Troy/Birmingham Pure Barre will announce different locaton popup classes in the upcoming months. Follow @purebarrebirminghammi on Instagram to keep an eye out for other popup class announcements.
Michigan Businessdbusiness.com

DBusiness Daily Update: Eitel Dahm Motor Group Acquired by Canadian Dealer Organization, Owner Offers Tour of Renovated Historic Corktown Home, and More

Our roundup of the latest news from metro Detroit and Michigan businesses as well as announcements from government agencies, including updates about the COVID-19 pandemic. To share a business or nonprofit story, please send us a message. Eitel Dahm Motor Group Acquired by Canadian Dealer Organization. Windsor, Ontario-based Rafih Auto...
Lake Orion, MIPosted by
Becca Ballard

Johnny Black’s LakeHouse opens in downtown Lake Orion

Johnny Black's LakeHouse recently opened their doors on February 1 ready to serve amazing brunch and beautiful decor to their visitors. Johnny Black's LakeHouse is located at 21 W. Flint Street, right in the heart of downtown Lake Orion. This restaurant is at the location of the former CJ’s Lakeside Grill and CJ’s Sandbar. Johnny Black's LakeHouse has been open for carry out while the restaurant underwent renovations, but now is completely open to dine-in seating.
Michigan GovernmentPosted by
Oakland County Moms

Oakland County Moms Summer Contests 2021

Oakland County Moms Summer Contests Spectacular! We’re giving away a FREE Trampoline, waterpark tickets, Royal Park Hotel overnight stays & prize packs, Peppa Pig World of Play Tickets, Buddy’s Pizza GCs, Sea Life tix, $50 Village of Rochester Hills gift cards, Tea for Two at the Townsend, and much more! PLUS… We also have some SURPRISES in store we just can’t tell you about yet… but stay tuned to THIS PAGE all summer for updates on the latest OCM summer contests!
Michigan BusinessThe Oakland Press

Robert Redford’s Sundance store opens in metro Detroit

Sundance Catalog, Robert Redford’s American lifestyle retailer, has opened its first store in Michigan at The Village of Rochester Hills shopping center. It features men's and women's apparel, jewelry, footwear, accessories, art and home furnishings. The store opened May 3, in a 4,120-square-foot space at the shopping center. A formal...
Michigan Businessfranchising.com

Beyond Juicery + Eatery Juices Up Rochester Hills

Local Entrepreneur Opens The Brand’s 21st Michigan Location In Oakland County. A brand with a can-do attitude, Beyond Juicery + Eatery is quickly becoming a staple across the Midwest. Its commitment to enriching the lives of community members along with quality food has contributed to its rapid expansion within the past year. With support from the Beyond Juicery + Eatery family, Bonanni looks forward to expanding the brand’s exceptional customer service mindset within the Rochester Hills community.
Royal Oak, MIPosted by
Becca Ballard

Stay Stocked Up At Trader Joe's In Royal Oak With These Must-Have Items

Make room in your pantry! Trader Joe's is always launching new products which just means there is never-ending new products to try. Keep reading to get a full list of the must try items at Trader Joe's. These are the essential items that truly belong in your shopping cart. Here, you'll find game-changing products that won't be a one time purchase. If you have not been to a Trader Joe's location before, definitely know that the hype about the seasonal items are true, each product is amazing. Trader Joe's shelves are stocked with coffee, booze, healthy meals, kitchen products, must-try snacks, internationally focused entrees and everything inbetween.
Detroit, MIPosted by
Becca Ballard

Rivertown Market Opens Soon Presenting A Unique Shopping Experience

Although Meijer has had a long absent from Michigan's largest city, that isn't for long. Meijer will soon have a presence in the East Jefferson Corridor in Detroit. Rivertown Market is a small-format grocery store operated by supermarket chain Meijer. It is said, this neighborhood grocery store will focus on bringing fresh food and value to customers in a market-like setting. Rivertown Market will present a unique shopping experience, yet, similar to other small-format stores. This market will offer offer Detroiters fresh food, artisan groceries, and other Meijer brands products as well.
Birmingham, MIPosted by
Becca Ballard

PAINT Nail Bar Offers Non-Toxic Natural Nails

The luxurious PAINT Nail Bar that you may have heard of, offers a different and one of a kind nail experience. PAINT Nail Bar is all about eco-friendly polishes in a fume-free environment. This nail bar is affordable and yet, a luxury experience including frun drinks, gorgeous furniture, and great quality employees and products. The first thing you’ll notice is that it looks and smells unlike any other nail salon you’ve ever been in.
Michigan GovernmentPosted by
Oakland County Moms

FREE Summer Movie Nights 2021

Free Summer Movie Nights 2021 – Oakland County MI free summer outdoor movies, movies under the stars, movies in the moonlight and other FREE family fun events. These events are FREE – just bring your own lawnchairs (or blanket) and some snacks. Some Oakland County, MI communities host pre-movie fun with giant inflatable bouncers and some offer popcorn and snacks for purchase before the movies fun begins. Some of these events require paid admission to the parks and facilities which host them. I’ll list these too.
Detroit, MIPosted by
Becca Ballard

To-Go Cocktails In Detroit

Enjoy a night at home with some takeout and to-go cocktails. Takeout cocktails are off-limits to many people across the United States, but fortunately, this opportunity is legal in Michigan. As of recently, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, signed this into law paving the way for bars and restaurants to allow alcohol sales during the ongoing pandemic. It is the perfect luxary for those who may not desire mixing a drink at home. As for this allowance, there are of course rules to go along with it. The drinks must be sold in sealed containers, be no larger than a gallon and contain a label. Customers are not allowed to drink them on the street unless specified as a “social districts.”